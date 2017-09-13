BP's Midstream IPO Has Arrived

On September 10, BP plc (NYSE:BP) filed its S-1 with the SEC and announced the impending IPO of its midstream spin-off BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP). This master limited partnership will own some of BP plc's pipeline and related midstream assets in America. BP plc expects its midstream IPO to occur some time in late-2017. Let's go over why BP plc is pursuing a midstream spin-off, then I'll cover the Gulf of Mexico portion of BP Midstream Partners LP's asset base.

There are a few reason why oil & gas companies want to both move their midstream assets into a master limited partnership and have that MLP trade publicly. Usually the favorable tax implications (in America, that's why BP plc is transferring just US assets to BP Midstream Partners LP) of master limited partnerships is a major factor, but there is a lot more to it than that.

Really what large oil & gas firms are going for is to get the market to realize the true value of these midstream assets. Midstream assets get buried in financial statements and annual reports, and there is a good argument to be made that the market is giving virtually no value to these operations. By having these assets trade publicly and by themselves, the idea is that the market will give a real valuation to midstream operations.

Also, having a midstream spin-off gives BP plc another way to raise capital by divesting part of its portfolio while still retaining operational control and partial ownership of those assets. Expect to see many drop downs occur between BP Pipelines, owned by BP plc, and BP Midstream Partners. What that means is BP plc trades its midstream assets for additional equity in BP Midstream along with cash proceeds. An independent auditor tries to find a fair value that satisfies both entities.

Investors should note that BP plc will own 100% of the general partner BP Midstream Partners GP LLC, the manager of BP Midstream. That includes an economic interest in BP Midstream along with the incentive distribution rights. Personally, I don't like IDRs and think that model is flawed but maybe BP will change that later on.

BP plc isn't the first to pursue a midstream MLP, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) also launched its own midstream spin-off Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX). Shell Midstream Partners LP also owns some of the assets BP Midstream Partners LP will soon own, including part of the Mardi Gras JV and the Mars oil pipeline system, both of which cater to offshore Gulf of Mexico production.

Mardi Gras JV

BP owns a large portion of and operates the Mardi Gras Joint Venture held by Mardi Gras. Currently, the oil giant's BP Pipeline owns 100% of Mardi Gras, which owns 56% of the Caesar Pipeline, 53% of the Cleopatra Pipeline, 65% of the Proteus Pipeline, and 65% of the Endymion Pipeline. The Caesar, Proteus, and Endymion pipelines cater to crude production in the Gulf of Mexico and the Cleopatra Pipeline caters to natural gas production. Cash flow generation is supported by lease dedication contracts.

By transferring a 20% stake in Mardi Gras to BP Midstream Partners LP, the newly formed MLP will own 11.2% of the Caesar Pipeline, 10.6% of the Cleopatra Pipeline, 13% of the Proteus Pipeline, and 13% of the Endymion Pipeline. Combined, this stake is expected to represent 9.6% of the distributable cash flow BP Midstream Partners generates in 2018. BP Midstream Partners LP will be the operator of the endeavor.

The 115-mile long Caesar Pipeline has the ability to route 450,000 barrels of crude per day produced in the Gulf of Mexico through the Mad Dog, Atlantis, Holstein, Neptune and Heidelberg production platforms to other pipeline networks that take that crude to onshore terminals. Investors should note that the Mad Dog 2 expansion, set to come online in 2021, will bolster the system's utilization rate as that project has a peak production capacity of 140,000 bpd.

Appraisal activity in 2009-2011 doubled the resource estimate of the Mad Dog Field up to 4 billion barrels of oil-weighted resources, prompting BP (after realizing sharp cuts in the development's expected costs) to want to move forward with additional developments.

BP Midstream will also support additional associated gas volumes from the expansion through the 115-mile long Cleopatra Pipeline, which has 500 MMcf/d of natural gas transportation capacity. The Cleopatra Pipeline supports output at the Mad Dog, Atlantis, Holstein, Neptune and Shenzi production platforms. While Mad Dog 2 is an oil heavy endeavor, this is a large upstream endeavor implying that there will be a material amount of associated gas production.

The 70-mile long Proteus and 90-mile long Endymion pipelines both have 425,000 bpd of crude transportation capacity. Endymion receives all of the oil transported on the Proteus system and transports that crude to the LOOP (Louisiana Offshore Oil Port) storage facility, a major oil hub in Louisiana with access to many downstream markets. Both systems cater to the Thunder Horse, Thunder Hawk, Big Bend, and Dantzler production platforms (there are subsea tie-backs from the Big Bend and Dantzler fields to the Thunder Hawk facility).

Upside from this part of the Mardi Gras venture will come from Shell's sanctioned Appomattox development which is set to start up by the end of this decade. Shell will bring the Appomattox and Vicksburg fields online which will have a peak production capacity of 175,000 BOE/d as 650 million BOE of oil-weighted resources are recovered. Farther out, the Gettysburg and Rydberg prospects may also get developed as part of this endeavor. The Mattox Pipeline, being constructed by Shell, will connect the production facilities to the Proteus system.

While the Mardi Gras JV is only a tenth of BP Midstream Partners' expected distributable cash flow, two major upstream developments being spearheaded by BP and Shell paints a favorable picture going forward.

Mars

Another Gulf of Mexico asset BP is transfering to BP Midstream Partners is all of its 28.5% stake in the 163-mile long Mars crude oil corridor transportation system. Shell Midstream is the operator of the Mars system. With 400,000 bpd of crude transportation capacity (mainline capacity, different parts of the system and its various connections have varying capacity levels), the Mars system routes crude produced in the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico to the LOOP oil hub. The Medusa, Ursa and Amberjack pipelines are connected to the system.

This is a major part of BP Midstream as it will represent 29.2% of its expected distributable cash flow in 2018. A small portion, around 11.8%, of the system's capacity is protected by "fee-based life-of-lease transportation agreements, all of which have guaranteed rates-of-return." The rest is based on volumes where the fees are set by FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) and state regulatory bodies, with lease dedication ensuring reasonable utilization levels.

Mars supports production at the Medusa trus spar platform, Olympus tension leg platform, the Mars tension leg platform, and Ursa tension leg platform either directly or through a relatively short offshore pipeline that connects to the Mars system. The Amberjack connection routes crude from several major platforms, including the Tahiti Field which is being developed through a floating production facility, to the Mars system that routes oil to the Clovelly Hub which has 70 million barrels of storage capacity. Along with numerous connections to downstream buyers and terminals capable of exporting domestically produced oil.

Final thoughts

An interesting development indeed and BP plc will finally be able to get a real value for the assets in its BP Pipelines warehouse. BP Midstream Partners LP will be a fun company to follow and anyone interested in the oil & gas space should put its IPO date (Q4 2017) down on their calendar.

I wanted to break up the asset overview of BP Midstream Partners LP in two, with the first half catering to its Gulf of Mexico position and the second piece catering to its operations centered around BP plc's Whiting refining up in Indiana. Expect to hear more about BP Midstream Partners LP from me soon. Before then, check out BP plc's intriguing Mancos shale position in the San Juan Basin by clicking here.

