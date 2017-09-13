A Shopping Trip Through My 80+ Stock Portfolio: Historic Dividend Yield Prices And More

Plenty of dividend information, including some safety scores, number of years of rising dividends, months paid, and lastly, the 6-year DGR.

A look at historic high dividend yield and the price needed to achieve that goal today.

My last article was about which stocks I should buy to equalize the portfolio by value and income. I would now like to focus more on the buying any of my portfolio holdings by price value appraisal.

This portfolio yields about 4.2%, and I do quarterly reports on it as well.

I have a basic subscription to F.A.S.T. Graphs, and most all data provided in chart #1 below is from there. It includes S&P credit ratings, 2017 dividend, and high dividend yield for the past 8 years.

Good quality is first and foremost a criterion for most all my holdings - I have written articles discussing how I use Value Line as well. Those statistics are in my chart #2 with estimates for prices.

Chart #1 is all about the Dividend.

First, I need to explain the chart and its contents.

Good news - it is mostly alphabetical by ticker. No sectors this time. I do have 9 stocks at the end - out of order that I have in a taxable account - held at the company. All the rest are held at the broker.

The type of investment we are reviewing is important to know. So I have included the type, as follows:

C = Common stock that pays a dividend. Most of mine are 4x year, some are monthly.

C-f = Common stock of a foreign company. Many of these pay twice yearly, and the amounts do vary.

CEF = Closed-End Fund. I own Duff N Phelps (NYSE:DNP), a utility fund. It pays monthly.

mREIT = Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust, found in the Financial sector.

eREIT = Equity Real Estate Investment Trust, found in the Real Estate sector.

BDC= Business Development Company, pays distributions and is in the Financial sector.

In the Credit Rating column, a # alone is for debt/capital, as most REITs or BDCs do not have credit ratings. I did notice 3 changes in credit ratings from my last chart. Downgrades for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), and an upgrade for PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP). Please see chart that follows below.

I have also included information from the Fish List of consecutive # of years of rising dividends.

No number or an empty spot means the stock is not on that list.

ROSE DIVIDEND Abbreviations for 4x per year payers

JAJO = January, April, July and October = 1-4-7-10

F-MAN = February, May, August and November = 2-5-8-11

MJSD = March, June, September and December = 3-6-9-12

Note: 50% of most companies pay in these last time frame months.

For some companies that pay on an oddball schedule, I show the corresponding month # for those. PepsiCo and Coke (NYSE:KO) are examples.

DSS, or Dividend Safety Score, I believe from Simply Safe Dividends service, was obtained here and there from numerous articles- The higher the number the better the safety. Where I had no number, I did find the following designations:

VS means very stable, MS is moderately stable, S is stable, and R is risky.

Note, TEVA just cut the dividend, and I finally sold Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), which has also just cut its dividend.

The DSS is mostly for your information only. I do not put a lot of credence into most of them, as most anything can happen, but I guess it can give peace of mind.

Historic dividend yield means a stock's price is low and usually a great value.

Yield Up, Price Low

I am happy when I see high yield along with low price - these work opposite to each other in direction - but the result is a good happy time to buy a stock.

The chart shows historic yield. I only went back 8 years using the more current upwards trending market. Amazingly enough, many stocks are at historic high yields in 2017, and I hope you are aware of them. My calculations also show the price currently needed to attain that yield again - many are close.

The dividend for the year is shown so you can calculate a yield you might wish to acquire your shares for other than the one I chose. Such as 3.5% yield for KMB would be $111 ($3.88 / .035); this would be a very desirable price and yield as well.

Note, I have also included the 6-year dividend growth rate when available. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) only had 3 years, and I have indicated that with the number. A zero means a frozen dividend, which many BDCs have.

Name Ticker Stock CR Div. Divi 2017 When Hist Yr. Price DGR



TYPE S&P yrs S Divi Paid Hi % HY for HY 6-yr. AbbVie ABBV C A- 5 74 2.57 FMAN 3.8 16 67.63 13.7 Automatic Data Processing (ADP) C AA 42 VS 2.24 JAJO 2.8 12 80 7.7 Amgen (AMGN) C A 7 92 4.6 MJSD 2.7 16 170.37 55 Alerian ETF (AMLP) ETF 0.9 FMAN Apple Hosp (APLE) eREIT 27d/c 1.2 Monthly 7.3 16 16.35 0 Boeing (BA) C A 6 67 5.68 MJSD 2.8 16 203 18.5 Becton, Dickinson (BDX) C BBB+ 45 VS 2.92 MJSD 2.3 12 127 10.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) C A+ 8 1.56 FMAN 4.2 12 37 3 BP plc (BP) C-f A- N.A. 2.4 F MJSD 7.7 15 31.17 58 Anheuser-Busch (BUD) C-f A- 7 4.03 2x 3.7 16 108.92 25 Cardinal Holdings CAH C BBB+ 21 86 1.81 JAJO 2.3 13 78.7 14.5 Colgate-Palmolive (CL) C AA - 54 VS 1.59 FMAN 2.5 10 63.6 7.3 Cummins Inc. (CMI) C A+ 11 81 4.1 MJSD 4 15 102.5 29.3 CenterPoint Energy (CNP) C A- 12 R 1.07 MJSD 5.4 15 19.8 4.7 Cisco (CSCO) C AA- 7 VS 1.1 JAJO 3.5 17 31.43 59.6 CVS (CVS) C BBB+ 14 99 2 FMAN 3 13 80 30.2 Chevron (CVX) C AA - 29 25R 4.33 MJSD 4.8 15 90.21 7.3 Dominion Resources (D) C BBB+ 14 91 3.02 MJSD 4.1 12 73.66 7.5 Diageo plc (DEO) C-f A- 3.5 2x 3.1 15 113 6.2 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) eR BBB 13 VS 3.72 1-3-6-9 6.4 13 74.4 10.2 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) BDC 35/BBB- 6 0.77 Monthly 10 16 7.5 7.8 General Mills (GIS) C BBB+ 14 89 1.92 FMAN 3.5 17 54.86 11 Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) C 12/A+ 61 94 2.7 JAJO 3.2 10 84.38 11 W.W. Grainger GWW C A+ 46 90 5.06 MJSD 3.1 17 163.22 15 Home Depot (HD) C A 8 87 3.56 MJSD 2.6 11 137 18.3 The Hershey Co. (HSY) C A 7 VS 2.54 MJSD 2.7 15 101.6 11.2 Hercules Capital (HTGC) BDC BBB- 1.24 3-5-8-11 10.2 15 12.16 0 Intel (INTC) C A+ 3 VS 1.08 MJSD 3.5 13 30.86 8.8 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) C AAA 54 96 3.33 MJSD 3.4 12 97.94 7.2 Kimco (KIM) eR BBB+ 7 1.09 JAJO 6 17 18.17 8 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) C A 45 97 3.88 JAJO 3.8 11 102 5.8 Coca-Cola KO C AA- 55 93 1.48 4-7-10-12 3.4 16 43.53 8.2 Lockheed Martin (LMT) C BBB+ 14 96 7.45 MJSD 4 11 186 17.2 Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) C A- 14 75 1.26 FMAN 4.3 11 29.3 7 MasterCard (MA) C A 6 VS 0.88 FMAN 0.8 16 110 61 McDonald's (MCD) C BBB+ 41 89 3.81 MJSD 3.5 14 108.86 8.2 Medtronic (MDT) C A 40 89 1.84 JAJO 2.5 12 68.8 11.2 3M (MMM) C AA- 59 93 4.7 MJSD 2.7 15 174 13.8 Monroe Capital (MRCC) BDC 37 1.4 F MJSD 11.1 13 12.6 0 Newtek Business Services (NEWT) BDC 40 1.6 MJSD 12.3 15 13 Nike (NKE) C AA- 15 100 0.7 JAJO 1.4 17 50 15.3 New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) mR 44 B+ 5 1.98 JAJO 14.4 15 13.75 32.3 Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) eR BBB- 15 69 2.54 FMAN 8.2 11 30.98 9.3 Occidental Petroleum (OXY) C A 13 30R 3.06 JAJO 4.4 15 69.55 13 Pfizer (PFE) C AA 7 S 1.28 MJSD 4.1 10 31.22 8.8 Procter & Gamble (PG) C AA- 61 99 2.7 FMAN 3.5 12 77.14 6.8 Royal Dutch Shell-B (NYSE:RDS.B) C-f A 3.76 F MJSD 8.2 15 45.85 0 Starbucks (SBUX) C A 7 96 1 FMAN 1.8 17 55.55 30.3 J.M. Smucker (SJM) C BBB 19 92 3 MJSD 2.9 17 103.49 10.8 Tanger (SKT) eR 66/BBB+ 24 S 1.35 FMAN 5.6 17 24.11 9.2 New Senior Investment Group (SNR) eR 79 1.04 MJSD 11.2 17 9.29 0 Southern Co. (SO) C A- 17 89 2.3 MJSD 4.9 13 46.94 3.5 Simon Property Group (SPG) eR 78/ A 8 7.1 FMAN 4.5 17 157.78 16.5 STAG Industrial (STAG) eR 46/ BBB 7 1.41 Month 6 13 23.5 STORE Capital (STOR) eR 49/ BBB 1.19 JAJO 5.7 15 20.88 AT&T (T) C BBB+ 33 85 1.97 FMAN 5.8 10 33.97 2 Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) C-f BBB 0.34 cut 4 17 8.5 cut Target (TGT) C A 50 81 2.46 MJSD 4.8 17 51.25 22 TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) BDC 34 1.44 4-6-9-12 12 15 12 0 T. Rowe Price (TROW) C 1/ A+ 31 VS 2.28 MJSD 3.2 15 71.25 12.5 Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) C A 10 2.44 MJSD 2.8 15 87.14 12.5 Visa (V) C A+ 9 VS 0.66 MJSD 0.8 14 82.5 28.8 V.F. Corp. (VFC) C A 44 88 1.69 MJSD 2.9 16 58.25 16.7 Valero (VLO) C BBB 7 2.8 MJSD 4.1 17 68.29 54.2 Ventas Inc. (VTR) eR BBB+ 7 73 3.12 MJSD 5.4 12 57.78 5.7 Verizon (VZ) C BBB+ 12 VS 2.33 FMAN 5.4 10 43.15 2.8 WEC Energy (WEC) C A- 14 94 2.08 MJSD 3.5 13 59.43 2.8 W.P. Carey (WPC) eR BBB 20 MS 4.01 JAJO 6.7 16 59.85 16.7 Washington Prime Group (WPG) eR BBB- 1 MJSD 12.9 17 7.75 0 Exxon Mobil (XOM) C AA+ 35 65 3.06 MJSD 4 17 76.5 9.5 Phillip Morris (PM) C A 9 78 4.22 JAJO 4.8 14 87.92 9.2 Duff N Phelps DNP CEF silver 0.78 Month 8 11 9.75 0 Altria (MO) C A- 47 98 2.54 JAJO 5.4 12 47.05 8.2 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) C A- 14 MS 1.44 JAJO 4.2 10 34.29 5.3 MGE Energy (MGEE) C 34/ A- 41 VS 1.23 MJSD 3.5 10 35.14 3.3 PepsiCo PEP C A+ 45 97 3.17 1-3-6-9 3.1 12 102.26 7.7 Kraft-Heinz (KHC) C BBB- new 90 2.45 JAJO 3.1 17 79.03 Mondelez (MDLZ) C BBB froz 0.81 JAJO 3.9 12 20.77 -5 MetLife (MET) C A- 1.6 MJSD 3.3 17 48.48 14.2

Chart #2 to follow below is all about Analyst Value and Prices.

I am reporting pure data here, and you must become your own analyst as well. Use your own best judgment in all cases.

M* = Morningstar, and shows current fair value and Financial rating "FinR". I show the star ratings: 1 is overpriced and 4 stars is in bold and is considered better value. 5 stars would be a screaming bargain, and I show none of those.

NASDAQ = Nasdaq analyst guess for future price out 1 year.

CFRA is reported by S&P IQ from Scottrade, my broker of 1-year target (Forward Price), and in some cases a Buy, Hold, Sell recommendation along with current Fair Value, or "FV". SB is strong Buy, and there is a Sell hidden in there too. They do not report much for REITs or BDCs, so most analysis is very sketchy and it is FYI only.

YF is for Yahoo Finance analysts for 1-year future price guess.

Value Line shows safety rating (1, 2 or 3, 4 or 5 worst). Next is a technical rating for how fast the price projected will be obtained. 1 is fast and 5 is slow, or 5 years - as that is the speculation price shown for 3-5 years out. The letter shown is for financial status.

Much of this is to show you that most often there is no agreement on prices. But some analysts do agree, on names such as CSCO.

Ticker M* Fair M* NASDAQ CFRA CFRA CFRA Yahoo Value Line VL



Value FinR 1-yr. Forward Price Forward Price Action FV Fin Ratings F 3-5 yr. pr. ABBV 2 73 BBB+ 74 89 Buy 121 78 3 1 A 90-135 ADP 2 79 105 110 Hold 87 106 1 4 A++ 115-145 AMGN 3 188 A 187 220 Buy 195.5 187 1 1 A++ 235-285 AMLP 3 APLE 19 Hold 19.5 (NYSE:BA) 2 202 A 267.5 252 Buy 183 252 1 1 A++ 220 -265 BDX 3 193 BBB+ 220 228 Buy 216 218 1 3 A++ 200-245 BMY 3 64 AA- 60 68 Buy 59 58 2 3 A++ 60 -80 BP 3 36 A- 39 37 Hold 23 38 3 3 B 50 -75 BUD 3 126 BBB+ 133 129 1 A++ 120 -145 CAH 4 84 A- 76 71 Hold 82 74 1 3 A- 110 -135 CL 4 77 AA 75 72 Hold 46 76 1 4 A+ 75-90 CMI 2 135 A 163 200 S buy 191 2 3 A+ 175-235 CNP 2 26 28 28 Hold 24 28 3 2 B+ 20-30 CSCO 3 33 AA 36 35 Hold 33 36 1 4 A++ 35-45 CVS 4 109 BBB+ 88 83 Hold 96 86 1 3 A++ 120-150 CVX 3 106 AA- 119.5 113 Hold 108 115 1 3 A++ 120-145 D 4 85 79 77 Hold 68.5 80 2 4 B++ 75-105 DEO 3 124 A- 152 141 Buy 142 147 1 3 A+ 105-125 DLR 119 120 Hold 119 3 3 B+ 90-135 GAIN Sell GIS 4 58 BBB+ 56 66 Buy 50 57 1 3 A+ 55-70 GPC 4 94 95 90 Hold 82 85 1 3 A+ 115-140 GWW 4 202 173 177 Hold 157 169 1 4 A++ 260-315 HD 3 156 A+ 171 169 Buy 150 171 1 2 A++ 160-195 HSY 3 116 A+ 109.5 120 Buy 97 112 2 2 B++ 115-160 HTGC 15.5 Hold 14.7 INTC 3 34 AA- 42.5 41 Buy 41 40 1 1 A++ 45-55 JNJ 2 114 AAA 140.5 148 Buy 127 137 1 3 A++ 145-175 KIM 4 24.3 23 22 Buy 19 23.5 2 4 B+ 30-40 KMB 3 116 A 123.5 128 Hold 105 130 1 4 A++ 140-170 KO 3 46.5 A+ 47 49 Buy 33 47.44 1 5 A++ 45-55 LMT 2 279 A- 313 340 S buy 260 310.5 1 4 A++ 280-345 LNT 2 37 43 42 Hold 36 42 2 3 A- 30-45 MA 3 132 139 131 Hold 104 140 1 2 A++ 145-175 MCD 3 165 A- 170 170 Buy 123 171 1 2 A++ 155-190 MDT 4 97 A+ 92 100 Buy 85 91 1 3 A++ 95-115 MMM 2 180 AA- 190 204 Hold 167 205 1 3 A++ 210-255 MRCC 17.25 S-sell 16.8 (NASDAQ:NEWT) 18.75 Hold 18.35 3 13.5-18 (NYSE:NKE) 4 66 AA- 61.5 60 Buy 56 61 1 2 A++ 75-95 NRZ 17.75 Buy 17.57 OHI 32.5 Hold 32 5 28-37.8 OXY 3 55 A 69 65 Hold 36 63 3 3 A- 85-125 PFE 4 37 AA- 36 36 Hold 35 37 1 3 A- 40-50 PG 3 94 AA 94 100 Buy 75 93 1 4 A++ 90-110 RDS.B 4 65 A 64 2 3 A+ 75-105 SBUX 4 66 A 64.5 64 Hold 48 64 1 2 A++ 80-100 SJM 4 132 130 122 Hold 120 120 1 3 A++ 140-170 SKT 27 28 Hold 28 5 24- 41 SNR 9.5 Hold 10.5 SO 3 50 52.5 51 Buy 48 51 2 4 A- 45-60 SPG 4 191 193.5 170 Hold 154 192.5 2 4 A- 210-285 STAG 28 Buy 28 STOR 25 Hold 26 3 19.7 -30.7 T 3 40 BBB 41 42 Buy 37 41 1 3 A++ 45-55 TEVA 4 22 BBB- 25 30 Hold 25 3 4 B++ 50 -65 TGT 3 58 A 60 60 Hold 59 2 4 A- 75-105 TPVG 13 Buy 13.8 TROW 3 88 78 85 1 2 A+ 95-115 UNP 4 121 A 115.5 120 Hold 112 119 1 2 A++ 130-160 V 3 108 110 100 Hold 91 111 1 3 A++ 115-140 VFC 3 70 A 62.5 60 Hold 58 65 2 4 A- 70-95 VLO 3 72 BBB+ 70 70 Hold 68 72 3 3 A+ 65-95 VTR 3 65 66 72 Hold 66 3 4 B+ 65-95 VZ 3 48 BBB 50 50 Hold 50 1 3 A++ 65-80 WEC 2 56 63 60 Sell 59 64 1 3 A+ 55-65 WPC 69 Buy 65 3 4 B+ 80-120 WPG 9 Buy 8.75 XOM 3 78 AA+ 83 83 Hold 75 82 1 3 A++ 100-120 PM 2 98 A- 130 118 Hold 95 126 2 4 B++ 105-145 DNP 4 2 3 10 -14 MO 2 59 A- 72 80 S buy 61 72 2 3 B+ 60-95 XEL 1 39 46 46 Hold 43 61 1 2 A+ 40-50 MGEE hold Hold hold 1 4 A- 45-55 PEP 3 117 A+ 125 134 S buy 93 124 1 3 A++ 125-155 KHC 2 70 BBB- 95 97 Buy 76 90 2 A- 90-125 MDLZ 4 50 BBB 50 49 Buy 43 50 2 3 A- 50-65 MET 3 52 54 60 S buy 55 54 3 A- 55-80

My recent activity for stocks discussed:

August

Trimmed SNR (speculative healthcare equity REIT) and CVX.

Added to HTGC, APLE, MRCC, GPC, KMB, SPG, AMGN, SO, HSY, SJM, WPG and SKT.

New small speculative position on Teva.

Sold IRM - the last article discussed this sale for consolidation purposes.

September

Reopened a position in TPVG

Sold MAT and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

I sold CLDT, as it is a small-cap equity hotel REIT, and I consolidated the cash into APLE, a large-cap hotel REIT.

I am watching the following new stock: Blackstone mREIT (NYSE:BXMT) for addition below $31 and hopefully below 30.50, it is in my hubby’s IRA, of which I hope to do a 1-year update soon.

