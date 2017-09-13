A Shopping Trip Through My 80+ Stock Portfolio: Historic Dividend Yield Prices And More

My last article was about which stocks I should buy to equalize the portfolio by value and income. I would now like to focus more on the buying any of my portfolio holdings by price value appraisal.
This portfolio yields about 4.2%, and I do quarterly reports on it as well.
I have a basic subscription to F.A.S.T. Graphs, and most all data provided in chart #1 below is from there. It includes S&P credit ratings, 2017 dividend, and high dividend yield for the past 8 years.
Good quality is first and foremost a criterion for most all my holdings - I have written articles discussing how I use Value Line as well. Those statistics are in my chart #2 with estimates for prices.
Chart #1 is all about the Dividend.
First, I need to explain the chart and its contents.
Good news - it is mostly alphabetical by ticker. No sectors this time. I do have 9 stocks at the end - out of order that I have in a taxable account - held at the company. All the rest are held at the broker.
The type of investment we are reviewing is important to know. So I have included the type, as follows:
C = Common stock that pays a dividend. Most of mine are 4x year, some are monthly.
C-f = Common stock of a foreign company. Many of these pay twice yearly, and the amounts do vary.
CEF = Closed-End Fund. I own Duff N Phelps (NYSE:DNP), a utility fund. It pays monthly.
mREIT = Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust, found in the Financial sector.
eREIT = Equity Real Estate Investment Trust, found in the Real Estate sector.
BDC= Business Development Company, pays distributions and is in the Financial sector.
In the Credit Rating column, a # alone is for debt/capital, as most REITs or BDCs do not have credit ratings. I did notice 3 changes in credit ratings from my last chart. Downgrades for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), and an upgrade for PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP). Please see chart that follows below.
I have also included information from the Fish List of consecutive # of years of rising dividends.
No number or an empty spot means the stock is not on that list.
ROSE DIVIDEND Abbreviations for 4x per year payers
JAJO = January, April, July and October = 1-4-7-10
F-MAN = February, May, August and November = 2-5-8-11
MJSD = March, June, September and December = 3-6-9-12
Note: 50% of most companies pay in these last time frame months.
For some companies that pay on an oddball schedule, I show the corresponding month # for those. PepsiCo and Coke (NYSE:KO) are examples.
DSS, or Dividend Safety Score, I believe from Simply Safe Dividends service, was obtained here and there from numerous articles- The higher the number the better the safety. Where I had no number, I did find the following designations:
VS means very stable, MS is moderately stable, S is stable, and R is risky.
Note, TEVA just cut the dividend, and I finally sold Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), which has also just cut its dividend.
The DSS is mostly for your information only. I do not put a lot of credence into most of them, as most anything can happen, but I guess it can give peace of mind.
Historic dividend yield means a stock's price is low and usually a great value.
Yield Up, Price Low
I am happy when I see high yield along with low price - these work opposite to each other in direction - but the result is a good happy time to buy a stock.
The chart shows historic yield. I only went back 8 years using the more current upwards trending market. Amazingly enough, many stocks are at historic high yields in 2017, and I hope you are aware of them. My calculations also show the price currently needed to attain that yield again - many are close.
The dividend for the year is shown so you can calculate a yield you might wish to acquire your shares for other than the one I chose. Such as 3.5% yield for KMB would be $111 ($3.88 / .035); this would be a very desirable price and yield as well.
Note, I have also included the 6-year dividend growth rate when available. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) only had 3 years, and I have indicated that with the number. A zero means a frozen dividend, which many BDCs have.
|Name
|Ticker
|Stock
|CR
|Div.
|Divi
|2017
|When
|Hist
|Yr.
|Price
|DGR
|TYPE
|S&P
|yrs
|S
|Divi
|Paid
|Hi %
|HY
|for HY
|6-yr.
|AbbVie
|ABBV
|C
|A-
|5
|74
|2.57
|FMAN
|3.8
|16
|67.63
|13.7
|Automatic Data Processing
|(ADP)
|C
|AA
|42
|VS
|2.24
|JAJO
|2.8
|12
|80
|7.7
|Amgen
|(AMGN)
|C
|A
|7
|92
|4.6
|MJSD
|2.7
|16
|170.37
|55
|Alerian ETF
|(AMLP)
|ETF
|0.9
|FMAN
|Apple Hosp
|(APLE)
|eREIT
|27d/c
|1.2
|Monthly
|7.3
|16
|16.35
|0
|Boeing
|(BA)
|C
|A
|6
|67
|5.68
|MJSD
|2.8
|16
|203
|18.5
|Becton, Dickinson
|(BDX)
|C
|BBB+
|45
|VS
|2.92
|MJSD
|2.3
|12
|127
|10.2
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|(BMY)
|C
|A+
|8
|1.56
|FMAN
|4.2
|12
|37
|3
|BP plc
|(BP)
|C-f
|A-
|N.A.
|2.4 F
|MJSD
|7.7
|15
|31.17
|58
|Anheuser-Busch
|(BUD)
|C-f
|A-
|7
|4.03
|2x
|3.7
|16
|108.92
|25
|Cardinal Holdings
|CAH
|C
|BBB+
|21
|86
|1.81
|JAJO
|2.3
|13
|78.7
|14.5
|Colgate-Palmolive
|(CL)
|C
|AA -
|54
|VS
|1.59
|FMAN
|2.5
|10
|63.6
|7.3
|Cummins Inc.
|(CMI)
|C
|A+
|11
|81
|4.1
|MJSD
|4
|15
|102.5
|29.3
|CenterPoint Energy
|(CNP)
|C
|A-
|12
|R
|1.07
|MJSD
|5.4
|15
|19.8
|4.7
|Cisco
|(CSCO)
|C
|AA-
|7
|VS
|1.1
|JAJO
|3.5
|17
|31.43
|59.6
|CVS
|(CVS)
|C
|BBB+
|14
|99
|2
|FMAN
|3
|13
|80
|30.2
|Chevron
|(CVX)
|C
|AA -
|29
|25R
|4.33
|MJSD
|4.8
|15
|90.21
|7.3
|Dominion Resources
|(D)
|C
|BBB+
|14
|91
|3.02
|MJSD
|4.1
|12
|73.66
|7.5
|Diageo plc
|(DEO)
|C-f
|A-
|3.5
|2x
|3.1
|15
|113
|6.2
|Digital Realty Trust
|(DLR)
|eR
|BBB
|13
|VS
|3.72
|1-3-6-9
|6.4
|13
|74.4
|10.2
|Gladstone Investment
|(GAIN)
|BDC
|35/BBB-
|6
|0.77
|Monthly
|10
|16
|7.5
|7.8
|General Mills
|(GIS)
|C
|BBB+
|14
|89
|1.92
|FMAN
|3.5
|17
|54.86
|11
|Genuine Parts Co.
|(GPC)
|C
|12/A+
|61
|94
|2.7
|JAJO
|3.2
|10
|84.38
|11
|W.W. Grainger
|GWW
|C
|A+
|46
|90
|5.06
|MJSD
|3.1
|17
|163.22
|15
|Home Depot
|(HD)
|C
|A
|8
|87
|3.56
|MJSD
|2.6
|11
|137
|18.3
|The Hershey Co.
|(HSY)
|C
|A
|7
|VS
|2.54
|MJSD
|2.7
|15
|101.6
|11.2
|Hercules Capital
|(HTGC)
|BDC
|BBB-
|1.24
|3-5-8-11
|10.2
|15
|12.16
|0
|Intel
|(INTC)
|C
|A+
|3
|VS
|1.08
|MJSD
|3.5
|13
|30.86
|8.8
|Johnson & Johnson
|(JNJ)
|C
|AAA
|54
|96
|3.33
|MJSD
|3.4
|12
|97.94
|7.2
|Kimco
|(KIM)
|eR
|BBB+
|7
|1.09
|JAJO
|6
|17
|18.17
|8
|Kimberly-Clark
|(KMB)
|C
|A
|45
|97
|3.88
|JAJO
|3.8
|11
|102
|5.8
|Coca-Cola
|KO
|C
|AA-
|55
|93
|1.48
|4-7-10-12
|3.4
|16
|43.53
|8.2
|Lockheed Martin
|(LMT)
|C
|BBB+
|14
|96
|7.45
|MJSD
|4
|11
|186
|17.2
|Alliant Energy Corp.
|(LNT)
|C
|A-
|14
|75
|1.26
|FMAN
|4.3
|11
|29.3
|7
|MasterCard
|(MA)
|C
|A
|6
|VS
|0.88
|FMAN
|0.8
|16
|110
|61
|McDonald's
|(MCD)
|C
|BBB+
|41
|89
|3.81
|MJSD
|3.5
|14
|108.86
|8.2
|Medtronic
|(MDT)
|C
|A
|40
|89
|1.84
|JAJO
|2.5
|12
|68.8
|11.2
|3M
|(MMM)
|C
|AA-
|59
|93
|4.7
|MJSD
|2.7
|15
|174
|13.8
|Monroe Capital
|(MRCC)
|BDC
|37
|1.4 F
|MJSD
|11.1
|13
|12.6
|0
|Newtek Business Services
|(NEWT)
|BDC
|40
|1.6
|MJSD
|12.3
|15
|13
|Nike
|(NKE)
|C
|AA-
|15
|100
|0.7
|JAJO
|1.4
|17
|50
|15.3
|New Residential Investment Corp.
|(NRZ)
|mR
|44 B+
|5
|1.98
|JAJO
|14.4
|15
|13.75
|32.3
|Omega Healthcare Investors
|(OHI)
|eR
|BBB-
|15
|69
|2.54
|FMAN
|8.2
|11
|30.98
|9.3
|Occidental Petroleum
|(OXY)
|C
|A
|13
|30R
|3.06
|JAJO
|4.4
|15
|69.55
|13
|Pfizer
|(PFE)
|C
|AA
|7
|S
|1.28
|MJSD
|4.1
|10
|31.22
|8.8
|Procter & Gamble
|(PG)
|C
|AA-
|61
|99
|2.7
|FMAN
|3.5
|12
|77.14
|6.8
|Royal Dutch Shell-B
|(NYSE:RDS.B)
|C-f
|A
|3.76 F
|MJSD
|8.2
|15
|45.85
|0
|Starbucks
|(SBUX)
|C
|A
|7
|96
|1
|FMAN
|1.8
|17
|55.55
|30.3
|J.M. Smucker
|(SJM)
|C
|BBB
|19
|92
|3
|MJSD
|2.9
|17
|103.49
|10.8
|Tanger
|(SKT)
|eR
|66/BBB+
|24
|S
|1.35
|FMAN
|5.6
|17
|24.11
|9.2
|New Senior Investment Group
|(SNR)
|eR
|79
|1.04
|MJSD
|11.2
|17
|9.29
|0
|Southern Co.
|(SO)
|C
|A-
|17
|89
|2.3
|MJSD
|4.9
|13
|46.94
|3.5
|Simon Property Group
|(SPG)
|eR
|78/ A
|8
|7.1
|FMAN
|4.5
|17
|157.78
|16.5
|STAG Industrial
|(STAG)
|eR
|46/ BBB
|7
|1.41
|Month
|6
|13
|23.5
|STORE Capital
|(STOR)
|eR
|49/ BBB
|1.19
|JAJO
|5.7
|15
|20.88
|AT&T
|(T)
|C
|BBB+
|33
|85
|1.97
|FMAN
|5.8
|10
|33.97
|2
|Teva Pharmaceutical
|(TEVA)
|C-f
|BBB
|0.34
|cut
|4
|17
|8.5
|cut
|Target
|(TGT)
|C
|A
|50
|81
|2.46
|MJSD
|4.8
|17
|51.25
|22
|TriplePoint Venture Growth
|(TPVG)
|BDC
|34
|1.44
|4-6-9-12
|12
|15
|12
|0
|T. Rowe Price
|(TROW)
|C
|1/ A+
|31
|VS
|2.28
|MJSD
|3.2
|15
|71.25
|12.5
|Union Pacific Corp.
|(UNP)
|C
|A
|10
|2.44
|MJSD
|2.8
|15
|87.14
|12.5
|Visa
|(V)
|C
|A+
|9
|VS
|0.66
|MJSD
|0.8
|14
|82.5
|28.8
|V.F. Corp.
|(VFC)
|C
|A
|44
|88
|1.69
|MJSD
|2.9
|16
|58.25
|16.7
|Valero
|(VLO)
|C
|BBB
|7
|2.8
|MJSD
|4.1
|17
|68.29
|54.2
|Ventas Inc.
|(VTR)
|eR
|BBB+
|7
|73
|3.12
|MJSD
|5.4
|12
|57.78
|5.7
|Verizon
|(VZ)
|C
|BBB+
|12
|VS
|2.33
|FMAN
|5.4
|10
|43.15
|2.8
|WEC Energy
|(WEC)
|C
|A-
|14
|94
|2.08
|MJSD
|3.5
|13
|59.43
|2.8
|W.P. Carey
|(WPC)
|eR
|BBB
|20
|MS
|4.01
|JAJO
|6.7
|16
|59.85
|16.7
|Washington Prime Group
|(WPG)
|eR
|BBB-
|1
|MJSD
|12.9
|17
|7.75
|0
|Exxon Mobil
|(XOM)
|C
|AA+
|35
|65
|3.06
|MJSD
|4
|17
|76.5
|9.5
|Phillip Morris
|(PM)
|C
|A
|9
|78
|4.22
|JAJO
|4.8
|14
|87.92
|9.2
|Duff N Phelps
|DNP
|CEF
|silver
|0.78
|Month
|8
|11
|9.75
|0
|Altria
|(MO)
|C
|A-
|47
|98
|2.54
|JAJO
|5.4
|12
|47.05
|8.2
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|(XEL)
|C
|A-
|14
|MS
|1.44
|JAJO
|4.2
|10
|34.29
|5.3
|MGE Energy
|(MGEE)
|C
|34/ A-
|41
|VS
|1.23
|MJSD
|3.5
|10
|35.14
|3.3
|PepsiCo
|PEP
|C
|A+
|45
|97
|3.17
|1-3-6-9
|3.1
|12
|102.26
|7.7
|Kraft-Heinz
|(KHC)
|C
|BBB-
|new
|90
|2.45
|JAJO
|3.1
|17
|79.03
|Mondelez
|(MDLZ)
|C
|BBB
|froz
|0.81
|JAJO
|3.9
|12
|20.77
|-5
|MetLife
|(MET)
|C
|A-
|1.6
|MJSD
|3.3
|17
|48.48
|14.2
Chart #2 to follow below is all about Analyst Value and Prices.
I am reporting pure data here, and you must become your own analyst as well. Use your own best judgment in all cases.
M* = Morningstar, and shows current fair value and Financial rating "FinR". I show the star ratings: 1 is overpriced and 4 stars is in bold and is considered better value. 5 stars would be a screaming bargain, and I show none of those.
NASDAQ = Nasdaq analyst guess for future price out 1 year.
CFRA is reported by S&P IQ from Scottrade, my broker of 1-year target (Forward Price), and in some cases a Buy, Hold, Sell recommendation along with current Fair Value, or "FV". SB is strong Buy, and there is a Sell hidden in there too. They do not report much for REITs or BDCs, so most analysis is very sketchy and it is FYI only.
YF is for Yahoo Finance analysts for 1-year future price guess.
Value Line shows safety rating (1, 2 or 3, 4 or 5 worst). Next is a technical rating for how fast the price projected will be obtained. 1 is fast and 5 is slow, or 5 years - as that is the speculation price shown for 3-5 years out. The letter shown is for financial status.
Much of this is to show you that most often there is no agreement on prices. But some analysts do agree, on names such as CSCO.
|Ticker
|M*
|Fair
|M*
|NASDAQ
|CFRA
|CFRA
|CFRA
|Yahoo
|Value Line
|VL
|Value
|FinR
|1-yr. Forward Price
|Forward Price
|Action
|FV
|Fin
|Ratings
|F 3-5 yr. pr.
|ABBV
|2
|73
|BBB+
|74
|89
|Buy
|121
|78
|3 1 A
|90-135
|ADP
|2
|79
|105
|110
|Hold
|87
|106
|1 4 A++
|115-145
|AMGN
|3
|188
|A
|187
|220
|Buy
|195.5
|187
|1 1 A++
|235-285
|AMLP
|3
|APLE
|19
|Hold
|19.5
|(NYSE:BA)
|2
|202
|A
|267.5
|252
|Buy
|183
|252
|1 1 A++
|220 -265
|BDX
|3
|193
|BBB+
|220
|228
|Buy
|216
|218
|1 3 A++
|200-245
|BMY
|3
|64
|AA-
|60
|68
|Buy
|59
|58
|2 3 A++
|60 -80
|BP
|3
|36
|A-
|39
|37
|Hold
|23
|38
|3 3 B
|50 -75
|BUD
|3
|126
|BBB+
|133
|129
|1 A++
|120 -145
|CAH
|4
|84
|A-
|76
|71
|Hold
|82
|74
|1 3 A-
|110 -135
|CL
|4
|77
|AA
|75
|72
|Hold
|46
|76
|1 4 A+
|75-90
|CMI
|2
|135
|A
|163
|200
|S buy
|191
|2 3 A+
|175-235
|CNP
|2
|26
|28
|28
|Hold
|24
|28
|3 2 B+
|20-30
|CSCO
|3
|33
|AA
|36
|35
|Hold
|33
|36
|1 4 A++
|35-45
|CVS
|4
|109
|BBB+
|88
|83
|Hold
|96
|86
|1 3 A++
|120-150
|CVX
|3
|106
|AA-
|119.5
|113
|Hold
|108
|115
|1 3 A++
|120-145
|D
|4
|85
|79
|77
|Hold
|68.5
|80
|2 4 B++
|75-105
|DEO
|3
|124
|A-
|152
|141
|Buy
|142
|147
|1 3 A+
|105-125
|DLR
|119
|120
|Hold
|119
|3 3 B+
|90-135
|GAIN
|Sell
|GIS
|4
|58
|BBB+
|56
|66
|Buy
|50
|57
|1 3 A+
|55-70
|GPC
|4
|94
|95
|90
|Hold
|82
|85
|1 3 A+
|115-140
|GWW
|4
|202
|173
|177
|Hold
|157
|169
|1 4 A++
|260-315
|HD
|3
|156
|A+
|171
|169
|Buy
|150
|171
|1 2 A++
|160-195
|HSY
|3
|116
|A+
|109.5
|120
|Buy
|97
|112
|2 2 B++
|115-160
|HTGC
|15.5
|Hold
|14.7
|INTC
|3
|34
|AA-
|42.5
|41
|Buy
|41
|40
|1 1 A++
|45-55
|JNJ
|2
|114
|AAA
|140.5
|148
|Buy
|127
|137
|1 3 A++
|145-175
|KIM
|4
|24.3
|23
|22
|Buy
|19
|23.5
|2 4 B+
|30-40
|KMB
|3
|116
|A
|123.5
|128
|Hold
|105
|130
|1 4 A++
|140-170
|KO
|3
|46.5
|A+
|47
|49
|Buy
|33
|47.44
|1 5 A++
|45-55
|LMT
|2
|279
|A-
|313
|340
|S buy
|260
|310.5
|1 4 A++
|280-345
|LNT
|2
|37
|43
|42
|Hold
|36
|42
|2 3 A-
|30-45
|MA
|3
|132
|139
|131
|Hold
|104
|140
|1 2 A++
|145-175
|MCD
|3
|165
|A-
|170
|170
|Buy
|123
|171
|1 2 A++
|155-190
|MDT
|4
|97
|A+
|92
|100
|Buy
|85
|91
|1 3 A++
|95-115
|MMM
|2
|180
|AA-
|190
|204
|Hold
|167
|205
|1 3 A++
|210-255
|MRCC
|17.25
|S-sell
|16.8
|(NASDAQ:NEWT)
|18.75
|Hold
|18.35
|3
|13.5-18
|(NYSE:NKE)
|4
|66
|AA-
|61.5
|60
|Buy
|56
|61
|1 2 A++
|75-95
|NRZ
|17.75
|Buy
|17.57
|OHI
|32.5
|Hold
|32
|5
|28-37.8
|OXY
|3
|55
|A
|69
|65
|Hold
|36
|63
|3 3 A-
|85-125
|PFE
|4
|37
|AA-
|36
|36
|Hold
|35
|37
|1 3 A-
|40-50
|PG
|3
|94
|AA
|94
|100
|Buy
|75
|93
|1 4 A++
|90-110
|RDS.B
|4
|65
|A
|64
|2 3 A+
|75-105
|SBUX
|4
|66
|A
|64.5
|64
|Hold
|48
|64
|1 2 A++
|80-100
|SJM
|4
|132
|130
|122
|Hold
|120
|120
|1 3 A++
|140-170
|SKT
|27
|28
|Hold
|28
|5
|24- 41
|SNR
|9.5
|Hold
|10.5
|SO
|3
|50
|52.5
|51
|Buy
|48
|51
|2 4 A-
|45-60
|SPG
|4
|191
|193.5
|170
|Hold
|154
|192.5
|2 4 A-
|210-285
|STAG
|28
|Buy
|28
|STOR
|25
|Hold
|26
|3
|19.7 -30.7
|T
|3
|40
|BBB
|41
|42
|Buy
|37
|41
|1 3 A++
|45-55
|TEVA
|4
|22
|BBB-
|25
|30
|Hold
|25
|3 4 B++
|50 -65
|TGT
|3
|58
|A
|60
|60
|Hold
|59
|2 4 A-
|75-105
|TPVG
|13
|Buy
|13.8
|TROW
|3
|88
|78
|85
|1 2 A+
|95-115
|UNP
|4
|121
|A
|115.5
|120
|Hold
|112
|119
|1 2 A++
|130-160
|V
|3
|108
|110
|100
|Hold
|91
|111
|1 3 A++
|115-140
|VFC
|3
|70
|A
|62.5
|60
|Hold
|58
|65
|2 4 A-
|70-95
|VLO
|3
|72
|BBB+
|70
|70
|Hold
|68
|72
|3 3 A+
|65-95
|VTR
|3
|65
|66
|72
|Hold
|66
|3 4 B+
|65-95
|VZ
|3
|48
|BBB
|50
|50
|Hold
|50
|1 3 A++
|65-80
|WEC
|2
|56
|63
|60
|Sell
|59
|64
|1 3 A+
|55-65
|WPC
|69
|Buy
|65
|3 4 B+
|80-120
|WPG
|9
|Buy
|8.75
|XOM
|3
|78
|AA+
|83
|83
|Hold
|75
|82
|1 3 A++
|100-120
|PM
|2
|98
|A-
|130
|118
|Hold
|95
|126
|2 4 B++
|105-145
|DNP
|4
|2 3
|10 -14
|MO
|2
|59
|A-
|72
|80
|S buy
|61
|72
|2 3 B+
|60-95
|XEL
|1
|39
|46
|46
|Hold
|43
|61
|1 2 A+
|40-50
|MGEE
|hold
|Hold
|hold
|1 4 A-
|45-55
|PEP
|3
|117
|A+
|125
|134
|S buy
|93
|124
|1 3 A++
|125-155
|KHC
|2
|70
|BBB-
|95
|97
|Buy
|76
|90
|2 A-
|90-125
|MDLZ
|4
|50
|BBB
|50
|49
|Buy
|43
|50
|2 3 A-
|50-65
|MET
|3
|52
|54
|60
|S buy
|55
|54
|3 A-
|55-80
My recent activity for stocks discussed:
August
- Trimmed SNR (speculative healthcare equity REIT) and CVX.
- Added to HTGC, APLE, MRCC, GPC, KMB, SPG, AMGN, SO, HSY, SJM, WPG and SKT.
- New small speculative position on Teva.
- Sold IRM - the last article discussed this sale for consolidation purposes.
September
- Reopened a position in TPVG
- Sold MAT and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)
I sold CLDT, as it is a small-cap equity hotel REIT, and I consolidated the cash into APLE, a large-cap hotel REIT.
I am watching the following new stock: Blackstone mREIT (NYSE:BXMT) for addition below $31 and hopefully below 30.50, it is in my hubby’s IRA, of which I hope to do a 1-year update soon.
Well, good luck.
Enjoy the charts, I hope they help.
Happy investing.
Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.