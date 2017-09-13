Why Caterpillar Is Still A Buy At Record Highs

Caterpillar (CAT) remains at buy at current levels as its revenue should pick up over the coming year, justifying the historically rich valuation of the company. Due to rising energy and other material prices, as well as improving business sentiment, global capital expenditure could increase in coming years, benefiting CAT’s core operations. As the company transitions from merely cost cutting, to also introducing top-line expansion, its current valuation should be justified, allowing its stock price to continue to trend higher. Additionally, the company’s attractive dividend yield relative to the broader market also makes it attractive to investors seeking both income and capital appreciation.

CAT’s core operations revolve largely around mining equipment sales, as well as energy and transportation. Although both industries have been in distress in recent years, the tide looks to be turning in their favor.

A portion of CAT’s mining equipment sales is tied to mining capital expenditures, which fluctuates with the volatile prices of industrial metals. Although the underlying prices of industrial metals are volatile, mine planning and development typically takes several years, with the actual need for the equipment purchased spanning close to 20 years.

CAT estimates its end markets to be primarily based around coal (30%), copper (20%), and iron (20%), with the remaining percentage mixed between precious metals and oil sands. Over the last year, all three commodities –- coal, copper, and iron -- have experienced a resurgence in price as the global economy recovered. Moreover, global policymakers are projecting improved global growth as the U.S. potentially cuts its tax rates, and implements fiscal stimulus. Business sentiment is high, signaling the potential for more fixed capital investment, driving commodity prices higher, while spurring demand for CAT products.

Moreover, the energy and transports division is largely tied to the petroleum and power industries, as well as rails, with geographic exposure concentrated in North America and Europe. CAT’s energy operations closely correlates with North American oil and gas infrastructure and production. Its power segment is primarily driven by the need for standby power applications, such as in hospitals and office buildings.

Like its mining equipment unit, CAT’s energy and transport division is largely at the will of energy commodity prices. Energy prices have trended lower in recent years as oversupply due to rising efficiency among producers, outweighed demand, as the rise of alternative energy sources increased. Due to many efforts on the part of producers to limit supply, as well as rising growth outlook for emerging and developed markets however, energy prices could rise towards the $55-$60 range over the coming year.

As two of CAT’s largest divisions begin to experience revenue growth again, the company should similarly see its revenue growth improve. Below is a chart of CAT’s revenue, price to sales ratio, as well as its price. A company’s share price is a function of its fundamentals, as well as valuation multiples that determine what those fundamentals are worth. As is seen below, revenue has declined in recent years as commodity prices across the board experienced sharp selling pressure.

The company’s share price and valuation multiple similarly contracted. Starting in 2016 however, many industrial metal and energy prices put in a bottom, and are now trading off of their lows. Optimism that capital expenditure will soon follow led to an expansion of CAT’s valuation multiple, driving its share price higher. If revenue growth follows in coming years, expect the company’s share price to continue higher.

Moreover, CAT currently trades at a dividend yield superior to the broader S&P 500 index. Although the gap between the yields narrowed as CAT’s share price moved higher over the last year, CAT’s dividend yield is still at a premium. For many investors who are bullish on the company’s future prospects, the fact that it pays a nice dividend could further aid its total return.

Ultimately, CAT looks attractive at current levels as its revenue growth still has a lot of upside. Commodity prices are just starting to move higher after years of weakness, which should lead to further capital investment in the space. Additionally, as business sentiment remains elevated, and fiscal stimulus is also potentially implemented in the U.S., the company could see top line growth.

Although the company’s future looks bright, be aware of commodity price fluctuations, and also broader financial market weakness. If risk sentiment sours, and commodities selloff, this could adversely affect CAT’s core operations, and lead to selling pressure on its stock price.

Following the thesis presented in this article, CAT looks to have further upside, even after its impressive run higher. With an attractive dividend yield, and potential catalysts for revenue growth, it is advised to add an allocation to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.