Tesla: Shareholders Trip Over Elon's Salesmanship

Investment Thesis

There is clearly demand for fully electric or hybrid vehicles. This is a given. What is very much unclear is just how much market share Tesla (TSLA) will ultimately control. And more importantly, whether it will be able to run its business profitably enough to support the high expectations its stock price carries. Its shareholders should not be investing their hard-earned savings in the hopes that Tesla will be the main beneficiary of this sector's tailwinds.

Recent Business Highlights

Tesla's Q2 2017 results were an extraordinary tale of two stories. On the one hand, its revenue was up a remarkable 93% YOY that drove up its non-GAAP gross margin up from 23.6% to 25%. However, in spite of these strong headline grabbers, once we start to dig just a little bit around its financials another much more worrisome picture starts to emerge.

Right away, Tesla continues to burn cash at a strong clip, with the first 6 months of 2017 having consumed $270 million in cash from operations. But more importantly, that the cash on its balance sheet, as of 30 June 2017, would not be enough to support its near-term obligations as well as its earmarked $2 billion in CapEx for the second half of 2017.

Tesla is renowned for offering investors a lot of distractor information. Investors should ignore the majority of the noise in the financial press and should be focusing in on just two tangible facts in the company's financials. Tesla's cash balance and its Free Cash Flow generation capabilities.

Elon has frequently stated that he believes that Tesla needs at least $1 billion of cash as a cushion for running operations. Moreover, Tesla already has $817 million of debt due in the coming 12 months, as well as the $2 billion of capex earmarked for H2 2017. The debt due and the capex guided for H2 2017 together made it simply inevitable that Tesla would need to raise some form debt in the near term.

What was surprising, is that Tesla's debt was so welcome by debt-holders, that in a matter of days, it was able to raise an additional 20% more than it had originally agreed. However, the truly staggering aspect of this whole story was that the stock actually soared on the news that the company was now going to be even more leveraged (read risky).

Firstly, we know that Tesla's H1 2017 cash flow from operations was a use of cash of $270 million. Secondly, it is noteworthy to mention that Tesla's reported Free Cash Flow at the bottom of its press release does not take into account all of its outgoing capital expenditures. Since Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure, different companies group different amounts under their CapEx. In other words, there is some flexibility as to what gets grouped together.

In any case, although it is spread over different account lines of its of its cash flow statement, cash outgoings such as business combination, capital expenditures and cost of solar energy systems, Tesla's outgoing were actually closer to $2 billion of cash rather than the $1.5 billion highlighted by the company. Even with the business combination line (a fancy name for its acquisition of Grohmann Engineering) of $110 million being excluded - as a one-off nonrecurring expenditure - Tesla still had $1.9 billion outgoing through its investing activities in H1 2017.

When taken together with the above-mentioned $270 million of cash used in operating activities, which when totaled up, approximately $2.2 billion of cash went out in H1 2017. With this in mind, it was obvious that the company was going to need to raise cash to avoid dipping below its $1 billion cash cushion.

Market Share

Elon and team commented in the press release that 'the combined Model S and Model X market share grew in the U.S. premium luxury vehicle market during Q2 2017', which although it is an absolutely valid statement, the statement nevertheless ignores the fact that General Motors' (GM) Volt and Bolt are just behind Tesla's Model S and Model X market share.

Source: EV-Sales blog

While Elon makes so much noise about Tesla gaining market share that one would assume it would be winner take all in the Electric Vehicle sector. An idea that could not be further from the truth. There are plenty of competitors among different car manufacturers. For example, Renault's (OTCPK:RNLSY) Leaf, which is the world’s top-selling electric vehicle, with more than 283,000 sold since launch in 2010.

Also, GM's Volt and Bolt are putting up a mighty fight. Additionally, FCA (FCAU), which has so far stood on the sidelines, could also come into play soon. At the end of the day, there are so many competitors, with arguably more resources than Tesla, that Tesla's shareholders' chance of seeing a profitable return from the current share price is slim.

Financials

(Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

The company continuously struggles to generate Free Cash Flow. It simply baffles me why investors would be willing to pay $60 billion in market cap to participate in a company that only generated $10 billion in revenue over the trailing twelve months.

(Source: author's calculations)

In fact, as the graph above demonstrates, so far, the more that revenue grows, the more Free Cash Flow that Tesla generates. The story being told is that when Tesla is able to ship 10,000 cars of the Model 3, the company would be able to inflect and quickly improve its margins, which is entirely possible. My only argument is that its valuation already accounts for Elon's team's flawless execution.

Valuation Relative To Peer Group

(Source: author's calculations)

Investors' apathy towards capital-intensive car manufacturers is demonstrated in the table above. As a group, investors are not willing to pay more than 0.3x revenue for the group of companies. Which is even lower than the 0.4x multiple of revenue investors have paid for the group over the trailing 5 years. In contrast, in spite of having a normalized use of cash, investors are willing to pay nearly 6 times' Tesla's revenue. All in all, at the current price, Tesla comes across as being a somewhat risky investment.

Conclusion

While I have a lot of admiration and respect for Elon Musk and every time I see a Tesla drive past me, I stop in awe of its smooth cars, at the end of the day, I fail to understand why anyone would pay these inflated multiples to invest in Tesla's stock.

