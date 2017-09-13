Good And Bad Of Devon's Oil Sands Assets

Unlike many of its domestic peers, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) also has a very material position in Alberta's oil sands that needs to be taken into account when evaluating the firm. Since 2007, Devon Energy Corporation has been using steam assisted gravity drainage technology to unlock the 80% of Alberta's recoverable bitumen resources that can't be extracted through mining operations. Let's dig in.

Overview

Steam assisted gravity drainage is a fairly straightforward way of targeting oil sands resources, crude that tends to be heavy (viscous) and sour (high sulfur content). The bitumen is too viscous to be pulled out of the ground simply through a production well, steam injection is required to enable the bitumen to flow.

One well, a steam injector, pumps steam down and around the resources the upstream player seeks to extract. The other, a production well, is drilled nearby and sits there waiting for those resources to flow on over. Once the bitumen becomes less viscous, the production well yanks those resources up to the surface.

The key thing for SAGD operations is achieving a low steam-to-oil ratio. A low ratio means much lower operating costs, enabling positive operating cash flow generation in a terrible oil sands environment. Terrible because the differential between West Texas Intermediate, America's light sweet (not very viscous, low sulfur content) oil benchmark, and Western Canadian Select, Alberta's heavy oil benchmark, is usually around $15/barrel. Give or take a couple of bucks in either direction.

Several things play into this, including the additional costs to refineries to process heavy sour crude (coking and de-sulfurization units needed), limited takeaway capacity out of Alberta (access to smaller amount of buyers means refineries play hardball), and higher transportation costs.

WCS is bitumen blended with ultra-light sweet (low sulfur content) condensate to make the crude flow along pipelines and to make it less sour. It still is considered a heavy sour oil product, but now it is marketable.

Heavy oil assets

Devon Energy owns three SAGD oil sands projects in Alberta, the Jackfish 1-3 sites, each with a nameplate capacity of 35,000 bpd gross. Strong operational performance has enabled those sites, particularly Jackfish 2-3, to exceed nameplate performance. With a steam-to-oil ratio approaching 2.0 across those three assets on top of production outperformance, Devon is a top player in the SAGD arena.

During the second quarter of this year, the Jackfish 1 facility produced 34,900 bpd gross (31,600 bpd net), indicating the complex is meeting expectations. The Jackfish 2 complex has been doing stellar, yielding 45,000 bpd gross (44,000 bpd net), well above expectations.

Using Q1 results as a benchmark as the Jackfish 3 facility was undergoing routine maintenance in Q2, the facility has been exceeding expectations as it pumped out 46,000 bpd gross (44,800 bpd net) in Q1. Turnaround activity was completed in July, so Q3 and Q4 should see the Jackfish 3's production ramp back up.

Combined, that is about 125,000 bpd in gross bitumen output, roughly 120,000 bpd in net bitumen production, and well above where Devon thought it would be five years ago (3 Jackfish facilities x 35,000 bpd gross per complex = 105,000 bpd gross).

The Lloydminster asset produced 22,300 bpd gross and 19,400 bpd net in Q2. Due to the Lloydminster asset being a cold flow asset, meaning that while it produces heavy oil it is able to do so without having to heat up those resources, it is far more economical than oil sands operations. The heating process is expensive both to build the necessary infrastructure (shows up as depreciation, depletion, and amortization expenses) and run it (shows up as lease operating expenses). On top of cold flow produced heavy oil not needing diluent to be marketable.

Breaking down rosy guidance

At $55 WTI, Devon Energy forecasts its Canadian heavy oil division would yield an annualized $800 million in operating cash flow this year. However, there are several key things investors should keep in mind.

One, DD&A expenses are very material to the oil sands sector. Removing that non-cash charge can often conflate profitability with cash flow generation. While the asset would be remitting cash back to Devon at $55 WTI, it won't show up as favorably on its income statement. Not unless oil prices rise further.

Two, WTI is well below $55 making that guidance irrelevant at this point. The pipeline projects needed to shrink the WTI-WCS differential are stalled by local and provincial hurdles (simply because Canada's federal government says yes doesn't mean other government entities won't get in the way). Meaning there won't be a sliver bullet for the oil sands industry that doesn't involve higher oil prices.

Three, Devon is spending roughly $200 million a year on maintenance capital expenditures in order to keep production flat. While not a large sum relatively speaking, that is equal to about $5/barrel. Operating cash flow doesn't include investing activities, hiding the true nature of Devon's guidance.

Four, Devon is spending an extra $100 million to expand its oil sands asset a little bit as new wells are generating positive incremental returns (all the expensive infrastructure is in place and Devon is a solid oil sands operator). Those new wells being constructed will pad Devon's 2018 heavy oil production and at constant prices, operating cash flow generation.

Devon sees its Q4 2017 heavy oil output climbing up to 137,000-143,000 BOE/d. Not sure if that is gross or net, but an increase either way. However, those investments aren't accounted for in Devon's operating cash flow generation, so be careful when given rosy projections.

On a side note, there was an issue at the second Jackfish complex regarding the facility's skim tank area (used to help remove water from hydrocarbons) and management is being proactive and testing out all of the skim tanks across its Jackfish assets. Something to keep in mind, but it appears the issue was fixed at the problem skim tanks.

Final thoughts

Heavy oil represents roughly 20-25% of Devon Energy Corporation's production and proven reserve base. Its low steam-to-oil ratio and production outperformance enables a significant amount of cash flow generation, but only when WTI stays above $50. SAGD oil sands operations have stable production bases for decades, but some investment is required to keep those output streams up. Small amounts of cash flow generation quickly gets eaten up by those base maintenance expenditures.

During Q1, Devon Energy Corporation posted $186 million in heavy oil operating cash flow when WTI was in the low $50s. By Q2 (released in August), when WTI was trending towards $45, Devon Energy Corporation neglected to provide operating cash flow generation figures. Why? Because it wasn't expecting its Jackfish assets to generate a material amount of cash flow anymore.

While a solid upstream operator, there is too much working against the oil sands sector in a sub-$50s WTI world to get excited about Devon Energy Corporation's operational prowess. The huge WTI-WCS differential is what really gets in the way.

In a better pricing environment, Devon's heavy oil assets would become great cash flow cows. In a much weaker environment, beware cash costs and weak realized prices eating into Devon's financials. If WTI goes below $40, investors should start worrying about negative operating cash flow generation from these heavy oil assets (particularly the Jackfish complexes).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.