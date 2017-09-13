Kinder Morgan: Recent Silliness Probably Marks A Bottom

The company has far more exposure to the Permian, Harvey, and the Eagle Ford than it does to Kinder Morgan Canada. The market needs to get its priorities straight.

Approvals for the project are in place. Most likely the opposition will slow the project and increase its costs, but that opposition is unlikely to prevail despite headlines to the contrary.

Kinder Morgan has not spent that much on the Trans Mountain Expansion project. So any writeoffs will hurt for about one quarter and are not that significant.

Kinder Morgan Canada's growth plans may be the most visible, but they are far from the only growth opportunities available to this company.

There seems to be a lot of racket about the coming Kinder Morgan (KMI) stock crash IF Kinder Morgan Canada experiences either lots of problems with the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion or the project gets cancelled. This ignores the fact that there is probably nothing happening right now that Kinder Morgan management has not seen a hundred times before. Therefore, management probably knows exactly what steps to take.

“Upon the completion of the IPO, we will have secured satisfactory financing for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. We are excited to be moving forward on this tremendous project which is expected to benefit KMI and KML as well as our Trans Mountain shippers and Canada,” said Steve Kean, Kinder Morgan chief executive officer. Our execution planning is complete, our approvals are in hand, and we are now ready to commence construction activities this fall generating thousands of direct jobs for Canadians, including significant benefits to Indigenous communities in Alberta and British Columbia,” said Ian Anderson, president of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited."

Source: Kinder Morgan Press Release May 25, 2017

Management does not make announcements of the type shown above without significant advance work. If the approvals truly were in-hand as management states, then undoing those approvals will likely prove exceptionally difficult. Headlines make good stories, but newspapers can be notoriously inaccurate, plus omit some relevant but unpopular facts. Some basic research from more reliable sources is called for to obtain a clear picture of the situation.

"The Texas oil giant confirmed last week it still plans to break ground on the Trans Mountain expansion project this month. The company will apparently now have to tear down environmentally-friendly housing on Indigenous land if it's going to successfully ship 900,000 barrels of Alberta bitumen a day across to British Columbia's southern coast."

The key here is that Kinder Morgan has the approvals. Plots to delay development such as this are nothing new. Usually in the beginning the headlines are eye-popping, but the end result is usually the same. The British Colombian government may want to try to undo some predecessor approvals. But the success rate of that process is usually not very good either. Most likely there will be a lot of ineffective but press headline grabbing yelling.

"Canadian lender Desjardins is considering backing out of its C$145 million ($113 million) commitment to Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, two people present at a meeting with the financial institution told Reuters."

When Kinder Morgan states they have a financial commitment, that means that the lending group as a whole will be able to lend the money as contractually promised. So if one lender wants to back out as shown above, there is a mechanism and quite possibly a penalty procedure in place for this choice. Lender groups will definitely have contingency plans in place. Plus the amount shown is such as small part of the loan that this event sells newspapers more than it affects lending plans.

The bottom line still is there is probably going to be a whole lot of headlines, noise, and maybe some delays. But it is far more likely the pipeline will go through.

Suppose The Worst Happens

The pipeline gets cancelled. There are headlines all over the place about how the cancellation will wreck the company. The problem is that those headlines never put numbers to all those catastrophic pronouncements. The newspapers just would not sell if they did.

Source: Kinder Morgan Presentation On September 7, 2017, Barclay's CEO Energy Power Conference

A cancellation of the project is going to hurt Kinder Morgan Canada (TSX: KML) far more than it will hurt Kinder Morgan. But look at how small the subsidiary is when compared to the parent company. Furthermore as noted in a previous article, Kinder Morgan has a very simple remedy to stop the pain. Kinder Morgan can now spin the subsidiary off to the shareholders and end its association with Kinder Morgan Canada. The problem will then be done. Whatever stock price hit happens will last about one quarter and then the market will focus on Kinder Morgan without the Canada problems.

Really though, Kinder Morgan Canada is a relatively small part of the business as shown above. A 50% unlikely loss of enterprise value represents less than 5% of the parent company's enterprise value. So any subsidiary setback will have a muted effect on the parent company stock. The market value of the subsidiary is generous when only considering the current businesses. So there are clearly some expectations for the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project. But the parent company has the cash raised from the stock offering. If the project gets cancelled, then those proceeds are available for other projects. That will be true no matter which subsidiary holds the cash. Again, Mr. Market's attention will be towards future growth and away from the one-time hit a cancellation takes. A one-time 5% stock price hit on the stock of Kinder Morgan for the project cancellation would be about right. That hit, even if it makes it to a 10% dive, will easily be undone by management.

Source: Kinder Morgan Presentation On September 7, 2017, Barclay's CEO Energy Power Conference

Even more to the point is the lack of money actually spent on the project. Up until now, much of the project has been in the planning stages and a fair amount of that planning has been capitalized. However, the writeoff would likely be less than $1 billion. Probably it would be a lot less (especially if management had some hopes for a future revivial). In any event, a maximum of $1 billion writeoff for Kinder Morgan is really not that material for a company with about $80 billion in enterprise value.

Kinder Morgan Canada is debt free right now. So a cancellation of the project would impact the market value, but the company would simply look for other growth opportunities. For all the noise that the current British Columbia government makes, the fact is that they have a legislative majority of 1 which makes them very weak. Plus this new government has a big dependence on the oil industry revenue. Sooner or later the government will have to wake up and smell the coffee or it will be out of office.

The unlikely writeoff would probably hurt for a quarter and management would strive not to repeat that event, but the pain of one quarter is really nothing. This company has important allies. All those companies that have signed up for the capacity want to see the project completed. Those companies may not grab the newspapers headlines. But those allies have resources, connections, and the promises of a lot of jobs to bring in more revenue. Politicians love to spend money. So the allure of more money is going to be almost irresistible. The fact is that the dire scenarios shown above are just not that likely to happen, and if they do, they are very unlikely to be much of a setback.

Other Growth Projects

The Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project may be the most visible of all the backlog projects, but it is not the only project in the backlog.

Source: Kinder Morgan Presentation On September 7, 2017, Barclay's CEO Energy Power Conference

Shown above is a sample of the projects in the corporate pipeline. Kinder Morgan has budgeted a whopping $56 million on the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion. That amount is insignificant when compared to the other capital projects shown above. This is another reason a cancellation at the current time is just not that significant. Management raised more than $1 billion in the public offering and now might (maybe) have to sacrifice $56 million. There is a slew of managements out there going for that choice every day without thinking twice. Admittedly, the subsidiary has a potential capital budget of a few billion once construction starts. But that construction has not started. So any panic is taking advantage of investors that did not due some basic research.

If construction were cancelled, then more projects would take its place. Intrastate projects are particularly fast moving projects. They can be added and completed long before a project like the Trans Mountain Pipeline gets done. Enough of those intrastate projects could easily outweigh the importance of one large interstate project. Plus those little projects are not attention grabbing, so their combined material impact may not be noticed by the market. Investors can bet management has a lot of proposals for idle money. So any setback will be very quickly fixed.

Bright Future

Source: Kinder Morgan Presentation On September 7, 2017, Barclay's CEO Energy Power Conference

The expansion project is a significant part of the capital budget. But that capital budget is flexible. Kinder Morgan has far more exposure to Harvey than to problems with the Canadian project. That also will probably hurt for one quarter and then it is back to business as usual.

But as shown above, the majority of the growth will come from low cost areas such as the Permian, where the company has major exposure. Canada, even with the potential of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project, is simply too insignificant to be a major factor in the future of the company. This company has a lot more going for it than one $6 billion or so project. That project will either make for some easy comparisons for a year or result in a writeoff. After that, life goes on and the focus will be on other areas of growth. This company has the financial strength and the track record to find a billion in profits elsewhere. But bulk of the opportunities are located in the United States. So a Canadian cancellation will be replaced promptly and growth will resume.

The stock itself has taken a hit as Harvey and lower commodity prices take their toll on the industry. But this company is surprisingly resilient to lower commodity pricing. A lot of the business has fairly fixed profits with long-term contracts. This is a premier company that can probably be purchased at these levels for a decent capital gain. The waiting may have been painful, but the recovery looks very rewarding regardless of the form it takes. The dividend is getting attractive again and management has stated when the dividend will be raised.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.