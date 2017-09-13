Wall Street Breakfast: Toshiba Closer To Selling Chip Unit

Stocks

A chip on its shoulder! Shares in Apple's (AAPL) suppliers slumped overnight after the new iPhone X disappointed with a later than expected shipping date, on Nov. 3. The $999 price tag could also dent demand for the device in some markets. Across Asia: Zhejiang Crystal-Optech -6.7% , Shenzhen Desay Battery Tech -4.4% , AMS -4.1% , Catcher -5% , Largan -3.8% , Goertek -3.6% , Wistron -3.4% , Shenzhen O-film Tech -3.4% , Pegatron -3.1% , LG Innotek -1.8% , Hon Hai -1.3% , Zhejiang Tony Electronic -1.1% , Han's Laser -1.1% , TSMC -0.5% .

More details about the iPhone X? It features a new 5.8-inch OLED display that's more colorful than the LCD screens Apple (AAPL) used in earlier iPhones. There's no longer a home button, the phone can be unlocked via facial recognition and it supports wireless charging and is water-resistant. Other products unveiled include the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the Apple TV 4K and new Apple Watch.

Hurricane Irma is taking a toll on U.S. airlines. American (NASDAQ:AAL) now expects unit revenue to expand up to 1% in the coming quarter compared with earlier expectations for as much as a 2.5% rise year-over-year. The storm slammed into Florida on Sunday, forcing airports to close, including Miami International Airport, the state's largest and an American Airlines hub.

The U.S. Transportation Department has decided to use voluntary guidelines instead of enforceable rules to regulate self-driving cars, saying a flexible approach was best for the emerging technology. The Trump administration will also give preference in its forthcoming infrastructure plan to projects that could improve safety or advance the deployment of autonomous vehicles.

"Our top priority is doing everything we can to support affected consumers," Equifax (NYSE:EFX) CEO Richard Smith wrote in USA Today, following a security breach that may have exposed the data of up to 143M people. "We are devoting extraordinary resources to make sure this kind of incident doesn’t happen again. We will make changes and continue to strengthen our defenses against cyber crimes."

Bitcoin fell below $4,000 overnight, continuing its tumble from the all-time high of $5,013.91 set on Sept. 2. Traders have been jittery in the past few days mainly due to media reports suggesting that Chinese authorities are looking to shut down some bitcoin exchanges. Negative comments from major business leaders, like Jamie Dimon, who called the cryptocurrency a "fraud," are also unnerving investors.

One of the co-founders of WhatsApp, the messaging app bought by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) for $22B three years ago, is stepping down to start a foundation. Brian Acton's departure comes as he laid the groundwork for WhatsApp to make money. According to a recent WSJ report, the company is testing tools for businesses and plans to introduce additional features for a fee.

Senior Amazon executives are weighing Boston as the location of its "HQ2" second headquarters, Bloomberg reports, though Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) denies Beantown has any lead on anywhere else. Boston is getting some serious consideration due to its proximity to Harvard and MIT, an airport with good connections to Seattle and Washington, D.C., and a low cost of living.

Nordstrom shares soared nearly 9% in extended trading after CNBC reported the Nordstrom family is close to choosing private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners to help fund a buyout of the store. Besides Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), other retail stocks, like Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Buckle's (NYSE:BKE), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) rose on the news.

It's official... Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at the Southern District Texas court as part of a plan to restructure roughly $10B in debt. The company is controlled by Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen and operates a fleet of 68 rigs and drillships for customers including Total (NYSE:TOT), Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).