J.M. Smucker: The Battered Stock Could Be A Buy

Given strong fundamentals, its strategic growth plan and decent valuation, I believe J.M. Smucker is worth a closer look at $100-110 per share.

By Louis Mao

Welcome to another round of D.M. Martins Research’s “Sector Face-Off” series.

In this edition, I assess stocks of a few large-cap consumer food and beverage companies, from The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS). Collectively, the shares of these stocks have performed poorly, as the prices of 9 out of 10 stocks fell more than 10% off their 52-week highs. The US consumers' shift to healthier food has had a big impact on the industry in general.

But where there is risk, there might be opportunities. Given the industry trend, which one is a relatively good one to pick relative to the peers?

(Credit: Adweek)

Facing off the big players in consumer food

The table below compares several metrics, from valuation to fundamentals, across the top 10 consumer food companies by market cap: 2016 P/E, 2016 PEG and cash-adjusted PEG, price-to-book, next-year EPS growth, net cash as a percentage of market cap, trailing ROE, dividend yield and "distance" from 52-week highs (as I have gathered evidence that buying stocks on weakness could be a good value-based strategy).

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

To help better contrast the differences across the peer group, I also created the ranking below:

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

J.M. Smucker is a company that caught my attention on key items like valuation based on P/E and P/B. Despite the 19% EPS drop in fiscal 1Q18 and the 15% stock price fall after the earnings report, J.M. Smucker is transforming its business to try and catch the industry trend by investing in higher-growth businesses, such as premium coffee, single serve coffee and premium pet food. These themes can open up opportunities for the patient investor, who may now have a good entry point into the stock.

A quick look at the numbers reveals that Mondelez International’s valuation as measured by a P/E of 12.7x is the second best among the group. On the stock’s performance, shares have been down by 23.2% over the past 6 months, whereas the S&P 500 has been up by 3.7%.

Bull vs. Bear Case

On the bull side of the argument, I agree with SA contributor Willow Street Investments as the author points out that J.M. Smucker continues to invest in emerging growth brands, such as Jiff, Sahale Snacks, Smucker’s Uncrustables, Nature’s Recipe and all of its coffee brands. The company is also working on the new platform for brands like Jif, Folger and Milk-Bone. It recognizes that investing in these brands will align its product portfolio better with consumers’ changing eating patterns to ensure sustainable long-term growth. With a 29% drop in profit of the coffee segment, I am very interested to see how its coffee business strategies will work out. At the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, Mr. Mark T. Smucker, CEO, presented J.M. Smucker’s plans to expand in the $9.5 billion at-home coffee segment. He said the company would keep growing in the $9.5 billion mainstream segment and capitalize the Café Bustelo that has a strong Hispanic customer base as well as millennials respecting the brand’s authentic heritage. The single serve and premium coffee account for 65% of the at-home coffee segment, whereas sales of single serve and premium only represent 35% of the company’s coffee sales. To foster the growth opportunity, the company will introduce a new platform to expand the “reach and relevancy” of the Folgers brand at the end of this year.

On the bear side, SA contributor Integer Investment was concerned that the company “does not seem to follow a clear path informed by changing consumer markets.” The above bullish view that I presented counters this argument, suggesting that the company actually has a strategic plan to align its portfolio with consumer trends. Other bearish views argue that, just like local microbrewers cutting shares of big beer brands, local coffee shops would eat into coffee sales of companies like J.M. Smucker. I think the analogy is flawed and the effect should not be significant, because local coffee makers do not add as much value as the local microbrewers do in the beer market. People can and will easily make their coffee at home of comparable quality to that of a local coffee shop.

Final Words

SJM is an appealing stock to me on paper. Its valuation, from a P/E and P/B perspective, is among the best in the group. The stock price is 26.1% down from the 52-week high, and the pullback could present an opportunity. In addition, the company’s current 2.9% dividend yield looks attractive to the income-seeking investor.

Given the strong fundamentals and attractive stock price, I believe SJM is worth a close look at the current $100-110 level. It seems to me like a potentially solid long-term investment with promising upside potential.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

Business relationship disclosure: Article authored by Louis Mao, edited by Daniel Martins.