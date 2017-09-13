4 CEFs To Sell Or Replace

The four funds are JHI, MFT, DSE and EOS, which could be replaced with JHS, DTF, FMO or EOI, respectively.

If you own any of the following four funds, it might be a good time to consider selling it and/or replacing it with a similar fund from the same category.

Many CEFs are selling at overvalued valuations. If you own any of the following four funds, it might be a good time to consider selling it and/or replacing it with a similar fund from the same category.

1. Taxable Income-Investment Grade

Sell: John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) (6.88% yield, -0.53% discount, +3.7 z-score, 35.0% leverage, 1.12% baseline expense)

(JHI) (6.88% yield, -0.53% discount, +3.7 z-score, 35.0% leverage, 1.12% baseline expense) Buy: John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) (5.49% yield, -6.53% discount, -0.2 z-score, 33.8% leverage, 0.98% baseline expense)

The first pair are both John Hancock funds in the investment grade income category. JHI "seeks current income with capital appreciation through investment in corporate and government bonds" while JHS "seeks high current income through investment in corporate and government debt securities", so their mandates are pretty similar. According to CEFConnect JHS has a lower allocation to corporate bonds but a higher allocation to asset-backed securities.

Over the last 6 months JHI has outperformed JHS by about 7 percentage points on price, however, on the all-important NAV basis it is actually JHS that has edged out JHI.

JHI Total Return Price data by YCharts

This is due to JHI's spike in premium/discount value, which has edged into premium territory. I looked for news of possible JHI liquidation or conversion to open-ended fund structure but I could not find anything that could explain this sudden spike. JHI's current 1-year z-score of +3.7 indicates extreme overvaluation. On the other hand, JHS sells at a -6.53% discount and has a z-score of only -0.2.

JHI Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

Unfortunately, no shares of JHI are available to short. But if I owned JHI, I would swap it for JHS now.

JHI has returned +5.42% annualized over the last 3 years vs 4.92% for JHS.

[Sep. 12 update] Since publication 3 weeks ago, JHI has outperformed JHS by 1.90 percentage points (~33% annualized). As the valuation gap has not closed completely, there might still be more room for the trade to run.

JHI Total Return Price data by YCharts

2. Tax-Free Income-National

Sell: Blackrock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (MFT) (5.27% yield, +4.45% premium, +3.5 z-score, 40.4% leverage, 0.95% baseline expense)

(MFT) (5.27% yield, +4.45% premium, +3.5 z-score, 40.4% leverage, 0.95% baseline expense) Buy: DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF) (4.13% yield, -7.98% discount, -1.3 z-score, 32.9% leverage, 1.19% baseline expense)

The next pair are from the tax-free national income category. Both funds have essentially 100% of their portfolio in investment-grade municipal bonds.

Over the past 6 months MFT has outperformed DTF by over 11 percentage points on price. However, DFT has actually been the superior fund on a NAV return basis.

MFT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Again we have a tale of two fortunes in the premium/discount chart. MFT's premium/discount has risen quickly over the last few months to +4.45%, giving it a very high z-score of +3.5. On the other hand DTF's discount has continued to slide.

MFT Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

I don't have a fundamental explanation for this divergence. DTF last slashed its distribution by nearly 30%, but that was all the way back in April. MFT also cut its distribution in April, but by only 6%.

In terms of state allocation, both funds have California, Texas, Illinois, Florida and New York as their top five state exposures (although not in the same order).

Interactive Brokers has 6k shares of MFT available to short, but the fee rate is extremely high at -13.96%. This makes executing the pair trade very expensive. Still, if I was an owner of MFT I would swap it for DTF.

MFT has returned +4.55% annualized over the last 3 years vs 3.54% for DTF.

[Sep. 12 update] Since publication 3 weeks ago, DTF has outperformed MFT by 3.16 percentage points (~55% annualized, easily covering the short fee). As the valuation gap has not closed completely, there might still be more room for the trade to run.

MFT Total Return Price data by YCharts

3. US Equity-MLPs

Sell: Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund (DSE) (13.77% yield, +10.55% premium, +2.6 z-score, 36.0% leverage, 1.94% baseline expense)

(DSE) (13.77% yield, +10.55% premium, +2.6 z-score, 36.0% leverage, 1.94% baseline expense) Buy: Fiduciary / Claymore Mlp Opportunity Fund (FMO) (14.21% yield, +1.85% premium, -0.3 z-score, 28.0% leverage, 1.68% baseline expense)

The last pair is in the MLPs category. DSE outperformed FMO by about 5 percentage points on price over the last 6 months, but underperformed on a NAV basis also by about 5 basis points.

DSE Total Return Price data by YCharts

We can see that this has been due to DSE's rising premium/discount value, which has increased by about 10 percentage points over the past 6 months. On the other hand, FMO's premium/discount has fallen in the same time frame. DSE has a 1-year z-score of +2.6, versus -0.3 for FMO.

DSE Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

30k shares of DSE are available at Interactive Brokers, but the fee rate is a sky high 25%. So I'm going to sit out this arbitrage trade, but if I owned DSE, I would swap it for FMO.

DSE has returned -24.2% annualized over the last 3 years vs. -16.8% for FMO.

[Sep. 12 update] Since publication 3 weeks ago, FMO has outperformed DSE by 3.33 percentage points (~58% annualized, easily covering the short fee). As the valuation gap has not closed completely, there might still be more room for the trade to run.

DSE Total Return Price data by YCharts

4. US Equity-Covered Call

Sell: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) (6.98% yield, +0.60% premium, +2.7 z-score, 0% leverage, 1.10% baseline expense)

(EOS) (6.98% yield, +0.60% premium, +2.7 z-score, 0% leverage, 1.10% baseline expense) Buy: Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) (7.77% yield, -5.45% discount, +0.70 z-score, 28.0% leverage, 1.68% baseline expense)

Here we have a pair of domestic covered call funds from Eaton Vance. As explained in A Primer On Some Eaton Vance Equity Funds, EOI and EOS are moderately defensive funds that write single stock call options on about 50% of their portfolio. The difference between EOI and EOS is that EOI's benchmark is the S&P 500 while EOS's is the Russell 1000 Growth. This difference is apparent when analyzing the top 10 holdings of both funds, for instance, EOS has greater weighting compared to EOI in growth stocks such as Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB).

Growth stocks have done very well recently, which could have been the driver of EOS's outperformance over EOI, but actually, both funds have performed similarly on a NAV basis.

EOI Total Return Price data by YCharts

Only a few short months ago was it when EOS and EOI were both trading at discounts of about -6.50%. Since then EOS's discount has vanished while EOI's still remains at -5.45%. EOS has a z-score of +2.7 compared to +0.7 for EOI.

EOI Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

10k shares of EOS are available at Interactive Brokers, but the fee right is very high at 10.31%. Still I might put on a short-term arbitrage on tomorrow with a small position if I'm able to short it. I'm hoping for a quick normalization of premium/discount values of the pair. It should be noted that the 3-year average discount of EOS is about 1.5% higher than for EOI, so it seems that investors have favored EOS more in the recent past.

Unfortunately the three portfolios we manage all own EOI and not EOS. If it were the other way around I would definitely be swapping out EOS and replacing it with EOI.

[Sep. 12 update] Since publication 3 weeks ago, EOI has outperformed EOS by 1.03 percentage points (~18% annualized, easily covering the short fee). As the valuation gap has not closed completely, there might still be more room for the trade to run.

EOS Total Return Price data by YCharts

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.