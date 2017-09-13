Majority Of Bondholders Opposes Seadrill's Reorganization Plan

Pro-forma valuation of the restructured company at after hours price levels more than double that of industry leader Transocean.

Given the lack of bondholder support, expect the plan to be contested heavily in court.

Bondholders get a poor deal with only 15% of the new equity before exercisement of participation rights.

Under the plan, current equityholders would receive a generous 2% stake in the restructured company but are still more likely to get much less or nothing at all.

I have covered Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

It is done. After seemingly endless negotiations, leading offshore driller Seadrill has finally filed for pre-packaged bankruptcy reorganization in the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday afternoon:

Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") has entered into a restructuring agreement with more than 97 percent of its secured bank lenders, approximately 40 percent of its bondholders and a consortium of investors led by its largest shareholder, Hemen Holding Ltd. The agreement delivers $1.06 billion of new capital comprised of $860 million of secured notes and $200 million of equity. The Company's secured lending banks have agreed to defer maturities of all secured credit facilities, totaling $5.7 billion, by approximately five years with no amortization payments until 2020 and significant covenant relief. Additionally, assuming unsecured creditors support the plan, the Company's $2.3 billion of unsecured bonds and other unsecured claims will be converted into approximately 15% of the post-restructured equity with participation rights in both the new secured notes and equity, and holders of Seadrill common stock will receive approximately 2% of the post-restructured equity.

Picture: Semi-Submersible Rig "West Eminence" - Source: Offshoreenergytoday.com

Under the plan, the new Seadrill's equity would be allocated as follows:

Source: Seadrill Disclosure Statement, Docket 20

A few notes:

The contemplated 2% recovery for existing equityholders would be much better than originally expected by me but requires a majority of unsecured creditors to support the plan which is currently not the case. If the plan will be voted down by the company's unsecured creditors, equityholders won't be entitled to any type of recovery. The company's unsecured creditors will get only 15% of the new equity but will be assigned participation rights for both the new debt and equity offerings. Net debt reduction will amount to only 1.64 billion (200 million direct equity injection and conversion of $2.3 billion in unsecured bonds vs. $860 million of new secured notes), leaving an estimated net debt balance of roughly $6.5 billion. Shareholders in the company's subsidiaries North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) and Sevan Drilling will receive no recovery If all milestones are met, the company anticipates to emerge from bankruptcy within eleven months

Frankly speaking, I am somewhat perplexed by the details of the reorganization plan, as initial recovery for unsecured creditors looks disappointing, particularly when considering the contemplated, very generous compensation for equityholders. Consequently, only 40% of the bondholders are currently supporting the plan.

Given this issue, I expect the reorganization plan to be heavily contested by a majority of the company's unsecured creditors which would put the contemplated recovery for equityholders in jeopardy.

That said, at the stock's after hours price level of $0.32 the market capitalization of the restructured company calculates to a whopping $8.1 billion, more than double that of industry leader Transocean (NYSE:RIG) despite the rather low equity value implied by the current plan of reorganization.

At these elevated price levels, even the bondholders' small 15% equity stake (before exercise of participation rights) would calculate to a more than 50% recovery, not bad given that the notes have traded substantially below 30% of face value as of late.

Bottom line:

Seadrill's proposed reorganization plan looks quite different from my original projections with recovery for equityholders much higher while bondholders would end up with considerably less than anticipated by me.

Not surprisingly, a majority of bondholders does not support the restructuring plan and I fully expect them to challenge the terms in court which could very well lead to a considerably lower or even no recovery for common shareholders.

The surprise outcome has caused the shares to rally more than 30% in after hours, elevating the pro-forma market capitalization of the restructured company to roughly $8 billion, more than double the value of undisputed industry leader Transocean.

Remaining shareholders should use this great opportunity to sell their remaining holdings in Seadrill and keep the proceeds to purchase a substantially larger amount of new shares once the company emerges from bankruptcy.

Once the equity valuation of the company's restructuring advisors will have been filed with the bankruptcy court, it will become clear that the post-restructuring share price will be a tiny fraction of the after hours frenzy.

That said, don't underestimate the power of the momentum crowd which could give trapped short sellers a hard time tomorrow, at least initially.

Wait for momentum to abate before considering a potential short position in the stock. While shares will most likely be hard to borrow in the U.S., investors having access to the Oslo or German Stock Exchange won't experience problems to get short the shares.

With equityholders of both North Atlantic Drilling and Sevan Drilling expected to receive no recovery, their shares look like an even better short but, again, it would most likely require access to European stock exchanges to take advantage of this opportunity.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Lastly, investors should prepare for the NYSE to delist the company's shares rather sooner than later.

As soon as more details will be available, I will follow up on the company, so stay tuned.

