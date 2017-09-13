Google's Innovativeness Will Overcome Regulatory Pressure

As Microsoft’s history demonstrates, Google’s innovative ability will matter far more than what was inevitable antitrust regulatory pressure.

However, the appeals process is both likely to gain substantial concessions for Google and the order is not as restrictive or damaging as it could have been.

Potential business restrictions from the order are far more serious than the fine.

The company was fined for promoting its own products over others in its search engine services.

One of Google’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) distinguishing features is how the company is able to expand, compete, and dominate market share in a variety of internet-based services it operates in. As I’ve discussed previously, Google’s formless nature and versatile growth model is one of the reasons why the company has so much even-further future growth potential.

However, Google’s recent €2.4 B European Union antitrust fine demonstrates precisely the risks that come with its immense innovative ability and dominant brand.

(Figure 1: 2017 Global Search Engine Market Share, Source: NetMarketShare)

Even if the company has the brand and ability to rapidly grow and dominate new markets and sectors, regulatory pressure is a major risk for a technology-company at Google’s stage and level.

Google has recently announced that it is appealing the antitrust fine, an almost certainly expected move but one with uncertain results that could take years.

Below I will analyze why the results of the appeals for this particular fine are important for Google, but also why the results are likely to be irrelevant for the long-term positive growth prospects for the company.

A. What Google Was Fined For

Google was officially fined in June 2017, with official proceedings having begun all the way back in November 2010, over €2.4 B by the European Commission for violating the European Union’s antitrust rules. The commission based its fine on the following premises:

Google’s market dominance in all 31 European Economic Areas.

Google’s use of its search engine to promote its own other services while demoting services it does not own.

The high barrier to entry in search engine optimization and visibility.

(Figure 2: Search Engine Market Share in Europe, Year-On-Year, Source: StatCounter)

Consequently, the European Commission determined that Google was violating the “principle of equal treatment” for search engines, abusing its dominant search engine position, and stifling free competition for other internet services providers of all kinds.

B. Why The Determination Is Important For Google

The € 2.4 B fine itself seems large, but is not of special consequence itself for Alphabet as a whole as the company now regularly pulls in almost double that in earnings every quarter. Rather, it is the precedent and consequences of the European Commission’s order that are worrisome for Google.

One of Google’s strengths is its wide variety of services and the power of its search engine, as a foundation, to string together all those services into a “one-stop shop.” The European Commission is ordering Google to essentially stop attempting to as forwardly combine and push those services to its search-engine consumers. This would dramatically restrict all future revenue streams that Google would get from promoting its own services through its search engine.

Europe is Google’s second-biggest market after the United States, which make this market’s parameters particularly important both within itself and for the precedent it might set with other regulators.

(Figure 3: Alphabet Earnings by Region, Source: Recode.net)

Furthermore, Google’s saga threatens to repeat history with another technology giant that attempted to become an all-encompassing one-stop-shop for its clients – Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The United States vs. Microsoft (2001) case is notable for both its similarities in fact to the current Google case as well as its business-changing potential.

In the case, Microsoft was attempting to win the “browser wars” of the 1990s by combining its “Internet Explorer” browser as an exclusive bundle with its Microsoft Windows operating system. Essentially, only its own “Internet Explorer” web browser would be usable on its very-popular operating system.

The court determined that Microsoft’s bundling was in fact a monopolistic practice that stifled competition, and took even the more dramatic step of ordering Microsoft to be broken into separate companies that would each individually administer the previously-combined web browser (and all other software) and operating system products.

This decision was based in part on the worry that Microsoft would continue to tie its dominant operating system to be compatible only with its own software products, thereby shutting out of the market many other software developer companies.

Microsoft at the time also faced an antitrust fine and order from the European Union for similar practices there. Both decisions would be appealed, with varying results to be discussed below.

While the tech bubble’s burst was part of the reason why Microsoft suffered serious market capitalization collapse, nonetheless antitrust worries weighed significantly on the company over the next few years.

(Figure 3: Microsoft Share Price, 1998 – 2008, Source: Google Finance)

Undoubtedly, Microsoft’s case is worrying for investors who see that one of Google’s particular market advantages, its multi-faceted and multi-product market dominance, is now seemingly in serious threat.

C. Why The Decision Is Not As Threatening As It Seems

While the decision may initially make people’s hair stand on end due to memories of Microsoft’s antitrust trials and tribulations in the 2000s over its market dominance, Google faces a remarkably different situation nowadays compared to Microsoft back then.

It is first worth noting that the commission is not at the moment going the route of United States vs. Microsoft and saying that Google’s multi-product and multi-sector approach is illegal or anti-competitive, nor ordering the breakup of Google as the U.S. court did with Microsoft.

Furthermore, the appeals process is uncertain and usually only lesser penalties result than the original initial fine and decision. Microsoft is one major example, as despite the harsh decision in 2001 from the trial court, after several appeals and settlements Microsoft was able to avoid its company breaking up and retain some of its ability to engage in bundled business practices. Eventually, the restricting decree itself expired after several years.

Microsoft’s history in the European Union may be of special importance to Google, as those are the regulators and laws that Google is currently facing with this fine. While the European Union appeals process was not as friendly to Microsoft as the United States process was, even Microsoft was still able to get some concessions and reversals eventually as well.

(Figure 2: Microsoft Stock Price, 1998 – Present, Source: Google Finance)

Despite all these troubles over the years, Microsoft now is far bigger and stronger of a company than it ever was. This shows that despite regulatory antitrust pressure and negative decisions, a company that has innovative capabilities will continue to succeed.

Google is also operating in an environment much different from the one Microsoft operated back in the 2000s. Microsoft was operating on the frontier of the computer and Internet age, with many regulators still highly uncertain of how the market would function. However, nowadays, our understanding of the internet market is much more sophisticated as is our understanding of the kind of scale that is appropriate for Internet services.

Essentially, the characteristics of the Internet market may mean that regulators are more open to the notion that the Internet services market inherently favors one-stop shopping and bundled packages as the kind of scale that is most beneficial to consumers.

Lastly, the appeals process will take a long time and Google may very well be able to get stopping orders and a variety of other legal mechanisms that can dampen the order’s immediate impact on its revenue generation as well as future innovation and bundling.

D. Conclusion

Given Google’s long-time domination of the market, it was inevitable that antitrust regulatory pressure would eventually find its way to the company. Google’s appeal is only the beginning of a long road, as antitrust cases normally take many years to resolve due to the complex economic, financial, and business data involved.

Investors in Google undoubtedly rely on its one-stop shop and innovative market entry and growth model as a major force behind its future projected growth. Google’s recent appeal demonstrates that it is not simply accepting the decision, but will be attempting to reverse it and will likely at least gain some concessions from it.

Google continues to dominate the market not just in search, but slowly in a variety of other products as well ranging from content-streaming to web hosting. As it continues to innovate, grow its current market share, and expand into new sectors, undoubtedly, Google will be able escape the gravity of the European Commission’s decision.

