General Electric: Hitting New Lows

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been trending down for months now, but at the current level the risk-reward situation looks promising. For long-term focused investors, General Electric is worthy of a closer look right here, as the underlying growth in key markets is strong and since investors are getting paid a hefty dividend yield when they enter into a position here.

General Electric's financials are moving in different directions right now: Underlying sales growth is solid, the company's backlog is growing, and orders are at a high level - those are the positives. On the other hand, General Electric battles with low margins and rather weak operating cash flows. Those negatives are what have made the shares decline substantially over the past quarters.

During the most recent quarter, General Electric was able to grow its orders by six percent year over year. The backlog now stands at well above $320 billion, and the outlook for the future remains very solid.

The company's biggest division is the aviation segment, which has a quite good outlook. As a supplier of engines, General Electric is part of an oligopoly, which helps keep prices up as none of the suppliers would win from a price war. Total demand for aircraft will continue to grow, as an ever-more connected world with an increasing number of middle class inhabitants leads to rising passenger numbers.

Demand for new aircraft is fueled by countries such as China, which will buy more than 7,000 new aircraft over the next two decades - that's a total $1.1 trillion in commercial aircraft sales in that country alone. According to Boeing's (NYSE:BA) projections, global demand will lead to more than $6 trillion in commercial aircraft sales over the next twenty years. General Electric is poised to benefit significantly from that, as it is one of the most important aerospace suppliers.

In other markets, the long-term growth outlook is solid as well, such as in the Power market. After its takeover of Alstom, General Electric is well positioned as a supplier for many key areas of the power generation and distribution industries:

General Electric's products already are responsible for one-third of the globe's power generation, and with its capabilities in the gas power systems and the nuclear energy markets, that will likely rise going forward.

The IAEA's estimates see a rise in nuclear power generation by up to 56% through 2030, which would mean a lot of additional demand for General Electric's offerings for that industry. On top of that, the use of natural gas to generate electric power will increase as well:

The EIA states that natural gas consumption will increase from 120 trillion cf in 2012 to roughly 200 trillion cf by 2040, driven by additional demand from developing countries, whose power hunger grows as more and more inhabitants have the means to pay for a higher standard of living. Coal power generation being replaced by more environmentally friendly natural gas-powered generation plants will drive demand on top of that. All combined, the huge increase in natural gas consumption should result in ample growth momentum for General Electric's business over the next decades.

With strong order intake and a big backlog, as well as powerful tailwinds working in General Electric's favor, the current share price weakness is thus not based on a poor fundamental outlook (as it is with some retailers which face a big threat from online competition).

GE data by YCharts

General Electric's weak share price performance - shares are now down almost 30% from the 52-week high - is rather based on the company's weaker-than-expected margins and management's comments about the remainder of the year (the earnings per share estimate has been lowered to $1.65).

The market is rather skeptical and believes that earnings will come in below that target in 2017:

GE EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

At $1.57 per share, General Electric's earnings would still lead to a dividend payout ratio of just 61%, and shares would be trading at fifteen times this year's earnings right now - a discount to the broad market.

Estimates for the next two years are better. According to the analyst community, General Electric will increase its earnings per share by 9 percent in 2018 and 7 percent in 2019 - solid earnings growth rates that are especially attractive when coupled with a high dividend yield, such as General Electric's dividends that yield 4.0% right now.

A dividend yield more than twice as high as that of the broad market is quite compelling for income investors, and since General Electric's outlook in the long run is quite positive, there is a high chance that the payout will rise going forward. Right now, the company has to focus on bringing its costs down and its margins up, which will likely happen as the new management team will make some restructuring changes. But once that has happened, the picture for General Electric could clear up again.

Takeaway

Shares of behemoth General Electric are at the lowest level they have been at over the last year, and that is a compelling buying opportunity. A strong dividend yield, coupled with a positive long-term outlook and an inexpensive valuation, make GE shares worthy of a closer look at the current price, I believe, for those seeking income as well as those seeking capital appreciation with a long-term focus.

