The Coming Retirement Savings And Income Crisis (Article 7 Of 10)

This means many future retirees will have to work much longer (if they can), and when they retire they will face a reduction in standard of living, some to poverty levels.

Savings Gap: Those with retirement savings have an insufficient amount saved. As of 2013, 50% have an average retirement balance of $5,000 - a pending retirement income crisis.

Investment Underperformance Gap: Those with retirement savings have, on the whole, underperformed the market by a significant rate, earning just 4.67% over 20 years vs. the market return of 8.19%.

Participation Gap: Only 43% of all who have access to a 401(k) participate. For Millennials (age 19-35), only 52% have access to one.

Knowledge Gap: The majority of individuals are financially illiterate with regard to saving for retirement. Only 5% scored a B or higher - 74% failed a financial literacy test.

This article is the seventh in a series of ten articles addressing the future of slow GDP growth, high federal debt, and strained household finances.

We face four major gaps when it comes to Americans and their retirement savings: Knowledge, Participation, Underperformance, and the Savings gap.

WHAT'S BEHIND THIS? - SHIFTING THE RETIREMENT RESPONSIBILITY TO THE EMPLOYEE

Defined Benefit Pension Plans, the ones which pay a fixed benefit amount in retirement no matter how long you live, have become a thing of the past.

The IRA was created with ERISA in 1974. 401(k)s soon followed in 1978. (These are formally called Defined Contribution Pension Plans because it's the amount you contribute that is defined, and the end retirement benefit can vary based upon the returns of the investments).

Over time, companies recognized an opportunity to shift retirement responsibility (and most of the cost) to the employee, and slowly eliminated their traditional defined benefit pension plans. John Mauldin, in an article dated April 16, 2017, writes:

"In the early 1980s, about 60% of companies had defined-benefit plans. Today it’s about 4% (source: money.CNN). But today defined-benefit plans have ceased to be normal in the larger scheme of things."

THE KNOWLEDGE GAP

Unfortunately, the majority of adults do not fully possess important financial skills critical to investing and preparing for retirement. Generally, most are provided little or no exposure to financial skills training either in school or at work. Here's a June 20, 2017 report by Chicago Tribune addressing the knowledge gap: Study shows 'retirement literacy' is shockingly low

The American College for Financial Services conducted a 2017 survey in February-March 2017 of 1,244 Americans. The sample population had to be between ages 60-75, and must have had over $100,000 of assets excluding their principal residence.

Here are some key reports, quoting from the summary report linked above:

Retirement literacy remains low – 74% failed the 38-question retirement literacy quiz!

Roughly 5% of respondents scored a B or higher (80%+).

47% correct was the average score (mean & median).

Retirement literacy improved slightly from 2014 – 81% failed in 2014!

Not so good, and this is from a fairly high-brow sample (age 60-75 with $100k assets) who should know considerably more than your average Joe. Here's a link to their quiz, in case you're interested in testing your financial knowledge.

Teenagers fare poorly in a global test conducted by the Program for International Student Assessment. "In 2015 over half a million students, representing 28 million 15-year-olds in 72 countries and economies, took the internationally agreed two-hour test. Students were assessed in science, mathematics, reading, collaborative problem solving and financial literacy." U.S. teenagers ranked in the middle of the pack (China was #1) and had only 10% score as 'Top Performers'. All-in-all, this does not bode well for future generations.

NEARLY TWO DECADES OF FALLING BEHIND IN HOUSEHOLD INCOMES

Real household incomes have not increased, yet expenses for health care, college, raising kids, and just about everything else have. Nearly two decades in the decline in the standard of living have had consequences, including higher consumer debt and a reduction in saving for retirement. John Mauldin's article dated April 30, 2017 provides some information on this: Angst in America, Part 6: Middle Class Blues

From the Mauldin article, this FRED graph shows that real household incomes have not yet returned to pre-2000 levels on an inflation-adjusted basis:

On an inflation-adjusted basis, all income quintiles have been impacted, but the bottom 3 quintiles - the bottom 60% that are affected the most being on limited incomes - have shown little or no change after a continuous rise between 1965 to pre-2000. It's no wonder there has been an anxiety regarding finances, and a decline in savings from the combination of no real increase in household incomes in the face of rising costs (to be discussed further in Article 8 of 10 on household costs).

Doug Short's September 15, 2016 article in Advisor Perspectives has a table revealing a startling decline in real incomes for the bottom 60% of all households since years 1999-2000.

U.S. Household Incomes: A 49-Year Perspective - dshort - Advisor Perspectives

THE PARTICIPATION GAP

A majority of us are not investing at all. Part of the problem resides with the lack of employer-sponsored 401(k) plans, per this August 22, 2016 Marketwatch article: Millennials may be headed toward their own retirement crisis

"Many millennials lack access to 401(k)-type retirement plans. They work part-time, are self-employed or have jobs at small businesses that don’t offer them. Only 52% of the millennials Wells Fargo surveyed have such plans. 'Access is a big issue,' said Ready."

According to March 3, 2016 article by the Economic Policy Institute, per a slide at this website, The State of American Retirement: How 401(k)s have failed most American workers:

"Nearly half of families have no retirement account savings at all."

Retirement plan participation of families age 32–61 by family income, race and ethnicity, education, gender, and marital status, 2013. Note that only 43% participate in their defined contribution plan:

Characteristic Defined-benefit plan Defined-contribution plan All 21% 43% 1st (bottom) quintile 6% 4% 2nd (lower-middle) quintile 12% 21% 3rd (middle) quintile 19% 38% 4th (upper-middle) quintile 30% 54% 5th (top) quintile 27% 68% Hispanic 9% 20% Black 20% 32% White non-Hispanic 24% 49% No high school diploma/GED 6% 15% High school diploma/GED 21% 34% Some college 22% 39% College degree or more 24% 57% Single female 12% 32% Single male 16% 26% Married or living with partner 25% 50%

In Jeff Miller's July 16, 2017 article in Seeking Alpha, he posts this chart reflecting the long slow decline since 1999 of participation in the stock market: 48% are not invested. Weighing The Week Ahead: Have You Missed The Rally?

WHY AREN'T INDIVIDUALS SAVING FOR RETIREMENT?

Perhaps some of this can be attributed to the lack of awareness regarding the importance of saving for retirement. Another reason is a focus on short-term needs and wants, with retirement too far in the future to worry about. But a large part of the cause is the lack of funds for savings, after expenses have been paid.

An article by CNN Money dated June 27, 2017 says that half of all Americans are spending their entire paycheck:

"Nearly half of Americans say their expenses are equal to or greater than their income, according to a new study from the Center for Financial Services Innovation."

1) "Of the 25% who say they have too much debt, 96% report being stressed."

2) "People are spending a shockingly large amount of income on housing. They have to pay for transportation to get to a job. These costs are going up while their wages stay the same."

3) "Another major contributor, according to the study, is irregular income. Nearly 40% of those who spend as much or more than their paychecks have volatile income, which means it varies from day to day, week to week, month to month."

A MarketWatch April 17, 2017 article also addresses the issue: The four most depressing reasons why Americans are not saving any money.

An article at Moneyish examines the savings problem: 5 facts that prove Americans are terrible at managing money.

About 1 in 4 literally have no emergency savings. A survey released Tuesday by Bankrate.com found that 24% don’t have even a single dollar saved for an emergency. And that’s just one of many surveys showing how little we have saved: A survey released in January by Bankrate found that nearly 60% of Americans wouldn’t have enough savings to pay for a $500 expense if it came up unexpectedly. What’s more, more than one in five say they’d slap down their credit card to pay that expense and more than one in [10] would mooch off family to get the cash. Experts recommend that Americans have a least three to six months of income in the bank to pay for unexpected emergencies. We are more worried about paying for our next vacation than about saving enough for retirement. That’s the finding of a study released this week by COUNTRY Financial, in which Americans report being more concerned about affording vacations (36%) than having adequate retirement savings (32%). That may explain, in part, why more than half of Americans will be broke when we retire, according to a survey from GoBankingRates.com.

Many are struggling to make ends meet, and are taking on part-time jobs: 44 Million People - Not Just Millennials - Have a Side Job.

"The economy has created the side hustle — earning extra money apart from main source of income — and apparently more than 44 million American adults have one, according to a new report from personal finance website Bankrate.com." "Eighty-six percent of all side-hustlers do it at least monthly, and 36% of them earn more than an additional $500 a month. Younger baby boomers (53 to 62), many of whom lost their jobs during the recession and are scrambling to make up the income difference as retirement nears, are the most likely age group to earn at least an extra $1,000 a month."

An August 26, 2016 MarketWatch article addresses the Millennial savings gap: Millennials may be headed toward their own retirement crisis.

"A full 41% of the millennials that Wells Fargo surveyed have not yet started saving for retirement. I think it’s fair to assume the percentage of non-savers would be even higher if you roped in unemployed millennials. "There’s a variety of reasons. Some have just started working or have irregular incomes, so emergency funds are more critical than retirement funds at the moment. "The albatross around their necks of student loan debt and credit card debt is another biggie. Wells Fargo found that 34% owe student loans (median debt load: $19,978); 75% say it’s 'unmanageable.'"

What makes this more concerning is that with a 4.4% unemployment rate as of August 2017, more Americans are working than at any time in the past.

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF SPEND NOW, SAVE LATER

Gil Weinreich, editor at Seeking Alpha, cites the following in a June 21, 2017 article (with my emphasis added): Illinois, And An Ill Nation: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest.

"The Moneyish website collected a number of recent studies all showing the average American consumer to be as bankrupt as Illinois. "Some of these factoids are familiar, such as the paucity of emergency savings and the trillion-dollar plus tabs in credit card debt and student loans. Others are less well known, such as one survey showing Americans to be more concerned about their next vacation than retirement; the article counterposes this finding with another that shows half of all Americans set to be broke when they retire. "What all this suggests to me is that there is a match between governmental policies and personal habits, which all revolve around a tendency to live for today and to consume at a level that leads to insolvency. "When citizens prioritize vacations (i.e., fun) over a dignified lifestyle in their old age, or when states prioritize political popularity (i.e., fun) over structural reforms that would ensure solvency, the result can only be a painful crisis the next time crisis jolts the economy. "Why is this happening? One theory I would propose is despondency on the part of individuals. They see no way to make things work out financially in the end, so they give up. Why even bother?"

THE INVESTMENT UNDERPERFORMANCE GAP

On average, those who do save significantly underperform the market. In a June 16, 2016 article, Lance Roberts addresses the problem resulting from the lack of investment skills: Dalbar, 2016: Yes, You Still Suck At Investing (Tips For Advisors).

He writes: "A couple of years ago I wrote an article discussing Dalbar’s annual Quantitative Analysis Of Investor Behavior study. The study showed just how poorly investors perform relative to market benchmarks over time and the reasons for that underperformance."

"In 2015, the 20-year annualized S&P return was 8.19% while the 20-year annualized return for the average equity mutual fund investor was only 4.67%, a gap of 3.52%." (Note that Roberts' article is titled 'Yes, you still suck at investing'). Roberts cites a graph from the Dalbar study as to why we 'suck' at investing. (Interestingly, lack of knowledge is not listed as a primary cause).

THE RETIREMENT SAVINGS GAP

Just how much have Americans saved for retirement? Here's a great article covering the problem in detail based on 2013 data, in easily-followed slide presentations. This article is cited, rather than a more recent one, because of the great detail with which it covers the depth and breadth of the retirement savings crisis. While it is acknowledged that the data dates to 2013 and hence is not recent, it's more likely than not that the current status of retirement savings has not changed significantly for the better since that year (as confirmed by articles I have read). Despite its date, the data in the article is so rich in detail that it's worthy of citing to represent the problem in retirement savings broken down by age group and percentiles saved, and is recommended reading. (For those interested in more recent articles, I'll post some links in the comments section. The bottom line is, the more recent data does not show much improvement on the whole, other than maybe for the top earners.)

There is a wide disparity below in the amount of savings depending on the working age of the families. Note that the figures represent the average (mean) balance of all accounts. Note also that age groups 55 and younger have less than $125,000 saved, on average. For all ages 32-61, the average amount saved was $95,776, and that is family savings, not individual savings.

Median values below add additional information because they represent the 50% point between the largest and smallest balances, versus the average, which can be skewed by a number of larger-value portfolios.

Regardless of age per below, 80% of all families had no more than $116,000 saved. The median balance - where 50% had more and 50% less (i.e., the middle) - was $5,000:



The slide above shows 80% of those who have saved for retirement have $116,000 or less. Let's round that to $100,000, given that most of those 80% have less. Using the commonly referred-to starting point for retirement withdrawals of 4% a year (to help increase the odds the money lasts throughout retirement) - $100,000 retirement savings provides just $4,000/year, $333/mo. And this represents family savings, not individual savings - for 80% of Americans. Most had less, per the chart above - 70% have less than $50,000 saved. Half have saved less than $5,000!.

Let's connect some dots per the data covered thus far:

Half of all Americans are spending their entire paycheck. A survey released in January by Bankrate found that nearly 60% of Americans wouldn’t have enough savings to pay for a $500 expense if it came up unexpectedly.

95% fail to make a B grade scoring 80% on a financial literacy test.

Participation in the stock market has dropped from a high of 65% in 2008 to 52%. This may be due in part to the major selloff and possible losses they incurred during the Great Recession, or, fear of losing money, remembering the selloff of the last recession.

Only 43% of all who have access to a 401(k) participate. For Millennials (age 19-35), only 52% have access to one.

Those with retirement savings have, on the whole, underperformed the market by a significant rate earning just 4.67% over 20 years vs. the market return of 8.19%.

Adding it all up, no wonder 70% have $50,000 or less saved for retirement, and 50% have only $5,000 or less.

STATE AND LOCAL PENSION FUNDING CRISIS EVENTUALLY WILL RESULT IN PENSION INCOME CUTS

Article 5 of 10 addressed the massive $3.8-$5.2 trillion underfunding problem for state and local pensions. Presently, there are 20 million participating in these plans. Depending on an individual's pension plan and the degree of its funding gap, a substantial number of this 20 million figure may take pension payment cuts to their expected retirement income. What makes matters worse is that many plans opted enrollees out of withholdings for, and participation in, Social Security. The potential for cuts in pension retirement income only compounds the coming retirement income crisis. For more see the article linked below.

JUST HOW BAD IS IT - HOW BROKE WILL RETIREES BE?

John Mauldin addresses this in his April 17, 2017 article: Angst in America, Part 3: Retiring Broke

"The following graph puts the stark reality of Boomer retirement in perspective. There is a massive gap between what people expect to have during retirement and what they will actually have and be able to spend."

The bad news is, with a $250,000 retirement savings balance, estimated income including spending of approximately $47,000/year results in a $14,000 shortfall. With a $100,000 retirement balance, the shortfall is $24,000 - $2,000/month. And as shown in the graph above, 80% presently have $116,000 or less saved. We're facing a true crisis for the 70% who have less than $50,000 per the graph above. That equates to roughly $2,000/year of retirement income using the commonly-referenced 4% withdrawal guideline. Add that to $16,000 Social Security to get $18,000/year of annual income. That's essentially a poverty subsistence level. An amount of $18,000 a year is pretty tough to live on when considering it has to cover groceries, rent/housing, transportation, plus health care, and other costs. Using the figure above of $47,000 of annual expenses nets you a $31,000 shortfall. Here's another way to look at this: Social Security will average about $16,000 a month for most people. If they can cut their costs to $34,000 (from the $47,000/year figure above), they will still need to fill a budget gap of $18,000/year ($1,500/month). What has not been factored-in is the rising costs of health care costs in retirement, which is discussed in greater detail in article 9 of 10. This may eat a much larger chunk of annual retirement income than is recognized by most individuals, causing significant financial stress on a widespread basis.

SUMMARY

No matter how you look at it, we're facing a retirement crisis for the majority of the population. In article 4 of 10, the unfunded projected federal obligation for Medicare/Medicaid and Social Security was projected at $49 trillion over the next 75 years - the present value that needs to be set aside today. To the degree the retirement savings crisis discussed above is not fully factored into this, it will place even further burdens on social safety nets.

BOTTOM LINE

Real household income (inflation-adjusted) has been stagnant since approximately year 2000 and has declined from 2.2%-11.7% for the bottom 60%. 'A majority of Americans (59%) don’t have enough available cash to pay for even a $1,000 emergency room bill or even a $500 car repair,...' About 1 in 4 literally have no emergency savings. A survey released Tuesday by Bankrate.com found that 24% don’t have even a single dollar saved for an emergency. A survey released in January by Bankrate found that nearly 60% of Americans wouldn’t have enough savings to pay for a $500 expense if it came up. "Nearly half of Americans say their expenses are equal to or greater than their income, according to a new study from the Center for Financial Services Innovation." "Nearly half of families have no retirement account savings at all." Just 43% participate in their 401(k) plan. Results of a financial literacy quiz show roughly only 5% of respondents scored a B or higher (80%+). Those with retirement savings have, on the whole, underperformed the market by a significant rate earning 4.67% over 20 years vs. the market return of 8.19%. Those with retirement savings have an insufficient amount saved. 80% of all families have $116,000 or less saved. As of 2013, 50% have an average retirement balance of $5,000 or less. "Why is this happening? One theory I would propose is despondency on the part of individuals. They see no way to make things work out financially in the end, so they give up. Why even bother?" Factor in the $3.8-5.2T underfunded state and local pension crisis, something less than 20m may face some degree of pension cuts given the magnitude of this deficit of government pension funding. We're facing a true crisis for the 70% who have less than $50,000 of retirement savings (per the graph above). That equates to roughly $2,000/year of income using the 4% withdrawal guideline. Add that to the average annual Social Security income of $16,000 to get $18,000/year of annual income. That's essentially a poverty subsistence level. An amount of $18,000 a year is pretty tough to live on when considering it has to cover groceries, rent/housing, transportation, plus health care, and other costs. It's even worse for the 50% with $5,000 or less saved for retirement. In article 4 of 10, the unfunded projected Federal obligations for Medicare/Medicaid and Social Security were projected at $49 Trillion over the next 75 years - the present value that needs to be set aside today. To the degree the retirement savings crisis discussed above is not fully factored into this, it will place even further burdens on social safety nets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQIX COR CONE MSFT O STWD JCAP HASI UNIT HD LOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.