Seadrill Is Bankrupt

Finally, this day has come. Seadrill (SDRL) filed for Chapter 11. I assume the majority of readers have already read the details of the plan, but just in case you did not: 1) Shareholders get 2% of post-restructuring equity 2) unsecured bonds are converted into 15% of post-restructuring equity 3) banks defer maturities by five years with no amortization payments until 2020 and significant covenant relief 4) new capital comprised of $860 million of secured notes and $200 million of equity is delivered to the company. The plan received support from more than 97% of secured bank lenders and approximately 40% of bondholders.

This is a surprise as shareholders get a 2% stake. However, the plan will still have to be approved, which will be quite a hassle given the fact that only 40% of bondholders support this plan. In essence, the news is the following: shareholders MAY get up to a 2% stake in post-restructuring equity if the plan is approved by the court.

At first glance, the plan is not great and leaves Seadrill highly leveraged. I find it surprising that after many months of negotiations the company and its creditors came up with a plan which does not guarantee the company’s survival in the long term. The debt will continue to hang over Seadrill for the time being.

From a trading perspective, I’d reiterate what I said many times in comments in recent articles on Seadrill – the last cents of every stock movement are the most expensive. Shareholders may get anything between 0% and 2% out of this restructuring, but those shorts who were late to the party are feeling uncomfortable right now. Seadrill common stock will continue to be very volatile as uncertainty remains over the final outcome for common shareholders. In this sense, the stock is once again attractive for day traders and, possibly, swing traders, but is still an avoid for investors.

In all likelihood, Seadrill has a long battle in court ahead. The story of Seadrill restructuring continues to resemble a soap opera, and I’m sure will see many twists ahead as unhappy bondholders will try to improve their position in restructuring, likely at the expense of common shareholders. In my view, the plan does not solve the main Seadrill problem – high leverage – and leaves the company vulnerable in case of prolonged downside in the offshore drilling market. Also, the absence of majority support from bondholders will distract the company from doing business – instead, valuable time will be spent on additional negotiations and court hearings.

Short-term, Seadrill shares may experience some upside due to two factors – shorts covering their positions and speculative longs betting on “good news”. Longer-term, the situation is still uncertain and common equity may ultimately get less than 2% or even zero due to opposition from Seadrill’s bondholders.

All in all, this is just a beginning of a new chapter for Seadrill restructuring. There’ll likely be some trading opportunities ahead. I don’t see any investment (buy and hold for more than one year) opportunity right now as risk of loss of principal is still significant. Stay tuned.

