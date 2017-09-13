North Atlantic Drilling Shareholders Are Wiped Out

Although the reorganization plan still has to be approved by the court, there's no hope for common equity under any possible scenario.

Along with its parent Seadrill (SDRL), North Atlantic Drilling (NADL) has just announced the results of restructuring negotiations. Contrary to Seadrill, whose shareholders still have a chance to receive up to a 2% stake in the new equity of the company, North Atlantic Drilling shareholders will receive nothing.

This result was obvious a long time ago, as North Atlantic Drilling was not a viable operation with its current debt load. Seadrill even had to increase the capacity of the credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling just a few days before both companies filed Chapter 11 cases. Due to the low price of North Atlantic Drilling shares and their volatility, including major spikes in April and minor spikes in July and August, these shares likely attracted unsophisticated retail investors looking for a quick buck. As painful as it may be, the story of North Atlantic Drilling will be a valuable lesson for gamblers to rely on fundamentals of a given company rather than on hopes and dreams.

Seadrill's plan for restructuring may still be rejected as the majority of bondholders oppose the plan. However, this will not change anything for North Atlantic Drilling's common equity which stands to receive nothing under any possible scenario. North Atlantic Drilling's shares will soon be delisted from NYSE and will be cancelled when the reorganization plan is approved.

This is the end of the short story of North Atlantic Drilling, which was killed by a combination of low oil prices and sanctions on Russia, which hurt its deal with Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF). Earlier this year, the deal with Rosneft was extended up until May 31, 2019. Even if the deal goes through by the end of this decade (depending on political situation), only Seadrill shareholders stand to receive the corresponding upside (if they survive the court battle, which is not a given at this point).

In my view, North Atlantic Drilling had no chance to survive as all factors were against the company. The perfect example of market blindness was in April, when North Atlantic Drilling shares experienced big upside following the news of major long-term contracts with ConocoPhillips (COP), which in fact made the company's financial position worse in the short-term. Such reaction always presents a risk for shorts betting on a complete wipeout of common equity and reminds of the fact that any short position comes with significant risks and should be sized appropriately. There's no pleasure to "be right" on the final outcome for common equity if your position does not survive a short squeeze.

Hopefully, North Atlantic Drilling's story will serve as a warning for speculative traders operating in the penny stock space - never bet the farm on one stock and always look at the fundamental situation of the company.

