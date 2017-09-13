Pacific Drilling Is Delisted, Shareholders Likely To Be Wiped Out By The End Of 2017

Expect common equity to be wiped out completely in the upcoming bankruptcy by the end of this year.

Today is a busy day in the offshore drilling space. Seadrill (SDRL) and North Atlantic Drilling (NADL) filed for bankruptcy, with Seadrill's shareholders having a chance to receive up to a 2% stake in the new equity and North Atlantic Drilling shareholders facing a complete wipeout.

In turn, Pacific Drilling (PACD) shares are delisted from NYSE. The company was not in compliance with NYSE's continuing listing standard which requires a company to maintain capitalization over $15 million over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. As a result, Pacific Drilling will no longer trade on NYSE and will instead begin trading on the OTC Bulletin Board under the ticker PACDF.

I expect that Pacific Drilling's shares will continue its downside on the OTCBB. The reason is simple - the company slowly drifts into bankruptcy which will leave no chance for the common equity. The contrast with Seadrill case is stark. Seadrill has a much more complicated debt structure, yet the company announced a plan to leave a 2% stake for common shareholders. This plan will face opposition from the company's bondholders so a happy ending is not guaranteed for common equity, but at least it is a possibility. In Pacific Drilling's case, the company rejected a voluntary offer from its creditors to leave a 2% stake for common equity.

I still do not understand why the company rejected this offer. Creditors were offering to exchange their debt into a 98% stake in the company, making it a viable, debt-free enterprise. Soon after this, Pacific Drilling might have become a battleground for stronger offshore drilling companies who would have competed for its assets. This scenario would have certainly provided upside from the levels at which Pacific Drilling stock traded when the company made public the details of its negotiations with creditors.

Now the chance that shareholders will receive anything out of the upcoming restructuring is close to zero as secured bondholders rejected the proposal to extend bond maturities up to June 1, 2018. These 2017 senior secured notes mature on December 1, 2017. I expect that the company will file for bankruptcy somewhere near this date.

Recent developments show that customers prefer bigger drillers with more solid balance sheets. In this environment, Pacific Drilling's chances of getting new work for its rigs are slim. Following a comprehensive restructuring, Pacific Drilling will become an attractive acquisition target for those looking to enhance their UDW fleet. Whether creditors will try to immediately sell the company right after they gain control of Pacific Drilling or they will try to sit through the downside and wait for industry recovery remains a big question. Anyway, these future events will have no impact on the company's current shareholders who, in all likelihood, will be completely wiped out in the upcoming bankruptcy.

