Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Gets Down To (The Enterprise Group) Business

A return to growth in revenues and earnings would likely cause investors to bid up HPE's forward fiscal 2018 P/E multiple from 11 closer to the peer group average of 19.

With the spin-offs of its Enterprise Services and Software businesses now complete, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) will now focus on its Enterprise Group (EG) business. HPE still has its Financial Services segment, which mostly supports EG. After the spin-offs, HPE has 73,000 employees, down from 195,000.

My previous article on HPE centered mostly on the Software spin-off. This article looks more closely at HPE after the spin-offs.

The Enterprise Group provides customers with on-premises and cloud-based technology infrastructure and related services. This includes integrated systems of servers, storage and networking equipment, IT management software and related IT services. The sale of servers is by far HPE's largest product line, accounting for just under half of the EG's net revenues of $26.2 billion over the past 12 months. HPE competes with full service technology providers, like IBM (NYSE:IBM), Dell/EMC, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Lenovo (LVNGY), as well as product specialists, like Network Appliances, Hitachi (OTC:HICTY) and Brocade Communications (NASDAQ:BRCD), and cloud-service providers, like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). HPE competes in some segments of the market through partnerships with other technology companies, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (Azure) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) HANA.

Over the past 10-15 years, the IT landscape has changed dramatically. Computing power and capacity has increased exponentially even as product prices have declined. The rise of mobile applications has spurred the growth of cloud-based infrastructure offerings, which has also given companies greater flexibility in meeting their evolving infrastructure capacity requirements. While technology users have maintained and expanded their own IT systems, they have also developed new applications in or offloaded some of their infrastructure capacity growth requirements to private and public clouds.

Companies, like HPE, that thrived when IT infrastructures resided primarily in-house, have seen a steady erosion in their lucrative installed bases as their products have become commoditized and customers have turned increasingly to the cloud to meet their growing infrastructure needs. As the industry has continued to evolve and mature, IT companies have been forced to chase the biggest remaining opportunity: helping customers to maximize the operating efficiency and reduce the operating costs associated with their increasingly complex hybrid infrastructures.

To date, equity investors have viewed the established technology giants as dinosaurs. Dell went private and then merged with EMC in part to escape the scrutiny of the public markets. Hewlett-Packard Company (HPQ) spun off HPE in large part to allow both HPQ and HPE to gain greater focus and become more competitive. Yet, both HPQ and HPE continue to trade at around 11 times forward earnings, less than half the average forward P/E multiples of their peers.

The low forward multiples reflect concerns about the sustainability of earnings. Consensus estimates anticipate that HPE's (non-GAAP) earnings will be $1.40 per share in fiscal 2017 (ending October 31) and $1.20 in fiscal 2018. In contrast, peers are projected to grow earnings 10% in 2018, on average.

Against this backdrop, the management of HPE, led by President and CEO Margaret C. (Meg) Whitman, has set its sights on growing EG's revenues and earnings. To that end, the spin-offs have allowed both the Enterprise Services business (which concentrates on technology consulting) and Software to merge with companies in their respective fields to gain greater scale and operating efficiency. The spin-offs have also reduced the scope of HPE's operations allowing it to focus more intently on growing the Enterprise Group.

Since HPE itself was spun off from HPQ, much of HPE's management's time has been devoted to completing the Enterprise Services and Software spin-offs. HPE has also received $3.5 billion in cash over the past four years from divestitures, the largest of which has been its operations in China. Over the same time period, HPE has acquired 14 companies for net cash of $4.8 billion. These acquisitions have established or strengthened the position of EG within faster growing niches in its addressable market.

In May 2015, HPE acquired Aruba Networks , which provides next generation access solutions (primarily through WLANs) for mobile enterprise, for $2.8 billion.

, which provides next generation access solutions (primarily through WLANs) for mobile enterprise, for $2.8 billion. In November 2016, the company acquired Silicon Graphics International (NASDAQ:SGI) , a provider of high performance solutions for computer data analytics and data management, for $349 million.

, a provider of high performance solutions for computer data analytics and data management, for $349 million. In February 2017, HPE acquired SimpliVity, a provider of hyper converged infrastructure (i.e. software-centric architecture that integrates servers, storage, networking and virtualization resources in a single piece of hardware), for $651 million.

a provider of hyper converged infrastructure (i.e. software-centric architecture that integrates servers, storage, networking and virtualization resources in a single piece of hardware), for $651 million. In April 2017, the company acquired Nimble Storage , a provider of predictive all-flash and hybrid-flash storage solutions, for $1.2 billion. Flash storage is among the fastest growing segments in the storage market.

, a provider of predictive all-flash and hybrid-flash storage solutions, for $1.2 billion. Flash storage is among the fastest growing segments in the storage market. In August 2017, HPE agreed to purchase Cloud Technology Partners, a cloud consulting, design and advisory services company. The purchase price has not been disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be completed before the end of October.

As a group, these acquisitions have accelerated HPE's growth in important niche markets. HPE has recently reported growth rates ranging from 20% to as much as 300%, admittedly off a small base, for these businesses. So far, however, their combined profitability has not been accretive to HPE's earnings per share.

Although third quarter earnings exceeded management's previous guidance, HPE disappointed the Street in its near-term earnings outlook. Fiscal 2017 third quarter GAAP earnings of $0.10 per share exceeded management's guidance of ($0.02) to $0.02 per share and non-GAAP earnings of $0.31 also exceeded guidance of $0.24 to $0.28. However, management reduced and narrowed its full-year GAAP earnings outlook from a range of ($0.03) to $0.07 to a range of ($0.11) to ($0.07) per share and its non-GAAP earnings guidance from a range of $1.46 to $1.56 to a range of $1.36 to $1.40. The company said difference was due mostly to an additional $0.13 per share of costs (including stranded costs) associated with the Software spin-off. In addition, HPE is accelerating $200 million of EG restructuring costs, designed to eliminate layers of management and concentrate its marketing efforts in its most promising geographic areas. Management also announced a goal of taking $1.5 billion out of operating costs over the next three years.

Further complicating the analysis, HPE has followed a practice of including its soon-to-be spun off operations in continuing earnings until the spin-offs are complete. While this is correct from an accounting point of view, it means that Software was included in continuing operations through the fiscal 2017 third quarter. Software's results will then shift to discontinued operations in the fourth quarter (i.e. year-end) fiscal 2017 reports.

HPE has recently released pro forma figures for Continuing HPE (i.e. excluding both Software and Enterprise Services), but only for the six month period ended April 30, 2017 and prior full year periods. Its guidance for fiscal 2017 includes both continuing and discontinued operations (and thus both Enterprise Services and Software up to the dates of the spin-offs). The company has not formally issued fiscal 2017 guidance for Continuing HPE; but it did indicate on the third quarter conference call that Continuing HPE's fiscal 2017 earnings would be about $1.00 per share.

The lowering of HPE's consolidated fiscal 2017 guidance clearly had a negative impact on HPE's stock price, which fell from a post Software spin-off opening price of $14.13 on Sept. 1 to an intraday low of $13.06 on Sept. 8. HPE's third quarter results and guidance were released on Sept. 5. Since the Sept. 8 low, the stock has bounced back only slightly.

Yet, while the increase in costs associated with the Software spin-off and the acceleration of EG restructuring costs raise some questions and concerns, investors are apparently overlooking the positives. On the surface, investors see that consensus estimates now anticipate a decline in HPE's forward earnings from $1.40 in fiscal 2017 to $1.20 in fiscal 2018. However, with $1.00 as the baseline estimate for Continuing HPE's fiscal 2017 results, the fiscal 2018 consensus estimate implies that HPE's non-GAAP earnings will grow 20% from $1.00 to $1.20. Instead of shrinking earnings, the Street is implicitly anticipating that HPE's earnings will begin to grow and at a fairly rapid clip.

At the Sept. 11 closing price of $13.35, Continuing HPE is trading at 13.4 times anticipated fiscal 2017 non-GAAP earnings and 11.1 times projected fiscal 2018 non-GAAP earnings. By comparison, HPE's Computer Services peer group is trading at about 23 times anticipated 2017 (non-GAAP) earnings and 19 times projected 2018 earnings. Average earnings growth for the peer group is now anticipated to be 10% in fiscal 2018, which is below Continuing HPE's presumed 20% earnings growth. If the consensus earnings outlook for HPE holds and if it is sustainable (even at a rate below 20%), the market may very well bid up the multiple on HPE shares over time. At the peer group average multiple, a reasonable price target for HPE stock would therefore be in the low- to mid-$20s.

Yet, investors may still be skeptical, despite the implicit favorable earnings growth forecast. First of all, the market may doubt HPE's ability to achieve $1.20 in non-GAAP earnings in fiscal 2018. The fiscal 2018 projection is based upon analysts' assumptions, presumably without the benefit of guidance from management.

Furthermore, the 2018 EPS projection of $1.20 is non-GAAP. There is an unusually wide gap between HPE's GAAP and non-GAAP earnings. With the completion of the Software spin-off, I had expected that the spread between the two would begin to close (i.e. as restructuring and other related costs come down). Indeed, management's decision to pull $200 million in restructuring costs into fiscal 2017 is positive in that regard. Yet, as already noted, the company also now anticipates that it will achieve another $1.5 billion in cost savings over the next three years. This suggests, perhaps, that restructuring and other non-GAAP adjustments will continue at a high level in fiscal 2018 and beyond, which could cause the market to delay bidding up the multiple on HPE shares to the peer group average.

While the market may have its doubts, many of these uncertainties will probably get cleared up at the company's analyst meeting on October 18. Assuming that management confirms both the higher growth potential of Continuing HPE and that a sharp reduction of one-off costs, like restructuring, is within sight, I believe that HPE's stock has superior upside potential relative to its peer group and the broader market as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.