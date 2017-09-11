German Antitrust Authorities Move On Steel Industry

Original Post

By Stuart Burns

Details are pretty sketchy at present, but a recent Reuters article sheds light on an investigation underway by Germany's competition regulator into a suspected violation of antitrust laws in the steel industry.



According to Reuters, the investigation expands an ongoing cartel office inquiry, which already covers makers and sellers of stainless steel, car manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging sector.

The suspicion is of "anti-competitive collusion between companies" on flat steel products. Although not all steel firms are currently under investigation, many of the largest ones are.

Both ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Salzgitter (OTC:SZGPF) have confirmed units of their companies have been searched in the first phase of an operation late last month that included seven companies and three private homes in Germany. According to the Reuters report, Manager Magazin reported that included in the investigation is the German Steel Federation, an industry association, although the publication did not cite any sources in its report.

Interestingly, any collusion may be limited. Kajor steel producer Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) and steel distributor trader Kloeckner & Co. (OTC:KLCCY) both said they had not been searched, according to Reuters, nor is this part of a wider European Union action. Allegations appear to be restricted to several steel producers in Germany, although some of them, such as ArcelorMittal, are multinationals.