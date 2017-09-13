Some Color On KEMET's Recent Secondary Offering

This article aims to clear up the confusion once and for all and provide some guidance on what to do next.

There are a number of clearly-confused commenters on SA threads who have drawn improper conclusions about the stock due to lack of information or misunderstanding about the terms of the offering.

On September 6, 2017, KEMET Corp. (KEM) announced a secondary offering of 8.4 million shares related to a warrant exercise which caused the stock to decline sharply and create some confusion among some people in the SA comment threads. There was enough back-and-forth over the subject and a lot of clear misunderstanding despite the elaboration of some more knowledgeable commenters over the matter that I felt compelled to clarify exactly what the secondary offering means, once and for all.

To understand what's going on, a quick history on the warrant-in-question is necessary:

Back in May 2009, K Financing obtained a warrant from KEMET which gave them the option to buy up to 26.8 million shares of KEM (about 49.9% of the company at the time) until the warrant expiration date of June 30, 2019.

The warrant was later transferred to K Equity and has been exercised twice so far: once in December 2010 for 10.9 million shares and again in May 2011 for 7.5 million shares. The warrant had 8,416,814 million shares left on it. By nature, warrants are dilutive--so each time it is exercised, KEM issues new shares to the warrant holder, increasing the outstanding share count.

What happened on Sept. 6 is that K Equity sold their warrant--with 8.4 million shares left on it--to UBS Investment Bank for approximately $181.55 million ($21.56999 per share for 8.4 million shares.)

According to the Sept. 8 prospectus, UBS will be exercising the warrant in full which means UBS now owns 8.4 million shares of KEM and the warrant no longer exists (since it has been fully exercised.) UBS is also required to pay a fee of ~$1.05 per share to KEMET for exercising the warrant, which means KEMET will receive ~$8,837,570.54. This extra $8.8 million is not very significant considering that KEMET's cash balance was $225.6 million on June 30, 2017.

UBS can now sell KEM stock whenever or however they choose: in the open market or through negotiated transactions, and they may even short sell KEM to take advantage of the predictable volatility that has occurred.

So what should current stockholders do?

My opinion is this: if you're bullish on KEM and you've done your homework, there is no reason to sell KEM here if you haven't sold already--most of the downside has already occurred and to sell now would be a little too late on the trigger (even though it's possible for more downside can occur, albeit unjustifiably.)

KEM traded at $24.40 pre-offering, but declined 16.8% to $20.30. The share dilution effect from the warrant exercise is about 20% so the "justifiable" downside has already been accounted for, give or take a few percentage points.

I put justifiable in quotes because the possibility of the ~20% share dilution due to the warrant exercise was already stated clearly in numerous company filings, such as the annual report (p69) and the most recent quarterly filing (p4). The terms of the warrant and the risk factors relating to it have also been clearly stated in other sections of company filings and previous filings. Below are screenshots of the annual income statements and the most recent quarterly income statements, highlighting share dilution:

Considering that it's common practice to value a stock based on diluted shares and not basic shares, the secondary offering is a non-event to those who did their homework and bought with conviction.

Most bulls over the past year have bought KEM at significantly lower prices (refer to the chart below) so it is only the most recent chasers who are at a loss right now.

Based on my own appraisal, KEM's current fair value is worth about $21 per share. Very important to note: $21 is not what I think the market should value the stock at or where I think the stock is headed, but it's my own assessment of what the company is intrinsically worth in its current form at the moment (dilution accounted for.)

I haven't sold any shares yet because the company is still growing and I think the stock is potentially worth a lot more. Please refer to my previous article for my bull points. I also want to update, mostly as a note to myself, that Thomson Reuters and Verus both have a 9 rating on KEM as of yesterday, which is 1 point higher for the former since my last article in August.

As far as the idea of adding to KEM, it's worth a shot if the price falls further, but I wouldn't add right now in case technical weakness continues, and also because I am comfortable with the size of my current position. The valuation right now is reasonable at the moment; anywhere around $1 billion market cap is fair. For myself and most bulls, the position is still highly in the green which should make holding on (if that is the choice you decide to make) a little easier.

In conclusion, the terms of the warrant has been public information for years and the stock has been on an absolute tear the past 12 months, so it was only a matter of time before the warrant would be exercised.

Even though the recent price decline looks unwarranted considering that all the information was available to everyone already, it doesn't surprise me that many were still apparently blind-sided by the secondary as evidenced by the sharp decline of almost 20% since the announcement. If you're long and bought at a good price, it's best to ride out the volatility. Even if you bought at a more expensive price and are in the red, most of the justifiable downside has already been accounted for, so take that into consideration before booking a potentially unnecessary loss. As always, do your due diligence!

* I spelled KEMET as KEMET in certain portions of the article to create contrast between references to the company and the stock ticker, KEM, to make the read easier on the eyes and less confusing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.