Why We Stayed Invested Through The Disasters

For this article, I will be putting aside my financial analyst hat and put on that of a market psychologist instead. I believe understanding human behavior will afford an outsized chance of successfully investing through natural disasters, wars, geopolitical strife and other such events. I do not fully understand human behavior, but I have thought about it extensively and would like to share my analysis.

Core thesis

In recent years, sensationalism and hyperbole have become the status quo. It is not just click-bait and other such nonsense participating in sensationalism, but the professional media and professional analysts. With a news flow dominated by apocalyptic headlines, and worse, the headlines backed up by professional analysts portending Armageddon, the market has an increased tendency to overreact.

When once trusted sources of information and analytics unanimously converge upon high impact predictions, it is almost rational for investors to respond with sell orders.

Etiology of sensationalism

Companies used to compete for the dollars of the masses. In spending money, consumers are reasonably discerning. Making a purchase requires a conscious decision which triggers an individual’s decision-making process. This base level of rationality forced companies to compete on quality of product/service or value of product/service. Through market mechanisms, companies would be punished for putting out a bad product.

Physical goods like cars or electronics are the best they have ever been in terms of both quality and value. That is because the business model for physical goods still involves companies competing for consumer’s dollars. The real deterioration in quality is isolated to companies that are competing for attention.

As business models have shifted to free to use, the user is no longer the customer. The user is the product for advertisers who are the customers. Companies still care about delivering a good product to their customers, but for news networks, the advertisers are the customers and the advertisers judge quality of product largely on how many eyeballs and secondarily on what demographic the eyeballs are. Thus, networks no longer care if the user is satisfied with whatever the draw is, instead only caring that the person devoted their attention, however briefly.

Most guilty of this new business model are the major news outlets and freelance analysts. With a goal of merely drawing attention, news outlets do not care if the news they share is beneficial to the consumer, only that the consumer watches their network versus that of their peers.

At a base psychological level, people are more likely to stay tuned to coverage of an upcoming disaster that is the “biggest ever” than they are to continue watching for a run-of-the-mill, happens every year kind of storm.

Recent examples

The news networks saw opportunities to gain eyeballs through Harvey and Irma and they did not hold back on the sensationalism.

Essentially news networks get to pick through a variety of analysts, political figures and commentators and choose which ones they display most prominently. Unsurprisingly, they often pick the most extreme estimates because it makes for the most interesting story. The Tampa Mayor is likely benevolent in trying to warn his constituents of potential danger, but he is not a professional weather forecaster and therefore is not a good source for predictive information. Yet, his take on the matter was featured prominently in the CNN breaking news chyron.

I suspect it was featured for its provocation rather than its accuracy.

The mayor presents himself as a laymen so I do not fault him for his comment, but rather CNN for displaying it. When it comes to analysts who present themselves as experts, it gets far more nefarious.

In knowing that news networks pick the more extreme estimates to feature, analysts are incented to juice up their numbers a bit if they want to get noticed.

A CNN Money article entitled “ The U.S. has been hit by two giant hurricanes. Here's the financial toll” Cited Chuck Watson, from Enki Research, who estimated that Irma could cause $172 billion in total U.S. damage, based on the storm's path as of Sunday morning.

This must have been walked back a bit as the same analyst, Chuck Watson, was cited by Bloomberg a day earlier as having estimated that Hurricane Irma could cause up to $200 billion in overall damage as it closes in on southern Florida.

Brian Sullivan, a CNBC anchor, wrote An article for Bloomberg featuring this estimate in the title.

“Irma Takes Aim at Florida With $200 Billion Damage Toll Seen”

In the body of this article, Sullivan said Irma “ threatens to become the most expensive storm in U.S. history.”

I watch Brian Sullivan on CNBC and find him to generally be likable and more honest than most, so I do not bring this up to criticize him so much as news media in general.

To give some context into how extreme these estimate claims are, note that hurricane Katrina which was the costliest Atlantic hurricane in recorded history cost only $108B.

The Harvey headlines were just as ominous with the Washington Post featuring an article called

“Harvey is a 1,000-year flood event unprecedented in scale”

There are countless more examples, but you get the point.

There is no question that these hurricanes were bad events, with many people losing their homes and even some loved ones in certain instances and I am not attempting to minimize the sympathy we should feel for the victims. This is merely my analysis of the severity of the events and the measurable damage is far less than was portended by the media.

By death count or monetary damage, neither of these hurricanes came anywhere close to Katrina.

Investment implications

All this hyperbole in news media combined with general risk aversion of the investment community tends to create selling pressure that is well beyond the rational amount.

The actual impact of disasters and other adverse events will range from not all that bad to extremely bad, and it can be difficult to tell which will be which. However, if you look at the weighted average of many negative events, it is quite likely to be less bad than the market’s reaction which consistently considers the upcoming event to be quite bad.

The crudely drawn graph above represents my qualitative take on how adverse events play out. If we look at the next 1000 adverse events I speculate the actual severity of outcomes would form some sort of normal distribution. News media, if my theory is correct, will on average predict a far greater degree of severity than the actual median outcome. The market, influenced partially by the media but also tempered by due diligence will likely have a reaction somewhere between the actual median and the “consensus” predictions. The space between the median outcome and the average market reaction represents the average alpha that can be gleaned by consistently investing in the face of such events.

Thus, I believe that if one were to consistently buy in the face of disasters, geopolitical turmoil or other adverse events, it would on average be a winning proposition. Clearly this is also a higher risk form of investing, and requires a certain degree of risk tolerance.

While I believe the alpha potential of such a strategy exists through blind purchases, one step better would be to independently analyze each event as it approaches and gauge for oneself how bad it will be. Comparing one’s independent assessment of the magnitude of damage to that which the market has priced in will afford capture of the difference (if correct). My predictive capacity when it comes to anomalous events is far from perfect, but I would rather rely on it than some analyst juicing his estimates to get noticed or a network that merely wants attention.

Current ideas

While the hurricanes have passed, the reports of damage are still coming in.

Sun Communities (SUI) reported some damage to its Florida properties and an inability to assess its Florida Keys properties which could be heavily damaged. Additionally, they say “many properties are without power, and there is no estimated time of restoration.”

Equity Lifestyles (ELS) disclosed that properties have been affected by flooding, wind, debris and falling trees. Additionally they have seen damage to some homes, carports, screen rooms and awnings and much like SUI, it is unable to assess the damage at its two Florida Keys properties.

Regarding these companies, I think the market got it about right in trading them down ~2% intraday 9/12/17.

However, the way news flies around through social media, details are often lost. Investors likely heard about manufactured housing REITs getting damaged in the hurricane and sold without discretion. UMH Properties (UMH) is down with the others, but here is the interesting part; UMH’s locations are shown below.

They have exactly 0 properties exposed to the hurricanes. We bought more on this dip.

