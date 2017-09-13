Long Term Still Bullish On McKesson

I wrote an article last month about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) and stated that I felt the stock was pretty cheap and that I was expecting a sharp bounce. Technicals were showing that the biotech complex had bottomed out and the bounce there was lining up with depressed sentiment in McKesson at the time. To cut a long story short, the stock is up over 9% since that call. Despite the big move up, McKesson continues to trade with an earnings multiple of just over 7 (the real earnings multiple is 5 to 6 points higher due to the once off gain in the last quarter of the company's latest fiscal year) which means it is still by far the cheapest of the three main distributors in this sector.

Although some of our holdings are dividend based, we hold McKesson primarily for capital gain potential. In fact the stock only pays out a dividend yield of 0.8% which is well behind the industry average of 1.4%. Therefore let's go through some growth and margin numbers of the company to see if McKesson firmly will remain a core holding in our portfolio.

Obviously margins are imperative at McKesson. The company's margins in the first quarter didn't convince investors when compared to numbers in the same quarter of 12 months prior. Gross margin in Q1 of this year came in at 5.01% compared to 5.8% in the first quarter of 2016. Operating income in the first quarter was well down at $633 million which meant operating margin came in at 1.23%. Furthermore because of higher operating costs the company generated in the first quarter, net income fell to $307 million in the first quarter. This meant net margin came in at 0.6% which again was lower than what investors had become accustomed to.

However, long term investors invariably look at a company's history to see what is the general direction of the company's top line, its operating income and its bottom line. One cannot make a decision on an investment over a few quarters. I like to go 10 years back at least to get a gauge on how the company's fundamentals are progressing. Even if we take out the consolidated net income figure of $3.6 billion in Q4 last year, McKesson's operating income has risen consistently since 2011 which increased the company's operating margin from 1.6% to 1.9% in fiscal 2016. Gross margin numbers over the past decade tell a similar story. Gross margin has increased from 4.9% in 08' to currently a trailing twelve month average of 5.5%. Yes the recent quarter's 5% was below the long term average but again, one cannot do proper due diligence of a company over a few quarters. One needs to have a longer time frame.

The real question investors should be asking is whether there is any evidence that McKesson's competitive advantages may be in danger. This sector is controlled by the three principal pharmaceutical distributors which control 90%+ of the market. Now McKesson in its latest fiscal year grew its top line by almost 8% (10 year average) which is around 1 percentage point behind AmerisourceBergen Corp.(NYSE:ABC) and almost double what Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) reported. From an operating income and net income growth perspective over the past 10 years, McKesson has doubled the annual average growth rate (18%) over AmerisourceBergen Corp (9%). Therefore definitely within this sector, McKesson definitely has not lost out in terms of a growth competitive advantage.

From a technical analysis perspective, investors invariably turn away from a stock if it continues to trade well below its all time highs. However these are the precise times when one should be scaling into a long position. If we look at a weekly chart on McKesson, we can see that its slow stochastics remain heavily oversold despite the strong bounce the stock underwent in the latter part of last year.

Furthermore the range bound nature of the stock over the last 12 months or so has resulted in strong support around the $140 level (around 10% below the current share price). The all time highs of this stock occurred in 2015 at $240+ a share (53% above all time highs). Therefore when you take into account the company's economies of scale and strong earnings growth projections over the next few years, the risk/ reward play here has to be to the upside.

McKesson shares are up almost 12% year to date and the stock remains undervalued despite the one off gain in Q4 in its latest fiscal year. We will continue to ignore the wiggles and remain long this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.