Microsoft's (MSFT) on Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

September 12, 2017 15:30 P.M. ET

Executives

Rajesh Jha - EVP, Office Product Group

Analysts

Karl Keirstead - Deutsche Bank

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Karl Keirstead

Okay, good afternoon everybody. Let's get started. I am Karl Keirstead on the Deutsche Bank software team. We are delighted to have Microsoft's keynote for the second year in a row at DB's tech conference and delighted to have Rajesh Jha who heads up the entire Office business for Microsoft to be our lunch keynote. Thank you so much.

Rajesh Jha

It is great to be here Karl.

Karl Keirstead

I promised to read a little message before we start. Before we begin Microsoft may make some forward-looking statements, I wish you would during this presentation and you should refer to their SEC filings for the risk factors relating to their business and that's true whether you're here in person or listening on the Web. So with that we have a lot to talk about.

I thought maybe I would start with a question that's actually not specific to the Office business but Microsoft at large. As everybody here knows and knows acutely if you have been holding the shares from the 20's up to the mid 70's it's been an amazing, amazing run for Microsoft in the last couple of years. And sometimes it's hard for us on the outside to appreciate the change going on in Microsoft since Satya came aboard but I know your clients ask you about it. So maybe you could share as an insider. I think you've been in Microsoft for what 27 years, something like that

Rajesh Jha

That's right.

Karl Keirstead

What your observations are about the organization and the energy level since Satya came aboard. It feels like a pronounced change but we'd love to hear your views?

Rajesh Jha

Yeah, sure. I mean like you mentioned Karl I came to Microsoft straight out of school many, many years ago. We won’t count exactly how many. But the thing of course is any -- it always comes down to having a clear strategy and executing to that strategy. But you just can't overstate the importance of culture. And Satya has been very clear about the culture that he wants to see at Microsoft and he's driven that by personal example. You all have seen the work from Carol Dweck on growth mindset and the whole, I mean it may seem superficial but he really tries to live it. He tries to get a senior leadership team to live it. And the idea here is that you're always learning. You don't start from the presumption off knowing what's right and that's not for me. It is I would say a large part of the organization.

The other thing that Satya has really driven is a strong sense of accountability on the engineering team where just holding us accountable where revenue is often a trailing indicator of the work you do. And having the engineering team take more direct accountability for driving user satisfaction and usage growth. And as long as you are working and executing clearly to that strategy then the right business is also going to happen.

Also the way we executed the senior leadership team and I probably don't see Satya one on one very often. I mean he's always available should I need to but we get together at Senior Leadership team every Friday, most every Friday and so here is all hard conversations are done in the open. It's done as a team and it's done with the mindset that we're always trying to learn and trying to get better and it is again very easy to underestimate the impact of something like that but it has really borne great results. Our employees are satisfied, people are focused on their work, and I feel that we are pulling as one leadership team.

Karl Keirstead

And it certainly feels to me on the outside that Microsoft is starting to attract some fresh top tier talent not that you -- that process stopped but when I checked with recruiters about where top tier engineers, top tier data scientists are going, Microsoft is making that list again?

Rajesh Jha

Now it's great to see it. I mean we've always been able to attract talent but now if I take a look at the diversity of talent that we're able to bring in folks from different open source framework, folks in productivity and data on AI, we feel great about the talent at Microsoft. And also the talent that already exists in harnessing that in a more productive way.

Karl Keirstead

Good. So maybe let's turn to a couple of the big drivers going on in the tech space. I know everybody in the audience is following and too that certainly are popping up a lot over the last several years in cloud and more recently AI machine. So the cloud journey is a key part of the unit you're running because the transition of the traditional Office business to a cloud hosted Office 365 one might be the single biggest thing going on inside Microsoft for a lot of observers. And maybe before diving into exactly that transition I'd love to ask you broadly about SaaS or cloud adoption. When we look at the results that a lot of your peers are putting up whether it's sales force or workday or service now or frankly even the SaaS units inside Oracle and SAP. It feels like everybody including Microsoft is seeing a stronger adoption curve just in the last year or so. So as you talk to clients, Rajesh, what do you think is the catalyst for, it feels like SaaS adoption to have picked up as acutely as it has in the last year, what's happening out there. It's even occurring inside Deutsche Bank where we are publicly embracing sales force and workday as well? What do you think is happening at large?

Rajesh Jha

You know I'd say of course at Microsoft we’ve been all in on the cloud and not only has it been good for us it's been great for our customers because our customers can now take advantage of our global hyper scale enterprise, great cloud. But the biggest payoff for our customers has been the rate of innovation of the cloud is probably an order of magnitude if not more faster. And I mean with Office specifically we're seeing great adoption. I would say we have now upwards of 100 million active users in the cloud commercially and this is the cost platforms more than 90 million iOS and android Office users.

We are seeing increasing usage of our core workloads not just exchanging mail by One Drive and Share Point and Yammer and Skype but also with our newer workload like team. And stopping the fast is movement, the mix-shift from on premises into the cloud and with Office we are -- I think we shared this data couple of months ago the financial analyst briefing but for Office we're now 50% commercial Office is in the cloud. And we think by 2019 we will have two thirds of commercial office in Office 365 and exchange will be north of about 70%. So there is a bit of a mix shift for sure.

But also the cloud in many ways is democratization of -- it is not just economies of scale which is obvious also economies of skills. Today there are many segments where you think the sophisticated capabilities that many vendors produce is hard for our customers to go exchange those things up and be able to consume it even if they find the capital overlay for it. When you deliver the cloud you naturally start out with a very consume as you go model, a simple model. And so with Office 365 now we are starting to see small businesses that couldn't really run a lot of our capabilities like Skype conferencing or One Drive and Share Point. They can now actually consume that in emerging markets we see the same thing. So there are a couple of secular trend which is economies of scale, economies of skill, and of course device proliferation where the consumption now isn't balanced to you being on premises. You can consume any device.

Karl Keirstead

Those factors certainly feel like they're picking up steam lately and Rajesh on the second one around AI in general. We always listen to Satya. On stage he is always talking about these trends. How does the enterprise spend on AI and machine learning, it feels super early stage but how do you think those mega trends impact the Office business, how might a customer apply AI to Office for instance?

Rajesh Jha

So I think AI is going to be pervasive. It is starting to already be there with Office. Every single day we have tens of billions of signals that come to our cloud as a way users use Office. And now all of these signals actually belong to the customer. This doesn’t belong to Microsoft but we are able to take these signals and give value back to our end users and our customers. Who do I work with, what documents do I look at, who am I going to meet next, what's trending in my work group or in my organization, what messages are flowing to the system all of these are signals.

And today if you take a look at, let me give you a couple examples, if you take a look at PowerPoint we now are at a point where we can have end users have a digital designer in the crowd working on their behalf, telling them the right content. If I'm actually producing some content it knows what is the relevant content in the enterprise corpus that I should be linking or you reusing. It helps me picking the right design template and getting the styles right in Word.

In PowerPoint again like more and more workplaces are diverse and globally so located. And PowerPoint I don't know if you guys have seen some recent demos of the PowerPoint translator but I could be talking here and have real time transcription and translation into one of tens of languages. With Word it's like you have your professional editor in the cloud working on your behalf, making sure your content is professional, that the tone is gender neutral, that geopolitically appropriate. But Excel I throw in something like a country label and I can tell Excel hey, recognize that as an entity. So if I now go into the cell next to it and I type GDP Excel what auto populates the GDP next, it doesn't treat it like a text thing anymore, you can tell it is treated like entity.

In Outlook we have AI that knows who do I work with, who am I close to organizationally, and what should I prioritize or focus on, am I spending my time correctly in meetings. If you send me a note Karl saying can you send me the decorum yesterday Outlook will soon suggests for you what that decorum might be. You can right click and we will detect the natural language query. You can right click on it and it will suggest the right thing. And if you don't get it right that's a signal back to us and the billion signal back to us just so we can get our relevance correct. And this is not just about end user, AI working for end user for IT professionals we see signals flowing through our cloud and Office. We see signals flowing through Windows, Enterprise. We see signals flowing to directory and networks and so we are able to find to relate all of these signals and suggest to see so these patterns to look suspect or maybe you want to turn on to FA for these set of folks or put the encryption policies for these set of folks. I mean I could go on but I think AI is going to be incredibly pervasive.

Now some of these AI capabilities are going to just be in the existing products and make them better. Some AI capabilities so we've got this thing called it's not -- it's early preview right now, something we call workplace analytics. That we think is a value added service that will add to Office 365. And what does workplace analytics do, I talked about AI for end users, AI for IT, workplace analytics is for people who are decision makers, leaders to organization, HR, sales professional. I'll give you a couple of examples.

Last year I bought three companies. So obviously what’s top of mind for me is hey, are these companies that I acquired, are getting progressively more integrated with the rest of the team. And the workplace analytics what it does it takes a look at the communication patterns between groups of people, collaboration patterns, meetings patterns, and sure enough I found that one of the three was actually starting to drift further apart. And so it was easy for me to go and get the right processes and connections in place.

One of our customer’s, early customers for workplace analytics they discovered that the correlation between their salesperson efficiency was directly correlated to the size of their internal network. Not so much how much time they spent with the cut that matters but not as much as the size of the internal network. So they did their reorg around that core factor. So AI is going to permeate I think existing experiences, generate new capabilities. It all starts with the fact that if you have data if you're high quality signals if you are able to iterate on that quickly learn and experiment and get the right relevance then you can create value back for your users and your customers and that's why cloud is so much more inherently innovative then on premises because these models, these AI models, these machine learning models they have to be intuitive, they have to be personalized, they have to be creative. Nothing's more annoying than having an assistant getting it wrong for you. You know even if you get it wrong one out of three times you lose your trust in that so the UI has to be done tastefully and so on. I mean we are very bullish on what we can do in terms of generating user value and customer value with AI on our existing infrastructure, our Office. And I think LinkedIn is the other dataset if you think about the fact that we have a half a billion people and people's Rolodex is in LinkedIn and who follows whom and what feeds you click on in your work context so yes, AI is going to be big.

Karl Keirstead

I'm excited to see how the AI trend affects Microsoft going forward so I'll be watching?

Rajesh Jha

We’re on it Karl.

Karl Keirstead

It sounds like you are on it. Let's zoom it maybe from these broader themes of cloud and AI, zoom it a little bit into Office. So inside Microsoft this is a roughly $25 billion business. I think if you were a standalone you'd probably be a top five software company growing at 6% this past quarter at least on the commercial side. That's a terrific growth rate. So just can you run through what a couple of the key growth drivers are for Office, I'm sure you've got some continued seat growth as ubiquitous as you are. You've got ARPU growth maybe driven by the transition to some of these newer versions, what's driving that commercial growth of 6%?

Rajesh Jha

It's what you said Karl, I mean it's both seat growth and ARPU growth. But before I get into that let me just share what I think is more foundational which is we're very anchored in what our mission is with Office. You know with Office we want to empower every individual, every organization to succeed whether you're in a work context, your home context, whether you're in school. And we're really grounded in actually creating experiences of products that people love and they trust, want to enable communication, collaboration, and creativity. And letting people work anywhere, work on cost devices.

So when you start with a mission like that and you take a step back on that so the first thing I would say is monetization process, if you get people engaged in your product because they love it, because they trust it, because it does the right things for you then you earn the optionality to monetize without usage, without earning the trust and love of end users. You know that is not an option. So we start and we are very grounded and are rebuilding the right experiences. And so the Office will take advantage of not just AI as I talked about but also natural user interface increasingly mobility patterns. So we start to think about Office being relevant in different segments. So one of the ARPU drivers for us, I mean actually a [indiscernible] driver.

We have like I said about 50% of our commercial office in the Cloud Office 365. And by 2019 we think we will be about two thirds of our way there in the customer transition to the cloud. But it's not just a mix of moving to the cloud on premises. Office is an incredibly horizontal product where you think about what does a small business want from Office in terms of product, quality, communication, and collaboration. When you go to markets like Kenya or Indonesia or India where people's only devices, these are information workers, their devices are going to be phones, what does Office mean to those users.

When you think about baggage attendant working in airlines, the folks who work in the corporate office their needs we understand today. But if you are a worker in a factory or restaurant, if you are a baggage attendant, baggage handler, if you're a cleaning staff at a hotel at what is Office to those folks. So, as we have started to create new services, we launched Microsoft Kaizala in India you know we are seeing how -- I mean the early receptions has been good and then we will launch it in a few more emerging markets.

We've got this frontline SKU in Office 365 aimed at the not the information workers. We're thinking about a specific small business to be adding more value there. So we've seen growth because now it's affordable for these folks so they don't need capital overlay but more importantly we've got the right product and the right services. So we both see an expansion in seat growth overall. And if you remember our Analyst Briefing from a couple of months ago the Office commercial seats have grown 8%. So it's not just a movement of the cloud, the overall base is expanding.

Karl Keirstead

Yes, and that's amazing just how ubiquitous Office is that you're still growing seat counts by that clip?

Rajesh Jha

Oh yeah, I think we -- when you start to think about all the billion people who are first line workers or front line workers, these small businesses who were never able to afford to run Office there's a lot we can do there. Now in terms of ARPU driver the first users who moved from on premises into the cloud for Office, they wanted professional grade email with Exchange Online and Outlook. But like I said, as they started to get engaged, as they started to use it they've started to increasingly opt into our Hero SKU which is E3 which has not just messaging and calendaring but document storage, modern internet sites that work on your phones with Share Point conferencing with Skype, Yammer, we've added Microsoft Teen to the hub for collaboration. And over the last two or three years it's been great to see the uptake on our skew. So customers are now moving to a cloud not for one workload but increasing for a Hero SKU. And then as you know we've added E5 that has advanced security and compliance capabilities that has got phone system in the cloud, that has business analytics in the cloud, and so the early momentum on E5 has been great.

Now some of the workloads in E5 we are going to see a longer sales cycles, things like PBS in the cloud. Their existing vendor contract that have to be worked through for the advanced spread protection, [indiscernible] conferencing. These are super easy for our customers to switch on. And so that drives ARPU. And the other thing I would say on the ARPU is Microsoft 365 takes the user centricity of Office 365 and we're thinking about the entire needs of our modern workplace by bringing management on cost advices with EMS and then windows ten enterprise in the desktop that's going to be one of the ARPU driver for us.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, and Rajesh on the transition of 365 you mentioned on the commercial side, Microsoft has already transitioned to roughly 50% of the commercial base in fiscal 2018, so how long do you think it might take to get that to a 100 and will it ever get to a 100 and for the customers that are not yet flipped on to Office 365 what are the most frequent sort of two or three objections that are keeping them on prem that you and the sales teams are chipping away at slowly and you'll eventually get to but what are they, what are those hold ups?

Rajesh Jha

Yeah, I’d say like I said that FY 2019 we think two thirds of our Office base is going to be in the cloud for messaging like Exchange Online and Outlook will be 70%. So that's our -- we are running about a year ahead of where we hardly would be two years ago if you go back. I don't know what we had shared exactly but internally we think we would be running about a year ahead on the customer's transition. Now in terms of all customers eventually move to the cloud, given our installed base and the diversity of regulator -- context of these customers exist in. I think it's a stretch to say all but we think it is like two thirds for the customer and there's a bit of a carrot in here too. If you move to the cloud you get a much faster rate of innovation because of the AI and the amount that we can go around and we see signals.

In terms of what gets in the way for our customers I would say the regulatory issues for public sectors that's important and so you'll see with Microsoft cloud we are very, very intentional about being in the markets that make sense. And we think about it as one Microsoft cloud. Azure, Dynamics, Office we do business cases together should we go into this country, how much public sector revenue does that unlock, and these things do make a difference. When you are a bank which is global and as you well know you've got certain considerations that we have to work through but we are chipping away.

We want to serve our customers the best we can and we think the way is cloud. It doesn't mean we're going to stop doing on premises products. The OPEX investments that we make today on engineering on billing for the cloud, billing for on premises they are 90% to 95% share. So yes, there is an additional tests burden but we are going to support our customers whether they are on prem or the cloud but we want to make it really attractive for them to move to the cloud. And we are very humble about what are their blockers and we are just chipping away.

Karl Keirstead

Yeah, good, I'm sure you'll get there. Let's talk a little bit about some of the adjacencies around Office. Office can actually act as an accelerant so one that I know is on the topic on the minds of everybody is Azure where you've had amazing success at Microsoft and it feels to me like there's synergies with the transition to Office 365. You even just mentioned that you internally think of this as one broader Microsoft cloud although for reporting purposes it's quite separate of it. But it feels to me like these are self reinforcing trends. In other words customers that make the leap to cloud deployed Office are probably more inclined to use Azure and I'm sure there's a great cross sell there. So do you mind describing those synergies starting with Azure?

Rajesh Jha

Yes sure, I mean first I would say from an engineering perspective Scott and I we plan together in terms of a data center footprint, where should we build these data centers, where should we build the edges, and the networking investments because the customers that is their expectation of us anyway. When they come to the cloud they do end up using not the -- if I remember correctly 90% of our customers today, 90% of Fortune 500 customers use at least one cloud from Microsoft. The interesting thing is 60% of them use at least three clouds from Microsoft. And so if you pause for a second and you think about it look, if you use Office 365 you are going want to protect the directory, you're going to protect the devices. And so use enterprise management suite, enterprise mobility suite, EMS, that's exactly what you would use to protect Azure as well.

Dynamics and Office 365 we have integration whether it be on our web launch area, how we integrate, or whether it be an outlook. And if you were trying to extend a business process in Dynamics you would use power apps and flow, that's exactly what you would use to extend Office 365. You can go into Share Point and you can create a business process workflow frontend, good power apps that writes data back to Dynamics. And these are not things that we are contriving, these are things that our customers are naturally asking for as they start to use Office 365 that pulls in EMS. As they start using Dynamics 365 they want better integration with Office. So we do you think and the reason that 60% of Fortune 500 customers use at least three clouds from Microsoft because there's a national synergy.

Karl Keirstead

Yeah, got it. And then maybe on the LinkedIn side, I think it was May 16th that you announced that deal. I don't think it got close to a while later but Microsoft is largely left LinkedIn alone it feels like. So what is the synergy story that's pending Rajesh that we can look forward to either on the go to market or product integration. In what way is one plus one equals three on Office plus LinkedIn?

Rajesh Jha

Yeah, as we continue to be very, very excited about LinkedIn our first priority like you said Karl is to continue to grow our engagement, engage users and members on LinkedIn and the engagement there because I mean that is a fly yield that we feel just has a natural momentum. And we want to do what we can to keep that going. If you think about LinkedIn and Office, it's what we have talked about doing in the final factorization, you bring in the LinkedIn identity and profile together with the Office identity and profile. So I know the meeting, the trending documents, the trending the people you work with, and LinkedIn has the same context. And how can we bring that profile from LinkedIn or the identity and experiences together with the Office in Office and Outlook. Those are things you will be seeing coming out shortly.

When I'm in Microsoft Word and I'm creating a resume which actually happens a lot we can connect directly to the LinkedIn web services, get the trends to the skills and get that populated right in the word and actually go a step further while in creating the resume why don't I not expose you to the job that may be relevant based on the construct of your resume. Take Dynamics and LinkedIn we now have the Dynamics 365 for sale. Our GTM and our product integration with LinkedIn sales navigator so salesperson can now use LinkedIn half a billion people to find the relevant people to sell with ourselves to and do the social selling.

On Dynamics then recently we announced that Dynamics 365 for Talent where LinkedIn recruiting and learning you can bring that together so an HR professional can now get a complete lifecycle of staffing, recruiting, onboarding, training, retaining. So you will see more and more of the integration we do in LinkedIn and Dynamics and Office.

Karl Keirstead

Got it, okay, look forward to that. And on the organically built products do you want to talk for a minute about Teams, that seems a pretty exciting product, you I think made some announcements just this week actually, how big can that be?

Rajesh Jha

Teams can be huge because I do think we are seeing a pretty fundamental shift in the way the modern workplace is evolving. You would take a look at the new generation of workers, their expectation of why they work, and how they work. It's pretty different. They expect it to be inherently collaborative and actually as all of us know most material work happens in the context of teamwork. So Office 365 you have a bunch of collaboration tools but Teams we think is really the hub for teamwork from Microsoft.

In the last four months or five months we've grown from 50,000 customers using Microsoft Teams or 125,000 customers. And the goal is just continuing to increase week over week. We continue to innovate and the nice thing about Microsoft Teams is we have engineered that so that the experiences cloud deliver, even the UI is cloud delivered. So the rate of innovation we think we can keep that level very high. Over the last few months we've done mobile meetings, we've expanded the surface area for extensibility of Microsoft Team. Yesterday we announced perhaps the most frequent requested feature by our customers, every customer interaction that we have had, what they want is you know ability to have somebody outside their organization with the right ID policies and controls. But for these guest workers to be able to collaborate on the documents, be a part of a meeting, be part of a chat and now that's all possible as of yesterday we started to roll that out.

I remember the Microsoft Teams is available to anybody in our U.S. QE3. This isn’t one of the products that we put in our E5 tier because we thought it was so foundational to the way the workforce is evolving that we just addressed by putting that in our core SKU.

Karl Keirstead

Got it, that's exciting. On the you touched a little bit earlier on the Dynamics side, just to complete the picture of adjacent businesses, I've always felt frankly that Microsoft has a massive opportunity to take on more of the SaaS space or call it the business application market. Dynamics is a terrific start but it feels to me like there's further that Microsoft can go to become a real rival to Oracle and SAP in the broader ERP space. Do you share that view that there's a bit of a white space opportunity for Microsoft to grab whether it's organically built or via acquisitions?

Rajesh Jha

I mean as you've seen and as I have mentioned 60% of our Fortune 500 use three or more clouds from us. We want to be really grounded on what are we seeing from our customers, what are like you said our adjacencies, where do we have natural strength. I talked about the billions of signals that come in into our cloud with Office 365. So you take the Microsoft graph, you take the Dynamics user interactions, the schemas in Dynamics. You take the Office of the deep understanding of people and groups and documents and so on. And we construct a Microsoft graph. So that's the source of our core and then we are going to evolve from that. But the other great addition to our cloud data assets which I think is our core is the LinkedIn graph. Now Satya has talked about the intelligent cloud and the intelligent Edge. In many ways Office is the intelligent Edge. But the other important node here is the intelligence data or the intelligent network so you take the Microsoft graph, you take the LinkedIn graph that’s our intelligent network. So we start from that core.

Now if you take LinkedIn and Dynamics together that's like a $5 billion business, 70% in the cloud. Dynamics itself is going 75% year-on-year. So we are very excited with the Dynamics business. We will just start being very ground in what we're seeing other than natural assets with the Microsoft graph and the LinkedIn graph and the usage that we see from our customers and we will go from there. I think the LinkedIn Recruiting and Learning Solutions combined with Dynamics 365 for talent I think is an example of something that you should expect to see from us of bringing these assets together.

Karl Keirstead

It makes sense. I’ll ask you one financial question. I know you're going to look for Mike Spencer to give you a good answer but I got a feeling you know it. On the gross margin side inside Office 365 you obviously don't disclose what it is but you know we try to back into it and we feel like at some point in time Office 365 gross margins should be able to get close to the pure play SaaS group. I don't think you're there yet but what will it take beyond just scale for you to get there and can you get the Office 365 gross margins up to call it 75% to 80% level, is that realistic?

Rajesh Jha

Let me answer the question and not answer your question. But the first thing I'd say is when you take a look at some of these pure SaaS providers they are more point solutions. Office 365 I talked about what our mission is in terms of communicate, collaborate, create, analyze so we had the full suite of services. Not all of these services have the same margin structure. You take something like Skype which is a transaction, a meeting. That has a different cost profile than something like infinite storage for documents or mail.

Now of course we want to Skype there too where every meetings it's a very important artifact where we probably want to record it, transcribe it, translate it, give you automatic notes but you get my point which is the cost profile. We are such a wide range of services. The cost profile, the margin profile for every individual feature is very different from each other. So that's why I think you should really be thinking about Office 365 as one of these point solutions where a full suite of products is being used. That being said we absolutely are going to be best of class for what we do.

There are a few things of course that are margin drivers for us. One is the premium SKU mix and we've talked about just what a great journey it's been for us to take our early customers from a single workload which is about messaging and calendaring to entire E3 suite. And then we want to get them to E5 capabilities and we want to get them to the entire Microsoft 365. So that's basically the levels you should think about, how we can try the premium mix which I think is the biggest factor in driving margins. The other one I would say from an engineering perspective we continue to drive CAPEX and OPEX efficiency.

More recently we brought in our consumer mail back in what used to be Hotmail or Outlook.com and Exchange Online together. So we've taken the fixed costs out of the two messaging systems and collapsed them together. And on the operational side we're starting to see the scale play out for things, the fixed costs and things like support and compliance. So I think we like where we are in the margins and I definitely think we have room to go both with trying the premium mix and just doing the engineering of the operational rigor. But it's a wide range of services and not all the features are the same.

Karl Keirstead

Just to close I think that the next big Microsoft event at least I will be at will be the big Ignite Event at the end of September. I know that's not necessarily pure Office, that's a much broader conference but I take that the focus of that event will be just continuing to drive product innovation and pushing the cloud adoption, what are the couple of major themes that you can give us a quick preview on for that big Ignite Event?

Rajesh Jha

Yes, first of all let me just say you know we're all very grateful that the hurricane impact was a little less modest, I mean little less severe than we thought. But still a pretty significant impact for a lot of folks. So the prayers are with everybody in Florida. But Ignite is the world's largest event for IT professionals and enterprise developers. A couple of things that you should expect to see at Ignite for us to expand on artificial intelligence of course from a infrastructure perspective, product activity perspective, business application perspective, hybrid cloud how all of these things come together you should expect to hear a lot of that. On how that experiences evolved in a world where we have billions of signals again, so that's -- we're going to remain excited about that and you'll hear more about that.

The other one is Microsoft 365. Microsoft 365 is a big deal not just for Microsoft but more importantly for our customers. Microsoft 365 if I could just take a minute and expand on what it is and -- Microsoft 365 is. It's about pivoting on the users complete needs. So not just the productivity services that come with Office but how do you manage these on different devices. When you're on your desktop how does Windows 10 Enterprise light up, how do we innovate all the way from the silicon into the operating system, into the cloud to run AI and MO models and bring it back into Office and experiences. How do these experiences, how you interact with Office, how does that roam for you from device to device. Three out of four IT professionals [ph] they expect to get hacked in the next year. This is a sobering statistic just blew me away, things like ransom ware, the ever sophisticated cyber threat, and Office and even M365 or Microsoft 365 how do we bring the end to end protection on a user basis network directory application, how do we bring that all together. So enabling the end user to be creative, to be able to collaborate on any device but keeping IT and the organization secure, so you will see a lot about M365 there too.

Karl Keirstead

I’m excited for that. So thank you and I don't think anybody would have anticipated let's say five years ago that Office would be the kind of growth engine it is for Microsoft. So it's a fantastic success story and congratulations on that. And thank you very much Microsoft, everybody for coming to our event this year.

Rajesh Jha

Well thank you Karl and thank you everyone. Thanks for having me here.

