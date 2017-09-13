Best Buy Looks Cheap But Isn't

Photo credit

Best Buy (BBY) has been on a tear of late as the stock has risen from just $24 at the beginning of 2016 to almost $57 today. The company’s success has come as it has defied critics – including me – that thought showrooming would kill its chances at a meaningful future. But BBY has persevered and we find its fortunes changed for the better, notwithstanding the less-than-enthusiastic reaction to a pretty strong Q2 report. The expectations thrust upon BBY seem to have caught up for now but what does that mean going forward?

First off, this chart is beautiful if you’re a bull. The 200DMA has moved up in a straight line for better than a year and the stock hasn’t so much as sniffed it in that time. The stock has had periods of healthy, small pullbacks and consolidations and to be quite honest, I’m not sure you can really say much of anything against it other than the lack of confirmation from the momentum indicators of late.

The momentum indicators made relative highs back in May when the stock rallied hard off the 50DMA but since that time, there have been pretty meaningful bearish divergences. It makes sense they’re weak off of the reaction to the Q2 report but this was occurring prior to the report; it simply exacerbated the situation. That generally happens around tops and/or consolidations. We don’t yet know which one this is but one thing is for sure; momentum is at best taking a breather and at worst, it is falling away. If it is the latter, the bulls have a lot of work to do to keep the rally going.

Onto the quarter now, and there was a lot of good news to be had. First, comps were up a stellar 5.4% on top of a marginal gain in last year’s comparable quarter. In addition, the number blew away expectations from the investing community as online sales dazzled once again. The international business compared at a slower rate but it is so small that it really doesn’t matter. What matters is that the domestic business is performing very well and the web business is flying. Indeed, the performance was so good that management upped its sales growth guidance for this year by 150bps, which is a significant move on a base of 2.5%. I’m really impressed by what BBY has been able to do with its revenue growth and I’ll be the first to admit I didn’t see this coming.

Profitability was up slightly as well as BBY continues to struggle a bit with generating margin with its higher sales levels. This is one thing I’ve been quite critical of in the past because revenue growth doesn’t matter all that much if there isn’t any margin growth to accompany it. Often we find struggling retailers trading revenue for margin and that is a losing battle. BBY hasn’t done that but its margin growth has been tepid to put it kindly and that continued in Q2 with a diminutive gain.

Guidance was updated to 2% to 6% operating income growth on a 52-week basis (excluding the extra week this year), which is slightly higher than its 2.5% 52-week revenue growth target at the midpoint. That implies there’s very likely going to be a bit of margin growth this year but we are talking about some very small numbers. That is also quite a wide range to be producing in September but to be fair, BBY’s meal ticket is the Christmas quarter and that introduces some uncertainty into EPS. Still, 5% comp growth should be producing margin gains and it just isn’t.

Margins were flat because the two main components – gross margins and SG&A costs – were both roughly flat. I get the gross margins part because BBY’s business is one that operates with tremendously low margins due to the fact that it really doesn’t have any pricing power. It sells commodities one can buy at approximately a million places online and get exactly the same thing so it has no choice but to be a price taker. That’s a detrimental component of its business model but it isn’t going to change. What could and should change is SG&A costs keeping pace with revenue as – again – comps should be producing margin gains but aren’t. I’m disappointed with a complete lack of progress as BBY is spending too much, plain and simple.

Finally, I think the current valuation requires a lot of faith. BBY is going for 14 times this year’s earnings, which puts its PEG just over 1 if you use the projected long term growth rate analysts have come up with. That is a reasonable valuation if you think BBY can hit 12%+ EPS growth over the long term. However, I think it will have a very difficult time doing that because of two reasons. First, revenue growth will never be that high and second, BBY cannot grow margins at 5% comps so how in the world is it going to grow them if comps slow?

In other words, to my eye it looks like 12% EPS growth would take enormous revenue growth that isn’t realistic or it would take BBY finally figuring out how to squeeze some margin from its model. There’s no reason to think either of those things will happen so I’m not sure I believe 12% EPS growth is coming. I think next year’s estimate of 5% or 6% is much more realistic and that would make the stock a bit expensive. For that reason, I’ll be on the sidelines on BBY pending either a spike higher that I can short or a breakdown of the 200DMA, which I would also short. There isn’t much here to make me think 14 times earnings is cheap for BBY so I’m out for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.