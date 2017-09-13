Kroger Is In A Lot Of Trouble

Photo credit

In case you've been living in a cave, let me fill you in on a little bit of news; Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has completely upended the grocery store sector. Even former king Kroger (KR) hasn't been immune and its shares are down very sharply this year, including moving very close to its 2017 lows in the past few trading days. I used to be a bull on Kroger but the long term story has changed fundamentally and all the things that are terrible about the grocery business now apply to Kroger as well, meaning that it probably still isn't cheap enough, even at $21.

The chart is hideous unless you've been shorting the stock as it blew through resistance levels and has made multi-year lows. The momentum indicators are following suit and painting a very ugly picture indeed. Suffice it to say that the bulls have been completely annihilated and that there doesn't appear to be a buyer anywhere in sight these days.

But why so glum? Kroger's Q2 report confirmed what people probably already knew; the Kroger of today isn't the Kroger of old. By this I mean that the days of it producing strong comp growth, defying industry trends, and squeezing incremental profitability at the same time are dead and gone now that Amazon, the Grim Reaper of margins, has entered the grocery fray in earnest. In other words, Amazon has decided margins - slim as they are - in the grocery business are too high and that's horrendous news for Kroger.

Kroger said as much as it outlined that it isn't losing traffic, but that pricing competition is so stiff that margins are being squeezed. Kroger seemed for years to be immune to this sort of thing but that is clearly no longer the case and should Amazon decide to waive its magic wand and expand further in the grocery business, it will only get worse. Kroger now has the same problem as every other retailer Amazon competes with; its competitor doesn't care about losing money. That is a handicap that no company can overcome as Amazon will fund losses forever in order to further some greater goal. Kroger just sells groceries and doesn't have that luxury.

Kroger also committed the cardinal sin of public companies and said it would not provide long term guidance. That is an enormous red flag to investors because not only does this only come about when the house is already on fire, but it creates even more uncertainty than was already there. Honestly, it probably would have been better if management just came out and said things are terrible and threw out a low ball estimates of earnings potential. But that's not the course that was taken and now we're all free to speculate and make up our own stories; what could possibly go wrong?

Of course, all of this means that EPS growth from here is going to be very difficult to come by as I wouldn't be surprised to see flat or down comps in 2018 and that would almost certainly take margins south as well. Kroger was the king of the hill in this sector but it isn't anymore and that means you don't want to be anywhere near this thing. Its long term EPS growth potential has been hacked to bits and the stock should probably be down more than it is.

It's still almost unbelievably going for about 11 times this year's earnings despite the fact that I'm not sure it will ever hit $2 in EPS again. I don't make that claim lightly but there is so much downside risk to its earnings at this point due to pricing troubles that it honestly wouldn't surprise me if we never see that number again. Even if I'm wrong and we do, however, we all know it won't go much higher than that and that further implies that KR - until further notice - is going to be a no-growth stock. Eleven times earnings is sometimes tolerated for stocks like that and sometimes five or eight times earnings is the right valuation. We are too early on in Kroger's mess to know what investors will pay long term but I'd be surprised if KR has a double-digit multiple in 2018.

If I sound gloomy it's because I am; Kroger is in a lot of trouble. The dividend isn't even really a draw here at just over 2% so I honestly don't have anything cheery to say. Kroger is yet another victim of Amazon and general pricing pressure in an unbelievably competitive sector and there's really nothing it can do about it. I think Kroger - barring some miracle - will be a $15 or so stock next year.

