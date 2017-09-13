XOMA Out-License Model Catching Waves

XOMA Corporation (XOMA) is a $130 million market cap company trading near $17 per share focused on growing its business through partnered antibody programs. The company is developing its candidates in fully funded programs by moving these assets into the hands of partners who can advance them through clinical trials.

Strong Bio finds this business growth model potentially attractive for investors because it diversifies pipeline risk and might avoid the constant dilution and cash burn cycle associated with early biotechnology companies. If successful, the business plan would generate a series of out-licensed milestone and royalty payments as new candidates emerge into the market, while keeping operation costs at a minimum.

The company indicated in its Q2 2017 report that it has more than 20 fully funded clinical and preclinical programs that are expected to add to the growth in milestone payments and royalty revenue streams over time. XOMA has a premier antibody discovery and development platform that incorporates phage display, library construction, antibody humanization and bacterial cell expression technologies. The company is seeking partnership discussions with multiple companies regarding candidate out-licensing. XOMA's candidate pipeline as displayed on their website is shown below:





XOMA's lead candidate XOMA 358 is part of a new class of fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to regulate insulin receptor activity in a different way than other approaches to insulin-related disease. The antibody binds to an allosteric site on the insulin receptor in a distinct and novel approach to attenuate insulin action. XOMA 358 is being investigated in phase 2 trials for treatment of hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia (and a genetic form congenital hyperinsulinism) and related disorders, which are conditions of chronic and excessive insulin secretion.

Hyperinsulinism is present in about 1 of 25,000 people. It is also being investigated for use in treating post-gastric bypass hypoglycemia. In January 2017 XOMA established proof-of-concept for XOMA 358 in congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia post-bariatric surgery. Acute congenital hyperinsulinism studies met their objectives of establishing initial safety and proof-of-concept in patients aged 12 and up across several dosing levels. The post-bariatric surgery study single-dose cohorts met it's objectives as well, while a small multi-dose study arm is ongoing. Data from the single-dose studies were presented at ENDO 2017. The increasing population of post-surgical patients treated for severe obesity may experience low blood glucose for periods of time.

These indications currently represent an unmet need in rare hyperinsulinism conditions. Hyperinsulinemia is a growing concern in society, and such concerns have led to readjustments in food markets to the tune of $20 billion dollars per year, effecting the largest producers of inexpensive foods the most. Symptoms of hyperinsulinemia include fatigue, lethargy, anxiousness, and hunger. It can be dangerous in infants and children, and some current standards of care are off-label administered drugs. Octreotide, a potential drug model with at least some similarity as a market model, showed sales in the $1.6 billion range in 2013. It is possible that XOMA 358 could also be tested (used off-label or via label expansion) to treat side effects of chemotherapy similar to Octreotide, if approved.

In a related space of acute hypoglycemia, XOMA 129 is being developed preclinically to have a fast onset of action and short half-life. This candidate antibody is therefore more suitable for certain acute or drug-induced hypoglycemias. For instance, after accidental insulin overdose or sulfonylureas treatment, or nighttime Type 1 diabetic hypoglycemic periods, which put such patients at elevated risk for loss of consciousness and seizure. The XOMA 129 project is challenged with the unmet need of how to prevent diabetes patients from experiencing nocturnal severe hypoglycemic episodes.

Another phase 2 candidate is XOMA 213 targeting the prolactin receptor. The antibody is a fully human allosteric inhibitor of prolactin-mediated signalling. XOMA 213 was developed originally under collaboration with Novartis (NVS), and XOMA exercised a right to develop it for diseases of hyperprolactinemia. These potential indications include prolactinomas, hyperprolactinemia-induced sexual dysfunction, infertility, osteoporosis, and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia (a side effect of antipsychotics, pain medications, and antidepressant use).

Phase 2 results for XOMA 213 reported in April 2017 indicated effective milk secretion suppression as well as breast engorgement and pain in 100% of women treated. No patients experienced rebound breast pathology symptoms during the 21 days of the study. XOMA 213 was found safe and well tolerated, causing no significant adverse events. XOMA 213 showed favorable pharmacokinetics with terminal two week half-life and was confirmed to have a mechanism of action by serum prolactin profiling via prolactin receptor target engagement.

Current initial treatment of choice for hyperprolactinemia and prolactinoma control is often a dopamine agonist (D2) such as bromocriptine. About 1 in 10,000 people have problematic prolactinoma. The company estimates that 140,000 prolactinoma patients in the U.S. need treatments that are better tolerated and with better response. This is certainly a blockbuster indication for a breakthrough therapy with superior efficacy.

Other antibodies in early development include XMetA, a partial activator of the insulin receptor designed to help lower blood sugar. An IL-2 antibody is in early stage development designed to improve the therapeutic index and magnitude of efficacy over standard IL-2 therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma. The company is also developing Anti-PTH1R antibodies to meet unmet needs in calcium-homeostasis disorders including hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia malignancy.

The company has several impressive partnerships that are starting to bring in appreciable revenue that are not shown in its pipeline diagram. For instance XOMA just recently brought in $3 million from Nanotherapeutics for a botulinum protection project. XOMA announced a license agreement for Gevokizumab and its IL-1 intellectual property portfolio in late August 2017. The deal brought in $31 million in up-front payments as well as a $5 million dollar equity investment and royalties based upon sales. The company also announced the sale of up to $22 million from royalty streams of two license agreements in December 2016. These examples show how the company's business growth plan is proving early successes.

Q2 report 2017 indicated revenues for XOMA were $10.9 million primarily due to a $10 million payment by a pharmaceutical partner. Research and development expense was reported at $2.9 million for 2Q 2017. General and administrative expense for 2Q 2017 was reported at $5.2 million. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $12.5 million and $10 million in accounts receivable from a May milestone payment. This milestone payment was described as the first of a potential $40 million that may occur from partnerships over the next 36 months. XOMA announced an offering of common and preferred stock to raise $25 million in February 2017. The company guidance states it expects to be able to run on this cash until August 2018.

Risks for XOMA include future dilution and risks regarding FDA approval of its candidates. The company relies on out-licensed partner-mediated success of its stake in candidates, so while it has advantages in diversifying its risk with the best partner for that candidate, the company relies on making the best decisions and is relegated to a third party observer if something goes wrong. In addition, it will have to split its proceeds with its partners, reducing its potential stake if a blockbuster indication is achieved. The company is pushing its candidates into novel and specialty spaces in the market, which carries implicit risks. But this carries with it the benefits of potentially lower competition for sales. In general the reward to risk ratio is compelling for an investment.

XOMA is making strides in bringing in milestone payments, and has made a couple of efforts to cut its debt, including $6.5 million repaid to Hercules Capital. The company was able to generate $83 million in non-dilutive liquidity since 2015. Its candidates are achieving endpoints and the company is starting to see some of the fruits of it's labor. This multi-partner growth model has proven successful for several players in the pharma space, such as Ligand (LGND), through a significant long-term reduction in cash burn rate.

There is no limit to antibody target potential for therapeutic use, and this business model should support growth even in the wake of market-plowing biosimilars. XOMA is a good candidate for the biotechnology portfolio representing a conservative growth model with lower than average risks, and should be considered on a pullback from recent highs. Yahoo finance two analyst consensus hit their target near $17 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.