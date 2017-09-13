SOCO International's (SOCLF) CEO Ed Story on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SOCO International PLC (OTCPK:SOCLF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call September 13, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Ed Story

Thank you, Laura. I would like to begin by acknowledging an item in the release and that's the return of Roger and Cindy. And I don't need to use their surnames. We came here together 20 years ago to list SOCO and in fact it was the first listing of any size since enterprise have been done. So, this goes back a while.

Our relationship goes back further. So, I recruited Roger into Exxon 42 years ago and we went to another company where Cindy worked and so we've known her 38 years, Roger in a different capacity than I have. But in any event that time of relationship exceeds all of our previous marriages. So, we've been together a long time. They're off to a well-deserved retirement. We're still close. We have a ranch very close together in Texas, so we'll see lots of each other and they'll have a good time I know. And we welcome Mike and Jann into their new activities. So, we're full speed ahead.

Just to go on the first slide, Vietnam, the operational highlights. So, the production has largely been within the guidance. The -- we're fundamentally back in business there with the approval of the Full Field Development plan, back to drilling and I think unlocking the secret to higher liquids handling capacity with the water handling facilities that will be commissioned within the next week or so.

So, we hope to in -- move into October demonstrating that we can handle a great deal more total liquids which has been the limitation on oil production. So, that is the key, that and more drilling to increasing TGT production going forward.

In Africa, the commercial terms of the Lidongo Permit have been concluded, they are favorable and we have filed for production development licenses on three other discoveries that were made there.

So, what it offers is someone -- I don't necessarily think it's us, the capability to come in and develop a wide range of reserves that becomes significant when you include all these related discoveries.

So, the key to the economics there is really one of evacuation capability and we have some ideas there and we have some discussions underway, but we're quite hopeful that we can move this asset forward.

In terms of the financial highlights, we always seem to keep a lot of cash, nothing wrong with cash. We like to pay dividends. We like the results of those. So, you should see us in a similar position going forward.

We recovered the money from the Chinese, not easy to do so, but it all worked out fine and then we returned $21 million in cash to the shareholders.

So, with that I'll turn it over to Jann and she'll describe some financials and Anthony will come back and talk about operational highlights.

Jann Brown

Okay, thanks Ed. Good morning everyone. Thanks for dialing in. I'll go through slide three, the first half year financial summary. Revenue -- the production guidance came good in the first half of the year, absolutely [Indiscernible] guidance and the realized price with quite a bit of ahead of last year, which resulted in $74 million of revenue.

Cost of sales, pretty much in line with the production, the operating cost per barrel and cost returns still very good under $13 a barrel and slightly up from last year because expecting [ph] a fixed cost base over fewer production barrels, giving a gross profit of $12 million, operating profit $5.8 million and certainly the tax charge that turns up into a low.

So, we turn to slide four and look at the cash flows. As I had said this is -- really solid cash flow $27 million net cash from operating activities contributing to the year-end position of $132 million.

Capital expenditure for the first half year $15.5 million and for the full year, we're anticipating just short of $47 million, $35 million of that is firm on Vietnam, development drilling and infrastructure upgrade that Anthony is going to talk about and $15 million on the license protection in Africa that Ed was talking about and to preserve those and exploration and production licensing.

So, $132 million after getting in the $42 million from the Mongolian sale and plus a net flow [ph] of $21 million on the dividends, a good strong cash balance and providing a really good platform to go forward.

So, I hand over to Anthony on the operations update.

Antony Maris

Thank you. So, as you know we start-off with our little introduction slide on page five, just a sort of sentencing for Vietnam. Two fields operating there, CNV field and the TGT field. CNV field we tend not to talk a great deal about, it checks along. Although in the release you will notice that we've been working on one of the wells, despite the fact we were unable to pull [Indiscernible] left behind out there. We still are managing to get a little bit of production out of it as part of the conversion program. And we're looking to see if we can enhance that next year with potential sidetrack or -- to that field to enhance recoveries there.

Moving on then to TGT, as Ed mentioned, we were successful in getting our Full Field Development plan update approved. We were indeed very fortunate that at the end of 2016, we were able to start-off 2017 drilling program early. So, all in all, we had four wells drilled as part of the program, two of which we spoke about earlier in the year and two of which are in the results today. It went very well; we're very pleased with that process. It's enabling us to refocus on alternative in-field locations and sequences.

The only disappointment, although, it was really only a technical disappointment -- sorry only an operational disappointment was on the H South exploration well where we were able to drill right away through, takes significant number of logs and confirm the existence of hydrocarbons ready for production in that discovery.

Sadly, however, because of the high angle long reach element of this well and the amount of time we spend working with the logs, we damaged the -- the element below the casing and running the production line, of course, is grief, so we've suspended that well to come back with some specialized equipment next year.

Also you'll notice we've got three targets we're beginning to focus on for next year's drilling program, long lead items and drilling rig contracts are currently being tended for as we speak.

Turning over the page, the other significant element for us as the water handling upgrade on the H1 Wellhead Platform. You'll see here the pictures of the installation taken a few days ago. We've currently just shut down the entire system in order to finalize all of the hook up and start the commissioning phase which will be started in less than a week. We should be back on stream. That's going extremely well, we're very pleased with that.

Hopefully, that will also help us with our commercial negotiations as we've mentioned before with the FPSO, where we're coming another year of the first part of the contract where we already haven't built extensions into that and we're looking to see if we can get some additional commercial value from adjustments to that commercial contract.

As we've said before we're not just focused on what we're doing now, we're looking into the future and turning onto page eight you'll notice that we've finally got full agreement with the authorities, Blocks 125 and in the Phu Khanh Basin of Vietnam.

We're just finalizing the various documents needed for formal signatures. They have to be multi-copies and multi-languages, so hopefully at the end of October and November, we'll have a formal signing process and we can move into doing some seismic evaluation next year looking to have potentially new seismic the year after we're looking at possible expiration well sometime in 2021 and 2022, depending on how well our seismic evaluation goes.

In Africa, as we know -- as Ed pointed out, we've applied for three additional PEXs alongside the one we've already been awarded, Lidongo PEX. We have finalized negotiations with the government on the revised commercial terms which will improve the economics and we're just waiting for final ratification as people will know there's been some elections in the area and that's delaying our process through the system.

Discussions on what we can do to commercialize the Lidongo area either as part of the Litchendjili field or alternatives Ed has alluded to the evacuation is the key there. And those discussions on both of ENI and alternatives are ongoing to maximize the value for us.

Ed Story

Thanks Anthony. I think we'll know within 10 days about the water handling facilities and its capability, but we're confident that we are putting in place those facilities coupled with additional drilling to reverse the production decline at TGT. So, TGT, if you can handle additional liquids capacity and you drill, you can maintain and grow the production. It's that simple.

Lastly, hopefully, we're going to meet -- well we're going to meet the end of October to finalize the budget and outlook with the partners for 2018 and we're in a better discussion position with the water handling facilities to get the Vietnamese more confident of the levels of production we could achieve.

So, at the time or the following week, we are to sign up and resolve 125, 126. It's something we've worked on for over seven years. The Blocks were taken away from us and a major oil company -- about six years ago and given to a Russian-related entity in return for bonuses that we couldn't offer in weapons and armaments.

They didn't do anything. It was taken back by the government, given to another Russian industry partner and they performed similarly. So, we took this together with a Vietnamese well-established businessman and we think it's very exciting. The major oil company thought so seven years ago and we're now ready to get started.

Africa, we've talked about, it clearly is our objective to minimize future investment there and to realize value which says some form of transaction or alignment is the key to that whole project.

Strategic, we just go to the beach ball slide, on the last slide of the package. Our strategy remains the same as it has been in terms of cash capital discipline, allocation, and return. Mike has not had an opportunity to talk, nor will he talk today because of things he can talk about, we can't tell you. But we've been active in various forms of avenues to look at opportunities that we think could be transformational to this company.

The screening process though is that they must conform to this model and therein lies a problem at times, but we're confident that we'll be able to come upon a solution that we're comfortable with fits the model and we can get done. So, stay tuned for that. One of these days, Mike will have a chat with you all.

So, are there any questions?

Our first questions today comes from James Carmichael from Peel Hunt. Please go ahead.

James Carmichael

Good morning guys. I'm just wondering if you could be a bit more specific about the issues you saw at the 14X well? And then maybe also just remind us of the scale of the resource you're targeting there? And then maybe be good to get a feel for how we should be thinking about dividends going forward? Thanks.

Antony Maris

So, 14X well as we said it’s a long reach high angle well. We drilled successfully through the right TD [ph]. We were very pleased. We ran a complete set of logs since the discovery. We would have run less logs had it been inside the existing field. The trouble with the environment in which we were working is that the sands are slightly [Indiscernible]. They also are multilayered which means the more time to move things pass them, more likely you are to cause damage to the formation and have break out of bits and pieces of shale or sand. And that's effectively what we found when we first ran the tubing to complete the well -- production tubing -- sorry the production casing to complete the well.

We had a couple of goes at it, but it was quite clearly what was happening was below the casing shoe and we were going to cause ourselves more grief by trying to fight it. It was the end of the contract of the drilling rig, so rather than expand that and cause ourselves more grief, we've chosen to back away. We'll get some specialized equipment lined up and we'll come back to it next year.

In terms of the resource, we were looking at 5 million barrels oil in place. We haven't done the work to see what the overall impact of the work from the logs is yet, that's still ongoing and being brought into the system. But certainly the scene looked a much better than we had expected.

Jann Brown

So, hi James, it's Jann. I'll take your question about dividends. I'm going to take you back to slide 11 and talk to a capital return and one of the key principal that drives strategy. So, we're sitting on a lot of cash in the bank. We've got very strong cash generation from the production assets and any acquisition targets that we're looking at, have to fit into this model. So, dividends are going to be a feature of this company.

James Carmichael

Okay. Understood. And then obviously seeing some changes at the Board level announced today. Could you maybe just sort of talk about your appetite and how you're thinking about things?

Ed Story

We have a strong appetite and we have some strong relations out there that are non-traditional relations that could enhance the scope of what we're talking about. So, I think therein lies the opportunity going forward. So, we're not talking about customary names or customary approaches. And both Jann and Mike had considerable time in the private equity arena and they have ideas, they were precluded from pursuing some of those ideas until this month all right.

So, now we're on to some other avenues while we continue discussions that have been ongoing for a long time. The -- in all these things, there are different forms, different structures, but I think we've got the capability to structure one that fits the model that we're looking for and the people with whom we have conversations like that model or they wouldn't have come to see us. That's maybe too vague, but I can't get too specific.

James Carmichael

Okay. Thanks very much.

Our next question today comes from Al Stanton from RBC. Please go ahead.

Al Stanton

Yes. Good morning folks. I think we all know the SOCO family quite well, but there is some presumption I think going on now as to the new roles for you and I was a little bit surprised that Jann presented the financial. Can you dot I's and cross the T's first please?

Ed Story

Well, I mean Cindy steps down as CFO. So, we -- Roger steps -- who the hell is the CFO, Roger is the CFO, but in any of -- I thought Cindy is all --. Okay, but anyway, so -- but the point is with that Jann will assume the role of CFO. So, I think we said they both are designated Managing Directors and we'll focus on obviously the ongoing business, but continue deeply into the business development roles that they've had since March.

Al Stanton

So, in simple terms, with Roger and Cindy retiring, Mike and Jann are coming on to the Board as an Executive level and--

Ed Story

Yes.

Al Stanton

Business will continue as usual.

Ed Story

Yes.

Al Stanton

Cool. Perfect. Thank you.

Ed Story

And by the way folks for those of you who don't know, Mike and I go back a very long time and Jann, I'm not going to say a very long time because she's a lady, but we've known each other a long time, so -- in different lives and different operations.

Al Stanton

Thank you.

Our next question today comes from David Round from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

David Round

Good morning guys. Just on TGT, I guess how should we think about utilization of the additional handling capacity going forward? I think you said with additional liquid capacity and also drilling, you can maintain and grow production. Is the existing drilling program sufficient to grow production? Or do you still need to agree a larger program there to get off to some of the resource?

Antony Maris

As with any field in respect to you invest based on economic. So, what we're installing here enables us to produce an additional 90,000 barrels of liquid a day. We can therefore flow through the entire system, a higher flow rate which will encourage higher oil flow alongside that.

In terms of -- if we had unlimited funds, we would drill more wells naturally. But you've got to be able to fit how much you will spend in any one year versus your return against how many -- how much time do you have. If it takes us a month per well, we can only drill four or five wells a year anyway at maximum. So, much as we'd like to drill lots instantaneously, we can only fit into a program what's possible to achieve. And we have to agree that with them.

Ed Story

Let me make another point too. The water handling facilities are paramount in all of this because the Vietnamese, they hate to turn a well off, even though we can recomplete and this sort of thing. So, if we had a well that came in, for example, making 2,000 barrels a day of oil, no water, they eventually began to make water. That's the strength of the reservoir. Therefore you get a much higher recovery factor and you could recomplete in a different zone and come back and get that later.

In their mentality, they take the oil that's there today. So, if the well goes to 1,500 barrels a day of water and 100 barrels a day of oil, they want to continue to produce it. The cost of production for a barrel of water and a barrel of oil are the same because it's basically the FPSO cost.

So, my message throughout all this with the Vietnamese, you want to produce a barrel of water for $12 a barrel or you want to produce a barrel oil and get paid for it because you're not getting anything for the water. So, that has, I think, directionally has a greater near-term impact than drilling because.

David Round

Okay. Understood. Thank you.

Our next question today comes from Robin Haworth from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Robin Haworth

Good morning. Thank you. Just a question on the new licenses in Vietnam. So, we've obviously seen the retro [ph] well and I have some difficulties with Maritime border [ph] basically, just wondering looks like slide some part of the coastline, but I was just wondering if you could comment on whether the news is in in Vietnam about whether that might also have -- your new licenses might also have problems?

And then second question just on the outlook statement, I think that's a more bullish view on potential portfolio reconfiguration you've made in the past, can we just assume that you potentially close some M&A opportunity than you have been for a while? Thanks.

Ed Story

So, the first on Vietnam, if the extreme right margin of 125, 126 does fall into disputed waters, it's not anything we would have an interest in no matter what. So, even if the Chinese were not laying claim to it, it's deepwater and we have no interest in it.

And if you look at the seismic line and the juxtaposition of that seismic line on page eight, you'll see the -- from our standpoint, the exciting areas are B, C, if you will, those fault traps.

And to point, again, if you look on above Block 125 up to this little black dot on Block 124, that was the first hint that there could be oil in this system. Everything else heretofore had been gas. So, Exxon is developing a massive complicated difficult gas discovery up on 219 and -- whatever that is, 120 -- whatever it is, 128.

Any what -- they are doing power generation, they're doing pipeline, so they're doing a market basket such that they won't make their money on the gas sales, but they'll make it in power generation and that sort of thing. So, we're not in that business.

ENI, we're just below them, they had some gas discoveries, some faint oil condensate, but it wasn't proven to be an oil basin. So, if you go down to where we are, the geometry of that basin as shown on that crude seismic line is just like the Cuu Long Basin.

So, if you get the structuring, most anywhere in Vietnam, you drill the way the geology works, you find higher hydrocarbons, the question is reservoir. So, we no interest in the gas business, it’s a miserable business there, but if we're in a potential oil province with massive structures and a configuration that looks like Cuu Long, this could be a Cuu Long Basin.

Robin Haworth

Cool, that's helpful. Thanks.

Ed Story

M&A and Congo, just -- I thought you were asking about Congo, we're more affirmative. No, no, I'm not. What I'm saying is that that some situations have changed within Congo and who owns what and their motivation and that's sort of the thing, then I think enhances the logic of coming together with other parties to provide an evacuation system.

I mean there are many different ways that can occur in terms of early production systems, or using others existing facilities. So, we're not far along in the discussions to give any nod one way or another, but it's encouraging.

Robin Haworth

Okay. Thanks very much.

Our next question today comes from Mark Wilson from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Mark Wilson

Hi, good morning guys. And I'd just like to ask on the Lidongo Marine 11 whether the extension has been proved conclusively to Litchendjili and that forms part of your discussions. That's the first point.

And then the second one is if there's anything important regarding the date of 12th of November when Mike steps up to the Board and Roger and Cindy step down?

Ed Story

Well, somebody has to buy drinks on the 12th of November, but there is no significance otherwise, okay. I expect they will be looking to me to buy, anyway so. The -- if you see on page nine, clearly there's an oil rig off of Litchendjili on the flank of the gas structure and the seismic indicates that these are sand, stratigraphic sands that extend into the Lidongo. In fact the thickness in the oil column is greater than in the Lidongo than it is in the Litchendjili.

The sands can be discontinuous and they're difficult to really determine even on enhanced quality seismic. So, the only way to know is to go drill two wells on the lease line and if indeed that is the configuration, we will drain their field.

You have to prove that first and maybe they are not the best solution. They do not have spare capacity to add to their production levels at Litchendjili. So, that's part of the equation and part of the conundrum.

Mark Wilson

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there. Excuse me. I was wondering if you could give us a quick update on the overall TGT field water cut today. And can you -- and I was assuming that you can simply use the new watering handling capacity once your commission then got all operating as planned essentially from day one with a bit of a ramp up? Perhaps is that a sensible assumption, i.e., taking the current water cards and applying that to the enhanced liquids capacity to get sort of oil rate?

I guess where I'm going with this is what sort of level do you think you can get TGT gross production obviously once its on-stream is 35,000 to 40,000 BOE today growth achievable in the near-term, can you get that level in early 2018? Should we expect 2018 to be a peak production year? Anything you can help with that sort of stuff would be great.

Antony Maris

So, in terms of the water cut on TGT, we're around about 72%, 73% which is pretty much in line with what we expected it to be before we committed to the field. It's producing very well and we're very happy with how that develops, how we're controlling it.

In terms of the facility, once we start commissioning, we start beaming everything up, we stop producing again. It will be a slow ramp-up as you would expect in order to properly test the equipment and see how it goes.

In terms of what does that mean? Well, customers [Indiscernible] we'd like to see it working before we start making big assumptions. But our general feeling is that if we can get the field up and running, we should be having the first quarter production at least as high as we started this year out and looking to improve on that.

However, we'll go over the next couple of years we'll see a combination as Ed pointed out, how well the facility works? How hard we can push it? How much -- how many wells we can -- we drill and how quickly can we drill? And how many additional workovers and water shuttles can we do? So, I don't think we quite see it as a mathematical equation of well it will just peak and then we'll watch it go down again. We'll be looking to maximize it every day of the year.

We have a follow-up question from Thomas Martin from [Indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, I put my line back on mute. Thank you for your answer Roger. I just wanted to ask on the overall volumes you can put through it though. I mean is it wrong to assume that you put this -- put 72% water cut through the full expanded facility once it's on the stream, Antony?

Antony Maris

Okay. So, the system doesn't quite work like that. The overall water cut in the field is around about 72%. The facility itself is a -- the overall total of the facility will be able to handle in years to come, we will be able to produce up to about 98% water through the entire system. You got to look at it as two pieces of equipment; one is the FPSO and the other is the Wellhead facility at H1.

So, the facility will be able to handle totally or somewhere in the region of 180,000 barrels a day of fluid. So, it can handle a 180,000 barrels a day of water if it needed to. But, obviously, we wouldn't want to do that. We want to sort of balance it all up.

It's a bit complex than the question you're actually asking. I need to sit down and do some math sort of be able -- to sort of show you the range and extremes of what maximum and minimum numbers it could actually handle. But it's designed to handle the production as we see predicted going into the future.

We currently have no further questions on the phone line. So, I'll hand back to you Ed.

A - Ed Story

Well, I want to thank you all very much. Come see us, call us if you have questions. And Mike, maybe he can be more open, I don't know, we'll see. Okay, have a good day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining the SOCO interim results. The call has now finished and you may now disconnect your lines. Have a lovely day.

