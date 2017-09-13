Exxon Mobil: Overly Optimistic About Oil Market?

Exxon is exposed by its optimistic view about the oil market and the threat of EVs, as well as its unusually expensive investment project portfolio.

Slowly but surely, investors will be taking these things on board, and what is now only a slight breeze could gather force.

Structural headwinds are setting upon the oil market, among which the shale revolution, the dramatic fall in price of alternatives and climate and environmental risks.

The long-term prospect for oil is under threat from various sources like increased energy efficiency, a shift in energy use for transportation, policies and disclosures for climate change and even the growth from petrochemicals might not be all that great.

These developments are happening with great speed, some fossil fuel companies seem better adapt to deal with the consequences than others. We fear that the biggest of them all, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is falling a bit behind the curve.

We start with looking at oil supply as in the end, the price of oil is the result of a simple confrontation of demand and supply. Oil bulls argue that demand will still increase and supply could very well be crumpled by the years of underinvestment. They're likely to be wrong on both counts.

Oil supply

OPEC, joined by some non-OPEC countries like Russia have to engage in artificial supply reductions just to keep the oil price in a stable range. With every renewal, this is becoming more difficult, as the incentives for each individual member are driven by a prisoners dilemma game, it's always better to cheat.

But so far the agreement has held up pretty well, much better than any similar previous exercise, and that's remarkable enough but it also testifies that the countries are acutely aware of their collective plight.

The big hope for the bulls is that supply won't keep up with demand, and there is a solid logic behind this - the combined forces of field decline and lower investment, here is the IEA, according to CNBC:

Oil discoveries totaled 2.4 billion barrels in 2016, versus the average of 9 billion barrels in the last 15 years. Energy companies sanctioned 4.7 billion barrels of conventional oil resources for development, down 30 percent from 2015. Firms reached a final investment decision on the lowest number of projects since the 1940s.

Lower oil prices has given a big boost in the still nascent fracking industry to lower cost, and apparently there was a remarkable amount of low hanging fruit available, as these efforts have been rather successful, from Reuters:

In shale fields from Texas to North Dakota, production costs have roughly halved since 2014, when Saudi Arabia signaled an output free-for-all in an attempt to drive higher-cost shale producers out of the market. Rather than killing the U.S. shale industry, the ensuing two-year price war made shale a stronger rival, even in the current low-price environment. In Dunn County, North Dakota, there are around 2,000 square miles where the cost to produce Bakken shale is $15 a barrel and falling, according to Lynn Helms, head of the state's Department of Mineral Resources.

Does anyone think the technological revolution will stop here, or can only be applied in the US?

Demand

Here is the long-term outlook from the International Energy Agency:

Most of the demand comes from transport 56% or nearly 52M barrels in 2015, split out like (from Oilprice.com):

passenger vehicles (25 mb/d), commercial vehicles (17 mb/d), aviation (6 mb/d) and marine (5 mb/d).

But while the amount of vehicles is still rising, fuel consumption is under threat from increasing fuel efficiency, EVs (perhaps in combination with the autonomous vehicle revolution).

Average fuel efficiency has increased a whopping 25% in the US, even when the market shifted towards bigger cars (SUVs). EVs have numerous advantages (Oilprice.com):

more seating and storage space for an equal size, faster yet smoother acceleration and deceleration, less maintenance, greater reliability, and lower environmental and noise pollution

But they are still quite a bit more expensive compared to internal combustion vehicles. But this is rapidly shifting with the fall in battery cost:

It's not only Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with its gigafactory, according to Greentechmedia:

Gigafactory announcements have been trending in recent months, with plans for at least 10 new plants revealed in the last six months. Half a dozen have been planned in the last month alone.

These large factories produce scale and learning economies that reduce battery costs, and not only at Tesla according to SA contributor EnerTuition (our emphasis):

This battery size implies that GM's battery pack cost is in the range of $138 to $165 per kWh. This is a stunning range and well below any analyst prognostications we have seen to date. While the low end of the range appears somewhat unrealistic given the last GM disclosed cell costs of $130 per kWh, the high end of the range certainly appears to be reasonable.

If you look at the graph above, $138 to $165 per kWh is a surprisingly low figure. Batteries are the main cost component of EVs, they are already cheaper in most other respects. Here is The Economist:

Many forecasters reckon that the lifetime costs of owning and driving an electric car will be comparable to those for a fuel burner within a few years, leading sales of the electric cars to soar in the 2020s and to claim the majority sometime during the 2030s.

And there are much more optimistic assessments, here is The Telegraph (our emphasis):

The cost of owning an electric car will fall to the same level as petrol-powered vehicles next year, according to bold new analysis from UBS which will send shockwaves through the automobile industry. Experts from the investment bank's "evidence lab" made the prediction after tearing apart one of the current generation of electric cars to examine the economics of electric vehicles (EVs). They found that costs of producing EVs were far lower than previously thought but there is still great potential to make further savings, driving down the price of electric cars.

Not everybody is that optimistic though, from FTAlphaville:

in a report entitled Electric Vehicles Part 1: Costs of Ownership. The bad news for EV fans is their work determines that the cost of ownership of an EV still far exceeds that of an internal Combustion Engine Vehicle (ICEV), even after subsidies are accounted for. With numbers crunched, a comparison between the Chevy Bolt EV and two equivalent ICEVs, the Chevy Sonic and the Open Astra, over 100,000 miles, shows that there's no denying EVs are still more expensive than ICEVs.

That report also disputes the low cost cited above of the GM Bolt batteries:

Some confusion is probably also occurring on the comparables. While some reports claim battery cells cost $145/kWh, the analysts stress this is not the same thing as a battery pack, which comes as a fully assembled unit with wiring, electronics and a cooling system. In the case of the Bolt, GM lists the cost of its battery pack as $15,734, so about $262/kWh. The analysts further suspect it may be part of GM's commercial strategy to subsidise the battery packs so as not to show EV buyers that a replacement battery is overwhelmingly expensive.

But these studies aren't quite conclusive, as here is another one about the new Tesla 3, from Business Insider:

Loup Ventures' cost analysis of the Model 3 found that it was more affordable than the Toyota Camry, the fourth-most-popular vehicle in the US, without factoring in tax breaks. "Consensus thinking is the Model 3 expanded Tesla's addressable market from about 1 million cars a year to 4 million cars a year," he wrote. "However, based on our cost of ownership work, we believe the Model 3 expands Tesla's addressable market to about 11m vehicles per year in North America alone."

Whatever the precise moment that EVs will be cheaper compared to similar internal combustion cars remains debatable, few observers query the notion that it is coming. And policy could very well accelerate that moment.

Norway is the example here, last year a whopping 37% of cars sold were EVs and they expect that to reach 100% within 8 years. Norway is tiny, but China isn't, it is by far the biggest car market, what happens there is rather crucial, here is the BBC:

China, the world's biggest car market, plans to ban the production and sale of diesel and petrol cars and vans. The country's vice industry minister said it had started "relevant research" but that it had not yet decided when the ban would come into force. "Those measures will certainly bring profound changes for our car industry's development," Xin Guobin told Xinhua, China's official news agency China made 28 million cars last year, almost a third of the global total. Both the UK and France have already announced plans to ban new diesel and petrol vehicles by 2040, as part of efforts to reduce pollution and carbon emissions. Chinese-owned carmaker Volvo said in July that all its new car models would have an electric motor from 2019.

Now, one could argue that these are just plans, with no date set and that date isn't likely to be anytime soon, but this misses much of the point. The point is, that China is set on making the change towards electrification and even as that moves gradually, the impact is profound.

The reasons are manifold, a combination from environmental concerns and industrial strategy aimed at dominating a new big growth industry. And then there is India, which aims to sell only EVs by 2030.

With the likes of China and India announcing a shift to EVs, car companies have to oblige. Here is Volkswagon (OTCPK:VLKAY), from The Express (our emphasis):

VW has announced that it is investing $84 billion in electric cars and batteries. The German manufacturer announced the change to its investment strategy tonight at a pre-Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 event. Earlier this year, VW announced it was investing $10 billion in EVs but has tonight changed its investment strategy. Of this, $50 billion will be invested in battery production in order to support its ambitions to create a vast range of electric vehicles. VW is aiming to bring 300 electric vehicle models to the market by 2030.

These are serious figures, even if they are spread out over a large time frame. And much of this investment is going to, you guessed it, China. And VW is hardly alone, from CNBC:

Volkswagen, the German auto giant, is preparing for a swift expansion in its output of electric cars next year - and the biggest jump in production will be in China. General Motors is making China the hub of its electric car research and development. Renault-Nissan, the French and Japanese carmaker, and Ford Motor have hustled to set up joint electric-car ventures in China. Global automakers see the future of electric cars, and it looks Chinese.

Yet some companies remain remarkably oblivious to these developments, from Carbon Tracker (our emphasis):

A 2016 report from think tank InfluenceMap showed the disparity between the predictions of global electric vehicle (EV) proliferation by the oil companies and those of the automakers and regulators. Toyota predicts 100% EVs and hybrids by 2050 in its sales. France pledges to ban petroleum-powered cars by 2040 and India has a goal of selling only EVs by 2030. Yet, the report notes, ExxonMobil forecasts that EVs will account for "less than 10% of new-car sales globally in 2040". For a company that probably derives more than 30% of its revenues from petroleum-related transport, this disconnect is a concern.

While no immediate threat, but the advent of fully autonomous vehicles could add to the pressure as they will likely reduce the number of vehicles substantially. On the other hand, one could argue that fully autonomous vehicles are very likely to be EVs anyway, this won't make much of a difference.

Petrochemicals

But then there is the growing demand from petrochemicals to save the day for the oil market, right? After all, this is the fastest growing part of oil demand.

Well, even this is coming into doubt. We're only now beginning to realize the downside to plastics, which has been steadily accumulating in the world's oceans, entering the food chain, basically because it doesn't biodegrade, it just breaks down into ever smaller particles. From Bloomberg:

Environmental fears are only going to worsen. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch -- a concentration of marine debris, most of which is plastics -- is estimated to be roughly the size of Texas. There are similar areas, brought together by ocean currents, in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans and they aren't going anywhere.

By 2050, there could be more plastic in the oceans then fish, and while this is worrying enough, the problem is really much bigger, from The Guardian:

Microplastic contamination has been found in tap water in countries around the world, leading to calls from scientists for urgent research on the implications for health. Scores of tap water samples from more than a dozen nations were analyzed by scientists for an investigation by Orb Media, who shared the findings with the Guardian. Overall, 83% of the samples were contaminated with plastic fibres.

And it's in all of 24 German beer brands, in sea salt, it's even falling from the air. Basically it's everywhere, and the health effects are likely to be serious, from the NCBI:

Exposure to harmful chemicals during manufacturing, leaching in the stored food items while using plastic packages or chewing of plastic teethers and toys by children are linked with severe adverse health outcomes such as cancers, birth defects, impaired immunity, endocrine disruption, developmental and reproductive effects etc.

If consumers and governments are waking up to these risks the growth of plastics could be over pretty quickly. This is already starting with lots of governments prohibiting free plastic bags but it will only start to have serious effects when we start to recycle plastic bottles, which use 25 times more plastic compared to plastic bags.

Regulatory and investor pressure

Few people know what the FSB (the Financial Stability Board) is (it's a financial watchdog for the G20 established in the post-financial crisis years). It is concerned with stuff like company risk disclosure and financial regulation.

Well, in that capacity FSB has warned in June this year that $43T (trillion, that is) of assets are at risk in the fossil fuel and other industries. These are mainly the cost of stranded assets, the result of policies to keep global temperatures below a 2 degree increase by 2100.

The FSB pressures companies to properly disclose their risk exposure, but for now this is on a voluntary basis. However, others are piling on the pressure, like investors. This isn't actually a surprise, from Carbon Tracker:

Crucially, the FSB also extends its recommendations to the financial sector, and urges asset owners to test the resilience of the portfolio under the same scenarios.

And there are already a host of institutional investors requiring action, or even withdrawing, like the giant Norway sovereign wealth fund (despite the fact that the country's economic fortunes are largely built on fossil fuels). And there is pressure building, on Chevron which declined a resolution for the kind of disclosure the FSB suggests, but also on others:

Similar resolutions are gaining momentum with shareholders of utility and fossil fuel companies this spring, receiving more than 40% support at AES Corporation, Dominion Resources Inc., Duke Energy Corporation, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Last Friday, a majority of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shareholders voted in favor of a resolution (also filed by Wespath) calling on the company, with Board oversight, to "produce an assessment of long-term portfolio impacts of plausible scenarios that address climate change."

In fact, Carbon Tracker (with the help of five institutional investors: PRI, Swedish pension fund AP7, French fund Fonds de réserve pour les retraites (FRR), the UK's Legal & General Investment Management, Dutch pension fund manager PGGM and Danish pension fund PKA) did the 2 degree risk assessment for a host of energy companies, and the result wasn't pretty (our emphasis):

Exxon is more exposed to the energy transition than any other oil and gas major with 40% to 50% of capex allocated to uneconomic projects. Shell, Chevron, Total and Eni all have around average exposure, risking 30% to 40% of spending. BP has less, with 20% to 30% at risk.

And indeed, 62% of Exxon shareholders voted against the board and obliged it to report annually on how technological advances and 2⁰C global climate change policies will affect its business and investment plans.

We have to stress here that this isn't just about the risk of climate change action, it's about the break-even prices of planned projects (or those already underway):

The report finds companies are likely to perform better by aligning with a 2⁰C world because lower cost projects have higher margins. The oil price would need to average $100 a barrel over the long term for it to be profitable for companies to pursue projects that are not aligned with a 2⁰C world.

So what was measured in the report as the risk factor is a structurally low oil price from climate change action, but the same logic would apply for any other force that keeps oil prices structurally low.

Basically, Exxon stands alone as having the portfolio with the biggest proportion of uneconomic projects, it doesn't really matter a great deal whether these projects are uneconomic because governments take more stringent action to reduce greenhouse gasses or whether the oil price is structurally depressed because of other factors.

Perhaps Exxon has so many expensive projects because it has an unusually optimistic view about the oil market, as we referenced above that the company does not see much of a market for EVs even in a couple of decades.

This optimism isn't shared by all: some fossil fuel companies to become quite pessimistic, from Bloomberg:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the world's second-biggest energy company by market value, thinks demand for oil could peak in as little as five years, a rare statement in an industry that commonly forecasts decades of growth.

This in sharp contrast (our emphasis):

Shell's view puts it at odds with some of its biggest competitors. Exxon Mobil Corp., the largest publicly traded oil company, said in its annual outlook that "global demand for oil and other liquids is projected to rise by about 20 percent from 2014 to 2040."

Before companies could face pressure from regulation they could very well face pressure from investors, as Exxon and others are already experiencing to some effect.

Some have already argued that the investor pressure could increase to levels seen in the coal and asbestos industries as the FSB report also stresses litigation and reputational risks for those companies that proceed with business as usual.

Exxon does invest in alternative research, like oil from algae, but whether this will develop into a meaningful business remains very much to be seen.

Conclusion

There are numerous structural headwinds operating in energy markets in general and the oil market in particular which could keep oil prices depressed for a long time.

The shale revolution will advance both technically and geographically, alternative energy is getting cheaper faster than most thought even a couple of years ago with the plunging cost of energy storage a particular threat for the oil market.

Add to that environmental concerns and government action against climate change, and things could turn into a considerable headwind.

Some energy companies seem better prepared than others, some (like Total and Shell) are even investing in alternatives themselves. Exxon seems to stand out as the company with the most optimistic view about the EV threat and a project portfolio slanted towards projects which need a high oil price to break even.

For this, even before any significant regulatory or government action, it is facing the wrath of a significant part of its investors.

This isn't likely to go away anytime soon and while we think it's possible that an unusually prolonged OPEC discipline and/or geo-political tensions or lack of investment can come to the rescue of the oil market at least for a while, this would be one last hurray as the forces described above are long-term shifts that will start to bite sooner rather than later.

