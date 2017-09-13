Spectra Energy Partners: Sabal Trail Pipeline Boosts Q2 Results

In Q2, Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) once again demonstrated why Enbridge (ENB) bought out its general partner (Spectra Energy). The Sabal Trail natural gas pipeline came online during the quarter and boosted top and bottom line results:

Source: SEP Q2 EPS Report

As can be seen, revenue growth over the first 6 months of the year was 12.3%. EBITDA grew faster yet (17%) and distributable cash flow ("DCF") grew by 7.9% over the first 6 months as compared to the year earlier period. However, a closer look reveals that Q2 quarterly DCF grew 24% on a yoy basis.

Source: Sabal Trail Pipeline webpage

Sabal Trail - a joint venture of Spectra Energy Partners, NextEra Energy (NEE) and Duke Energy (DUK) - is a 515-mile interstate natural gas pipeline providing natural gas for power generation needs to Florida Power and Light and Duke Energy of Florida. Sabal Trail connects to Williams Companies (WMB) Transco mainline, one of the largest natural gas mainlines in the United States: it is a 42" pipe with a maximum annual delivery capacity of 3.5 Tcf.

Sabal Trail's Phase I facilities were placed into full commercial service on July 3, 2017. The pipeline has a capacity of over 1 Bcf/d or more of natural gas to serve local distribution companies, industrial users and natural gas-fired power generators in the Southeast markets. Sabal Trail is a large-scale pipeline consisting of 494 miles of 36" diameter pipe and 21 miles of 24" diameter pipe.

Obviously, recent events in Florida related to Hurricane Irma will affect power generation and demand for some time to come. But Floridians, like most Americans, are resilient and at some point electricity will be restored, AC's will be humming, and power demand will recover as the rebuilding process slowly accelerates and then achieves a high level of productivity.

Extensive Inventory Of In-Progress Pipeline Projects

Sabal Trail was one of a number of very attractive large-scale natural gas pipelines that underpinned Enbridge's purchase of a very undervalued Spectra Energy company last year. Sabal was the biggest project that was under construction - and which had already been issued all the required permits - when Enbridge made its bid for Spectra. Here are some future projects that will be coming online this year and next - and note that the majority of them are demand-pull projects - and of which capacity is already highly subscribed:

Source: Enbridge Q2 Presentation (available here)

SEP has grown its per unit distribution by a nickel over the last year (by $0.0125/unit every quarter). The quarterly distribution is now $0.71375/unit, or $2.855 on an annual basis. SEP currently yields 6.4%. Debt/EBITDA at 4.1x is still on the high side, but in consideration of the project inventory shown above, the MLP still has an investment grade balance sheet and is rated BBB+ by S&P.

And of course, SEP pays GP distributions up the ladder to its new GP: Enbridge. Enbridge is taking a bit longer than I expected to reap the benefits of the Spectra merger as EPS reports continue to be full of extraordinary charges and are quite messy. Yet it is becoming more transparent with every passing quarterly report that ENB's bold and strategic move of purchasing Spectra Energy is paying off. Adjusted EBIT was up 57% yoy:

Source: Enbridge Q2 Presentation (available here)

Enbridge reiterated its full-year guidance and its commitment to growing the dividend by 10% annually through 2019. ENB currently yields 4.7%.

Those U.S. investors concerned about the translation of Enbridge's dividend (declared in C$) should be somewhat relieved about the strength of the Canadian Loonie as compared to the US Dollar this year:

Source: xe.com

As a result, dividends declared in US Dollar will not be facing the headwind of the last few years of a much stronger US Dollar.

Summary & Conclusion

Many investors, mostly in the U.S., were skeptical of Enbridge's takeover of Spectra Energy and the effect it would have on SEP. There were all kinds of rumors with respect to what Enbridge might do to denigrate Spectra Energy Partners, like merging it with Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP). I made the case in a couple of Seeking Alpha articles (like SEP: See, I Told You So) that Spectra Energy Partners was the dominant reason that Enbridge purchased Spectra in the first place. That was because Spectra was - in large part - Spectra Energy Partners because the majority of income was derived from SEP. There was no way that Enbridge's management was going to kill the "golden goose". That said, I am sure the name "Spectra" attached to SEP is a minor source of irritation, but the GP distributions Enbridge is now receiving from SEP is certainly not.

For income oriented investors, both ENB and SEP are BUYs, with ENB looking particularly attractive here. Its shares have sold off since the announcement of the Spectra buyout, despite the fact that the company picked up some of the highest quality natural gas pipelines in the U.S. and a full inventory of very attractive organic growth project at Spectra Energy Partners.

