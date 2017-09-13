MannKind: Their Technosphere Drug Delivery System - Hope Or Hype?

Nearly out of operating funds and they pick a fight with a company with massive cash on hand and a market cap of $5.0 Billion.

MannKind's (MNKD) only product in the market place is Afrezza. The drug has been approved by the FDA and has been available for prescribing 136 weeks, as of September 1st, 2017. Based on the cumulative data, there have been 45,670 prescriptions filled for patients. After 2.6 years, this translate into a weekly average of 335 prescriptions per week. With this miniscule acceptance for the product, Sanofi (SFY) after only 49 weeks of applied marketing opted for abandoning their partnership with MannKind. In the ensuing 61 weeks of active marketing (12 weeks or 24% more time than Sanofi) by MannKind, they have failed to achieve any noticeable momentum in securing new prescriptions or critical refills from the users.

I will add more about the marketing effort lacking positive results, later in my article. My intent for this article is for me concentrating on the current plans from MannKind, where they are holding out hope for turning around the reception Afrezza is achieving in the marketplace. The three critical issues MannKind is currently considering for their future success, falls into these components:

After a near 20-year promise for utilizing their Technosphere platform in clinical trials, other than Afrezza, they have opted for creating an IND using the platform with treprostinil in the pulmonary arterial hypertension needs area.

Currently MannKind is awaiting an FDA decision for a label change for Afrezza. The label revolves around changing the description for the drug's rapidity of action seen by patients.

The last issue relates to MannKind's plans for undertaking a pediatric trial with Afrezza.

On the surface, each of these three events would seem to offer positive benefits for Afrezza. The ultimate potential success for MannKind, as a solvent operating corporation, hinges on achieving positive results for each of these issues. There are those who currently think Afrezza has proven to be the most effective insulin product ever introduced into the market. The contention being, if only they had more time and the afore-mentioned events occurring in a timely manner, this will resolve their current minuscule revenue achievement rate. More important, with these positive events accomplished by MannKind, their drastic need for operating cash can quickly be resolved.

However, my long-term position on MannKind's ability for remaining solvent, hasn't changed. Furthermore, each of the three currently listed planned events, they face a strong headwind blowing against them. For believers who think these are the catalyst events for final success, this requires one to ignore critical limitations for these events proving out for being beneficial to MannKind.

Technosphere - Boon or Bust

Let me first address the planned IND using Technosphere with the generic drug -- treprostinil for PAH patients. Arriving at this point in MannKind's history has been a real roller coaster ride. First MannKind stating they planned a drug trial, only to continue moving the plan further down the road. All the while, they kept changing the specific drug they would develop. For about 20 years, MannKind has promised pipeline and partnership deals using their Technosphere platform.

In May, 2015, the then CEO, Hakan Edstrom, made the following statements to investors:

So, it will be our initial focus as we begin the build a pipeline of new product candidate providing different types of product offerings with revenue opportunity in between $500 Million to $1 Billion. Currently, we have identified five new products to be further assessed, and we have a good idea of where to find fertile ground for product opportunity. They are a good fit between our technology and unmet medical needs.

At the same event, this is what Mr. Mann stated about the coming application and products that Technosphere would be involved with:

Even though the enormous potential global diabetes margin is beyond our capacity or for that matter that of any company, some of you have wondered what MannKind will do after Afrezza. Our base technologies and system with a potential to formulate large molecules in stable powder form and then it is conveniently delivering into arterial blood very quickly with a tiny inhaler. There are many opportunities for this, for example, imagine the potential benefit of a pain drug, which so delivered can be effective in a very few minutes or drugs with side effect and complications can be avoided or at least drastically reduce by circumventing the first digestive pass through the stomach and liver. They are now used with liver drugs to efficiently treat the lungs directly and has great effect. There are very many potential-uses for this technology to address unmet needs and MannKind is committed to exploring several opportunities. However, with unlimited resources, we must be very selective and not pursue too much. It will be difficult for the company to undertake development of drugs requiring a long and expensive clinical and regulatory program, yet MannKind has actually been exploring, one is an approved drug with very exciting potential delivered with our technologies to create substantial value at a relatively early stage.

The key take-away from these comments made by MannKind executives would be this comment by Mr. Mann:

It will be difficult for the company to undertake development of drugs requiring a long and expensive clinical and regulatory program.

I think anyone who has followed MannKind for any length of time knows that currently MannKind's financial documents confirm their operating cash will be depleted before the end of 2017. Simply meaning MannKind's current cash situation is direr than when Mr. Mann admitted they couldn't undertake drugs requiring a long and expensive efforts.

One can hope MannKind can find a cash infusion in the near term. However, even with new cash, has MannKind made a wise decision for their pipeline expansion? If one looks at the issues, I think they would instantly understand the complexity this effort will face.

For starters we can look no further than what MannKind's CMO, Dr. Raymond Urbanski said in February. February 3rd, 2016, to be exact.

The last candidate I'd like to speak about is Epinephrine for the acute treatment of anaphylaxis. In the U.S. alone, Epinephrine used in anaphylaxis represents a market over $1 billion. Epinephrine is used as a drug of choice with initial treatment of suspected anaphylactic reactions. - We believe that the oral inhalation route will provide more than adequate levels of Epinephrine. In addition, this noninvasive step has the potential to prevent untoward outcomes secondary to delaying treatment for fear of an injection. Epinephrine is in the early technical assessment phase. Preclinical work is expected to begin in the second quarter of this year followed by clinical trials beginning in the first quarter of 2017.

My first question would simply be - why, after indicating one year and seven months ago, epinephrine was your first choice for clinical development. Then when it was time to announce the start of clinical trials seven months ago, you have suddenly opted for clinical trials with tresprostinil for PAH. In full candor, it's my opinion this isn't a wise choice based on previous statements from MannKind, where they have fully admitted limitations to the Technosphere system's ability for delivering proper dosing to patients. And then there is the matter of MannKind thinking they can compete in the tresprostinil space against one of the more formative competitors in the drug industry. MannKind has selected a drug candidate where they are going up against a financial juggernaut with monetary resources, management expertise, a massive sales force and products that are distributed and sold on a world-wide basis.

United Therapeutics (UTHR) is a major player in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market, with their vast array of products. The following is what I mean by an array of products:

Adcirca-Tablet Dosing for PAH symptoms

Orenitram -Tablet Dosing with treprostinil

Remodulin - Injection Dosing with treprostinil

Tyvaso - Inhalation Solution Dosing using treprostinil

On July 27th, 2017, United reported revenues for the 2nd-Q came in at $445 million dollars, from their world-wide marketing efforts.

Key financial highlights include (dollars in millions, except per share data):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Percentage 2017 2016 Changes Revenues $ 444.6 $ 412.6 8 % Net (loss) income $ (56.0) $ 206.1 (127) % Non-GAAP earnings $ 199.2 $ 207.2 (4) % Net (loss) income, per diluted share $ (1.25) $ 4.39 (128) % Non-GAAP earnings, per diluted share $ 4.37 $ 4.42 (1) %

One notable area from their product line was a 21% growth in their latest quarter with Orenitram, their tablet version of treprostinil. MannKind is actively seeking cash to remain solvent and United is creating $4.37 per share in Q Non-GAAP earnings. But more important is the need for looking at the fact United has three delivery forms for tresprostinil, including one that is an inhalation solution dosing protocol.

Why didn't United opt for the Technospere system while developing their FDA approved Tyvaso product that has an inhalation solution dosing protocol? Why not the dry powder delivery method from MannKind? What are the differences in the competing methods?

This is data and the link for the source for the bioavailability of MannKind's dry powder based Technosphere delivery system (12.3 Pharmacokinetics):

Carrier Particles Clinical pharmacology studies showed that carrier particles are not metabolized and are eliminated unchanged in the urine following the lung absorption. Following oral inhalation of AFREZZA, a mean of 39% of the inhaled dose of carrier particles was distributed to the lungs and a mean of 7% of the dose was swallowed. The swallowed fraction was not absorbed from the GI tract and was eliminated unchanged in the feces."

Now consider the creator of MannKind, Al Mann, has publicly confirmed that dosing Afrezza requires the following, and is sourced through Mr. Mann's interview found here:

You need about three times as much Afrezza as you do for insulin injections.

The first thing that jumps out for review and concern, is simply the confirmed fact that dosing MannKind's dry powder formulation results in needing three times the comparator drug being dosed. This simply occurs because the ultimate absorption with a dose, only 39% is distributed to the lung. Resulting in 61% of each dose being wasted!

So now we have United, MannKind's potential competitor, opting for an inhalation solution delivery system. Why not the Technosphere system, where for about twenty years no drug company has opted for the product in their respective drug development efforts.

One might find the answer for this quandary by simply looking at the bioavailability for a dry powder dosing and then a solution based product being delivered to a human lung.

The following is data provided by United from their clinical trials concerning the bioavailability (12.3 -Pharmacokinetics section) of their solution based tresprostil product --Tyvaso. This is a link for the Tyvaso delivery system:

In a three-period crossover study, the bioavailability of two single doses of Tyvaso (18 mcg and 36 mcg) was compared with that of intravenous treprostinil in 18 healthy volunteers. Mean estimates of the absolute systemic bioavailability of treprostinil after inhalation were approximately 64% (18 mcg) and 72% (36 mcg).

So MannKind's dry powder system delivers 39% of each dose to the lungs, and United's inhalation solution delivers a minimum of 64%, up to 72%, of each dose to the lungs. Even with the lower metric from Tyvaso, the actual dosing is 64% larger than Technosphere's delivery capability.

MannKind claims are highly questionable, when you consider United had to conduct a massive clinical trial that began on September 2, 2005, when they filed with the FDA their IND for their inhalation product --Tyvaso. The final results for this massive and expensive trial resulting in positive data where the FDA gave approval in July 2009, a four-year time frame for producing results that allowed FDA approval for Tyvaso. MannKind has stated they can't afford lengthy and expensive clinical trials, so why would MannKind expect the FDA being more lenient than the four years required of United? This is a link for the UTHR clinical trials for this inhaled PAH medication.

Ponder for one minute! Inhalation products have been available for many decades, and there are massive numbers of products on the market where the inhalation method is a solution/mist. Yet, MannKind has found only one company willing to use their dry powder source of delivery. That one company being Receptor Life Sciences, where no one has been able to confirm if the company actually exists.

The Label Change! The Label Change! The Solution --- NO!

The pending label change is the latest solution for what Afrezza needs for it to become a massive success. Is this just a fallacy and hoping situation being placed on just one more solution for resolving Afrezza's lack of adoption by patients?

The current Afrezza label clearly states:

Afrezza is a rapid acting inhaled insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus.

The pending approval for the new Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) drug, Fiasp, has a label stating it is also a fast-acting insulin product. So just what can the pending label change for Afrezza state--fast acting, amazingly fast, super rapid? At the end of the day we already know it takes three times the insulin injections to achieve data showing it was still less effective than a comparator insulin product. Why are we even debating the simple wording of whether its rapid or fast acting? If anyone knows the rapidity for how Afrezza impacts a patient's glycemic control, it would be the patients who have had 45,000 Afrezza prescriptions filled. Surely these patients would understand if their insulin is fast acting, rapid acting or whatever. But we know for a fact, whatever word or words being applied to the label -- they have opted to get refills at the rate of 0.0003%, due the lack of bioavailability from the Technosphere delivery system.

When Sanofi stopped marketing Afrezza in December, 2015, they had a weekly refill run rate of 300. Now after MannKind took control of marketing Afrezza in July, 2016, more than a year later they secured 158 refills for the latest week's data. A mere 47% decline in refills, simply conveying the fact the change of the wording on the label -- doesn't matter!

The historical users should know how fast Afrezza works. They stopped using it in the clinical trials when they were getting free doctor's care and free Afrezza. Thinking that adding some magical word is going to change the reality of the issue is pure folly. With the limited amount of money MannKind has for clinical trials, a better use would be the need for them conducting new clinical trials showing they have resolved the efficacy issues with Afrezza. The current Technosphere system has failed miserably for providing a product that patients will continue using. Case closed!

And the Ultimate Solution for Success - Pediatric Trials!

Let me make this one simple and direct to the source that can belie the claims undertaken by MannKind. They claim their clinical staff has developed a new clinical trial protocol that will speed-up obtaining data when compared to the neophyte Sanofi medical staff's plans for a pediatric trail.

This is a link to the FDA's posting of INDs for approved clinical trials a company wishes to undertake. The first thing to note is the clearly delineated fact this clinical trial is # NCT025265 --Afrezza Safety and Pharmacokinetics Study in Pediatric Patients -- was received by the FDA on August 17, 2015.

This approved clinic trial was halted by Sanofi more than two years ago. MannKind made no effort to continue the exploration in finding if Afrezza would be beneficial for patients under the age of 18. A person interested in the subject, a further note on March 3, 2016, Sanofi requested Clinical Trial #NCT02527265 be suspended and transferred to MannKind. Now look at the current status of Clinical Trial #NCT02527265 and you will see it still carries the designation of Clinical Trial #NCT02527265. It appears the FDA considers the latest filing the same as the one Sanofi filed two years.

You can further see this trial is in Phase 2 status where only a mere 46 patients will be enrolled. Why so few? Simply because Phase 2 is for defining the dosing regimen. So once again MannKind will attempt to determine a dosing regimen for children, but for decades they haven't been able to determine the proper dosing for adult patients.

But more importantly, note the completion date is projected for January, 2021, three years and four months from the proposed start date for enrollment. Ponder the three plus years of effort and the fact that when the Phase 2 dosing regimen is confirmed, MannKind then needs to start Phase 3. A phase that will involve thousands of patients, where MannKind will be out of operating funds within the next few months in 2017. MannKind having limited money to run pediatric trials and the FDA mandated safety trials, where will they find the money for all these clinical trials? All this, with a product that is currently costing them 9 times what they net per prescription for Afrezza!

In all the data and admissions I've cited, let me remind investors that MannKind spent nearly $3 billion compiling data and submitting eventually the third NDA, before getting FDA approval. They submitted data that showed clearly Afrezza resulted in statistical data reflecting the drug performed no better than regular injected insulin. Additional, their data revealed continued dosing in rapid order was needed for massive numbers of patients, before they could note any benefit from using Afrezza. And finally, their NDA data showed that even though trial patients were receiving free doctor's care and Afrezza, nearly 30% of the patient opted to discontinue their use of the drug. Now after more than 2.6 years on the market, data on 45,000 + prescriptions, the refills are now below the levels last seen in the first six months prescribing Afrezza, in 2015.

Based on those historical metrics, I found what the CEO stated at the Rodman and Renshaw 19th Global Investment Conference on September 11th, 2017, truly amazing. This is what Mr. Castagna stated:

The other half of the product, I'll tell you that was missing, is really on the clinical strategy. So when you think about Afrezza and the couple of programs they did, there were 65 trials and 6,000 patients and the development program in $2.8 billion. The reality is we didn't publish a lot of those studies. So when I talk to doctors and they raise questions on why they don't prescribe, and I say we have data in that and the guy has never seen that data. And then you share with them the data and they go, oh okay. So there is not a lot of lack of awareness of all the trials and the information out there. And so that's one aspect of the product that we are trying to republish some of the old data that was presented but never put in journals.

Why! Why! After 2.6 years of marketing Afrezza with no positive results, plus the constant claim they needed more time to educate the attending physicians, the CEO admits they have withheld publishing critical data they had compiled. Any normal drug company, after going to the expense for conducting clinical trials that generates positive data, they immediately get the data disseminated to the physicians. Especially for physicians that could align their practice protocols to include their product if they had complete information about the product's benefits. As for Mr. Castagna, it appears he is personally making clinical data available in one-on-one presentations with a doctor.

Instead of sponsoring a TV show that brought no discernable increase in prescription, wouldn't it seem logical that putting clinical data into prescribing doctor's realm of awareness, be a better marketing plan? VDEX, however, published their self-collected data where no scientific protocol was shown for how they collected the data. Plus, the VDEX white paper failed to include one name of any doctor or scientist involved in creating their published report. All the while, MannKind apparently has made no effort to disseminate data collected where some degree of a valid protocol having surely been applied.

Mr. Castagna admits that 98% of the potential patients have never heard of Afrezza. He continues his revelation spree by sharing the fact that physicians had never seen critical data that could have been published in medical journals where most doctor's get updated on new products in the market. At what point of obtaining dismal Nrxs and refills, for a product, would any other CEO stop holding back clinical data that might turn around the marketing of their product? A strange strategy! Complain about physicians not understanding the merits of Afrezza, while holding back clinical data that might resolve this issue!

I was intrigued by Mr. Castagna's admission related to the failure of sharing critical clinical data. But was it really data where in many cases was detrimental to their story? Especially to the issue of efficacy demonstrated by Afrezza!

With a little time spent on searching for more answers for these issues, I found the ultimate explanation for why the prescriptions and lack of refills are so pronounced. MannKind sponsored world-wide clinical trial that involved more than 500 patients. The trial concluded in 2014, after being opened for study in 2006. Not surprising, I could find no public mention from MannKind this trial and data existed for public consumption. After looking at the end data, it's obvious why MannKind didn't wish this information shared with the medical doctors.

This is the title for the study and the link to the clinical results:

The data MannKind submitted to the FDA with their NDA, the Afrezza data was based on being compared to a basal insulin comparator. This new data is unique where the comparator being applied to compare Afrezza, they were using Metformin. The trial was broken into three arms:

Afrezza

Metformin

Afrezza combined with Metformin

Remember, Afrezza was unable to show it provided better efficacy when compared to basal insulin in the NDA data submitted to the FDA. Plus, there were massive drop-outs by the patients receiving the drug for free.

The data for the comparator being Metformin, Afrezza provided results that didn't show better efficacy than Metformin. Also, the drop-out rate for the Afrezza arm in this unpublished data showed nearly 30% of the patients opted out from using the drug. As expected the Metformin arm showed about 90% remained on the drug. But then we see in the Afrezza combination with Metformin dosing, the drop-out rate jumped back to being more than the data seen in the single Afrezza arm. This example clearly shows the bioavailability generated by the Technosphere system is the culprit for creating patients refusing to continue their use of the drug.

Period 1: Initial Treatment Phase (Weeks 0 - 12)

TI Inhalation Powder Alone Metformin & Secretagogues TI Inhalation Powder + Metformin STARTED 183 170 175 COMPLETED 133 152 119 NOT COMPLETED 50 18 56 Adverse Event 8 2 6 Physician Decision 13 2 10 Withdrawal by Subject 21 10 20 Various 4 0 20 Lost to Follow-up 1 3 0 Protocol Violation 3 1 0

Drop-Out Rates:

TI Inhalation Powder = 27.3%

Metformin = 10.5%

TI Inhalation Powder + Metformin = 32 %

Based on patients who were dosed with TI inhalation powder, the average drop-out rate was 30%

This simply means the drop rate for clinical trial patients results in 3x as many, when dosed with the TI inhalation powder. This clinical trial confirms the drop-out activation event is the use of the TI inhalation powder. MannKind has incurred nearly $3.0 billion in expense in conducting clinical trials involving adult patient. When 30% of the trial patients, and these incidence rates have sky-rocket with data for more than 45,000 retail patients. Why would MannKind think they can find 4-year-old children wanting to use TI Inhalation powder? What gives MannKind any hope they can find any better ratio than the clinical validated results for thousands of adult users of the product?

Measured Values

TI Inhalation Powder Alone Metformin & Secretagogues Participants Analyzed

[Units: Participants] 133 153 Difference in Change From Baseline for HbA1c Between TI Alone and Metformin+Secretagogue

[Units: Percentage of total hemoglobin]

Mean (Standard Deviation) 0.12 (1.3) -0.76 (0.92)

What better example for clarity relating to the inability for TI inhalation powder showing any effective results in baseline changes in HbA1c levels for patients. Not only did TI inhalation powder not lower the HbA1c levels, the patient's levels increased. In what would be considered clinically impressive results, when comparing the efficacy of two drugs, these results make Metformin the winner with knockout results.

Conclusion:

MannKind is currently a $2.00 stock for a reason. However, this doesn't preclude the market makers for the stock making massive profits based on the volume generated in intraday trading. I have taken the current issues pending for what is proposed as being the solution for the current malaise with the 2.6 years of marketing efforts. My ultimate opinion expressed is based on my use of public information that MannKind has admitted:

Lack of efficacy delivered by their Technosphere delivery system.

Needing more time to educate physicians.

Shortage of operating funds.

Withholding clinical data that is now claimed as being beneficial data for the same doctors that don't know about Afrezza

Starting a pipeline expansion against a competitor that has expertise and operating money.

Competitor already having a product that MannKind will compete against where there is available clinical data indicating MannKind's Technosphere system doesn't provide comparable bioavailability to their delivery system.

I'm sure those who truly believe in the merits of the MannKind efforts will totally ignore the opinions I share. I only hope you consider when I make my opinion, know in my SA articles, I source the data I use in creating my final opinion.

I wish the investors in MannKind's stock, the best of luck! I also hope and wish that Afrezza will remain available for those patients needing options in treating their medical condition. After all, Afrezza is insulin!

Good luck with your future investing decisions

