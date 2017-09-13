Not Even Higher Oil Prices Will Save Cash-Burning U.S. E&Ps Once The Fed Raises Rates

This is the first part in a two part series that exposes the downside risk exposure of many U.S. E&Ps to higher interest rates. A risk exposure that is heightened by their inability to generate and sustain surplus net operating cash flow that is defined as operating cash flow less capital spending or NOCF. In this article, we will focus on the eight large U.S. E&Ps. In the second article following this one, we will compare these eight large E&Ps with the eight International Majors from Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Statoil (STO), Total (TOT), ENI (E), and ConocoPhillips (COP) in their ability to generate positive NOCF, to replace oil production and generate oil production growth.

The investment thesis is a simple one. Cheap money supply in the form of low-interest rates has kept the U.S. E&Ps financially afloat since 2007 as the data in this report will show. Since 2007, U.S. E&Ps have been unable to either individually or in the aggregate sustain positive NOCF. Instead many large U.S. E&Ps have been burning through their operating cash flow for the last several years, with no end in sight. With the increasing likelihood that The Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy through higher interest rates the downside risk to holding equity shares of U.S. E&Ps is getting more ominous for investors. Higher oil prices will not financially save these companies, as the data below will show during high oil prices from 2011 to 2014 a group of eight large U.S. E&Ps were unable to generate a sustainable level of surplus NOCF even including asset sales proceeds, excluding asset sales the deficits were much larger.

Since the Financial Crisis of 2008, the cash flow life line has come primarily from a soaring equity market and a cheap debt market that in turn has fueled E&P production growth. Even a deluge of asset sales did not provide an adequate positive cash flow life line.

Net Operating Cash Flow: 2007 to H1 2017

From 2007 through H1 2017, eight major U.S. E&Ps have hemorrhaged cash. The eight companies in our data set were: EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Anadarko (APC), Apache (APA), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Continental Resources (CLR), Hess Corp. (HES), and Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR). Not including the remainder of the U.S. E&P industry, from 2004 to H1 2017, these eight companies recorded an aggregate deficit in net operating cash flow of $101 billion - B. If you include asset sale proceeds of $71B during the comparable period, the eight E&Ps still posted an aggregate deficit of $31B, or on average $4B per year. That’s a lot of red ink.

Surprisingly, on an aggregate basis both including and excluding asset sale proceeds, when oil prices crashed in mid-2008 and began a partial recovery in 2009 our sample set of companies registered a slight NOCF break-even surplus. But once oil prices began to accelerate higher NOCF deficits began to roll in; with a high water mark set in 2015.

Data Source: Company 10-K, 10-Q

* EOG, PXD, OXY, APA, APC, CLR, HES, MUR.

Over the comparable period, excluding asset sale proceeds Anadarko recorded the highest accumulative NOCF deficit, at $27B; the lowest accumulative NOCF deficit was Murphy Oil, at $6B. Continental Resources has the longest NOCF deficit streak at ten years, with a slight positive surplus of $30 million for H1 2017. Even as oil field costs have dropped in half and oil prices have recovered to roughly $50 per barrel, these eight E&Ps have barely reported break-even NOCF levels, excluding asset sale proceeds. For H1 2017, the aggregate NOCF deficit was $2.5B. As to whether during high prices most E&Ps were profitable; from 2011 to 2014 when oil prices were in the $100/bbl range nearly all the eight E&Ps had negative NOCF deficits excluding asset sales.

Data Source: Company 10-K, 10-Q

Including asset sale proceeds, from 2011 to 2014 when oil prices were in the $100/bbl range in 2011 and 2012 seven out of eight E&Ps had a NOCF deficit, in 2013 all but two E&Ps had a NOCF surplus and then barely above break-even; but by 2014 most of the E&Ps had reverted to NOCF deficits.

From 2007 to H1 2017 CLR recorded the highest accumulative deficit at $7B and again the longest NOCF deficit streak at nine years. Anadarko recorded the lowest aggregate NOCF deficit at $2.2B. Including asset sale proceeds, aggregate NOCF turned to a surplus by H1 2017; albeit an improved but modest $3.1B. However, overall NOCF was a deficit including asset sales at $30B.

Data Source: Company 10-K, 10-Q

Oil Price Investment Cycle

Clearly, the E&Ps adhered to the dictum that while demand drives price, it is supplying that chases price. Chase they did, as U.S. oil production pursued oil prices rocketing production higher. Hoping on the treadmill, the U.S. E&Ps have repeated the Oil Price Investment Cycle: higher prices lead to an oversupply that drives prices lower that in turn leads to under-supply - rinse and repeat.

Oil Price Investment Cycle

Although H1 2017 shows an improved NOCF position, the pattern is reminiscent ominously of 2009 when oil prices began to recover. A pattern, where higher oil prices encourages producers to grow production creating a growth story. Investors pay for growth and that bids up producers’ equity shares all financed with low-interest rates.

Investors provide the financial catalyst to fund producers' production growth. With the hope that some other fool will pay even more for the equity shares later on down the road. This is an investment strategy fueled by cheap money that is based on speculation rooted in hope. Hope is not an investment strategy, but it is a speculative road littered with investment losses. E&Ps also have a speculative hope strategy. As the oil price investment cycle heats up E&Ps turn to selling off less critical assets to stay financially afloat in the hope of growing production higher to generate more revenues by catching higher oil prices. Part of the E&P producer strategy is the E&P real estate game, where producers buy as much acreage as possible in relatively unknown, undeveloped plays hopefully at low prices early in the oil cycle and dispose them at a later date as the acreage gets bid higher driven by higher oil prices. The feeding frenzy continues.

But as the data shows, E&Ps’ asset sales exploded at the height of the oil price cycle in 2013 and 2014, possibly signaling a market top emerging. In 2013 and 2014, asset disposals were four to six times greater respectively than the average for the prior five years. Selling assets is a finite game, just like burning fossil fuels at some point you run out of assets to sell. But hope drives the real estate game, not rational thought. As of H1 2017, our group of E&Ps have already generated $5.6 B in asset sales, at an annualized run rate comparable with 2013 and 2014 when the market was topping. A warning sign may be in the making.

Cheap Money Supply Fuels U.S. E&P Equity Share Growth

Looking at the financing end of U.S. E&P production growth, we obtained money supply and interest data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. We found a very high correlation going back to 2000 between money supply defined as M2: includes cash and checking deposits – M1, and near money or savings deposits, money market securities, mutual funds and other time deposits, and the average share price for the XLE energy sector. The XLE is a representation of the energy sector within the S&P 500. The correlation has a regression coefficient of 73%. A listing of the energy company holdings comprised within the XLE is found at the bottom of the article.

The easy accommodating U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy since the Financial Crisis of 2008 has expanded the money supply, in turn, depressing interest rates. Low-interest rates have financed the equity markets with cheap capital to purchase ever increasing equity shares. There was also a high correlation between the XLE price and M2 interest rates with a regression coefficient of 67%. M2 interest rates are a weighted average of rates received on the interest-bearing assets included in M2.

Cheap Money Supply Fuels U.S. E&P Oil Production Growth

Even stronger correlations were exhibited between U.S. production growth, money supply and interest rates. Between U.S. oil production and M2 money supply, there was a high correlation from 2009 to 2017 with a regression co-efficient of 88%. Extending backwards to the year 2000, the correlation remained strong but lower at a 66% regression coefficient. The correlation grew stronger as money supply and production both exploded to the upside at roughly the same time from 2009 onward. From 2009 and onward, the U.S. Federal Reserve embarked on an accommodative monetary policy that provided the financing for the U.S. shale boom, and improved shale drilling technology as in fracking and horizontal drilling provided the means to unlock shale tight oil. Two necessary tailwinds created a positive perfect storm.

Conclusion:

By 2009, drilling technology had enabled U.S. producers to unleash trapped oil buried in tight oil shale deposits. The Financial Crisis spurred the U.S. Federal Reserve to unleash the money supply spigot that in turn collapsed interest rates that enabled U.S. producers to finance with near cost-less capital their production growth ambitions. With no capital discipline in place to rein in reckless growth or punish producers who destroyed investor wealth, deficit cash flow considerations became a moot point. Revolving near cost-less cash could be purchased continuously each quarter. There are only two remedies to this endless round of irrational or unbridled uneconomical production growth. First, interest rates will have to rise to reflect real market rates freed by the heavy hand artificially imposed by the Federal Reserve. Secondly, clear-headed investors need to enter the market devoid of hope investment strategies that value positive cash flow returns and punish producers who destroy investor wealth.

The Fed has signaled that it will ease monetary policy in the near-term by 2018 allowing interest rates to gradually rise. Higher interest rates are coming and with that, a cheap financing cash bowl for the E&Ps will disappear. E&Ps through both low and high oil price environments over nearly an eleven year period have not shown the financial discipline to generate sustainable positive NOCF even with asset sales. Once interest rates increase these E&Ps do not have either the balance sheet or the income statement to support higher debt loads. Nor will investors be able to finance equity purchases with cheap debt. The downside risk to E&P investors who chase a deficit NOCF growth story is widening. The risk reward ratio is biased to the downside.

Growth is a good thing, but unbridled uneconomical growth is not. It is a fool’s game. Hope springs eternal that U.S. production growth will last forever, but at what price, and there are signs emerging that oil rig/well productivity may be faltering. Will investors ever recoup their billions in lost cash flow? No, only the bankers will through their loan fees and the investor who sold their equity shares before prices capitulated. Don’t be the one without a chair when the music stops. Be level-headed; challenge your assumptions and good luck with your investments.

