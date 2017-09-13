The Equifax Impact On Symantec

I give an optimistic estimate of the actual impact. Things aren't as they seem.

Even more impressively, Symantec's subsidiary Lifelock talks about a tenfold increase in the new member acquisition rate.

Credits for the illustration go to Keloland's article on the breach

In the last few days, Symantec (SYMC) has been running because of the massive Equifax (EFX) security breach. As part of the measures taken to deal with the breach, affecting 143 million customers, Equifax recommended the use of identity theft solutions.

It so happened that recently Symantec acquired Lifelock, a large player in the provision of identity theft solutions. As a result, Symantec was one of the stocks gaining a lot from the breach news. Also, right after the breach Equifax said it would be providing a free 1-year subscription for credit and identity theft protection to all its customers.

So What Is The Actual, Fundamental, Impact For Symantec?

There are several moving parts, but consider:

The free credit protection offered by Equifax is provided by Equifax itself. As a result, there is no direct business flowing to competitors.

However, the news-induced “panic” did lead to increased subscriptions elsewhere, including at Lifelock. On this regard, Bloomberg’s article titled “After the Equifax Hack, LifeLock Sign-ups Jump Tenfold” offers some detail.

Let us then see what actual impact we can derive from public information. “Tenfold” looks really impressive in that article, but we have direct quotes in it which give further color:

Since news of the breach, LifeLock has seen six times its usual web traffic and the company is enrolling 10 times as many new customers every hour than before the attack was disclosed. “We’re over 100,000 new members and counting since the breach,” Rosch said. “Most are paying the full price, rather than discounts. It’s a really incredible response from the market.”

So, from the breach until today Lifelock has gotten more than 100,000 new members. This kind of event fades very quickly from people’s memory (it's like Home Shopping Network advertising, "act now!"), so most of the impact happens right away. As a result, the accelerated new membership pace will quickly fade. For a rough estimate, I’ll thus use an optimistic 200,000 total members gotten from the breach.

These new members will be spread between several pricing plans, going from $9.99 to $29.99 per month, with additional discounts possible. Lifelock has said that the new customers lean more towards the $29.99 plans than usual, and that they also make less use of discounts than usual. I’ll thus use an optimistic $20.00 average price for my estimates.

Taking these variables into account, we thus get a yearly impact of 200,000 x $20.00 x 12, or $40 million in additional revenues per year.

So what’s the relevance? Symantec has a $5.2 billion revenue consensus for 2017. $40 million is less than 0.8% of those revenues. As a result, even though this event moved Symantec’s stock by more than 10%, its actual impact on revenues is minor.

In terms of earnings, if we optimistically ascribe a 10% net margin to Lifelock’s revenues, this would translate into a further $4 million in profits for Symantec. $4 million on 615 million shares is $0.0065 per share. Even a 20% net margin adds just $0.013 per share.

Conclusion

The Equifax news made for a lot of speculative buying on Symantec, but the actual fundamental impact on Symantec’s business is tiny. Optimistically, this event might lead to less than a 1% positive impact on Symantec’s revenues and earnings.

My short thesis on Symantec remains the same. Symantec's highest margin segment, consumer anti-virus, is in structural decline. Symantec posts growth through serial acquisitions but organic growth both lags and is much less profitable than the segment that's dying. Furthermore, Symantec's recent forced sale of its authentication business made its fundamentals even worse.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SYMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.