How To Get In Trouble With The SEC

And the deception always seems to be uncovered by the SEC through emails and chat room texts.

"Gone to graveyards, everyone. Oh, when will they ever learn?"

- Pete Seeger

Major dealer banks, such as Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS), are accustomed to settling lawsuits stemming from LIBOR manipulation, restraint of trade in blocking the listing of credit default swaps, and abuses committed in mortgage security underwriting and sales. But these dealer banks are not alone in feeling the heat. Wells Fargo (WFC) has come to grief over abuse of retail product sales. Now one of the two major specialists in clearing and custody services, State Street Corp. (STT), has felt the wrath of the SEC as well.

Nonetheless, I believe the futures of State Street and it's chief competitor, Bank of New York Mellon (BK), are brighter than that of the dealer banks in the long run. Clearing will ultimately trump dealing; custody services will ultimately replace direct credit exposure.

A recent article written by a former Goldman Sachs employee reveals how bankers fall into the kind of mistake that results in multi-billion-dollar legal settlements of government-brought lawsuits. Matt Levine, here, describes three settlements of government actions brought against State Street Corp., totaling slightly over $55 million.

These three cases provide useful insight into the way financial institutions run afoul of the SEC. The points made here are two:

Always, the suit is the result of either email, chat room, or taped phone conversations.

Executives are frequently faced by an inevitable conflict when a legally questionable decision - one that benefits stockholders in the short run; but, when uncovered, damages stockholders in the long run - is considered. The pressure to profit breeds deceit.

I differ with Levine on the solution to the first of the two problems State Street faced. To be explained below.

All suits brought by the governments were based upon the same evidence that nearly all suits brought by any government against banks are based upon. Emails and chat room discussions.

State Street I

The first State Street lawsuit had to do with alleged misbehavior of managers of GovEx, State Street’s government securities trading platform, or dark pool. Dark pools are exchange-like critters that have no SEC approval, so customers use them with less assurance of legal protection when the pool transgresses.

The issue in the first suit was the existence of an undisclosed capability provided by GovEx to a single high frequency trader (HFT) using the platform.

Levine describes the basic issue raised by the conflicting interests of sell-side and buy-side participants on every trading platform.

My [Levine’s] basic model of market structure is that every trading platform faces a trade-off between (1) being welcoming to high-frequency market makers who actually provide liquidity and (2) telling its customers that it will protect them from high-frequency traders. One approach is to create a genuine platform for ‘natural buy side to buy side crossing,’ and just accept that you won't do that many trades. (How often does a natural buy sider want to sell exactly what a natural buy sider wants to buy, at exactly the same time?) Another approach is to give the high frequency traders everything they want, have a lot of liquidity, and accept that people will complain constantly about predatory HFTs. (paragraph) But the surprisingly popular third approach is to give the HFTs everything they want and then lie about it, and a lot of market actions have been about exactly that.”

In other words, these dark pools have nowhere to go. A dark pool is damned if it exists to serve the buy-side; damned again if it kowtows to the sell-side. Here are three alternatives, and why all three are problematic:

Do nothing to incentivize the sell-side to participate in the market. Levine opines that this, very likely, means the sell-side won’t participate. As he points out, absence of the sell-side is instant death. The large orders provided by the buy-side will find no full-time market participants to fill them if the sell-side demurs. But I disagree that it is necessary to incentivize the sell-side to participate. All those large tasty buy-side orders sitting there should be incentive enough. Are we to believe that foxes whose business is trading need to be rewarded to enter the buy-side chicken coop? If so, that is the sad result of the old-line stock exchanges’ practice of paying sell-side players to play. The foxes are fat and sassy as a result. These subsidies would not exist in a competitive market system. It is only possible, economically speaking, for old-line stock exchanges such as NYSE to provide these subsidies because the SEC’s National Market System is designed to encourage such exchange practices. For a full description of a market solution to end sell-side subsidies, see my “Markets With ‘Tude. Change the SEC.” It’s my proposed long-run solution to the sell-side/buy-side wars.

Provide the sell-side incentives typical of old-line exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange [part of NYSE Group, the stock exchange subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)]. Since Levine dismisses the first possibility, this is his choice.

But, what State Street did, and what has happened multiple times with other dark pools, is that State Street subsidized a single sell-side player, on the down-low. One of many unattractive things a dark pool can do is give specific sell-side traders a “last look.” A last look is the opportunity to renege on a deal you have struck during a very small window of time. So, if you have the last look capability – if your computer looks at the order book and concludes within milliseconds that this trade is going south, the computer reneges.

State Street’s lawsuit did not stem from the giving of a last-look capability to a market participant. Understand that standard stock market operating procedure includes the sell-side sc***ing the buy-side, and is part and parcel of SEC policy. Rather, the suit and its eventual settlement were the result of State Street doing the sc***ing on the down-low. The lawsuit was brought because other market participants were not informed.

The SEC seems relatively unconcerned about this faux pas. The fine was a pittance, $3 million.

State Street II

The second State Street suit is more straightforward. But also, very, very, predictable. The situation was this. State Street’s transition management unit, ConvergEx Execution Solutions, was accused of concealing from customers that they were paying higher execution costs than were disclosed.

First what is “transition management?” Transition management begins when a managed securities portfolio decides to throw in the towel. The reasons are legion:

The existing strategy was failing.

Another strategy might do better.

There is a change in management of the fund.

The firm decides to let a computer run the fund.

Other reasons.

The standard means of portfolio change is to sell existing securities and then to buy new ones. But this hypothetical fund wants to start over. Management says something like “Geez. What a pain in the neck. We must sell everything we hold and buy entirely new stuff. This will be expensive.” At this point, almost as though somebody had bugged the room, management receives a phone call. “Hi there, Fred. I’m Dave.” says a friendly voice. “I am your new transition manager.” “Oh yeah?” The manager says, “What’s a transition manager?” “Glad you asked,” Dave responds. “When you, our valued customer, says ‘Geez. I must sell everything and buy new stuff,’ we take care of that in one fell swoop. Just transfer control of the old portfolio to us. Tell us what new stuff you want. We’ll make the change. And the best part is that you won’t pay any commissions at all. You will only pay us an up-front fee much smaller than your commissions from doing this yourself could possibly be.” Now, the buy-side manager has two possible reactions:

Wow, what a great deal! These guys obviously are pros at the business of selling and simultaneously buying all kinds of stuff. They can do the job cheaper and faster than I can. Where do I sign? Just one little minute! What exactly are these transition managers doing that we wouldn’t do ourselves? Don’t they need to do the same transactions and pay the same commissions? Wouldn’t they have less incentive to time the trades to correspond to high liquidity? Might they do the orders through their own book at a spread to the exchange price? It seems to me that they won’t get the new portfolio at a lower cost than we would. And what if they build the income they lose through the low fees into higher bid-ask spreads through trades with their dealer buddies? Or just add expenses when we aren’t looking. (State Street did this in the middle of the night, literally.) It is just lazy to sign up with these guys. The only advantage is that our customers will see lower commissions and fees with the transition manager. In other words, the customer’s optics are improved at the expense of the customer’s actual portfolio returns.

This second suit, it must be said, arises from a standard condition: sloth on the buy-side; greed on the sell side. If you enjoy watching bankers squirm when confronted with the inevitable double whammy that they create for themselves by offering a service below its cost, yet fully intending to make a profit, read Levine’s most recent article above and his earlier article here on the same event.

This second State Street deception was quite a bit more expensive than the first. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority settled with State Street for $20 million. Then last week State Street settled with the SEC for a little more than $33 million.

You get what you pay for. If the appearance is otherwise, you are being deceived.

Conclusion

The paradox of serving two masters with conflicting objectives - on one hand, the stockholder who needs high-priced services to survive; on the other, the customer, who needs low prices for those same services to survive - will always lead corporate managers to cross the thin line between aggressive management and customer abuse. The news of abuse will adversely affect a single bank's securities values from time to time, but no bank is immune from this paradox.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.