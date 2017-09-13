Lamar Advertising's (LAMR) CEO Sean Reilly Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference - Transcript

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

September 12, 2017, 08:50 PM ET

Executives

Sean Reilly - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Andrew Borst - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Borst

Everyone, thank you. We're going to start with our next session. I'm pleased to welcome to the stage Sean Reilly. He's the CEO of Lamar Advertising, a position he has held since 2011, although he has been with the company since early 2000. Thank you for being here.

Sean Reilly

Actually, a little longer than that,

Andrew Borst

Yes, okay.

Sean Reilly

That's all right.

Andrew Borst

Forever. Thank you for being here, Sean. Why don’t we start to serve a big picture question and maybe you could just tell us sort of what your main strategic goals are for Lamar over the next couple of years, what are you spending all your time and attention on?

Sean Reilly

Well, we're a REIT. So, one of our key goals is to continue to acquire high quality, REIT qualified assets in out-of-home space. And we've been doing a lot of that activity.

This year is going to be, I think, a really good year in that regard. The Steen acquisition is an example of that, made us a real player in Philly and great assets.

Another thing we've been working on in the last couple of years and will continue for the next few years is enhancing our position in the top 20 DMAs. And we've sort quietly gone about the business of both building a nice position – and, again, Steen is an example of that. Made us a real player in number four DMA in the country. We've quietly built a little position in Boston and Orlando. Last year, we acquired a company called Impact in Dallas, which really enhanced our position there. We're a good solid number two there on the bulletin side. That all makes sense to me.

Andrew Borst

Yeah. Maybe if you could elaborate on that a little bit, maybe that's – I don’t know that's – it’s really – to most investors, they may not realize what you’ve been doing in these larger markets.

And I think a lot of people, when they look at Lamar, they think of sort of non-top 20, non-top 25, which we'll probably get to. There's a lot of attractive attributes of being in some of the smaller markets, competitive attributes.

And maybe if you could talk a little bit about what's the opportunity that you see in terms of going into a Boston or Dallas and Philly.

Sean Reilly

Sure. Well, I'll start with New York. We're a real solid player here. We've got extremely good bulletin distribution throughout all the boroughs. And then, we're the sole provider of posters, the smaller format. And that's just a great place to be and we're doing well here and our margins are holding up nicely.

When we do try to go into a larger DMA, a couple of things to think about. Number one, go large format only; and number two, digital allows us to do some things with a limited amount of inventory that we couldn't do before.

So, for example, in Boston, we don't have a whole lot of inventory there. But if you drive around the DMA, we're beginning to get a pretty decent digital distribution there. And those are few opportunities to enhance that going forward. So, digital allows us to do some things in the larger DMAs that weren’t possible a decade ago.

Andrew Borst

And, I guess, this is happening mostly through M&A. You mentioned – obviously, Philly was a decent-sized inside acquisition. But something like Boston, are you doing M&A, but it's just a small kind of…

Sean Reilly

Yeah, yeah.

Andrew Borst

Selected targeting of individual boards and…

Sean Reilly

Smaller independents and selective development. Again, not on a large scale, but if you can develop a half-dozen high profile bulletins, before you know, you've got some.

Andrew Borst

Development, meaning…

Sean Reilly

Organic.

Andrew Borst

So, you're going to the local municipality and the sort of like, which can be kind of grind, right?

Sean Reilly

It is, yeah. You’ve got to be very patient.

Andrew Borst

But you're seeing success. It sounds your patience is being rewarded.

Sean Reilly

It takes a couple years to get that to happen.

Andrew Borst

But it doesn't sound like – obviously, the MTA contract has been up for bid for, whatever, two years or something like that. I don't believe you guys have been participating in that process. Correct me if I'm wrong. But it doesn't sound like that's the route you want to go. There's, obviously, some issues with transit assets in terms of requalification and maybe that's the issue for you.

Sean Reilly

Yeah. It's a pure transit, like the subway system or a bus system. In a top 10 DMA, you are not going to see Lamar there.

A couple reasons. Number one, it's a tough competitive place to be. And number two, those aspects aren't re-qualified.

Now, that being said, the MTA has property that they're letting out as part of this process for traditional billboards. We are playing there. And we are a finalist and we'll see what happens.

Andrew Borst

Yeah. So, I guess, there's still actually three contracts, I think, right?

Sean Reilly

Correct.

Andrew Borst

So, you're going for that – Trestle, I think, is one that…

Sean Reilly

There's the traditional buses. There's the subway. And then, there is MTA property with traditional billboards on it.

Andrew Borst

That's the one you…

Sean Reilly

Large format billboards. Yeah, that's where we are playing.

Andrew Borst

I assume it's a digital play there too. Are these mostly static today?

Sean Reilly

They are predominantly static today and it's part of the RFP. And the give and take is how much will it be digital in the future, and that's an ongoing dialogue and we'll see where it goes.

Andrew Borst

How does it work in terms of – when you're making a pitch like that, which is a static set of properties, but part of the pitch is like, we're going to make this digital. Who bears the CapEx in that type of situation? Is it sort of – is that a negotiating point?

Sean Reilly

Yeah, it is. It's actually part of the RFP process. And I think I'll just leave it that.

Andrew Borst

Yeah. We’re only supposedly a couple of weeks away from the final decision. But, yeah, I'll stop pestering you on that. It's kind of sensitive.

Let's move on. I've heard you mention in some prior presentations that you have 80% plus market share in 80% of the markets where you compete…

Sean Reilly

Yeah.

Andrew Borst

…which is kind of – when you step back, it's a pretty remarkable sort of position of strength for you guys to be in. Maybe you could just discuss. So, how did you come into that sort of position of strength? Like, how did that happen? Maybe talk about the competitive dynamics in those markets.

Sean Reilly

Sure. I've got to go back 100 years. It's basically how the industry involved outside of the top 20, 25 DMAs in the country. Families and entrepreneurs that built the businesses back at the turn of the last century, if they were in a place like Baton Rouge or Pensacola or Little Rock, they tended to have the whole landscape to themselves. And it just organically evolved where there were little dominant positions.

And then, as we grew through acquisition, we just inherited that. We could go in and purchase the old-line family that had started the billboard company in Shreveport, Louisiana. And they had a built-in 80%, 85% share that had just evolved over time.

And then, of course, what happens is the regulatory environment creates barrier to entry. So, we're regulated at three levels. As you know, Highway Beautification Act at the national level. We've got the State Highway Department that enforce the permits. And then, you've got a really elaborate local ordinance regime that is pretty complicated and difficult to navigate. And by the time you layer all that in, there's not a whole lot of net new billboards being built.

Andrew Borst

Right. Wanted to get your take on what's happening in the market this year because this has been a little bit of an off-year for out-of-home in the US. The industry is pacing about 1% growth this year. But we've come to expect this industry to grow more like 3, maybe 4 in a better year.

When you look at the macroeconomic indicators at a very high level, they seem pretty good, not outstanding, but kind of solid and going in the right direction. So, it's a little bit of a confusing picture, but maybe you could sort of talk about what do you think is happening in the out-of-home market this year.

Sean Reilly

Sure. I'd start off with – yeah, it's been a frustrating year. We certainly expected a little better out of 2017 and our budgets internally reflected that.

A couple of things, I think, are going on. Our industry is typically not one that you would consider in an ex-political way, where you're going to want to adjust your numbers aggressively depending on the political cycle.

Andrew Borst

Like stations, TV stations, a big year.

Sean Reilly

I think this year, given how much political came in last year, I think it's playing a role in that. For us, in the back half, it's going to cost us about 1% of what would otherwise be organic growth.

So, if we had the political this year and haven’t had such a large political leap year last year, I don't think we'd be having this conversation.

And then, of course, we have some verticals that we can get into later that I think the environment, as a result of the political cycle, has caused them to sit on their hands a little bit.

The example I use, of course, is healthcare. With the confusion and constant stop and start on perhaps overturning the Affordable Care Act, a lot of our healthcare customers don't know who they're talking to when they are advertising. Am I going after the uninsured, the insured? Am I talking to folks that are going to be able to pay me? And that's, I think, caused some confusion in that particular vertical, for example.

Andrew Borst

Listening to those two things, it sounds like they are temporary sort of issues, but you don't see any evidence of some sort of secular shift away from sort of out-of-home as an advertising medium?

Sean Reilly

No. Again, when I look at the verticals that are kind of flat-lining or maybe shaking down a little bit, they're cyclical for political reasons. I could talk about auto in the sort of cyclical. Where they are in in their worlds…

Andrew Borst

[indiscernible].

Sean Reilly

And so, they were doing fine through the first of the year. Back half of the year, they're kind of catching their breath. But nothing that would cause me to stay up at night.

Andrew Borst

Because sometimes I get the question from investors, usually ones that are kind of new to the space, sort of asking about sort of how people may be using their phones in cars. Hopefully, not the drivers, but passengers, and whether that's starting to have any impact. And, usually, the follow-up question is like, well, what's going to happen as self-driving cars come down the line at some point in the future. Probably we could debate how long that takes. I think it's quite a long time personally.

But, I guess, the thing about billboards is the measurement is not quite that precise. Sort of, anecdotally, yeah, sure, a passenger may be looking at their phone and not catching the board out the window. But the day that the – the driver still getting that exposure and it's still a relevant medium, I think.

Sean Reilly

Well, and also for the most part, people are driving alone. They're still commuting alone and parking. When self-driving cars come, we'll see what the story is then.

But at the end of the day, our customers, they really don't use us for the directional attributes that they used to use us for. In the old days, hotel/motel was a larger chunk of our business. And the message was very simple, get off here.

And, today, that's a much smaller part of our business, but the way they use us is the way all of our customers use us – branding, differentiation, they'll advertise a price point or some sort of attribute. Motel, $69.99 a room, free Wi-Fi, sports bar. Real simple. But not just exit here.

Andrew Borst

It's funny.it was one of my questions. Hotels used to be 90% of your revenue back at the beginning of the decade. And now, it's may be a couple of percent something, 2%, right? And the good news out of that story is you guys grew all that time. You filled it in with other categories and then some.

But when you look at your current exposure, restaurants is one of your bigger categories. It's about 12% of revenue. I would think that piece still has some directional attributes? Or is it?

Sean Reilly

Very little pure directional. Again, same sort of story. If you're McDonalds, you're advertising a happy meal or a value meal and then maybe you also say, by the way, get off here.

Our largest restaurant customer for whom we're the primary medium is Cracker Barrel. And if you out, buy a big Cracker Barrel sign, it's going to advertise pancakes at a certain price point and then it'll carry, oh, by the way, get off here.

So, it's brand building differentiation with a measure of directional.

Andrew Borst

Yeah. The messaging has sort of changed over time to be both. Now, I was wondering if you could comment on how the quarter is tracking and how maybe the fourth quarter book has been building.

On the last call, you guys talked about an expectation for the third quarter to be flat to slightly up and then that 4Q was tracking a little bit better than that. Is there any sort of update you could provide on that?

Sean Reilly

Yeah, flat to slightly up. Basically, the same. The third and fourth, there's going to be a decimal point in front of the organic growth. Hopefully, a little north of the 0.5. And a teeny little bit of difference between third and fourth, not really enough to talk about. They're both kind of hanging in that space.

Andrew Borst

Is the political headwind that you mentioned before, the sort of 1% in the second half, is a pretty even? Even the headwind, 3Q, 4Q, not too different?

Sean Reilly

Yeah. Maybe a tad more in the fourth, given that October was the big month, but basically the same.

Andrew Borst

By the way, your political advertising tends to be more kind of local elections than it is – it's not sort of presidential.

Sean Reilly

That's changing a little bit. You have so much money pouring in and a lot of it now is because of Citizens United. A lot of it's about 29 Super PAC money. Again, in the grand scheme of things, we're a bit player in the political world, but it's kind of a lot of small numbers. A couple of million here or there can make our numbers look a little funny.

Andrew Borst

Do you have much visibility yet into 2018 or is it still a bit early to really have any sense of what's happening?

Sean Reilly

Yeah. It's a little early to get specific. I can look into it enough to think that we might be setting up for a pretty good year for three reasons really. Number one, we will have that political headwinds instead of a headwind.

Number two, we're going to have pretty easy comps, particularly in the back half of 2018.

And number three, we're having a good year on the acquisition front. My expectation now is that we'll do north of $200 million in good solid acquisitions that are relatively predictable and should, again, give us some momentum going into 2018, over and above what would be our normal expectations. So, I'm feeling like 2018 can be teed up to be a good year.

Andrew Borst

As you look out to 2018, how contingent is that upon sort of the economy picking up? And that could come in a number of different ways. Obviously, still a lot of hope that maybe there's a tax cut that comes through next year or at least announced. But are you looking for that? Or do you think you can…?

Sean Reilly

It's too early for that. The way we budget in my world, we budget late. We budget in January. So, two things happen in January that give me a real good peek into the full year.

Number one, we have a lot of contract renewals that happen then. And number two, I get feedback from the field based on their budgets that they give me.

In January, we will sit down and we'll think about what the macro world looks like. But, right now, I just feel like all things being equal, it should be a good year for us.

Andrew Borst

What percent of the revenues sort of on those sort of annual contracts, like on that type of contract renewal is that?

Sean Reilly

Above 45%. It's a good bellwether to see how things are going to shake up.

Andrew Borst

One other question on the macro. There hasn’t really been much inflation for quite some time in the US. How does that impact your business and your ability to sort of drive your own pricing for boards?

Sean Reilly

It's tough. We, traditionally, looking back over the decades, have done very well in an inflationary environment because when there's an expectation of inflation, when renewal time comes along, we can build that into our discussion.

When there's no expectation of inflation, you can imagine what those discussions are like. And we're B2B. So, it just gets a lot harder to drive rate when the world is flat.

Andrew Borst

Obviously, weather has been a huge story over the past couple of weeks and months. You guys I think have some exposure in, obviously, in Florida and Texas. I wonder if you could provide a little bit of update about what happened in the Houston sort of markets with Harvey and then if you know any murmurs. It sort of just happened, but if you know anything about that.

Sean Reilly

Sure. So, we're not in Houston proper. But we have markets that surround Houston, places like Corpus Christi and Victoria and Belmont. All our people are fine. We had six employees lose their houses, either through wind or water through Harvey. The structural damage was immaterial. Maybe $1.2 million to $1.3 million in billboard damage. So, immaterial on that front. So, that's Harvey.

Irma, it's little early to be real specific on the structural damage. The early reports are less than $2 million, maybe around $2 million, maybe a little more. So, again, between the two storms and the structural damage, it's immaterial. It might cost us a few pennies on AFFO per share, but we should still be good for our guidance in terms of AFFO per share

Andrew Borst

Within the range.

Sean Reilly

Yeah. In the big picture, immaterial financially. Irma, we did have one employee lose a house in Fort Myers, but it could have been a lot worse. That thing could have been a lot worse.

Andrew Borst

When you shifted, yes, it was kind of fortunate in the grand scheme. I talk about local versus national trends. You're 80% local, 20% national. But what we've been seeing is that your national book has been outpacing the local for the past several quarters. You talk about sort of what's driving that difference in trends.

Sean Reilly

Yeah. It doesn't take a lot to move our national needle. A couple of big customers can really make a difference. This year, it's telecom, which was the opposite of last year. I think we were sitting here last year saying what happened to telecom in the first half.

And what's interesting on that one, I think why our book has been a little bit different that, say, Outfront's or Clear Channel's book on the national side.

It hasn't been Verizon and AT&T. It's been MetroPCS and US Cellular and some telecom customers that are national in our book, but they're buying outside the top ten. So, that business is filtering lower down into the DMA ecosystem. And so, telecom has been great. Coke has been really good of late.

So, again, that businesses, as I have said many times, it's little ebb and flow. It kind of comes and goes. But if you smooth it all out, it's going to be essentially be the same as local all over time.

Andrew Borst

Going back to what you were saying before about kind of moving into some of these larger DMAs, should we expect over the next couple of years that the mix might shift a little bit more national as a consequence because, historically, the national guys tend to kind of traffic in these bigger markets and, rightly or wrongly, don't go sort of beyond maybe the top five. As far as I know, sometimes they just stick to top five or top ten, right, and they don’t really go much further. Is that what you're thinking?

Sean Reilly

I think when you look at the whole platform and what's going to happen over the next couple of years, for every Philly that we do, there's going to be five or six that are in the DMAs below the top 50. So, when you look at the whole platform, I don't think it's going to shift it that much.

What it does do when we have a nice presence in a top one, two, three, four, five DMA is there are certain buys that we wouldn't get a chance to look at because we couldn't offer a Philly or a Los Angeles or a San Francisco.

And to the extent we can shore that up and be able to offer that, then we might get some of the business that flows below the top five DMA. So, that's the reason to be there, is to help the rest of the platform.

Andrew Borst

So, you're saying, like that – a national advertiser might come in and say I'm really just going to buy these top five. And if you had nothing in the top five, you're not even going to get the…

Sean Reilly

Yeah, we don’t even get a look.

Andrew Borst

But do you see an opportunity to try to persuade them, to sort of sell them into – you should consider adding more markets. Does that happen? Is it…?

Sean Reilly

It does happen. Again, if there is a below-the-top-five DMA that's competitive, like in Atlanta, for example, if we can offer a good, solid New York, a good solid Philly, and, hopefully, a good solid LA, then maybe we get more business in Atlanta.

Andrew Borst

It seems like the national book tends to have a lot more variability, volatility quarter-to-quarter, year-to-year, is that just simply a function of they really aren't annual contracts, like it's just more sort of hit and miss in that local business, just has like a lot more one-year contracts or six-month contract, that type of thing? Is that…?

Sean Reilly

Well, for us, Cracker Barrel is almost all annual. And they are our largest customer. And they are coded national, right? So, that's a different gig than what Jeremy will talk about, but he doesn't have quite as much as that. So, that business is steady-eddy.

But then you get to the beverage, you get to the telecom, you get to the stuff where CMO will one day think this is where I want to be and the next minute think this is where I want to be, that kind of volatility can swing a book a little bit, but you're not talking huge swings. We're talking little swings.

You know can swing a book a little bit, but you know you're not talking huge swing.

Andrew Borst

Yeah. When you look at that local book, do you have any sense for sort of how much is sort of small, medium-sized business because one of the things we've been paying a lot of attention to is sort of the optimism. There is an optimism index for small, medium-sized businesses. And ever since – post the election, optimism has been riding very, very high, I think, someone on the hope that they'll get a tax cut. But it that were all to sort of play out, do you think that would be pretty impactful for that local book?

Sean Reilly

I think it played out a little bit in the second quarter. Our retail book was up 6% in the second quarter. And that's thousands and thousands of little retailers, right? That's the sum effect of a lot of touches, not Target and Walmart, but little local retailers. So, there may be some truth to that.

And our service book was up 12% percent and that's things like lawyers, accountants, plumbers, things like that. Mostly lawyers. So, I don’t know if that speaks to optimism or not, but the service component has been really stepped in and that's hyper-local, right? These are folks that used to buy the Yellow Pages.

Andrew Borst

Ever since you became a REIT, you guys shifted your focus from sort of rate and occupancy more towards kind of the yield optimization or yield management. And this is a question I get reasonably frequently from investors in terms of, like, why is that, why don't we get those metrics sort of reported any longer. And maybe you can just talk philosophically about sort of why you've sort of shifted to [indiscernible] optimization.

Sean Reilly

It hasn’t been driven by the reconversion. It's been driven by two things. Number one, and most importantly, we shifted a couple of years ago from monthly revenue recognition to daily revenue recognition. And that put a lot of white noise into that historical metric of rate and occupancy. It really made it almost irrelevant in terms of communicating that in a historical perspective.

So, that was the major driver, and that's when we really stopped doing it. And the other driver is digital. The digital metric, to me the one that makes the most sense, is same-board growth. Whether it comes from selling more slots or selling slots for more is not really all that relevant, given that you've got a whole lot of moving parts there. So, we try to give relevant information that helps people understand exactly where we are.

What I do try to do on the rate and occupancy side is give a sense of flavor of where we are in the cycle. And to that end, I would say today, we're basically at normalized occupancy. So, whatever gains we're getting are virtually all coming from rate. And I think that's – because that's going to change, right? As we go through business cycles, one day, I'm going to say, well, right now, occupancy is down a little bit, but we're picking it up here or both are down. And I'll continue to give a flavor, but just not the exact stuff because there's a lot of white noise in it.

Andrew Borst

Understood. You mentioned digital. So, maybe we'll go in that direction. Maybe you could talk a little bit about where you see sort of the digital conversions going over the next couple of years. You've been kind of going at a pretty steady pace for the past couple of years, but what's sort of the long-term goal? Do you have a percent of your boards that you think will be digital in five years or is it not really – that's not how you run it?

Sean Reilly

So, it's steady as she goes. I don't see any change from the sort of 125 to 150 to maybe 170 this year, next year, year after next. As you've heard me some many times, our customers are going to dictate where they want us to go with that.

We have customers that love it and only want it. And then we have customers that never want it. Cracker Barrel is not real interested in digital. They like that that big bulletin that's big and bold and on the interstate, telling everybody that they can get pancakes for $6.99.

But then you have customers like McDonald's that buy across the platform, right, and everything in between.

So, we're going to let our customers tell us where they want us to be and we're going to go there. You say five, ten years down the line. We will always have static bulletin. We may not always have static posters.

So, when I look ten years down the line – because posters are sold in showings, not location, location, location, but audience, audience, audience.

Andrew Borst

And so, people will buy kind of a portfolio…

Sean Reilly

Yeah. They're buying a portfolio and I can see a day when those are all digital, but that's a long time down the road.

Andrew Borst

Do you ever see a day where boards go that way, that boards are sold more on a showing basis as opposed to sort of like I want that board right there?

Sean Reilly

So, it depends on the customer. We're doing that today, right? One of the campaigns I like to talk about that we did for Target in Atlanta, it was 100% digital, digital bulletins. We used some data that we pulled off the cellphones to show them where their target demographic was driving around during the day. And we rotated the boards to chase the traffic. So, they were buying audience. They weren't buying a sign.

Andrew Borst

That's really interesting. That's leveraging sort of cellphone data, leveraging technologies to sell a relatively old media, pardon the expression.

How scalable is something like that, like what you did in Atlanta? Is that being offered in more markets? How many markets and where do you see it going?

Sean Reilly

It's really what the customer wants, right? So, when we make a pitch to a large customer, a Target-like customer or a Walmart or for that matter Anheuser-Busch, if they want to chase males 18 to 35 around a particular DMA, we can do that for them.

And the good news is, is the way we pull that data, if a customer wants that as part of their campaign, they pay for it. So, we don't subscribe to that data. We go to the third-party vendors and we say, look, we're pitching, let's call it, Target, this is what they want to accomplish, they want to accomplish it in these markets, how much would you charge them for that data. And that's the way the sort of give and take works. And it's on a campaign by campaign basis.

Andrew Borst

It sounds like it's mostly targeted at national advertisers.

Sean Reilly

For that one right now, it's more of a national pitch. We've got some other pretty fun things that are going on, where our local customers are beginning to understand, like geofencing. You'd be surprised how many of our local customers – now, they tend to be more sophisticated local customers like hospitals. They're adopting the geofencing and building it into their campaigns and doing it quite effectively.

Andrew Borst

Are you seeing your customers use digital in different ways? Like, are you seeing more sort of leveraging of certain, like, dayparts where you can – you show different ads at different time periods? Because I think when digital first came out, it was kind of – they treated it like static. They're going to buy an image, put that image up for a month. And so, on top of digital, right, you can change it at a flip of a switch.

Sean Reilly

I'd say the best thing that's happened over the last couple of years is there – our local customers are integrating digital into their social execution. So, whether it's let's see what's trending here on my phone and get it up there or let's use this to direct people to social, they're virtually interchangeable now for what customers are doing, particularly our local customers. They're highly sophisticated when it comes to social media now. They really get it. And, obviously, you see that in numbers that are posted by Facebook and Google. But what's been gratifying for me to see is how aggressively they're using what we can do with what they can do, and that's a good place for us to be.

Andrew Borst

And when you think about M&A and you mentioned doing the Philly deal with Steen, you've also been pretty active over the past couple of years and getting into some more airport types of contracts. Is that an area where you think you have continued to expand and focus your M&A or was that just sort of a couple of opportunities, one-off opportunities that sort of fit your criteria?

REILLY: It's small, right? We've developed a few. We've purchased a few. Next year, airports will contribute maybe $40 million in top line revenue, maybe $5 million to $6 million in EBITDA contribution. So, it's not huge.

The reason we did it, though, are a couple of reasons. The environment in airports is really conducive to doing really interesting execution because you've got an indoor setting that you can do things in that you can't do outside. And you've got a tremendous amount of time spent. So, if you're going to really experiment with interaction between an out-of-home environment and you phone, you've got lots of time to do it. You can really – like I say, you can do cool stuff, right? And that little incubator could one day prove helpful across the rest of the platform. We also structurally see an opportunity to win more contracts. The structure of the airport business is essentially a duopoly, and so we just think there's room to run there.

Andrew Borst

Basically, you and Decaux, yeah?

Sean Reilly

Decaux and Clear in large markets. Us and Clear in everything below the top 20.

Andrew Borst

Could you talk about sort of just broadly the M&A environment? The industry, we saw on the billboard side, still incredibly fragmented. I think the three big players have roughly 60% market. The other 40% seems like – there is no really large player among that 40%, maybe a couple of percent share. But you're seeing a very competitive environment. What's it like out there?

Sean Reilly

It depends. Every deal is different. Steen was sort of a unique opportunity for us. The old-line family had been in the business since 1939. They love us and we love them. And that was just a negotiated deal. Had they auctioned it, it would've been pretty competitive, but the family decided to sit down with us and just get to a good place, which we did.

A lot of times, there will – it will be inventory in a place that isn't interesting to Outfront and Clear because it might be DMA number 78, right? And in those cases, you'd have a similar type of outcome. They just come, sit down with us and negotiate.

But then, again, another one, there could be private equity showing up. There could be Outfront showing up or JCB. There's going to be an auction of some inventory in LA coming up latter part of this year.

Andrew Borst

It's the Regency asset?

Sean Reilly

And we'll see what that one brings. But I'm sure that one will attract a little more attention than some of the deals we usually do.

Andrew Borst

Yeah. You're guiding at least 10% growth in your dividends through next year. Can you talk about sort of your confidence level and sort of your ability to achieve that? I know, while it's sort of part of it, maybe you could also talk about how much time is left, how much do you have left on the NOLs and then sort of what happens as you burn through that?

Sean Reilly

Sure. So, yeah, going back to the eve of the REIT reconversion, we guided to the marketplace that that's how we were going to use our NOLs to modulate our distribution, such that we grow at 10% through 2018. And the magic of that number was back when we converted to a REIT, that's when we were going to run out of our NOLs and our depreciable amortization and all that stuff.

I don't see any reason why we're not going to do that next year. So, we ought to be good to go there. Since we bought Clear Channel, that aspect gave us some more depreciable tax cover. And what we're telling the marketplace on that is, let's see what happens after 2018. We're not making any promises. But we do have a little bit of room, again, to modulate the distribution. And we'll see where it goes.

Under the REIT rules, you have to distribute 90%. Most REITs distribute 100% of what otherwise would be taxable income. I think the way we're handling it is in a way that gives a lot of predictability to our shareholder base. It also allows us to have a little cash in the till at the end of the year to do accretive acquisition.

So, that's the reason for the way we're handling it. Most shareholders tell me they like it. They like the predictability, they like the steady growth and they tend to be happy about it.

Andrew Borst

We have a couple more minutes left. I'm going to open it up to see if there's any questions from the audience. Maybe wait for the – can you use the mic please? Thank you. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I was wondering, could you kind of refresh us on digital convergence? As they mature, should we see it more in revenues, margins, capital intensity, kind of just walk us through kind over a period of several years what your experiences have been?

Sean Reilly

Sure. So, the experience on the replacement cycle has been a very pleasant one for a couple reasons. Number one, a digital unit in 2006, that might have cost $450,000; costs about $180,000 today. So, the price point has come dramatically down.

And number two, the life of the unit has increased. So, again, that unit in 2006 that we expected to get seven or eight years out of? Today, we're getting 10, 11 years out of them. So, that's been a very pleasant experience, that whole replacement cycle.

And you're seeing it show up in our maintenance CapEx. A couple of years ago, we would guide to give or take $50 million a year in maintenance CapEx. Our experience has been more around the 40 range. And so, I hope that answers your question, but that's – like I said, that's been a pleasant experience.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any implication that the product is getting better? I just spent a lot of time on my highway and seen a couple of your billboards that are hard to tell exactly where we're, goodness gracious, this is really fabulous and I can't think it's so powerful, it kind of rams the product down your throat, which I would think would be good for you.

Sean Reilly

Well, as we'd like to say, you can't turn it off. Lamar, in particular, we spend a lot of time and actually more money than the other guys, I believe, in making sure that our units look good. We really take a lot of pride in that.

We'll spend in total CapEx $100 million this year. More maintenance CapEx than the other guys. And more growth CapEx than the other guys. And I'm heartened to see that you think it's showing up on the street because we put a lot of effort into that.

Unidentified Analyst

If I look at sort of two-year step comp organic, looks like it's going from sort of low to mid 5s to mid 4s, down to sort of 2.5% in Q4. So, even sort of anniversarying or accounting for the political impact, it does seem like, on a two-year basis, the organic revenue is slowing. Do you foresee that accelerating in 2018? And why do you think sort of a 200-basis-point slowdown isn't more than political?

Sean Reilly

I think it is more than political. I wouldn't hang the whole hat on the political effect. It's about 1% of it. So, we're going to come up short of GDP by probably a little more than that this year, which is frustrating to me.

I think there're a couple of verticals, and you've heard me talk about them before, in addition to the healthcare vertical. The education vertical hadn't recovered yet. You've heard about that in some other media. For us, it's vertical number 7 or 8. So, it's meaningful.

Second quarter, it was down 3%. Couple of big ones went out of business last year. I think we're about to cycle through that. And, anecdotally, what I'm seeing on the street suggests that they're regaining their health and they're happy with us. They're just different names. It's not ITT anymore. It's Virginia University and Southern New Hampshire University and it's folks like that that are kind of stepping in.

Andrew Borst

Okay. We're out of time. Thank you so much for being here.

Sean Reilly

Always a pleasure. Thanks, guys.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.