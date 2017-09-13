Overbought And Overvalued: Why The Short Sellers In Celsius Holdings May Finally Have It Right

The recent short interest report on the NASDAQ website indicates an increase of 89.36% in short positions as the stock went parabolic over the past few weeks.

The stock is well above the RSI threshold of 70; indicating a short-term overbought condition.

The company also sells at 16.59 times book value compared to 9.41 times for the Non-alcoholic beverage industry group in which it competes.

We estimate the stock is selling at a valuation of roughly 14X revenues versus an industry average of around 3.5 - 4.0X revenues.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is up over 61% during the past month and up a whopping 214% over the past year.

Back on June 22, 2017 we penned an article on Seeking Alpha indicating that we had decided to sell the remaining shares that we held in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) based on valuation concerns that we had.

The company had reported three quarters of flattening to declining revenues, with the inability to pierce the $7 million revenue mark.



Then in its most recent financial report, Celsius Holdings, Inc. surprised everyone by posting a blowout revenue number of $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2017. On top of that, the company showed a small profit for the quarter and produced net income of 0.01 cents per common share.

An analyst at B. Riley & Co., Inc. initiated research coverage on CELH with a price target of $7.00.

At first the market seemed underwhelmed with little initial reaction to the good news. However within the past few weeks shares of CELH have soared, and two days ago reached the B. Riley $7.00 price target.

Shares of CELH are up some 61% over the past month, and have registered a gain of over 214% over the past 12 months.

We first wrote about the company back in March of 2014, when the share price was sitting at 0.34 cents a share. Since that time we have written numerous articles on CELH on both Seeking Alpha and on our blog page.

Essentially bullish on Celsius Holdings, Inc. over the past three years, our enthusiasm has recently been tempered given the high valuation and the more recent price performance of the shares.

We do not appear to be the only ones with concerns about the rich valuation being assigned to a company that had $22.7 million in sales in FY 2016. At this week's high price of $7.00, the valuation being assigned to shares of CELH is in excess of $317 million (based on the 45,340,230 common shares issued and outstanding).

Factoring in preferred shares, notes convertible into common shares and outstanding options that may be exercised in exchange for equity ownership, on a fully-diluted basis there are close to 60 million shares.

Looking at the valuation of Celsius Holdings, Inc. on a fully-diluted basis, the market currently assigns a market capitalization of roughly $411 million, or 18X FY 2016 revenues.

Capital Cube's fundamental valuation model puts an implied price of $2.53 on the shares of CELH. That implied price works out to be approximately 3.95 times the last trailing twelve months (ttm) revenue of $29.1 million, which is in line with the recent industry average of 3.5 - 4.0 times revenues.

Other research from CSI Market Data also shows CELH is selling at a substantially higher multiple of revenues compared to the industry average.

On a technical basis, the shares of CELH are currently showing an extremely overbought condition, with a relative strength indicator reading of 81 as of today's closing price of $6.48. It has been as high as a reading of 85.5.

Overbought and overvalued is a condition that investors target when looking for ideas on the short side.

Those who have attempted to short shares of CELH in the past have been burned, as the price continued to defy gravity. However, given the confluence of a technically overbought condition along with a hyper price-to-sales valuation, we think that the short-sellers in CELH may finally have it right.

Recent data released from NASDAQ shows an 89.3% increase in the number of shares short as of 8/31-2017 versus 8/15/2017

We expect shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. to remain volatile, especially given the fact that the company has recently up-listed to the NASDAQ Capital Markets exchange, and is no longer considered a "penny stock" by virtue of the price of the shares surpassing the $5.00 threshold. This means that the shares may now be purchased on margin through some broker/dealers.

As a result, what was once a long-term investment for us has now become a stock that we would only consider as a trading position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.