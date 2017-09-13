Is It 2003-2007 All Over Again For Gold?

Gold rallied from its 1-week low on Tuesday as the dollar eased and President Trump made strident comments concerning North Korea. Spot gold fell to its lowest level since Sept. 1 at $1,322, but closed at $1,331 for the day. December gold futures settled 0.2 percent lower at $1,332.

President Trump said U.N. sanctions on North Korea are "nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen" regarding country's nuclear program. This spurred a fresh buying spree for gold among investors who remain on edge over the tense standoff between North Korea and the U.S. Gold had previously risen to a one-year high last week, but slid 1.4 percent on Monday in its biggest one-day drop in two months as concerns eased about North Korea's nuclear ambitions and the impact of Hurricane Irma.

Meanwhile the U.S. dollar index (DXY) backed off its session highs on Tuesday but remained above last week's 2 1/2-year low (see chart below). The S&P 500 Index (SPX) and several foreign equity markets hit new highs Tuesday as most investors are still not convinced that the above mentioned worries pose a serious threat to the global economy.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Turning our attention to gold's technical picture, the primary driver as I see it has been gold's relationship to its 3-week (15-day) moving average. This trend line has done an admirable job of capturing the pullbacks in the gold price after gold confirmed a short-term breakout signal two months ago by closing two days above its 15-day MA (per the rules of our trading discipline). The strategy of using the 15-day MA as an entry/exit signal, combined with gold's relative strength versus equities, has paid off this summer. The progression of my favorite gold proxy, the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), illustrates this observation.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Gold mining stocks have outperformed physical gold lately, as is usually the case whenever gold commences a sustained rally. The strength exhibited by the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) has been mainly a result of speculative buying driven by short-term momentum. Indeed there has been a strong undercurrent of internal momentum behind the XAU rally, as we'll discuss.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Shown below are the two primary components of the short-term gold stock internal momentum (GOLDMO) index. This index is based on the rate of change in the new highs-new lows in the 45 most actively traded gold mining stocks. The blue line here is the short-term (4-week) directional indicator, while the red line is the momentum bias component.

Chart created by Clif Droke

As per the ongoing trend, both indicators have synched up in a powerful ascent in the last few weeks. This has been bullish for the short-term trend since these two components reflect the market's near-term path of least resistance. The continued strength reflected in both components of the short-term GOLDMO index provides ample testimony of the market's willingness to follow this path. As long as they are rising, the uptrend for the actively traded mining stocks should be respected.

The present market environment is unusual in that both gold and the S&P 500 are rising in synch. It has been suggested that the inter-market relationship now underway (viz. rising equities, rising metals, rising oil) will mirror the 2003-2007 experience. Let's briefly examine this proposition.

One of the catalysts for the synchronized upswing in 2003-07 was commodity price inflation due to the two-front war in the Middle East. In the early stages of an inflationary cycle both stocks and commodities can move higher together without the latter interfering with the former's progress. It's clear that fear is no longer the primary driver of the gold price, as I argued last week. If not fear, then what is pushing gold higher? The coming months should reveal what it is that far-sighted investors are seeing right now to cause them to buy gold. Based on preliminary indications, inflation is a real possibility in the years immediately ahead as years of "mattress money" gradually comes out of the woodwork. This is what could be pushing gold prices higher despite a lack of widespread fear among investors.

The growth of bank savings deposits has slowed this year and is declining when viewed from a year-over-year perspective. This is one of the signs pointing to the gradual move away from safety and can be attributed to a diminution in the persistent fear of the post-credit crisis years. It appears that investors are finally beginning to shed their apprehensions about the economic outlook and are ready to move from the safety of cash into riskier assets.

Source

What does a diminished demand for money and savings mean for investors? As Scott Grannis observed in a recent blog posting, "Less demand for money means a lower price for money and a higher yield on money, plus higher prices for things and eventually higher nominal incomes." Stocks will benefit from the early stages of inflation (including mining stocks), but gold will also benefit as an inflation hedge rather than as a safe haven.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.