Another Leg Down And A Decent First Half Make Spok Holdings Attractive

But the story is playing out roughly as Spok foresaw it, and the needed growth in the software business is starting to materialize.

SPOK trades near its lowest levels after what looks like the sell-off of a reasonably large position over the past few sessions.

The story at Spok Holdings (SPOK) has played out like I thought it might back in March. Spok's legacy wireless pager business is in decline, and has been for years. But it still throws off a solid amount of free cash flow, and a software business, the core of which was acquired in 2011, has been stable, if unspectacular. Spok might have looked like a value trap, but on a total return basis, it had (at least through March) beaten the S&P 500 over the past decade, and even a 2016 short case on the stock admitted it had been "a case study of how to run a dying business".

With the stock at $18 in March, I thought there was an interesting bull case based on a ramp in investments in the software business. Those efforts - including a large spike in R&D spend - would pressure EBITDA and margins in 2017. But either that spend would work, jumpstarting growth in the software business, or SPOK could pull back and return to maximizing cash flow. Obviously, it wasn't a no risk plan, but with $100 million-plus in cash on the balance sheet, and management having proven its focus on not throwing good money after bad, it seemed a risk worth taking.

But I also worried about entering a position in March, ahead of what was set to be a challenging year. Coming out of Q4, revenue was guided down ~6% at the midpoint, and EBITDA was expected to compress to $13 million from $35.1 million in 2016. And so I argued:

New investors may not particularly like the story here, which at first glance looks an awful lot like those of a lot of value traps (including the stocks mentioned at the beginning of the article). Existing investors, meanwhile, may decide that a multi-year plan, and what looks a lot more like a growth stock than a value play, isn't exactly what they signed up for. Even with the stock off from levels seen around the New Year, it's not hard to imagine that a better entry point will come along in 2017.

After the first half of 2017, it looks like both sides of the story have played out:

The fall in the sessions heading into Tuesday looks like it may be a large position selling out, as volume was well above normal over that time. But even that decline aside, SPOK has weakened steadily throughout 2017; the accelerated sell-off to Monday's close of $14.50 left the stock at its lowest level in almost three years. A rebound Tuesday looks like value investors stepping in (myself included), but overall it still looks like investors have abandoned the story here.

Yet that same story is playing out roughly the way Spok itself projected. After both Q1 and Q2, CEO Vince Kelly has said results were in line with internal expectations. Full-year guidance has been maintained, and there has been some pieces of early good news in the software business.

The first half hasn't been perfect, but the software business had a strong Q1 and the wireless business even showed some signs of life in Q2. Overall, if an investor trusts Spok management - and Kelly's 13 years at the helm, in my opinion, have earned that trust - then there's more than enough reason to step into the decline here.

First Half Results

The catch with SPOK is that it looks like a value trap, down to the "using cash to move into an adjacent business" aspect. And first half results seem to support that perception.

Overall revenue declined almost 7% in the first half, including a 5.2% drop in the first half. EPS fell from $0.33 in the first six months of 2016 to $0.11 this year. And segment results don't look much better - but might be better than appearances.

In the wireless business, revenue fell 8% year over year in the first half. But there are some signs of improvement, particularly in Q2. Quarterly unit erosion was just 0.4%; the annual rate declined to 5.1%. Both figures were records, per the Q2 conference call. In the core healthcare category, revenue dropped just 5% in H1, and the number of units in 1,000+ unit accounts actually increased sequentially in Q2, per the 10-Q.

The wireless business is going to keep declining - but it continues to appear that the declines may be manageable. The core large healthcare customer is remaining relatively sticky. Pressure elsewhere remains severe, with non-healthcare segments seeing a 17% decline and sub-1,000 unit accounts declining double digits year over year. But with the large accounts holding strong, healthcare driving 73%+ of first half revenue, and ARPU holding reasonably stable (-2.5% Y/Y), the business at least is avoiding another leg down, at least for now.

Spok doesn't break out segment-level profit, but it does seem like margins in the wireless business are holding up. Per the 10-Q, service, rental and maintenance spend has come down 3% year over year in the first half, thanks to lower site rent (-1.4%) and telecommunications (-11.7%) spend. Selling and marketing spend came down 13%, with headcount down 24%, and those reductions almost certainly confined to the wireless business.

The "melting ice cube" argument in the wireless business seems intact coming out of Q2 - and that argument is a big part of the bull case here. It's not as if there's no risk, or no cost, to ramping up the software business. But as long as SPOK's wireless business remains "a case study of how to run a dying business," and as long as margins hold up, as appears to be the case, there should be enough cash flow to keep SPOK reasonably stable, particularly after a 27%+ decline YTD.

As far as the software business goes, the first half doesn't look particularly impressive, with revenue down 5.1% through the first six months. But bookings numbers are much better, rising 31% in Q1 (including 68% in operations and new maintenance bookings) before decelerating to 3% in Q2.

Spok is paying for those bookings, with R&D for the new, comprehensive Spok Care Connect portfolio - an integration of previous offerings - up a whopping 43% year over year in the first half. G&A has spiked 13% as well, with the two line items combined adding $5.3 million in opex year over year. That's about two-thirds of the year-over-year decline in EBITDA in the first half.

So the "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" type of case seen back in March still seems to hold. If the investments don't work, Spok still has time to pull the throttle back and return to maximizing cash flow. That likely entails some downside for the stock, even from current levels, but with $100 million-plus ($5.26/share) in cash on the balance sheet and a decent NOL carryforward balance, that downside seems somewhat limited given the cash flow capabilities of the wireless business, even as it declines.

But the 'heads' option seems more likely after the first half, not less. Management seemed reasonably pleased on the Q2 conference call with year-to-date results. 22% bookings growth suggests some return on the initial R&D investments. Sales cycles have been lengthened by the efforts to sell the more comprehensive Spok Care Connect (as opposed to individual products), as CEO Kelly pointed out in the Q&A of the Q1 call. But there have been some nice wins on that front already, and progress is being made.

Admittedly, the numbers don't necessarily show much progress, particularly in terms of revenue. But increased deferred revenue is a factor, and even on the revenue front Spok is making progress in the core healthcare end market. Healthcare software revenue is up 2.7% year over year, including 9%+ growth in the second quarter. Meanwhile, backlog increased 7.2% Q/Q in the second quarter, per the Q2 call.

The broad point here is that the plan laid out by Spok in the second half of 2016 is working, at least so far in 2017. That's not a guarantee of future success, by any means. But the sell-off in SPOK really isn't supported by the results in Q1 and Q2. Rather, it looks more like existing investors (including what appears to be a large position over the last week) exiting as the story changes, and new investors likely turned off by what looks like an excessive valuation for a declining business.

Those investors haven't been proven wrong - yet. And this is a stock that will require some patience, because even success in the software business won't be reflected in reported numbers until 2018, at the earliest. But at least so far, Spok's plan is working. And the results don't support a 27% decline in the stock over the past eight-plus months.

Looking Forward and Valuation

All told, it looks like a solid first half - but the work isn't done. And, admittedly, this is a stock that requires a significant amount of trust in a management team pitching a story that investors like myself have heard way too many times before. I've made the point multiple times that the core problem with the "declining business is too cheap" argument is that managers don't want to manage declining businesses. That inevitably leads to a major acquisition in an 'adjacent' space which winds up destroying much, if not all, of the asset base that defined the "too cheap" bull case to begin with.

That's a risk here as well, with Kelly saying on the Q1 call that the company still was considering an acquisition (or multiple acquisitions) to add to the functionality of the Care Connect platform. The investments this year already represent a departure from the previous strategy (which, again, has been a success, at least since the financial crisis). M&A could further deplete the cash balance and change the value case as well.

But Spok has been looking for an acquisition for a long time, with Kelly on the Q3 2016 call saying the company hadn't "pulled the trigger" due to scale and valuation problems. This is a company that has done a fine job of protecting shareholder value, and going forward I still believe Spok will do the same.

Admittedly, SPOK doesn't look all that cheap at the moment, with the stock trading at ~15x EV/EBITDA based on the midpoint of 2017 guidance, and ~65x normalized free cash flow net of cash on the books. But there's room for margin expansion next year if the software business grows and laps this year's opex investments, and if the wireless business can continue to see its erosion rate moderate. Backing out this year's investments ($7M run rate in R&D, $5M in G&A), the EV/EBITDA multiple falls to ~8x, and EV/EBITDA to ~13x. And those investments haven't really improved the revenue numbers all that much - at least not yet.

SPOK is a bet on management, and a bet on the software business. But with the software business growing bookings, sporting a 99%+ retention rate, and building a roster of stable, sticky clients, it has real potential. And management has proven its ability to run this kind of business, and execute this kind of strategy - and wisely so. It's a story not apparent at first glance - and I think that's why the opportunity exists. Investors are selling SPOK because of the numbers - but I think many of them are missing its true potential.

