Windstream: Full Panic Mode

Windstream sent the market into panic mode with a new capital allocation plan in August.

Despite my investment thesis back in March that Windstream (WIN) had a level of safety, the stock traded sub-$2 for most of August. The telecom stock is down from $7 at the start of March as the market turned into full panic mode following the revised capital allocation strategy announced on August 3.

The biggest question is whether the market is acting rationally considering Windstream reported a Q2 earnings beat and signaled that the stock is undervalued.

Windstream made a surprise announcement to immediately eliminate the dividend and implement a stock buyback plan. The stock ended the prior day trading at $3.72 and has nearly lost 50% of the value as dividend investors flee the stock and the market extrapolates too many negatives from the dividend elimination.

The new plan includes a $90 million share buyback plan that could go very far with a market cap of only $385 million. The buyback could reduce the share count by 23% if the stock doesn't rally.

The dividend was set to cost Windstream about $28.5 million per year so now the telecom can use the extra cash to delever the balance sheet. The current leverage ratio is over 4.

Level Of Safety

Going back to the merger with Earthlink, the new entity had a huge margin of safety to pay the dividend due to the $180 million in synergies from the merger. The free cash flow projection of nearly $200 million for the year was already plenty of cash to cover the annual dividend payments of $114 million before realizing more synergies in 2018 and beyond.

Ultimately, the key to the investment story in Windstream is the free cash flow position. What the company returns to shareholders is only a matter of preference decided by the BOD based in part on shareholder wishes.

Along with the Q2 report, the company seemed to confirm the plans for FCF expectations. Even including the impact of the small Broadview acquisition, Windstream basically maintained the previous adjusted OIBDAR and capex guidance for the year.

Source: Windstream Q2'17 presentation

The bigger issue is the net debt of roughly $5.6 billion. Outside of opportunistic share buybacks, Windstream can and should use the free cash flow generated to reduce debt.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Windstream is a bargain near $2. Cutting the dividend didn't alter the financial position of the telecom.

