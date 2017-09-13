Nordstrom Going Private Is Great News For These 2 Retailers

By Parke Shall

The reported nearing of a private equity deal for Nordstrom (JWN) yesterday only leaves us more confident about the appetite for takeovers in the retail space and our two best acquisition targets in retail going forward, Macy's (M) and Costco (COST). We wanted to update on both of these theses today as a result of reacting to the Nordstrom reports, which very much validate our contentions about both M and COST in two separate ways.



Late in the day yesterday, CNBC reported that a previously rumored private equity deal for Nordstrom had, in fact, continued to move forward and that a deal was likely at some point in the near future. The report stated,

Nordstrom family members are close to choosing private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners to help fund a buyout of the eponymous department store, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.



Leonard Green would provide the Nordstrom family members with roughly $1 billion in equity to help fund the deal, the sources said. The family group, which owns 31.2 percent of the 116-year-old retailer, said in June it was looking to take Nordstrom private. It has since been looking for a private equity partner to help support the deal and also held talks with KKR and Apollo. The deal between Nordstrom and Leonard Green has not been finalized and other parties could make a move to disrupt the talks.



The family group is already talking to banks about raising between $7 billion and $8 billion in debt to finance the deal, and is hoping to submit a formal bid in the next couple of weeks, the sources said. Nordstrom has appointed an independent special committee to evaluate the offer

The first thesis of ours that this goes to validate is obviously our long-running believe that Macy's could also eventually be the target of a private equity firm based on the value of its real estate assets and continued free cash flow. We have written a series of articles as Macy's stock price has declined, one after the next exclaiming surprise that nobody has moved in to make what we believe to be a relatively obvious transaction involving a bid for Macy's.

As we have pointed out numerous articles, the value of Macy's real estate alone, when added to the companies free cash flow stream in the runoff, still yielded at us targets on the stock that averaged in the $40-$50 range. We think Macy's continues to be appropriately priced, should private equity firms want to review their options. We have to believe that Macy's remains on the desk of several private equity firms and/or activist investors, both of which we believe could benefit substantially from owning Macy's.



The Nordstrom deal is important because it tells us that there is an appetite for traditional brick and mortar retail businesses, especially those types of businesses that operate in anchor store settings in malls. Macy's is a close peer to Nordstrom and while it does not trade at the same premium multiple and its stores are a little bit lower down the totem pole in terms of style and class, Macy's is still an iconic brand with a significant amount of prestige and a lucrative real estate portfolio that we believe could still yield lucrative returns not only for an activist or private equity firm but for shareholders who own the common stock now.



As we discussed, Nordstrom is reported to be going private despite trading at a relatively premium multiple to the sector. While companies like Macy's trade at PE multiples that are under, 10X, Nordstrom consistently carried a higher PE multiple, as you can see in the chart below,

M PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

So, if Nordstrom is more expensive, why would it be the first want to be taken private? The answer to that is in the quality of the business. Nordstrom has always traded at a premium multiple because it was looked upon as not only a classier department store but a more efficient and dominant business than stores like Macy's. Put simply, investors are willing to pay a higher multiple to ensure that they are getting quality.



This segues nicely into our ongoing argument as to why we believe investors should pay up to own Costco. Not only is the company the best in class for general merchandise, we believe it to be the best brick and mortar retail company on the face of the earth right now. In addition to that, and unlike Macy's and Nordstrom, it is still growing, posting fantastic same store and e-commerce comparables each and every month. Not only do we feel as though that is worth paying a premium multiple for, but we believe that the company belongs with the multiple closer to 30X, where it has traded in the past.



What the Nordstrom deal would tell us is that investors are not afraid to pay up for quality. Now, what if we suggested that you could own the one brick and mortar outfit that is dominating the sector, is most likely to be able to stand toe to toe with Amazon, and most likely has already nudged themselves into the grey area between the online model and the in-store model? To some people, it seems farcical that we could suggest Costco as a buyout candidate at the multiple that it trades at. But for this company, we have consistently argued that you have to think like a contrarian and realize that some quality is absolutely worth paying up for.



A company like Costco could be a fantastic portfolio addition for a company like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) or really any online e-commerce business that wants to take a legitimate swipe at Amazon (AMZN). Furthermore, the company would also gel well with an already established brick and mortar name who is trying to consolidate operations or change the scope of their business model to compete with Amazon. We continue to find Costco's business model as a true diamond in the rough in terms of competing with Amazon. While Amazon has had a stranglehold on the rest of the retail sector, Costco remains the one business that consistently continues to post growth, while rewarding both shareholders and employees.



We continue to believe that loyalty from its customers and fantastic execution from management will continue to help COST produce numbers that buck the trend in retail and continue to single it out as the most dominant force in the sector.



The Nordstrom acquisition, if it takes place, confirms to us that not only is there an appetite for acquisitions in retail, but also that potential acquirers do not mind paying a premium to consummate such an acquisition. We think this bodes well for two of our absolutely favorite retail names, Macy's and Costco and we continue to think both are undervalued with an additional call option on a potential acquisition going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.