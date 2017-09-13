Kraft Heinz: Sell-Off Overdone

The fact that shares of Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) have fallen about 11% since early June presents investors with an opportunity in my view. I'll go through the reasoning behind my bullish thesis below by going through the brief financial history here, by modelling likely future price activity based on the dividend, by talking about the stock, and by making an appeal to authority.

Financial Snapshot

When reviewing the brief financial history here, it becomes obvious that the turnaround at Kraft Heinz is going rather well. The firm became fully profitable in 2016, and the first six months of 2017 have been much better than the same period a year ago.

There's certainly a great deal of debt on the balance sheet, but it doesn't cause me immense amounts of stress for a few reasons. First, most of it (79%) is due in 2021 or later, suggesting that there's little reason to worry about an imminent solvency or credit crisis. Second, the interest rate on the debt is only about 3.8%, which is a rate the company can certainly handle. Finally, Kraft Heinz seems to be starting to aggressively pay it down, as evidenced by the $1.5 billion reduction in long-term debt in the first six months of 2017 (as compared to the increase of $7.6 billion in the prior period).

The one problem I have is the level of dilution at the firm. While I acknowledge that it was necessary, I would like to see the share count start to drop. On the other hand, I like the fact that over the past two and a half years management has returned about $6.3 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends. Even with the dilution present, the dividends per share have actually grown at a CAGR of about 12%.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the recent financial history here is interesting (to me at least), investors are more interested in the future than the past, and so for that reason, I must spend some time trying to forecast what I believe will happen. Whenever I make a forecast about the future, I try to keep the exercise as simple as possible by engaging in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables but one constant. When I forecast, I typically change the dividend and hold yield constant as a way to infer likely future price changes.

While the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of 12% over the recent past, I can't assume that that rate will continue. In order to be as conservative as possible, I'll drop the growth rate by 25% and model an 8% growth rate. When I do this, I infer a CAGR of just over 9%. I consider this conservative estimate to be a very reasonable rate of return here.

Appeal To Authority

Another interesting aspect of public markets is that they are populated by investors with different levels of skill. In my view, it makes sense to ride the coattails of these skilled investors as much as possible. Over the past few months, the likes of Ken Fisher, Mario Gabelli, and George Soros have added to their positions in Kraft Heinz. In addition, Joel Greenblatt has just initiated a position in the firm. When some of the most successful and best informed investors in the world make a decision to buy, it would be prudent to at least take note. In my view, investors should follow their lead and buy Kraft Heinz at these levels.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for KHC turned bullish with a daily close above $81.50 on September 8. This signalled a bullish breakout above a downtrend price channel, which began on August 17. From here, we see the shares rising to $88.00 over the next three months.

Today, we will buy KHC call options which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $81.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $88.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years, not months), we believe KHC is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

We investors are in the position whereby we must access the future cash flows of companies via the public markets. This can be a challenge because the public market acts according to rules all its own. Share prices move much more dramatically than is warranted by changes in cash flows of the underlying business. This means that investing in shares can be either a blessing or a curse. It's a curse when the shares have been bid to such extreme levels of optimism that they have nowhere to go but down. When perfection has already been "baked in" to share prices, anything less than perfect execution runs the risk of dropping the shares suddenly. Thus, investors who buy shares in companies that are excessively priced face a skewed risk reward forecast. If the company delivers extremely good results, the shares may not do much as perfection is already "baked in." If, on the other hand, the company delivers below expectations, the shares will suffer. For this reason, I like to buy companies where the expectations are already quite low because (eventually) the market will realize that there's value present and drive share price higher.

In my view, Kraft Heinz is a perfect example of a company where the market is still underestimating the potential here. The company has turned a corner and is starting to perform. In spite of this improved performance, the shares continue to trade at a discount relative to their own history.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KHC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.