Expect An Upturn In Canadian Cannabis Stocks After September 18th

Once again the larger Licensed Producers with crops to harvest around the middle of next year will benefit under my scenario as will my smaller cap picks when the market perks up.

To proceed to legalize despite the treaty issues will give investors an added level of confidence that legalization will meet the July 1, 2018 deadline.

Having missed the notice period required to withdraw from the treaties in time to meet its July 1, 2018 deadline, ignoring the treaties emerges as the lesser of two evils.

The acceleration in new Licensed Producer approvals will continue but the Government will likely have to tip its hand on the U.N. drug treaties when the fall sitting starts.

The Canadian cannabis stocks have been in the doldrums for most of 2017 but a breakout may be on the horizon.

There are a couple of clouds overhanging the Canadian cannabis stocks. These are relatively recent developments that are probably not fully discounted in marijuana stock prices. However, there may be a way around the most important of the problems that could trigger a rebound in cannabis stocks when the Canadian parliament sits for the fall sessions. First, however, let’s review the trends that have been in place over the previous year.

The Canadian cannabis stocks have been in a prolonged downtrend as illustrated in the following chart that plots the Let’s Toke Business Marijuana Composite Index over the previous twelve months.

Here are some basic facts:

The LTB Composite is up only 6.2% over the previous twelve months.

Moving ahead the 1-year return faces tough comparisons as the index was very strong a year ago. It will be difficult for the index to produce improved 1-year returns for several weeks.

From January 27, 2017 high, the Index is down 23.4%.

Here is the LTB Licensed Producer Composite Index.

The LP Composite is up 35.0% over the previous twelve months.

Moving ahead the 1-year return faces difficult comparisons as the index was strong a year ago. It will be difficult for the index to produce significantly improved 1-year returns for two months.

From November 18, 2016 high, the index is down 15.0%

In conclusion, both the LTB Composite and Licensed Producer Indexes have performed in a similar pattern although the Licensed Producers (LP) have outperformed the average cannabis stock rising more and falling less. Looking ahead, however, I see a couple of new and negative issues coming to the fore.

The first impacts the LP group directly and the Composite Index indirectly. I am talking about the acceleration the rate of approvals for new LPs under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). This is no surprise. On May 27, 2017, Health Canada (HC) released plans to accelerate approvals in a report titled ‘Health Canada Streamlines Medical Cannabis Production Licensing Process.’ It said in part:

“Effective immediately, Health Canada is implementing the following measures:

Increasing the Department’s capacity to review and process applications.

Undertaking some stages of the review of the application concurrently.

Permitting licensed producers to manage production on the basis of their vault capacity.

Authorizing longer validity periods for licences and security clearances in accordance with the regulations.

Streamlining the review and approval of applications to modify or expand an existing production facility for licensed producers with a record of good compliance with the ACMPR.”

At the time there were 44 LPs approved and although the effect of the HC policy changes wasn’t immediately apparent there has been a noticeable increase in the number of approvals recently. There have been six new LPs approved in the past four weeks and there are now 58 LPs approved.

As I said at the time, “If the 187 applicants at the review stage receive approvals rapidly, it will rapidly debase the value of receiving a license.” I subsequently compared it to the popularity of the Mazda Miata when it was first introduced. People asked, “Why are Miatas like belly buttons?” Answer: “Because everybody has one.” I conclude the increased rate of approvals is having a depressing effect on the public Licensed Producer share valuations.

Here is how the approval process has evolved:

As this chart shows, the number of licensed producer approvals has shattered the previous record of 17 in 2014 with one-third of the year still to go. We also know from the HC release there were 187 applicants at the review stage back in May 2017. So although there have been 14 new approvals since then there is no shortage of LP wannabes to approve.

As the next chart shows, the number of approvals per month has also accelerated in 2017. The first year of approvals was a shortened year. Although there were only six LPs approved in 2013, this was a rate of 2.0 per month.

The rate of approvals in 2017 is also running at record levels. In fact, if the same rate of approval continues in the balance of the year, we could see another 10 LPs approved by Christmas. If the rate continues at the same level as the past three weeks in which six new Licensed Producers have been named, the numbers will be troublesome. And we can’t ignore the possibility that the rate of approvals will accelerate.

Here is another way to illustrate the rate of accelerated approvals:

The new buzzwords in the cannabis industry are “consolidator” and “consolidation.” The idea is a handful of the larger LPs will buy out the best of the rest while the others go out of business. Some of the public LPs are openly talking about it. A few of the names may survive as artisan growers but these will not be businesses worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Even if there is a consolidation in the Canadian cannabis industry, it will not be able to keep pace with the rate of new approvals. So the continuous debasement of the value of an LP approval will continue for at least a year or two.

We only need to look at the U.S. automotive industry to get an idea of what can happen. Between 1896 and 1930, there were over 1,800 automobile manufacturers in the United States. You have heard of Chevrolet, Ford and Chrysler but how about Alpena, Partin or Staver? There is also a similar trend in agriculture to consider. The smaller family farm is almost extinct. It’s a matter of going big or going home. There are economies of scale that will force smaller marijuana growers out of business. And growing may not be the ultimate hurdle for smaller growers. Marketing and branding may prove to be the show stoppers for the small operator.

We think a handful of the companies listed above may become the Chevrolets or Fords of the cannabis industry. Unfortunately, the vast majority will become the Alpenas or Partins or Stavers.

The other cloud overhanging the cannabis stocks is larger and darker. It starts with a relatively quiet and under-reported cabinet shuffle by the federal Liberal government. On August 28, 2017, Health Minister Jane Philpott was replaced by little known and inexperienced Marie Petitpas Taylor. Philpott was moved to the department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs that will be split into two parts: a department of Indigenous Services that Philpott will head up and a department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs will be headed up by Carolyn Bennett who was previously minister of the entire department.

The pundits can spin the change as they want but it is clearly a demotion for both Philpott and Bennett. Philpott leaves Health that already handled the high profile assisted dying issue and is in the middle of the equally high visibility matter of cannabis legalization. Instead, Philpott is relegated to a ministry in charge of a portion of the previous ministry of Indigenous and Northern Affairs. Stepping in to fill Philpott’s shoes as the Minister of Health is an unknown, first-time Member of Parliament who will be a rookie Cabinet Minister.

This is a time for the Canadian cannabis community to take a step back and ask, “Why is the leadership of the Department of Health being taken away from Philpott who brought the horse to water and being turned over to an inexperienced, rookie Cabinet Minister at such a critical time in the health department?” I don’t know the answer but it might be related to my next point.

Canada, along with 185 or more countries, is a party to three United Nations drug-control conventions:

The 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs The 1971 Convention on Psychotropic Substances The 1988 Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances

Canada has set July 1, 2018, as an arbitrary, self-imposed deadline to legalize recreational cannabis. Each of the treaties requires Canada to criminalize of possession and production of cannabis. If we are to honor our obligations under these, Canada is required to give one year notice to withdraw. To meet the 2018 deadline, notice was required on or before July 1, 2017. This was not done.

As a result, Canada has four options:

Delay legalization so that one year notice can be given. For example, apparently we can now only provide one year notice on January 1, 2018, we could withdraw from the treaties on January 1, 2019, legalizing immediately thereafter and respect the treaties and the other signatory nations. Make cannabis use a constitutional right for Canadians. Although Bolivia made chewing coca leaves a constitutional right of their indigenous people, the circumstances for Canada and cannabis are very different. I doubt Canada would do the same with marijuana. Claim we’re legalizing recreational cannabis use for “scientific research.” Even the most ardent supporter wouldn’t fall for that. We could choose not to comply with our legal obligations and be in violation of the treaties. Although a little more complicated, the United States is in violation of the treaties as a result state legalization of recreational marijuana. As a respected member of the international community, I don’t think this is the most desirable route for Canada but it may be what the Liberals intend.

I believe options 2. and 3. are out of the question. This leaves options 1. or 4. From a market point of view, delaying legalization is the worst alternative by a wide margin. Pushing back July 1, 2018, legalization target could trigger a significant selloff in a market that is already down almost 25%. But choosing to ignore the treaties in our circumstances is not free of problems for the government. At the very least it will create a high visibility, a domestic political opportunity that the Opposition with its new leader will use to their advantage. At the most, it could produce some international push back and damage Canada’s global standing. Canada will hold the presidency of the G7 in calendar 2018 and will host the 44th G7 summit on June 8th and 9th in La Malbaie, Quebec so our reputation in the world is important. So neither option is totally attractive for the government at this point but I think the Prime Minister will opt to ignore the international treaties and stick with his July 1, 2018 deadline.

From the market’s point of view, I think such a decision could be the key to reversing the downtrend that has plagued investors all year. I hope the government stops dragging its feet, address this issue and announce a decision in the near future. If they acknowledge the treaty issue and say they are going to stick with their July 1, 2018 legalization plans, I think investors will look at the Canadian cannabis stocks with renewed confidence and I look forward to several months of rising stock prices. The alternative is too gloomy to contemplate.

Both Ontario and New Brunswick have indicated a preference to dispense recreational cannabis through provincial government liquor stores which again plays into the hands of the Licensed Producers. So as I have said consistently, from a portfolio perspective I would overweight the LPs such as Aphria (USOTC: APHQF), Aurora (USOTC: ACBFF), Canopy (USOTC: TWMJF), Emerald Health (USOTC: EMHTF) and Organigram (USOTC: OGRMF). The group has outperformed the averages steadily all year and I think they will continue to do so. If the market turns, our smaller cap picks such as Lexaria (USOTC: LXRP), Namaste (USOTC: NXTTF) and Radient (USOTC: RDDTF) will participate in the recovery so stocks such as these should form a smaller part of each portfolio.

