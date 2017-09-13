This Stable REIT Already Down 5%, Storm Damage Won't Help

While we are watching TV coverage of flooded Florida neighborhoods, let's pause a moment to consider property damage; in particular, consider the impact of Hurricane Irma on a Manufactured Home REIT, Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS). This stable Residential REIT has already traded down (5%) as investors fear the unknown impact of wind and floods on Florida properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties addressed the issue today in a press release:

Based on our ongoing initial assessments, properties have been affected by flooding, wind, wind-blown debris, falling trees and tree branches. We have seen damage to some homes, carports, screen rooms and awnings. Consistent with prior storm events, newer homes appear to have held up well during the hurricane. Given access restrictions, we are presently unable to assess Hurricane Irma’s impact on our two Florida Keys properties. The Company believes that it has adequate insurance subject to deductibles, including business interruption coverage.



For background, you should know that Equity LifeStyle Properties owns 138 properties in Florida, representing 34% of its portfolio of 404 properties in 32 U.S. states and British Columbia. Although the majority of revenues come from rents on manufactured home communities, resorts for RVs (recreational vehicles) contribute 32% of total revenues.

As shown in the pie chart above, RV resort communities generate stable annual revenues (22% of total revenue for Equity LifeStyle Properties. This stable revenue is supplemented by 6% transient revenue and 4% seasonal revenue. This is the portion of revenues most likely to be impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Note the reference to business interruption insurance in today's press release quoted above. Business interruption insurance could be a crucial factor supporting results for the rest of 2017 for Equity LifeStyle Properties. But business interruption insurance normally pertains to the time when properties are closed. I view the most significant immediate risk for Equity LifeStyle Properties to be revenue lost from transients who decide to avoid Florida (or who may be unable to get there at all until the gasoline shortage is addressed). Such decisions impact not only September, when Equity LifeStyle Properties will have some properties closed, but the rest of 2017 as well, when business interruption insurance may no longer apply.

There may also be a longer term impact, as some residents may chose to give up a seasonal or annual RV rental location in Florida because they no longer have the fortitude to face the threat of future storms. As average age for Equity LifeStyle Properties residents is 55 years for RVs and 59 years for manufactured home communities, such a lifestyle decision is impacted by the age of the residents.

Storm damage is less of a concern for Equity LifeStyle Properties. Residential REITs have sound commercial insurance policies that cover all catastrophic events. There is certain to be damage to common areas and community management offices that are owned by Equity LifeStyle Properties, but that damage should be adequately covered by insurance. Remember that Equity LifeStyle Properties does not own the homes located on its properties; whether a manufactured home or an RV, the home is the property of the resident and is insured by them.

Another risk is litigation. Whatever the outcome of a homeowner's policy for storm damages, there will be some residents who may come together to sue their landlord for failure to provide appropriate disclosures, warnings of flood risk, or inadequate level of emergency assistance. These types of issues can linger, leading to a loss of confidence in local management.

So how should investors respond? Should we assume that most RV renters may avoid Florida but chose to enjoy another Equity LifeStyle Properties resort location - say on their way to the west coast, or even British Columbia? Or should we consider this current situation as a serious warning of future disappointment?

Equity Lifestyle Properties has a phenomenal long term record of consistent growth and total return, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by 5X since Equity Lifestyle Properties IPO in 1993.

On the other hand, Equity Lifestyle Properties has outperformed the Residential REIT sector dramatically this year, trading up 23% while the average Residential REIT traded up 11% so far during 2017. Yield is below average for Residential REITs, now 2.2% compared to average of 2.9% for Residential REITs.

I recommend taking at least a few months away from Equity Lifestyle Properties as these storm related issues are worked out. Consider other Residential REITs, or review the exceptional yield opportunities of some other REIT sectors, such as downtrodden Retail REITs. There may be some REITs that actually benefit from hurricane season - expect more on those REITs that ride the storm later this week.

About REITMonitor Index: REITMonitor Index tracks 88 REITs with total market cap of $930 billion. Performance is analyzed by REIT sectors, noting standout performers and underperformers triggering investor response - see charts below).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.