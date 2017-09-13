Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Is About To Unlock Shareholder Value

The company is positioned for continued profitability and sells far below book (and adjusted book) value.

New management has made serious headway in streamlining operations, as well as lowering both cost of revenue and overhead expenses, all of which has led to increased profits.

Summary and Business Overview

I am suggesting a long position in Appliance Recycling Centers of America (ARCI), a micro-cap company that's selling below book value and making some serious headway in cutting costs, as well as turning a profit on its over $100M of annual sales. Although it may be too early to tell if the new cost-cutting initiatives are here to stay, management is making valuable changes to operations that will translate into sustained profitability moving forward. In addition, the book value per share is enough to offer a margin of safety while earnings power is revealed. With market prices at ~$1.30, ARCA shares offer an attractive entry point with significant upside potential.

The firm operates through two main business segments:

Recycling - Regional centers process appliances at end of life to remove environmentally damaging substances and produce material byproducts for recycling utilities in the U.S. and Canada. Retail - Company-owned stores under the name ApplianceSmart sell new appliances directly to consumers.

ARCA is also looking to diversify revenue sources through the acquisition of companies in higher growth sectors while it strengthens its core operations (more on this later).

Management and Ownership

Tony Isaac began serving as a director in May 2015. Then, in February 2016, he served as interim CEO before completely taking over as CEO a few months later, in May of the same year. Additionally, the four current directors of the company were all appointed within the same time period.

Source: Company's Website (formatted by Author)

The company benefits from mostly fresh management compared to what it had just a few years ago. This would explain why so many new initiatives have been implemented to cut costs and increase operating efficiency. Over the past year, the team has made a huge impact and anticipates further improvements in productivity over the next several quarters and beyond.

Source: 10-K (formatted by Author)

*Founded the company in 1976 and has served as an executive in various positions since its inception.

In addition, ownership by executive members and affiliated groups is as follows: Edward R. Cameron owns ~10.1% of the outstanding shares and Tony Isaac's investment firm, Isaac Capital Group, LLC, owns ~8.8%. Combined with executives' and directors' smaller holdings, total insider ownership is ~22% of all outstanding shares (source: 10-K).

Past Performance and Recent Improvements

For several years, ARCA has had either an extremely low profit margin or, worse, a net loss.

Source: Author's Work

Revenue and net income for the remainder of the decade paint a similar picture.

Source: Author's Work

With the above tables in mind, reference the 10-year stock price chart:

Source: Fidelity

If it looks like higher and lower share prices are correlated with profitability, that's because they are. In 2009, the company posted a net loss of ~$(3,388,000); the share price closed the year out at $2.30. After the following two profitable years, shares closed at $5.00 by EOY 2011. Fast forward to EOY 2012 and the share price is $1.34, with a net loss of ~$(3,852,000). After two more years of profitability, shares topped out around $4 in 2014 before ending the year at $2.75 after discouraging operating results. Both 2015 and 2016 saw negative earnings that brought the share price down close to historical lows that hadn't been seen since the late 90's; however, major changes have taken place recently that are not reflected in the share price.

Although expenses have been excessive, the revenue is there; despite being inconsistent for the past decade, 2017 revenue appears to be in line with that of 2016. If ARCA can begin managing expenses, the <$10M market cap will begin to appear very cheap. The good news is management has already targeted a reduction in cost of revenue and overhead expenses, all of which has increased the bottom line and already turned income from red to black. Q2 2017 operating results are displayed below, along with the previous quarter and comparable quarter from 2016.

Source: Author's Work

*Adjusted for the gain on sale of property to reconcile more comparable results (operating loss - interest expense + other income).

As illustrated above, operating results year over year improved dramatically. Revenues improved slightly, while the cost of revenue was reduced by ~7%, which resulted in a gross margin of ~34% - much better than the previous quarter and preceding years. What's more, overhead costs saw a year-over-year reduction of ~19%, boosting operating income to ~$2.6M and net income to ~$2.1M - or $.31 per share - for the quarter. Compare this to an operating loss of ~$1.1M and a net loss of ~$2.1M in the comparable quarter a year ago, along with low to non-existent margins in the preceding decade.

Shortly after the release of Q2 results, the company issued a press release confirming its anticipation for increased profitability in the future as a result of recent actions. Tony Issac, CEO, had this to say:

It is essential that we regularly evaluate our operations to maintain efficiency, making cuts that we anticipate streamlining our operations. We believe that these strategic cost reductions will naturally result in efficient operations and potentially increased profitability, which, of course, translates to increased shareholder value.

Source: Press release

The company is finally headed in the right direction as management cuts expenses and profits shine through. The sales should begin to act as leverage as expenses are cut and margins are widened. If the company can stay on track and be profitable (a reasonable expectation given the success of streamlining operations thus far), then a market cap of <$10M will look very cheap next to quarterly income of $2M+.

Book Value

ARCA is selling at a steep discount to its book value, a position it's been in for a while. Now that operations are becoming more efficient, book value should be looked at more seriously in the context of a profitable firm with a strong balance sheet, rather than a firm losing money each quarter. Refer to the table below to find the current book value as of July 1, 2017, as well as the adjusted book value ($1.85), followed by an explanation of said adjustments:

Source: Author's Work (Note: In a recent press release regarding Q2 operating results, management highlighted book value at $2.27 per share. The reason for the slight difference is the use of "diluted" instead of "basic" shares outstanding.)

Receivables: This has been consistent for many years, which makes sense given that the company's revenue is generated by lower ticket items. The adjustment is just to be conservative.

Inventories: This section consists primarily of appliances, which, according to the company, are "stated at the lower of cost, determined on a specific identification basis, or net realizable value." Management determines the value on an ongoing basis based on various factors, including age and market prices for comparable appliances. Since appliances don't become obsolete very quickly compared to more technologically advanced inventories, the adjustment is minimal.

Property, Plant and Equipment: This is the most interesting of all three. Normally PP&E would be adjusted based on replacement value of equipment (if there is any) and whatever else the particular company includes under the section. I didn't focus on equipment, but rather the buildings and improvements. Taking a look back a couple quarters reveals an interesting detail.

Below is a description of PP&E for April 1, 2017, and December 31, 2016:

Source: 10-Q

As of December 31, ARCA reported buildings and improvements of $3,780,000 and land of $1,140,000, before depreciation. On January 25, 2017, the company sold its Compton, CA, facility and land for $7,103,000 and recorded a gain on sale of property in the amount of $5,163,000. This equates to a stated book value for the Compton facility of $1,940,000 while its market value was actually ~3.7x that.

At the end of the second quarter (7/1/2017), the company recorded buildings and improvements, roughly equivalent to the prior quarter shown above, of $2,288,000. Equipment, software, and projects under construction make up the remaining $18,892,000 before depreciation and amortization of $13,191,000, bringing net PP&E down to the stated $7,989,000. Taking into account the possibility of potentially undervalued buildings and improvements due to GAAP rules, and leaving some wiggle room for equipment, I left PP&E unadjusted.

The above adjustments lower book value down to $1.85 per share - a reasonable value given the nature of the assets.

Even if we want to be harsher with our adjustments (instead marking inventories down 25% and PP&E down 20%), the current market price still offers cushion with an adjusted book value of $1.42 per share.

Both scenarios offer an acceptable margin of safety while earnings power is improved.

As of the most recent 10-Q, the company's balance sheet ratios are as follows:

When a company is making such drastic changes and implementing new policies for improved operating efficiency, it is important that the balance sheet offers flexibility. And above all, it is critical that the company is not drowning in debt. ARCA's current ratio is healthy and debt to total assets is under control, allowing for more flexibility while operating deficiencies are identified and solved.

In the press release containing Q2 results, Tony Isaac had this to say:

We have diligently worked over the last several quarters to improve our company balance sheet and streamline operations in order to achieve our current position, of which we are extremely pleased. Our work has been focused on reducing expenses, re-positioning our company, and selling our stake in our joint venture, ARCA Advanced Processing, the results of which are not included in these financial statements, but have improved our balance sheet through the receipt of $800,000 in cash and the elimination of more than $4.2million in direct and indirect liabilities, as well as preventing associated potential future losses. Ultimately we believe these efforts result in additional shareholder value. Source: Press release

Remember, the previously illustrated adjustments are before the sale of ARCA Advanced Processing. Additionally, the company purchased a firm in development stages named GeoTraq, for which it tendered $200,000, issued 288,588 shares of convertible preferred stock, and entered into one-year unsecured promissory notes for $800,000. GeoTraq is focused on developing wireless location technology that can track whatever the device it is connected to. For example: construction companies can locate tools that may have been lost or stolen, shipping companies can track and recover lost or stolen shipments, and agricultural companies can keep track of machinery and livestock.

Management has mentioned multiple times that it seeks to diversify the business and let go of underperforming operating segments. Selling ARCA Advanced Processing, and therefore eliminating future losses from that subsidiary, is a step in the right direction. Buying a firm in development stages is an interesting use of the money; the precise financials as a result of the acquisition will be released at the end of the current quarter.

Lastly, let's take a look at some of the changes that have occurred over the last year. Tony Isaac completed his transition to CEO in May of 2016; that same quarter the company reported shareholders' equity of ~$9,417,000. As of July 1, 2017, shareholders' equity totaled ~$15,142,000. This equates to a year-over-year and year-to-date increase of ~61 and ~40%, respectively. Correspondingly, book value per share increased from $1.59 to $2.26 for a year-over-year increase of ~43% and year-to-date increase of ~30%.

Source: Author's Work

During the same period, inventories decreased ~21% while total liabilities decreased ~32%, the latter primarily due to paying off a line of credit with the proceeds from the sale of the Compton facility.

Source: Author's Work

In fact, shareholders' equity is near decade highs, as illustrated below:

Source: Author's Work

Last time shareholders' equity was at its current level was in 2013, a profitable year in which the share price closed at ~$3. Before that - 2011, also a profitable year in which the share price closed at ~$5.

If management can keep moving in this direction (which is feasible considering the recent accomplishments), ARCA has the potential to become a stronger micro-cap company with a solid balance sheet aided by more substantial earnings.

Risks

Being such a small company, there are many risks involved.

If the company doesn't continue to operate with lower expenses and increased profitability, confidence will be lost in management's ability to set the company back on track. Furthermore, the capital structure will come under increased pressure and the share price will suffer accordingly. 2017 revenue is in line with that of 2016, but, even with recent improvements, needs to start to pick up - or at the very least, not decline. Management has its sights on acquiring companies with higher growth and diversifying revenues, which could either be a big help to revenue or a huge drag in the form of wasted money and expenses. The shares are not very liquid and are therefore extremely volatile; those with a weak stomach may want to steer clear.

Conclusion

Appliance Recycling Centers of America is an appealing investment opportunity because it is a boring company with a <$10M market cap that has been largely ignored. Shares are currently selling on the lower end of their 10-year range while shareholders' equity is near all-time highs and operations offer more potential than usual. Furthermore, shares are priced in a range that offers less downside for bad news than upside for good news.

Recently, management has made significant progress streamlining operations and cutting expenses, resulting in operating income of ~$2.6M and net income of ~$2.1M, or $.31 per share, for the second quarter. Furthermore, management anticipates continued profitability as it lowers expenses and improves operating efficiency.

The company highlighted its $2.27 book value per share in a recent press release, which, when adjusted down, still remains a good indicator of undervaluation. When a company sells at a P/S ratio of less than .1, it usually means there is a serious debt problem, or that operations are expected to be negatively impacted in the near future. ARCA displays neither, and it actually benefits from a solid balance sheet while moving in the right direction regarding operating results.

Lastly, the share price is undervalued, selling in a similar range to when the company was experiencing heavy losses. As a matter of fact, 2017 is shaping up to be a very profitable year as a result of sustainable cost-cutting initiatives.

Management has met its near-term goals, resulting in a performance that should yield a higher market value down the road. A reasonable share price would be near the higher end of its profitable years, or $3-5 per share.

