RBC Bearings: A Great Quarter And A Questionable Valuation

In a vacuum, I can see how RBC Bearings' (ROLL) Q1 report would be met with optimism from investors. Despite a strong performance in ROLL stock, organic revenue growth actually has been pretty modest the past few years, with a 4.6% decline in FY16 (ending March) followed by a less than 2% increase last year, per the respective 10-K filings.

But Q1 revenue rose 6%, with the somewhat dormant industrial segment awakening for the first time in several quarters. Gross margin disappointed last year, but it expanded nicely in the quarter and on the Q1 conference call management reinstated a target of 100 bps+ in annual improvement. It does look like organic growth at RBC is accelerating, and demand from key customer Boeing (BA), in particular, sets up a nice FY19 for those investors looking ahead.

There's a catch, though:

At a certain point, even two strong years have to look priced in. As I pointed out in July, pretty much all of ROLL's appreciation since the acquisition of Sargent was announced in March 2015 has come from multiple expansion. Even after a nice Q1 beat (one driven in large part by tax help), ROLL still trades at 34x trailing adjusted EPS, and nearly 18x on an EV/EBITDA basis. As good as Q1 and the near-term outlook appear, it's still pretty hard to see more upside. Of course, I made the same point at $104 back in July.

A Strong Q1

As noted, RBC posted a nice headline beat, with EPS coming in $0.09 ahead of consensus and revenue growth of 6% about 2 points better than the Street expected. And valuation aside, it's hard to see the report as anything but good news going forward.

The one fundamental disappointment was growth in the aerospace business, which came in at just 2.8% year-over-year. But on the Q1 call, CEO Michael Hartnett said impressive growth in the industrial business (which the last two years has driven about one-third of revenue) led facilities to use capacity for those products first, costing about a point in aerospace growth. Another point-plus headwind came from a decision to "de-emphasize" certain aerospace products by extending lead times, with those sales to be made up later in the year. As such, 'true' growth in the quarter was closer to 5%, and Hartnett guided for full-year growth in OEM (45% of FY17 revenue across both segments) of mid- to high-single-digits.

Given early strength in industrial, that guidance might be enough to lift full-year revenue expectations, and it does look like FY18 revenue consensus has increased coming out of the quarter. Industrial revenue grew 12.1% year-over-year in the quarter, with broad strength. Oil and gas, an obviously weak end market of late, was cited as a driver, along with semiconductors, mining (another sector due for a rebound), and general manufacturing. Organic industrial revenue declined 9.5% in FY16, which the 10-K attributed to O&G weakness. The segment as a whole rebounded only ~3% the following year, so there is room for normalization and steady, even multi-year growth, particularly if mining and O&G cooperate.

Meanwhile, on the margin front, the numbers looked pretty strong as well. Gross margin disappointed in FY17, with the adjusted figure expanding just 10 bps against management targets of 100 bps+ annually. In Q1, the figure expanded 50 bps, despite what management described as pressure from new startup programs. CFO Daniel Bergeron confirmed an internal target of hitting that 100 bps+ expansion this year, in a clearer way than I thought he had on the Q4 call. SG&A did deleverage 20 bps, but accelerated revenue growth in the rest of the year, as appears likely, could mitigate, if not reverse that modest pressure.

Whatever catalysts might have been present to trip up the bull case heading into Q1 - a lack of gross margin expansion and industrial weakness being the two most likely, in my opinion - clearly aren't playing out. Rather, RBC does look well-positioned to accelerate some of the growth that has been lacking for the last few years. (Bear in mind that at the time of the Sargent acquisition, ROLL cited CY2014 pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the combined company of $158 million. The trailing twelve-month figure is a bit under $164 million, per figures from the Q4 and Q1 releases.) Q1 was a good quarter. I'm just not sure it was that good.

But, Still, Valuation

As good as Q1 looks, on a consolidated basis it's still not quite that impressive. Adjusted operating income rose 7.4%, with margins expanding 20 bps+ to 19.4%. EPS growth looks far more impressive, at 18%+. But RBC received a $0.09 per share benefit from share-based compensation accounting changes; that aside, EPS climbed from $0.77 to just $0.82.

Even with ramps at Boeing likely to help FY19 revenue, per the Q1 call, there's simply a lot of growth needed to support just the current valuation. RBC trades at 32x+ trailing EPS, and nearly 18x EV/EBITDA. Free cash flow figures are usually a bit better (D&A outpaces capex), and guidance suggests something closer to a high-20s multiple to the actual FY18 number.

Still, this is a stock that received a low-20s earnings multiple earlier this decade, not one of those stocks that simply never 'looks' cheap. And clearly it has benefited from a notable change in sentiment toward aerospace plays:

But RBC is only two-thirds aerospace; a decent chunk of the rest is oil and gas, and no one is paying premium multiples in any aspect of that space. Meanwhile, Boeing has been trying to cut costs in its supply chain, though management argued on the Q1 call that existing contracts protected RBC from any such pressure.

The multiple here just looks too high given any potential pressure. EBITDA margins already are at ~26%, which limits the impact of even impressive gross margin expansion on profit growth. RBC does have some room for M&A, given a balance sheet that is starting to look potentially a little underleveraged in this environment (net leverage ratio of ~1.2x).

But at 18x EBITDA and 28-30x free cash flow the market still is pricing in something like high-single-digit revenue growth and 125+ bps in margin expansion for several years going forward, with those numbers maybe brought down by a well-timed, well-priced, accretive acquisition. Overall, it still seems like a big ask - as strong as Q1 admittedly looks.

