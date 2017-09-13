What's In Your Safe Bucket?

We implore investors to have a 'safe bucket' which may be different if you are in the accumulation phase or de-cumulation phase.

Investors are increasingly taking on more risk as they reach for yield and move down the capital structure.

Historically, bonds have provided our portfolio defense against major draw downs while providing the income we need during retirement. Since 2008, financial repression has meant that bond yields have moved close to zero providing inadequate income for retirees. When you couple that with a Fed-induced equity push that has boosted valuations to frothy levels, income investors are forced up the risk spectrum.

The 10-year yield recently fell below the equity yield again, where it spent most of 2016.

We have spoken with many investors and financial advisors who believe the risk is on the bond side. Many have asset allocations that are at least 60% into stocks for older clients (55 and older). We met one advisor who maintained an 80/20 mix for all clients including those in retirement. His basis for such an allocation was that 'bonds offered nothing' and stocks were the place to be. He also cited the oft-touted interest rates are going up thinking that has been commonplace for the last 7 years. And wrong.

Interest rates moving higher have been shown countless times not to be the boogeyman that is portrayed in the media. Below is a chart showing the largest draw-downs of the proxy equity and bond indices since 1976.

Over that time period, the draw-downs in the equity market as represented by the S&P 500 continues to increase. The last two peak-to-trough events have been right around 50%.

(Source: Pension Partners, Alpha Gen Capital)

Since 1976, the bond index has been down in just four years with the largest decline being in 1979 when interest rates spiked higher. The largest draw-down of the bond index was 12.7%, with the last three declines being less than 3% (1994 was -2.92%, 1999 -0.82%, 2013 -2.02%).

We think risks are rising for retirees who cannot afford to get hit with a large draw-down. Investors have been programmed to think There Is No Alternative (TINA) and that dividend-payers and dividend-growers are the only answer for them. These investors have likely either not owned these investments during a bear market or have forgotten just how risky they can be given the long-run stocks have had.

Research has shown how bonds can improve portfolio outcomes by reducing volatility. But the second longest bull market in stock history (soon to be the longest) probably results in investors moving towards 'greed' and not wanting to miss the gravy train. The combination of wanting the returns of the other guy who is all in with stocks, and the thinking that dividend-payers are the new T-bill, is creating excessive risks.

In a recent article titled, "Sequence of Returns Risks in Retirement" we detail what we think is the largest risk facing retirement investors today. Additionally, in our comprehensive monthly newsletter, we discussed asset allocation in significant detail, especially for the risk averse investor who feels like they need to do 'something' but lack better guidance. This is why we think it makes sense to develop, over time, a safe bucket.



The Safe Bucket

While our aim is to generate enough income from our Core Portfolio (an 8% Income Portfolio) that meets our retirement spending needs (a no-withdrawal portfolio), we need to be cognizant of risks. In other words, for the risk averse, we allocate just enough capital to our Core Portfolio to generate the variance between Social Security income, any pension income, other income sources, and spending while accounting for taxes.

The Core Portfolio uses closed-end bond funds, as when we launched our marketplace service, the discounts were the widest in the top 5% of all historical observations. Today, discounts have tightened substantially. We recently posited why that may be in, "Are Closed End Fund Discounts Entering A New Paradigm?"

As such we think investors should have three buckets for their assets. This is especially the case while in the accumulation phase of their lives.

What are those three buckets?



Home run or risky bucket: This is typically a business owner, salesperson, or some other commission based or salary-fluctuating endeavor. Or perhaps it is a passive interest in a venture like oil and gas development, real estate development, and/ or private equity. Business owners are risk-takers but they like to do so on their terms, which means they are typically out of the market. Portfolio bucket: This is your diversified portfolio. Obviously there are varying degrees of risk here but for the most part, this is your moderate risk bucket. We have seen portfolios in nearly identical phases of life contain 100% individual muni bonds to 100% growth stocks. Clearly individual dependent. Safe bucket: Anything that generates a return but is not on the roller-coaster of the equity markets. A sleep-well-at-night segment. There are many differing things that can be placed in here including simply holding cash, short-term bond funds, and even some individual munis.

For those under 50, we think it is an often overlooked part of the accumulation phase. There is a reason for that and it's typically due to the lack of defined benefit pensions, which for many in older generations was the safe bucket. Social security is in there as well but often provides only nominal support. Instead, we need to accumulate the safe bucket over time.

While the environment has shifted and defined benefit pensions are slowly disappearing from society, there are other tools that can be utilized to replace them. The safe segment in the real world is the most inefficient due to the tax burdens.

The problem today is that we live in a low-rate world with relatively high taxes. It becomes challenging to invest efficiently because of that dynamic as interest is treated as ordinary income and demographic pressures could eventually push up marginal rates to be even higher than they are today, especially given the rise of populism.

The other problem is the lack of will by many investors to plan ahead. That was one of the beauties of the pension plan as it was easy to understand and it was all taken care of for you.

One of the tools we like to see people use is (don't laugh!) permanent life insurance with cash value build up. Hear me out. If you start young enough (below 50 and preferably below 45) you could build a significant nest egg of cash value that grows tax deferred. Mutual insurers are preferred as they generate a dividend rate well in excess of the current 30-year treasury rate.

Over time, you have the liquidity of being in pure cash with the ability to withdrawal cash value at any point (via a loan with no underwriting or closing costs). In addition, during periods of down markets, cash value built up can be used to supplement income preventing the sale of portfolio positions at low prices.

Why do we like investors having this bucket?



It is a forced-mechanism to save money. If you do not have the discipline to save in a non-qualified setting on your own, this can be a great tool to compel savings via the premium payment.

Guaranteed returns is another positive. These policies have guaranteed returns that are completely uncorrelated with the capital markets. That guarantee does have a value which has a cost to obtain (commsision). For some, that guarantee cost may not be worth it. For others, especially risk averse individuals, it may.

A need for permanent insurance. High earners need insurance to offset the loss to their earnings power from early death. Also, those individuals with a defined benefit pension often select 100% single-life benefit (they pass, pension ceases) or 50% life benefit (if they pass, spouse gets 50% of the annual payment). To offset that cut in payment to their spouse, life insurance is typically purchased.

Most insurers sell garbage insurance products that cost too much, have high fees, and are overly complex. Others do a decent job (large mutuals) of keeping costs down and cash values growing. An overfunded policy that piggybacks on an existing insurance need is the very best route to take. Overfunding, stuffing as much cash into a policy as possible, while avoiding a "MEC" (modified endowment contract) helps to keep costs low while maximizing total benefit.

If started early, IRRs realized have been in excess of 5% for those in the highest tax bracket. For high earners, it is hard to replicate a structure that has a 5+% tax deferred rate of return with almost no contribution limits and complete liquidity.

Other Options For the Safe Bucket

For those that are past the age of more favorable times to accumulate cash value life insurance, there are other investments. Today, what can this bucket look like?

For starters, cash is king! Cash has zero correlation to the stock market and if invested in short-term paper, can grow thanks to the Fed raising rates close to inflation rates (1 yr rates around 1.25%). Liquidity can be an issue here for traditional CDs but some banks and online financial companies offer liquidity CDs, that can be sold without penalty.

Treasuries: short-term treasuries now actually yield something thanks to the Fed's rate hikes. Parking some cash for "safe bucketing" in them can net you 1%-1.50% in yield.



Gold: While gold yields nothing, it can be a great hedge and store of value over long periods of time. The price of gold has risen modestly over the last 100 years- more so since we moved to fiat currency. Since 1979, the price CAGR has been just over 5%, albeit during an inflationary period. Since 2000, the price has risen 8.4% per year.

Short-term bonds: There are more options than ever due to growth in the ETF world.

We think this latter category (short-term bonds), along with a slug of cash, is the optimum strategy for investors to use. Certainly some gold can be added in as well. But 1.5% to 4% pre-tax yields with the potential for downside is decidedly different than 5%+ tax deferred IRRs. Thus, it pays to plan ahead!

Some investment options:

PIMCO Investment Grade (PIGIX)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

PowerShares LadderRite 0-5 Corporate Bond (LDRI)

Guggenheim BulletShares ETF (BSCL)

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT)

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR)

While these are not risk-free assets, they do have low correlations to the stock market and are substantially less volatile.

Equity market peaks are impossible to identify ahead of time. This doesn't mean we cannot be prudent and reduce risk during periods of higher valuations and froth. When we do so, we do not alter the portfolio 180-degrees but in small stages over time. So what do we do? We can simply take some gains on the more riskier positions and either keep those proceeds in cash or redeploy into our safe bucket. The latter is very close to what we have done since March, taking gains in floating rate and high yield and moving more into investment grade and cash.

Conclusion

For those young enough to do so, accumulating cash value in their permanent life insurance, especially when there is an existing insurance need, is one of the best 'safe buckets' in existence. The tax-deferred nature, the higher dividend rate, and the lack of correlation to the market (cash value never goes down) are the key characteristics of the structure.

For those past the age when this strategy makes sense, we typically advocate holding a larger cash balance, equal to several months of cash spend, plus another several months in safe alternative investments that has a very low correlation to the market. Many members to our marketplace service has achieved a certain level of scale where their allocation to the Core Portfolio generates all the cash flow they need. While that is preferred, it is not always feasible. Having a segment of your portfolio in a safe bucket that stands ready to assist the portfolio during bear markets is one of the keys to a successful retirement.

