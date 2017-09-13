Harvey, Irma, And The Event-Driven Trade

Investors trying to time event-driven investment opportunities can be correct on their analysis but wrong on their timing.

While there is no way of knowing for sure at this point the total impact that Hurricane Harvey and Irma will have on the U.S. equity markets in general or on specific stocks in particular, we can take a look at recent past events to get some idea of what we might expect.

From a macro economic perspective, there are sure to be any number of negative headlines. This week's jobless claims for example, increased by more than 62,000 - the most in two years, while the four-week moving average increased by 13,500 from the prior week. If history is any indicator, the surge of new claims related to Harvey and perhaps Irma, has just started. By comparison, in the weeks following Hurricane Katrina in August of 2005 the four week moving average for jobless claims increased by 82,000 from 316,750 to almost 400,000. After Hurricane Sandy in 2012, four week moving claims increased by over 42,000 from the periods prior to the hurricane.

The point in citing these statistics is to bring some perspective on how a natural disaster of such magnitude might impact data points that typically provide insight on the health of the general overall economy. However, it is important to remember that, in this case at least, basic underlying economic fundamentals do not appear to have changed and the U.S. economy as a whole is not weakening. In fact, the economy should gain some momentum in the recovery period that will follow. Continuing with the example of Katrina in 2005, it took 17 weeks for claims data to return to its pre-hurricane levels, and 12 weeks for the prior rate to resume after Sandy.

However nice a historical perspective can be, there is a reason most investment proposals carry the disclaimer "past performance is not a necessarily indicative of future results". Why? Because there are just too many moving parts and no one time is exactly like another. Whereas in the S&P 500 gained an additional 1.7% through the end of the year after Katrina in 2005, it lost 28% through the end of the year after Hurricane Ike in 2008. The difference being that the 3rd quarter of 2008 marked the beginning of the Great Recession. Ike is a perfect lesson in trying to trade one stand alone event like another.

Again, I'm not suggesting that the economy in September 2017 is reminiscent of September 2008, far from it in fact. But it does serve as a reminder that other "black swan events" could exacerbate a temporary disruption into something a little longer lasting. Additional natural disasters, geopolitical risk, or even just shifting market sentiment can change the investing landscape, so beware of relying too heavily on history as a guide to the single event-driven trade.

That said, I would be remiss not to point out that some companies will likely benefit disproportionately in the clean-up and rebuilding effort that must take place after hurricanes of the magnitude of Harvey (and Irma). I addition, specifically as it relates to Harvey, and its impact on refineries, gas prices are likely to remain elevated for some time which will certainly help the margins of refiners. The following is a short list of a few names that come to mind.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) - This one is obvious as they are in the business of provisioning for home and commercial refurbish and rebuilds. A case could also be made that they are in the disaster preparedness and recovery business as well.

Before hurricane season starts each year, Home Depot pre-stocks special disaster response centers. Delivery trucks are staged and pre-loaded for faster response times to affected areas. This plan, revised and tweaked over the course of many years and natural disasters, ensures that the retailer can deliver much-needed products quickly to the areas most in need.

Such preparedness doesn't come cheap. It's been estimated that planning and responding to Hurricane Rita and Katrina cost the company $50 million and Harvey and Irma are sure to top that. However, the company also knows that such an investment can return many times more in additional sales. Indeed, after Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Home Depot reported a $242 million boost in fourth quarter sales tied directly to the rebuilding effort.

With its planning and pre-hurricane preparation, Home Depot should see a similar sales boost in the wake of Harvey and Irma.

Most recently, HD reported Q2 EPS of $2.25 (+14% yoy) as compared to Street estimates of $2.21/share. Total revenue was $28.1 billion (+6.2% yoy) as opposed to consensus of $27.8 billion.

On the conference call, which took place on August 15, management stated that they were very happy with sales for the 3rd quarter to that point.

Also on that call, management increased its guidance for Fiscal 2017 earnings to grow 13% yoy, which implies an EPS of $7.29 versus the $7.16 that was reported for F2016. This number looks very achievable, with perhaps a small speed bump here in the third quarter as a result of both Harvey and Irma, but as mentioned above, accelerating in the 4th quarter as rebuilding gets going in earnest.

In addition, driven by strong cash flow, the company currently pays a dividend of $3.56/share (2.3% yield) and has increased that dividend in 15 of the last 17 years, including in the year following both Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy.

The company is trading at a price to cash flow of 16.8, which is a bit higher than the industry average of 15.3 and a Price to Sales ratio of 1.9 compared to 1.5 for the industry.

However, with its strong earnings growth potential, leading position and consistent performance, the slight price premium is deserved.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) - All the rebuild materials need to get to the affected region somehow, and all the debris needs to be hauled away. This No. 1 U.S. railroad provider should benefit from increased freight traffic through the gulf coast region.

According to CEO Lance Fritz, the company is back up to speed after quickly repairing most of the damage caused to its network by Hurricane Harvey to the Houston area and its network should be fully operational around the end of September.

Fritz indicated that Harvey-related costs from lost business and storm damage to the rail network will have a slight impact on third quarter earnings, but pent up demand from manufacturers in the area and rail traffic in support of recovery efforts should boost the company's numbers in the fourth quarter..

Fritz added. “Then there will be rebuilding efforts, which will probably generate some incremental business as well.”

The company recently reported Q2 earnings of $1.45/share, ahead of the $1.39 consensus number as well as an almost 24% yoy gain vs. Q216 EPS of $1.17. On the sales side, revenue at $5.25 billion was 10% better than last year and beat the Street estimate of $5.19 billion. UNP surprised to the upside by 3.4% with a 61.8 Operating Ratio.

On their earnings call, management was cautiously optimistic in guiding to higher second half volumes and better price but perhaps conscious of becoming victims of their own success, forewarned that YoY comps would start tightening in 2018 as industry-wide volume started picking up generally about this time last year. All this was before the impact of the hurricanes were a consideration.

Naturally, rail volumes are down slightly versus the same week last year but should pick up as feedstock for the rebuild is delivered over the course of the next several months/quarters.

Shares are trading at a 10% discount to peers as measured on a price to earnings basis and industry consensus is that volume will be stronger in the Western US. - UNP's footprint - than in further east. As such, current price levels could present an attractive entry point.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) - See above re: the debris. This company is in the debris removal business and is, itself, headquartered in Houston. Waste Management provides services to nearly 21 million residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers nationwide and has the size and depth to scale up its operations in order to clear away household as well as industrial wastes now that the storm has passed.

Like Home Depot mentioned above, the company will have to contend with initial costs associated with ramping up operations to deal with the aftermath of the hurricanes, but Stifel analyst Michael Hoffman noted recently that revenues earned as a result should more than make up for those costs in the next few quarters as the cleanup is expected to last quite some time.

First, there is the immediate need to remove wet drywall, carpeting and such which has to come out of buildings quickly to control the spread of mold. Next appliances, household goods, and even vehicles will eventually need to be removed and hauled away.

Waste Management CEO James Fish was recently quoted as saying "every single house must have 40 yards of trash and debris sitting in the front yard... which could literally fill up a truck with just one house."

After that, there will be long-term demolition and rebuilding efforts that should keep trucks rolling to landfills for months or even years according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which as said cleanup and recovery will likely take "years."

Recently, management reported that 2nd quarter results benefited from a profitable combination of growing collection volumes, up 2.7% yoy, and strong core pricing up 7% yoy. This combination resulted in revenue growth of $252 million - 7.4% higher than the year ago period, and free cash flow for the quarter of $520 million. For the full year, management indicated they expect to generate FCF at the upper end of their initial guidance of $1.5-1.6 billion. In addition, the company has announced it intends to repurchase $500 million of its own shares in Q3.

While the shares are trading at 22.5x forward earnings, which is close to the top of its five-year range, the company is experiencing some enviable growth conditions and incremental business from Harvey and Irma are expected to drive volumes and pricing even higher.

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) is an insurer with exposure to losses due to hurricane Harvey and more losses expected as a result of Irma. Predictably, this stock has sold off a bit. At just over 12 times' forward earnings, XL is trading at a discount to the peer group at just under 15x earnings. However, after initial losses are absorbed, they should bounce back as with strong re-insurance demand.

According to the Wall Street Journal, insurers like XL group have benefited from years of moderate damages from natural disasters in the US, which have kept payouts to a minimum and resulted in capital cushion capable of absorbing large payouts. For example, Katrina, the costliest hurricane in US history, caused nearly $50 billion in insured losses. By comparison, US property-and-casualty insurers had $709 billion in surplus capital at the end of the first quarter of this year according to the Insurance Information Institute.

In addition, flood coverage to residential areas are typically not offered by private sector insurers like XL. Instead, the US government’s National Flood Insurance Program does so by providing coverage to property owners. As a result, it's estimated that private insurers will likely only pay out claims on 1/3 of the storm's final cost.

As Harvey first approached landfall in late August, Morgan Stanley warned shares of P&C insurers might face pressure in the near term as nervous investors dump shares in the face of headline news and the uncertainty of final damage costs.

Often in the case of such disasters, insurance and reinsurance carrier stocks decline but then reverse over time after the initial event, as is evident on the chart above. Investors may still find current levels to be an attractive entry point.

However, RBC's Mark Dwelle cautioned that the final tally of damages could be higher than expected, noting that initial damage estimates for Hurricane Katrina were $10-$15 billion, and when all was said and done, the final tally was closer to $70 billion.

This is not by any means a comprehensive list. Just a short list of SOME stocks that could rationally be considered to have upside potential as a result of rebuild/recovery. However, it's best to remember John Maynard Keynes' admonition that "the markets can remain irrational a lot longer than most men can remain solvent," so do your own due diligence and be cautioned that stocks mentioned above could be impacted by other subsequent events.

