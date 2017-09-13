3 Reasons Why This Little-Known REIT Should Be On Your Radar

The company is also well positioned to continue growing its FFO on the back of a string of small acquisitions.

CareTrust REIT is one of the newest and smallest players in the healthcare sector which is dominated by companies such as Welltower and Ventas.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) is a small-cap company which was formed a few years ago. The San Clemente, California-based real estate investment trust has been largely flying under the radar, but I believe investors need to closely follow this young REIT.

CareTrust was formed in 2013 by the Ensign Group (ENSG) to own and operate a large chunk of its healthcare-focused real estate business. A year later, Ensign split into two companies by spinning off CareTrust as a separate, publicly traded REIT in a tax-free transaction. CareTrust now owns a small portfolio of 161 properties, including 126 skilled nursing facilities and 35 senior houses, located in 22 states. CareTrust gets more than 80% of its total rent from the nursing facilities where it provides restorative, rehabilitative and nursing care. The skilled nursing facilities also include 16 skilled nursing campuses which also have assisted or independent living operations.

The size of CareTrust's asset base is significantly small when compared to the likes of Welltower Inc. (HCN) and Ventas Inc. (VTR) who are two of the largest REITs in the healthcare sector. Welltower, for instance, owns a vast portfolio of 1,384 properties located in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Similarly, Ventas owns a little more than 1,200 senior housing, health systems, international hospital and other healthcare properties. Consequently, Welltower and Ventas each carry a market cap of well over $24 billion. CareTrust, on the other hand, is one of the smallest healthcare REITs valued at just $1.5 billion. However, this small, young REIT might still appeal to many investors.

Dividend growth

Welltower and Ventas are well-established operators that come with a strong track record of dividend growth, which makes them one of the safest dividend investments. Both companies come with strong payout ratios which depict that they can continue growing dividends. In the first six months of this year, Welltower spent $1.74 per share on dividends, which was well covered by funds from operations (FFO) of $2.11 per share, translating into a payout ratio of 82%. Ventas' payout ratio in the corresponding period was even lower at 74%, which shows that it is even more likely to grow dividends.

CareTrust has also gradually grown dividends since its inception from $0.13 per share in late-2014 to the most recent dividend of $0.185 per share. In the first six months of this year, the company distributed $0.37 per share among unit holders. But what sets it apart is that it generated strong levels of FFO of $0.57 per share which translates into a payout ratio of 65%. That's even lower than the payout ratio of the above-mentioned industry titans which indicates that CareTrust has even greater room to grow dividends in the near future than Welltower or Ventas.

Financial health

CareTrust also benefits from having a strong balance sheet, marked by low levels of debt. The company has managed to reduce its total debt from $422.1 million in 2Q16 to $393.5 million in 2Q17. Its debt-to-normalized EBITDA ratio, which is commonly used leverage metric among REITs, has improved significantly from 5.0x in 2Q16 to just 3.72x at the end of last quarter. That's one of the lowest ratios in the industry where a large number of REITs, including Welltower and Ventas, have leverage ratios of more than 5.0x.

Moreover, CareTrust also doesn't have any significant near-term maturities on its long-term debt. The earliest maturity, after considering extension rights, is the 3.18% senior unsecured term loan of $100 million due in 2023. The REIT also has ample liquidity which consists of $35 million of cash reserves and $400 million available under the revolving credit facility.

Strong growth

CareTrust has grown significantly in the last couple of years. As mentioned earlier, the company currently runs a portfolio of 161 properties in 22 states, which depicts strong growth from the third quarter of 2014, which was its first full quarter of operations, when it was running just 97 properties in ten states. And the company continues to expand. In the ongoing month alone, the company has announced a number of acquisitions in Texas, Idaho, and Oregon that will expand its skilled nursing portfolio and will give a boost to its annual cash rent by roughly $9 million in the near future.

CareTrust has been making a number of small (less than $50 million) acquisitions which will drive its growth in the coming quarters. That's a major advantage of being a young, small-cap company; it can meaningfully improve its top and bottom-line by investing in small properties which are ignored by the major REITs. And even if companies like Welltower or Ventas make such acquisitions, they aren't big enough to move the needle for these large-cap operators.

Not surprisingly, CareTrust is targeting 3.64% growth in FFO per share in 2017, as per the mid-point of the company's guidance of $1.13 to $1.15 per share, and will likely continue to grow in the subsequent years. By comparison, Ventas has projected flat FFO per share while Welltower is expecting a 7.7% drop.

For these reasons, I believe investors should consider adding CareTrust REIT to their portfolio. Currently, its shares are expensive since they are priced 17x this year's FFO estimate and it comes with a dividend yield of 3.8%. By comparison, Welltower and Ventas are trading 17x and 16.3x this year's FFO estimate and are offering a higher dividend yield of 4.7% and 4.5% respectively. I suggest investors should closely follow CareTrust REIT and buy this stock on weakness.

