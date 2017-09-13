Square (SQ) Presents at Deutsche Bank's 2017 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bryan Keane

Okay. We’ll get started with the afternoon session. I’m Bryan Keane. I cover the Payments, Processors & IT Service group for Deutsche Bank, and happy to have a longtime friend of mine, Sarah Friar, CFO at Square. So, Sarah, thanks for coming.

Sarah Friar

Not at all, my pleasure.

Q - Bryan Keane

I think I was going to start out maybe starting with some more kind of high level strategy type big picture questions when thinking about Square. One of the things is I think from the original IPO that came out, I don’t think people really understood the model that well. And then, over the last year, obviously with the stock appreciation, the market has started to realize some of the power that Square has. So, maybe you could walk us through, maybe what were some of the misunderstandings of the Square model and where do you think or why have people started to embrace the model?

Sarah Friar

Sure. Well, thank you for having us here; it’s always a pleasure. So, I think when we came out, probably one of the toughest things for investors was trying to find the right bucket for us, so were we a traditional payments company, were we a software vendor, were we a hardware vendor, were we an analytics company. We often get asked, like who do you compete with. And I think that really kind of comes back to a misunderstanding of just the full cohesive commerce ecosystem that Square is bringing to our customers. And so, cohesion is really the key differentiator that we underscore because what that -- what the industry does, if you think about it, is it’s forcing sellers switch together whole bunch of multiple solutions.

So, if I’m a new startup getting into the markets with my water bottle company, I would have to get -- first of all, I’d go to a merchant acquirer, and I would ask to get onboard the system. That kind of old school merchant acquirer would look at my risk profile, probably based on some score that I’ve gotten, it’d be nothing real time about it, and in all likelihood if I didn’t have a kind of history, I would be denied off the system, so done. Let’s say I did get on the system, so I have a merchant account but then the next thing I need to go do in order to be able to get my business going is probably buy a point of sale. So, I’d be going to a second vendor to buy my point of sale system. I still won’t be able to accept a card at this point because I’d actually have to go then to a terminal provider like a VeriFone and get a terminal. Then, I’d have to figure out all the IT to get that all switched together probably using an ISO. So, I’d a person in my store doing that for me. None of the data would be put together. So, I wouldn’t really have any true analytics about my business and my count bottles sold, and my own inventory management solution, if I wanted to know something about my customers, probably go buy a CRM solution, and, and, and.

And so, that’s really what Square revolutionized, is that we bring to a seller a cohesive commerce ecosystem. So, you’re on-boarded in minutes. We use really current machine learning and deep learning models in order to score the transaction rather than the merchant per se, it’s how we deal with fraud, and we deal with it really seamlessly to-date. We get you on-boarded with the latest hardware, the lowest priced hardware out there, so to get our contactless and chip reader, $49. In fact it’s I think to-date still the only hardware that Apple consistently uses at their event. So, we had another great demo happen with no issues on stage this morning at Apple’s event. So, it’s great to see.

And then, you open up a dashboard where suddenly it unfolds a whole view of your business, so not only what pans are you taking, but who are your customers, are those customers repeat customers, are they brand new customers, if you want to send a marketing campaign to them, you can do that. If you go down the left hand side of your dashboard, you might see that you have Square Capital loan available to you. You’d be able to see that you could use payroll, if you have employees. If you have multi-locations, you would be able to look at your business in aggregate or by location, for example. If you want to have inventory, you’re able to do a very advanced inventory and, and, and.

And so, I think that’s the piece that really investors were skeptical of in the beginning. And I think because of that we’ve been able to show ongoing growth of this 41% year-over-year in Q2; we’ve been able to show a steady march up-market, we’ve been able to show plus revenue products but building on top of all of that data and we’re now turning to take that international. I can just go on.

Bryan Keane

I was thinking about the cohesion and the impact that had, especially on retention for clients. How your guys retention rates are quite a bit different than some of the merchant acquires, can you just talk about that as the power of that piece of the model that you’re able to keep the clients that are going out of business?

Sarah Friar

Right. So, we often get asked about merchant churn. We give statistics based on our GPV and from there we talk about effectively positive dollar based retention and we go from GPV which should be just revenue coming in for seller then to actual revenue that Square will take, all the way down to transaction margin, and they all kind of follow each other. So, on that basis, what you will see with Square is just based on transaction margin alone, the cohorts of Square that have aged out a year, they are still growing at about 106% year-over-year. So, it’s a massive engine of growth. As we can now up-sell and cross-sell new products like a Square Capital, like invoices, like appointments, what you actually see is that retention rate is now at 113%, based on all adjusted revenue. So, coming into a given year, obviously within our base, some merchants go out of business, I’m sure some switch to our competitors. But in terms of those that are last from a year-over-year perspective, using the same denominator, fully account for any attrition we have seen, those dollars grow. And if you think about it and the adjusted revenue of 113% year-over-year. So, that is a massive underpinning to our business model and then, we add net new growth on top of that.

Bryan Keane

Before we dig into some of the pieces of that model, the last several quarters, you beat both revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Can you talk a little bit about the drivers that have led to the outperformance?

Sarah Friar

So, from a top line perspective, the good news is it’s actually been outperformance across the board. There has not been a singular products or a singular merchant category or single size of merchant that’s particularly outperformed, it’s really been across almost all of our products we have seen upside. So from a pure transaction revenue standpoint, what we see is sellers and sales continue to grow; it’s a fairly healthy macro environment. We see that we’re able to take more and more of the book of business. So, as we launch new products, invoices is a good example, about three years ago because that allowed us to get into a flow. That wasn’t just in your store kind of closing that transaction that was now allowing for effectively, software-based at a distance payment. A more recent example will be Virtual Terminal, sounds kind of geeky but effectively what it is, is the ability to take browser based payments. And that was something we heard from so many of our customers was, I have a PC, like why can’t I take payments on my PC, and we’d kind of be like, oh, no, we just built for iOS and we built for Android. But, we recognize that often in larger businesses, they’ll have a back office, they’ll often have a PC or couple of them sitting in there with the people that might be doing their accounting or their customer management. Those folks are maybe all day sitting on some custom apps maybe, it’s even QuickBooks or something. And when they wanted take a payment because the customer maybe called in over the phone, they would have to turn around if they were using Square and switch and maybe turn on a phone or turn on an iPad. And that was kind of a weird feeling for them.

So, we launched Virtual Terminal, actually it was a Hack Week project, and it’s a good example of where we’ve really on the backend now taken all of our technology and modularized it. So, we call it making it services based or API. And then, Hack Week project engineer kind of tugged on the payments API and said I’m going to finally fix this, we need to have a browser-based way to take a payment. That engineer built in kind of one week, Hack Week, we kind of looked at it, everyone like, gosh! It actually works, we also did in a month, three months out from Hack Week we had launched Virtual Terminal. And that was a great example of just continuing to take more and more book of business from a base that we already have.

So, I think that’s been -- when you talk about like why we outperformed through the year, it’s definitely being just the base itself continues to outperform and take more products from us. No doubt, there is new products, products like Square Cash, Instant Deposit, which is the way that we monetize Square Cash. That was really done phenomenally well. ID, we’ve done $3 billion on interim deposits in less than two years. Square Capital continued to outperform. So, it’s really been across the board. And of course then, when we outperform on the top-line, we see a lot of goodness fall to the bottom line. So right now, it’s a midpoint of guidance for 2017. We are showing about 700 basis points of margin improvement year-over-year. We have guided you all to think mid single digits, so something more like 500 basis points. So, yes, we’re outpacing the original year guidance just because the outperformance has been even bigger than we can go back and reinvest it.

Bryan Keane

So, some of the products that you guys are selling is attached like invoices or Virtual Terminal, what’s the business model, how are you guys getting paid on those products? Just the revenue model sometimes, there are so many -- you guys are cross selling so many pieces that it can get little bit confusing on how you’re pricing these products.

Sarah Friar

Sure. So, there is effectively three key models within Square. So, if you look within adjusted revenue, you see a line that is transaction margins. This is actually our net revenue from processing minus all COGS. So, that’s kind of line one of adjusted revenue. So that is any product that we monetize with the payments business model or take rate model. So that could be just our basic managed payment solution, but it can also be our invoices product where we charge 2.9% and $0.30 for every invoice that you send.

I like that business model a lot because it scales. So, it allows a seller to try, not something like they’re having to sign up for anything big, because literally they’re just going to pay per use. But clearly, when that seller gets really big, we get to continue to take of their growth too. So overall, if like everything, I like the transaction based model.

The second user model you see in our adjusted revenue is subscription and services. And so that that is where we account for products like Square Capital where we effectively make money off of the loan that we give to our customers, we clearly -- if we give them $100, we get the good charge about 10% to 15% more, so we charge $10 to $15 for that 100. And as they pay back, we make back that increment, that 10 to 15. Now in many cases, the Square Capital, we sell that on to third parties, so we take a percentage of that upfront as we make the sale, as we keep it on our balance sheet which is a small portion of Square Capital and we amortize the revenue over the life of the loan. In that line item, you’ll also see things like Caviar or delivery service and you’ll see products like Square Appointments or our CRM products, or we charge more of a typical software-as-a-service SaaS-based software fee. That’s kind of line item two.

And then the final line item is hardware. You’ll see from our hardware, both revenue but then COGS that we really use hardware more as a marketing expense. So, our goal is to get our hardware out in the world being used as a driver for the first two business models. So, typically we aim to make money, even slightly lose money from a hardware perspective.

The reason I’m being so particular about describing all three line items is frankly when I go talk to a product manager who is launching a product or thinking about a pricing change, I actually want to be completely indifferent. I do not care how you price, I just want to bring home adjusted revenue and for you to maximize your market opportunity. So, if you think that the most competitive thing that you can do, for example in the case of invoices, is to use take rate model, because the majority of your competitors are software based and charge monthly fees. You should do that because effectively you can almost say to your customer, hey, no monthly fee and just pay as you go, and that is a very competitive way, it’s a great feature for the product.

On the flip side, if you go to a larger merchant who says, I’m used to getting this lower kind of take rate on payments, because that’s how kind of commodity merchant processer is priced, but then I’m used to paying a monthly fee for my point of sale software. We’d like to change that over time, but the reality is it’s hard to completely change customer behavior. And so in that case, I’m fine with retail point of sale charging a monthly fee and then perhaps giving a custom rate from a processing standpoint because blended, I’m just looking at the total adjusted revenue that that product brings home and what’s the margin associated with it. So, at the end of the day, you all talk about my take rates, and what are they doing, like I’m indifferent, like I care about the transaction margin because that’s the first line of my adjusted revenue, but I’m really indifferent ultimately to what the take rate, the product line should price right to maximize the market opportunity.

Bryan Keane

And people focus a lot on the take rate probably because it’s been stable to almost increasing. Is part of that the model you’re describing that you’re selling multiple products underneath, so that it’s even though you might be moving to bigger larger sellers, it’s not showing up on the take rate?

Sarah Friar

Yes, take rate has stayed really consistent at around 2.94%. It has inflationary and deflationary impacts on both sides of the ledger. If we go to a larger merchants like I just explained, they may say 2.75%, I want to pay less than that, because I have a large ticket, I know I don’t see many AMEX cards, I have mostly regulated debits, like they don’t know what that means, is that there’re lower costs of service, but that’s implicitly what’s going on. And in that case, you don’t want to shy away from that because they can actually still bring home call it a 100 basis points transaction margin even at a lower rate. The UK is another good example, we price, 1.75% is our base, call it present rate, because in the UK, debit and credit are heavily regulated, so they cost about 20 to 30 basis points. So that form the UK, if we -- there’s nothing else going on, we’d be taking home more transaction margin, even though the take rate is lower. So that’s again why I kind of don’t like the take rate concept.

On the other side, if we charge 2.9 and 33 invoices, or for ecommerce, online business 2.5 and 15, that is an inflationary impact on the take rate. And so all of these things are going on under the hood, again, I would like to push you back to look at what’s coming in on adjusted revenue and score us on that growth. We’re very proud of the 41% that we did in Q2; it’s actually a mild acceleration from Q1. I think that’s much more indicative of the health of our business.

Bryan Keane

Looking at GPV, it’s been hovering over that 30% growth level. What should we think about going forward on that, just on that piece of the model? And I’m thinking about the move international, especially in UK, how can that impact and keep the growth rate going? And also moving up market, how important is it that you guys sell to larger and larger sellers, which are still basically on the smaller side compared to some of the merchant acquirers.

Sarah Friar

So, as we -- if you think about overall GPV as one metric to think about the three major levers of growth that we look at, so one is just continuing to penetrate the install base that is kind of the natural original Square seller. So, we still look into a market where there are 21 million small businesses in the United States, we talked about our assets being in the millions, but I would still say that there is a hefty market opportunity at the core.

When you look globally, which is a lever of growth, you’re looking at about 125 million kind of small business. So, a lot of potential TAM out there. As we go up into larger merchants, a year ago, I would have sat here and said our stake in the ground is probably up to about 20 million in revenue, it’s still very much in the sweet spot for Square. Today, I would say, I see customers coming across the trend, much bigger than that, much more consistently. A huge chunk of that is because the product has just gotten more and more sophisticated. We’ve doing things like on the vertical point of sale for retail for example, let’s say new retail point of sale launch. So that helps to keep driving more and more large merchants on to the system, and we’re seeing outsized growth right now. I think our GPV in Q2 grew about 45% year-over-year for merchants doing over $125,000, so outsized growth there.

I think the other driver for larger merchants, I mean, the majority still sells on board, so over 80% just better upside, take a normal rate, by the hardware on the shop and off they go; they never talk to Square. But we have also invested and having and inside sales force but they do want to talk to someone to get going they can. We’ve also invested in some account management and of course even on our support organization that we continue to bolster that. So, now today Square has 24/7 constant support available for you. You can be in a priority telephone queue depending on your scale and so on. So, all of that helps bring larger merchants on. And then, I think the third lever because you asked me about GPV growth, is really the offline to online shift. And I think e-commerce is just began for us. A year ago, we launched our Build with Square API platform, can talk more about that if it’s interesting. But if you think about just the opportunity in omni-channel to begin with small businesses; they’re no different from larger businesses, they all know, they need to have an online presence too. But it’s also opening the door to businesses that are may be e-commerce only but now can come on Square as well.

Bryan Keane

When you look at the business model going forward in the next year or two, which one of those -- of these products, or is it moving up more, it is international, which excites you the most that has the most opportunity to push the model to the next level.

Sarah Friar

It’s a good question because, in and of themselves, each one of them has a massive potential for less TAM. So, it’s hard to pick a favorite child. I think today where we’re being most successful is that move up market. And so I already can see the motion there, so you said only for 2018, I’ll probably go there because it’s just naturally happening, you are ready have a fly wheel happening.

That said, we put a lot of investments into Build with Square since that API platform over the last three years. Three years back, it was kind of a behind the scenes investments you all couldn’t see but it was the engineering talent, to be able to take what we’d really built as a model which is usual how most tech companies start. And then, at some point, you realize you’ve gotten to such a scale that everything is starting to slow down. And I think a lot of credit goes to our, our Head of engee [ph] who came from Amazon Web Services and she kind of said, okay, we need to break this all apart to even make our internal and go faster. But, it’s going to have this wonderful incremental effect of being able to expose these APIs and ultimately SDKs outside of Square to allow other developers to build on us.

And, so, there was first a huge kind of -- a huge ongoing R&D investment, but then beyond that the last year, the partnership team has really built out a series of ecommerce partners. So, now, if you go to big commerce Weebly, Wix, WooCommerce, Magento, like name an ecommerce site, they are now working with Square. And what the partnership team is now driving to is how do we get to 20% of their book-of-business, there is no magic in 20%, I just gave them a goal, but I thought felt stretch enough but were -- they couldn’t excuse it away. So that’s what they’re working on.

That go to market is perfect for kind of mom and pop, because they don’t have developers. If they’re going to go sell online, they’re going to go to a website builder, they’re going to get the shopping cart point; they’re going to see Square and the benefit they’ll get will be a single pane of glass, like one way to look at your whole business on and offline in one place. So that’s kind of the next chunk of investment.

I think going forward, we’re in the motion now of how do we really go sell to developers, so spending a lot more time with developer evangelism. We don’t yet have a developer event, but we’re starting to do more hackathons and we’re bringing on good examples like I guess, you could say input at the high end is like you’re really large ISP that you’re working with a whole bunch of developers. But we’re starting to see more and more kind of smaller ISPs come and effectively self onboard, because if you sell to good API platform, I believe they don’t need anyone to talk to; they just download all your documentation and they can immediately develop to it. So that’s kind of a big push back half of this year into next year and ongoing, but certainly a big push right now.

And then I think the third group is, this is what kind of large enterprises and ecommerce come together or APIs come together, don’t call it e-commerce, because what large enterprises have is custom-built [indiscernible]. They’re not going to rip out the Oracle ERP system or their SAP inventory management systems, but they may want to use pieces of what Square brings to the table. So for example, North Face [ph] has done popups on Square, where they want to something hyper mobile that would allow them really kind of experiment with selling ski gear at ski resorts right out there next to the lift line. Or Restoration Hardware has used us for big warehouse sale where they’re not going to pop up with 20 micros registers because it gives you a back ache trying to carrying the warehouse, but we can be hyper mobile for them in that moment. So, that’s a whole lot of group that we can now go after, and it’s big part of why large enterprises have been growing too.

So that whole strategy around APIs because we go into 2018, I really like where that’s going. I’ve been quiet on international because frankly I feel like we have not done a good job on international. Like you can look at our numbers, international as a percentage of total is still single digits. And I think we have work to do to go back into countries like Canada where we’re missing Interac as a payment type, 50% of all GPV in Canada, 70% of all transactions, fly on Interac, and we don’t accept it. So, we have at best a half-baked product, so like I would say it’s third baked product, so work to do there. I think we’re getting a lot closer because that involves membership of Interac, which is membership of a bunch of banks, who frankly probably don’t really want Square to be a member but we’re going to wear them down. And then I think newer countries like Australia and the UK while doing much better because we launched full featured products, just will take some time before you can really impact something that’s already at $60 billion annualized GPV that it just takes time to get any sort of scale to be a needle mover on that base.

Bryan Keane

One of the products that often gets a lot of investor interest is Square Capital and it’s been widely successful, so far. Can you talk a little bit about the growth you guys have seen in that business, how fast do you really want to grow that business? And then, to be honest with you, the big question on the last quarter was the $2.7 million write-off that people just wanted to know exactly what was going on in the book of business that caused that.

Sarah Friar

So, Square Capital had a very good quarter in Q2, it grew 68% year-over-year, we did 318 million of loan facilitation; just quick PSA for those that don’t know the product. The premise is small businesses don’t have access to capital to start, run and grow their business. Our typical loan type is about $6,000. So, this is not a playground that the banks typically can serve us in any sort of profitable way. So, we felt there was a market need. We felt our competitive advantage was access to all the data, so I started this conversation, we have a cohesive commerce ecosystem, we see all the data about payment that we think is the best signal for the health of your business and therefore do we want to go out and offer you a loan. So, we proactively put the offer out to you, you don’t come ask from us, and that offer is available in your Square Dashboard, or we might e-mail you, for example.

In terms of the growth of the products, now we add 380 million in the quarter, you’re now at a $1.2 billion sort of run rate, it started to really get the scale. And I think as we think about growth from here, it is -- will continue to benefit just from the fact that our base is growing every quarter. So, there’s always new GPV or new sellers that we can go effectively loan originate against. There’s a very strong recurring nature to this product. So, it has a very high net promoter score of about 80. And we see that when we re-offer a loan, we have about a 90% recurring rate. And that’s one of the things that surprised me most when we first launched this product. So, just the base itself remains a growth vector.

I think the second vector is can we turn Square Capital into a front door product. And what I mean by that is, today it’s a derivative product, you have to come onboard and be processing to get a Square Capital loan, you can’t do it the other way around. But we’re starting to open the door to partners, where we can get access to the same sort of point of sale data where they would like to be able to offer a loan to their customers to help them grow but they don’t have the capital ability that we’ve built out over the last several years. So, we announced the partnership a little over a year ago with Upserve, which is certain restaurant point of sale, great target market for us. It’s been very okay, because what we realized when we launched it is that partner wasn’t really set up to do all the stuff we take for granted, sell into the installed base, be able to do campaigns, be able to convert merchants, areas that we have gotten very sophisticated on in the eight years of life. And so, we kind of went back to the drawing board and have done a lot of work around how do we partner enable. And so, what I think you will see from us in a couple of quarters is more partner announcements and we’re kind of going back at this once again. But I think not just with the capital products with actually all the tools that our partner would need to make it successful. That’s kind of a second growth lever for capital.

The third is a new product, consumer installment. So, again, very much in beta, we normally wouldn’t announce something when it’s still so young but because it’s out there in the world, we wanted to make sure we had our message around that not just have you find it accidentally. And so, the premise is, our hypothesis is that we have a unique position between the buyer and the seller when trade is being made. Today, what we hear from our sellers is we would like to be able to offer installments in the same way that larger businesses do. We think that would help us never miss a sale, we think that would help grow our business.

And so, we offer today to our invoices products, when you get an invoice as the buyer, you can pay immediately using your card, in the same way that invoices work or you can agree to pay over a 12-month life over an installment. If you choose, we Square, settle back to the seller, so seller is now out of the equation and done, but we take on the risk of the buyer. What we believe we have a more information about the buyer because we know the sellers so well, so the sellers never have to charge back for example; that’s a good single that they have a strong buyer base. It’s still early days, we need to prove this. And a big part of building any lending business is time. You’ve got to go, test and then let it cure and make sure that what you think is going to happen with your risk models actually happens. So, that’s kind of the motion that we’re in right now. But as that proves to be the case and right now all signals look good, then we think we can extend that beyond just being within invoices and to more broadly anywhere where a buyer and seller are meeting, is there a way where an installment might make sense. So, it’s interesting growth factor, it’s very young, but I think it’s just another good example of us using the ecosystem that we have and the knowledge of the buyer and the seller to continue to bring innovation for the field of commerce.

Bryan Keane

And then, just the last one I threw on there was just 2.7 million charge, just because that caused the stock to trade off a little bit I think, it’s rallied back, I think people have understood it better but…

Sarah Friar

Yes. I think we just did a bad job of explaining it. So, from the beginning of term loans, so term loans started in Q1 of 2016, we had clearly been putting term loans on our balance sheet and they have about a two-year life to them. We have never taken any impairment at all on anything on our balance sheet. We carry all of our loans at the lower cost versus fair market value. In aggregate, we FMved at -- fair market value is always higher than cost. However, when you get done on to loan by loan, now that some of them are getting close to the end of life, you know that some of them are truly impaired. So, we can either keep still carrying it with the fair market value being higher or what I think is a more prudent thing to do is to go and effectively edit out the ones that we know are truly impaired and take the impairment charge. So, it’s a pure accounting charge.

If you were to look at it, I think people started to do math of 2.7 over the carrying balance currently on the balance sheet, which is truly not the right math, because it would be 2.7 of all of the loans that we’ve seen and have repaid to this point. I think the math -- we’ve told people that our loss rates on capital are approximately 4%. And there is no difference in our loss rates on our own balance sheet versus on our investors’ balance sheet. So, think about it more as a $2.7 million charge against what is more of accumulation of about 100 million. So, we haven’t gotten whole 84% [ph] yet but I’m making sure that we just keep our balance sheet very pristine as we go.

Bryan Keane

Okay. So, we roll up all these products and services and all the things you’re doing in different markets, going up mark international. What does this mean roll up to you for the long-term kind of adjusted operating revenue growth for Square?

Sarah Friar

So, I don’t want to give you further guidance, I have already given. We feel very good about the guidance that we’re at for the year, which is in the high 30% type range. I think it’s more about we’re building -- we think it’s easily multi-decade. Jack actually talks about 1,000 year company but I won’t give you my 1,000 year thesis right now. But I think we just see more and more opportunity unfolding. So, the premise was that if we built a cohesive commerce ecosystem where we can see all of the data, we can use that to either grow new products, like Square Capital or instant deposit, we can use that to manage areas like risk. It also allows us to be a lot more efficient with our operation.

So, the first question you asked was whether our investors not like or maybe get wrong. And I think part of it was sure Square is kind of interesting right now, down in this micro land, but that’ll never be possible when they move up market, and they’ll never be able to move up market. And so, we’ve kind of proven, we can move up market with our products, we can move up market in terms of the overall, how we go to market. And then, I think the other important element is we can show it’s very profitable to do that. Because it’s not just about whether customer is willing to pay us the take rate, but it’s also about the efficiency with which we service the customers. So, as an example in risk, today 99.95% of all transactions in a given day, month, week whatever at Square are handled by a model. They never go near human being. So that’s ML at work. But even of those that drop to a human being actually having to review, if you look from the beginning of the year to now, we’re actually reviewing 40% less cases. And that’s even while our overall top-line has grown at almost 40% or above I think relative to the first half.

Support is another good example where if you look at the inquiries coming into Square, they have not in any way scaled with the growth of the business because we set the product team goals of inquiries per seller and send them back to make the product work hard rather than hiring 10 more support people to filed all the same calls again. So I think it’s not just about great products on a great ecosystem but it’s also about building highly efficient business model underneath it that supports the all of that. And that to me what gets me excited coming to work every day because I really think we can build a huge company growing at scale.

Bryan Keane

We have time for a question or two, if you just raise your hand, let me know. But I guess that rolls down to the question on EBITDA margins. You’ve expanded in past the kind of the mid-single digit growth that you’ve talked about. I know around the IPO, we talked maybe around 35% to 40% EBITDA margins in general. Is that still the right target to think about and how fast do you want to continue to expand EBITDA margins?

Sarah Friar

I think it’s a balance of growth versus margin expansion. I think what we’ve told the Street is mid single digit type margin expansion, you should assume that for the next year or so. And then, I think we’ll reassess based on the overall growth that we’re showing. On the 35% to 40%, I think at Analyst Day we showed you the marginal or the incremental margin from both the transaction margin for the payment piece of our business and the subscription and services piece. And we both show about 50% type incremental margin. So, if we just stopped and said okay, we’re done, we’re not going to do a single bit of more innovation or go to any new geographies and so on, we could very quickly be at quite high EBITDA margin. It’s just that when you’re investing a dollar and seeing a three to four quarter payback period, it’s hard not to want to keep investing more dollars into more growth. So, that’s the tight wire we kind of walk as we plan and as we think about the business kind of year-to-year.

Bryan Keane

We’ve got time, about 60 seconds for one question. Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned that your hardware is more a driver for your other two business models. I’m just wondering, looking into future, will your customers still need your hardware or could they just need their iPhones or iPads to use their hardware? And second question, how often is Jack in the office, I’m just curious…

Sarah Friar

He’s always driving us crazy. On the hardware point, I think your point is valid. When we look over the next -- I don’t know when the flip will happen, but the world is moving to software. So actually already, if you looked at Square, I don’t have exact percentage in front of me, but if you think about how much of our payments happens in software only, we’re really making that move. So, it’s a whole discussion of APIs, Square Cash, we didn’t even get onto, but Square Cash is a consumer P2P, invoices as a product, Virtual Terminal as a product, all of those are software only. So, the lean on hardware has shifted quite dramatically from when we started as a company. That said, innovation always takes longer than you think. And I think there’s still a -- amazing to me how long these little pieces of plastic are going to survive. And so, while they’re floating around, you’re going to need a way to accept them. So, we always want to make sure we have the best, lowest cost, most innovative hardware.

On Jack, on a serious note, he is a man of tremendous frameworks in life. And one of his frameworks is that he splits his time so that Square always gets exactly half. So, he comes to us right at lunch time or 1 o’clock and stays through the end of day. He’s super -- for those that interact with him, and you can hear it now, kind of happy on earnings calls, because you can hear his depth. He is really involved from a product development, product design field. Product review is a thing every single week with Jack, going from everything from unboxing a piece of hardware like how is it going to arrive in the mail, it’s going to look like, through to what is the onboarding experience and he reonboards himself far too frequently for them, just to rate [ph] people making it good and streamlined. And then, I think he’s also -- I think he’s just one of the most innovative forward thinkers I’ve certainly ever been around. Like his constant approach, whether it was Square Cash, P2P or email, which the time it was like fear of God into me to creating this beautiful app that we have today to kind of all of his conversation more recently on things like digital currencies, like he’s always out there pushing. And he’s the best -- for me certainly, he’s always, don’t tell me no, tell me how to say yes. And I think that’s the important thing, judge Jack by the performance of Square and I think right now he gets a good check for that.

Bryan Keane

All right. Thanks so much. Thanks, Sarah.

