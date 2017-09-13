Target: Hold Your Breadth

Not only Amazon but other niche players like Aldi and Lidl will cause further contraction in Target’s margin.

As other retailers follow with their price cuts it would be difficult for Target to survive with the current business model.

Target (NYSE: TGT) caused a major upheaval in retail stocks by announcing another round of price cuts. In a recent company blog it announced cutting prices on "thousands of items". This announcement has made it clear that the company is ready to sacrifice its margins to protect market share. We might see moderate growth in comp sales in the next few quarters but it will be accompanied by rapid fall in margins. In this environment, it would be difficult for the company to give decent dividend growth or allocate capital for buybacks.

Fig: Investor concern on Target's announcement pushed all the retail stocks lower barring Amazon.

Target did provide a better-than-expected result in Q2 by showing a comp sales growth of 1.3%. But this comp growth was on the back of 1.1% decline in year ago quarter. This means that Target had to deliver results against much easier comparison. After considering Q2 FY16 and Q2 FY17, Target's comparable same store sales are barely above Q2 FY2015 numbers.

It also showed worrying signs in operating margins metric. Operating margin in the recent quarter came at 6.78% compared to 7.72% in the year ago quarter, a fall of 94 basis points. Operating margin in Q1 came at 7.35% compared to 8.10% in the year ago quarter, falling by 75 basis points. On the hand, Target's expense list is going to grow much faster in the next few quarters. Besides investing in further price cuts, Target also needs to invest in its digital platform to keep up with the arms race taking place between Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Wal-Mart was late in the online retail game but it is now making sure that it has a decisive edge among brick and mortar retail stores. In the recent earnings call, CEO Doug McMillon mentioned that Wal-Mart is now testing digital endless aisle shopping, image analytics to scan aisles, increasing investment in robotics, machine learning for pricing and more. Its acquisition of Jet.com and new initiatives under Marc Lore are also showing good progress.

Target can see its market share getting squeezed between Amazon, a resurgent Wal-Mart and other niche players like Costco (NASDAQ:COST). At the same time rapid growth of deep discount chains like Aldi and Lidl will continue to pressure margins. Competing on pricing might bring additional sales jump in a quarter or two but it will not deliver long term sustainable growth for the business.

It is also important to ask whether there is even a third place available for full-fledged retail chain after Amazon and Wal-Mart. Amazon will continue to expand its brick and mortar footprint through store expansion of Whole Foods stores and possibly another acquisition or two in this space. Wal-Mart already reaches almost every corner of U.S. and has a store within 10 miles of approximately 90 percent of the population.

With the recent cuts in Whole Foods prices, Amazon has made it clear that it will continue with its policy of sacrificing profits to boost growth. Wal-Mart is also aggressively investing in its digital platform, in-store features and price cuts to defend its turf. Both these retail giants have the benefit of having large promoter/founder holdings which allows them to be much more aggressive and work with a longer term plan.

Too much hype over the dividend

Target is currently paying a yield of 4.3% which might look attractive. However, Wal-Mart and Target were giving almost similar yield until as recently as December 2016. Since then the yield gap between both the companies has increased due to a 10% jump in WMT's price and a fall of over 25% in TGT's price. Target has a payout ratio of close to 50% which means it has barely any room to give further dividend growth as it is already seeing margin pressure and heavier investment in digital platform and in-store improvements.

As a dividend investment, Kroger (NYSE:KR) beats Target on several metrics. It has a much lower payout ratio and is giving better dividend growth. Kroger is also trading at a lower forward pe multiple compared to Target.

While investing in Target, investors should ask if the company will remain a viable competitor in the changing retail environment in another ten years. Will it be able to match the technological investments and price cuts made by Amazon and Wal-Mart? How big will the margin contraction be? Is there any scope for dividend growth?

Investor Takeaway

Target is neither a growth stock like Amazon nor a defensive bet like Wal-Mart or Kroger. Aggressive price cuts by Target and other competitors will lead to rapid fall in margin. This will reduce investments in share buybacks and will also limit future dividend growth rate.

Although it is giving a dividend yield of 4.3%, it has also reached the upper limit in terms of payout ratio. Low dividend growth, high payout ratio and falling margins reduce the attractiveness of this stock as a long term buy and hold dividend investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.