Exelon: Don't Buy This Utility Stock For Its Dividend

Utility stocks have been quite attractive to many investors in recent years thanks to the almost record-low prevailing interest rates. Like most utilities, Exelon (EXC) currently offers an enticing 3.5% dividend yield while it also seems to have an appealing valuation, at least on the surface. Nevertheless, investors should resist the temptation, as the generous dividend does not outweigh the great risks of the stock.

First of all, Exelon seems to be remarkably cheaply valued at the moment, particularly compared to the rest of the market. To be sure, S&P and most utility stocks currently enjoy a P/E ratio above 20 while Exelon has a forward P/E=13.5. As the ongoing bull market is the second-longest in history, many investors are afraid of an imminent bear market and hence it is only natural that they feel safer with stocks with a low P/E, which is likely to limit the downside risk.

However, there are good reasons behind the seemingly cheap valuation of Exelon. More precisely, unlike most other utilities, a large portion of its business operates in unregulated environment. Consequently, its earnings are much more volatile than those of other utilities. For instance, its earnings per share plunged more than 50% in 2012 and 2016 while they currently stand at a level that is less than half of the earnings per share a decade ago. This lack of reliability and consistency renders the P/E ratio an unreliable metric for the valuation of the stock.

In addition, Exelon has the drawback of being the largest domestic operator of nuclear plants. According to a recent Bloomberg analysis, more than half of the US nuclear reactors are losing money, at an average pace of $2.9 B per year, due to unfavorable commodity prices,. Thus it is not surprising that Exelon decided to shut down its Three-Mile Island plant by 2019. Even worse, while most of the other nuclear plants need subsidies to survive, most states have remained reluctant to provide such subsidies. Therefore, the great exposure of the company to nuclear plants is likely to remain a drag on its performance for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, Exelon has a pronouncedly leveraged balance sheet. To be sure, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) has climbed from $51.2 B in 2012 to $84.2 B in the most recent quarter. This is certainly an excessive debt load, particularly given that the annual earnings of the company hardly exceed $2 B in most years. It is also worth noting that the company slashed its dividend by 40% in 2013, as the credit rating firms threatened Exelon with downgrades due to its stretched balance sheet. Since then, Exelon has raised its dividend by only 6%. The dividend cut and the lackluster growth since then only confirm that the company is too leveraged to meaningfully grow its dividend.

It is also remarkable that the company has been diluting its shareholders on a regular basis. For instance, it has increased its share count by 8% during the last 4 years. Therefore, the lackluster earnings growth becomes even worse on a per share basis while the financial burden from the dividend payments becomes heavier. These factors obviously do not bode well for the prospects of the stock and the dividend.

Investors should also note that the Fed seems determined to keep raising the interest rates for the foreseeable future. As utility stocks compete directly with the other available yields of the market, the rising interest rates are likely to compress their valuations. And while the recent hikes of the interest rates have not affected the utility stocks so far, the upcoming hikes will probably start to take their toll on utility stocks after a threshold is reached. The shareholders of Exelon should definitely keep this in mind, particularly after the 50% rally of the stock during the last two years.

To sum up, unlike other popular utilities, Exelon has a much less predictable profitability due to its high exposure to unregulated markets. In addition, it is highly exposed to the headwinds of the nuclear plants while it is burdened with excessive debt load. As a result, it is not surprising that the company has been unable to meaningfully raise its dividend since it cut it, four years ago. Given all these factors, I advise investors to stay away from this stock. Of course a highly leveraged stock with so many headwinds may offer exceptional profits if its business conditions improve. On the other hand, I advise investors to stay away from such high-risk stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.