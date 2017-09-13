Zumiez's Retail Resurgence

Retail is poison. That is what many fund managers and Wall Street prognosticators would like to have you believe. However, people still need to buy clothes, and most still buy branded clothing. So while much of the shopping is shifting from malls to online, the retail outlets that provide an experience are the ones that succeed in 2017.

Zumiez (ZUMZ) appears to be doing so, with acceleration in the growth rates as the year progresses. They are also still adding new stores, with most of those being in Europe and Australia. Those markets are less penetrated, allowing ZUMZ some nice upside outside of North America. While retail should continue to be weak in a challenged world, Zumiez is certainly a great potential trade for the coming months. I will outline some of the highlights of the Q2 results and how they pertain to the challenged stock price in 2017.

Zumiez posted an impressive 4.7% comparable sales number in Q2 2017 vs. 2016, at a time when most retail has been struggling mightily. This was nicely ahead of the guidance of 1% to 3% the company gave in Q1, and it was not just sale items creating this increase. The gross margin actually increased 30 basis points from 31.1% a year ago to 30.8% for Q2 2017.

In what is a surprising moment of clarity from a public company, ZUMZ even noted that sales were much stronger in August and September for the back to school rush. August comparable sales accelerated further with 7.4% growth over 2016, with the first nine days of September at an impressive 11.4%. With Zumiez targeting a young demographic, this is a great omen heading toward the holiday season. Such a small time period can be problematic to try to extrapolate, but conservatism be damned -- these are impressive results for a stock so cheap. Despite this, they have guided to only 4%-6% comp growth for Q3 as a whole, leading to the possibility of a nice beat come wintertime.

Zumiez achieved these results by offering more unique product offerings and a strong customer experience. ZUMZ expects to add an impressive 100 brands in 2017, giving localized fashion a shot in their large network. CEO Rick Brooks noted on the Q2 conference call that the company has "really intensified our efforts around emerging brands, around making sure that we are first on trend cycles that we are really adapting our in-store and digital experiences for this new empowered consumer world."

Fashion is a fast-changing world and Zumiez has done better recognizing that youth want unique and smaller name brands in 2017. This has helped power the comp growth in the past few quarters. Also, trend cycles are very important in the retail industry, and ZUMZ feels they have been taking better advantage of this in 2017. They provide support for up and coming brands, as the rise and fall of fashion can be quicker than in the past. This means companies like ZUMZ need to work harder to keep what is in demand in stock.

Zumiez is also being prudent fiscally, lowering lease times to 1-3 years in situations where they're unsure of an area's viability. ZUMZ has the ability to exit over 80% of their bottom performing 20% of stores within 3 years, providing good financial flexibility. This, combined with not oversaturating any city with too many stores, allows them to continue to outperform competitors in sales growth. They take the underperforming but strong areas and remodel those locations instead of closing stores.

Analysts continue to be lukewarm on Zumiez as well, leading to big potential upgrades coming down the pipeline. Most have ZUMZ as only a hold rating as of this earnings report, with $16-$18 price targets as the norm. If the trends in the stock continue or we see any pullbacks, the next quarter should provide another nice lift in the stock price.

ZUMZ data by YCharts

This earnings beat has led to a bounce back in the stock price this week. This is from near 52-week lows, however, meaning the upside is significant if ZUMZ can continue this acceleration in sales growth. With the stock previously failing to stay above the 50-day moving average for more than a few days, now it must prove it can start a reliable uptrend.

With EV/EBITDA of just 5 over the last 12 months, the stock is trading a significant discount to its growth rate the past two quarters. If it's able to fight against its curse as retail company and continue the growth trends, it has a nice upside of $25 within the year. Look for any market weakness or profit taking over the next few weeks to initiate a position. This is a contrarian play, but it could be quite a profitable one. It's a company that anyone who believes in retail should look at.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZUMZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.